May 13th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #844

Posted on May 13, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

39 Responses to May 13th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #844

  1. citizen817 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:21 am

  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:21 am

    ❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 14 more days til Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️

    🦅 MAGA—KAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————————————-
    🌟”May the Lord answer you in the day of trouble!
    May the name of the God of Jacob protect you!” 🌟
    ———–
    Praise: For our Fighting Patriots: Sundance, Fitton, Judge Jeanine, The conservative twitterers, etc.
    Praise: The UK Brexit Party surged to # One…You Go Farage
    Praise: Great Weekend of Praise for the raising of tariffs on Chinese Goods–We Stand with you all the way, President Trump
    ————
    🙏 Pray:
    — for extra protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — for protection for Hungary PM Orban as he travels and visit President Trump
    — Investigate the Investigators
    — for exposure of Joe/Hunter Biden’s Ukraine corruption
    — Investigation of all those involved in the failed Coup against President Trump, succeed
    — Opposition’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf
    — Shut up/down those taking away our free speech
    — for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
    — House Bill allowing illegal aliens to get jobs in OUR Gov’t, to fail in full House voting
    — for Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications
    — our people catch the voting fraudsters soon
    — our American WALL being built with speed, Please, Lord
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
    — catch all invaders and drugs
    — for those whose Moms passed away this past year…and beyond….(My second Mother’s Day w/o my Mom, too)
    — for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, and others who have been hurt/killed, too
    — Protect Free Speech
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “To the moms who have spent this Mother’s Day fighting for our country: “Our Nation is forever in your debt.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    ——————————————————-
    🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
    🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
    🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
    ———————————————————
    —-Treepers Prayer Warriors Post for Monday May 13, 2019—–

  4. duchess01 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:22 am

    • ParteaGirl says:
      May 13, 2019 at 12:34 am

      Twitter actually erased likes from the Bible verses I posted Sunday morning. That’s not just censorship, that’s religious bigotry. Something’s got to change, and fast.

  8. citizen817 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  9. citizen817 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  10. Rynn69 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:24 am

    TO ANGELLE & OTHER TREEPERS PLEASE NOTE THIS WEEKLY POST ON MONDAYS WILL MOVE FROM 12:20 AM TO 6 AM BEGINNING MAY 20. TY.

    Week #13 since AG confirmation:

    Dear Mr. Attorney General Barr,

    Americans know the refrain “truth, justice, and the American way.” Truth and justice are integral to the American way. We ask that you remember the Americans who are counting on you to restore truth and justice, both alive and those who have died to secure the American way:

    America is crying out for justice.

    AG Barr, we are cautiously optimistic.

    Americans know the myriad illegal and unconstitutional actions the Deep State, Democrats (Obama Admin, Clinton-DNC), and some Republicans utilized to stop a Presidential candidate and impair a Presidency. Americans know Russia is a false flag. Americans know foreign agents, journalists, law firms, and opposition research outfits were engaged in this silent coup.

    The conspirators are but a small number in comparison to us, Mr. AG Barr. Millions of Americans are praying for justice to save this Republic. Will you alter the course of history for the good of our Nation by upholding the law, bringing the wrongdoers to justice, and rejecting the pressures of a few attempting to shield the lawbreakers and evildoers? Will you restore justice in America? America is watching.

    • Angelle Staria Literary Works says:
      May 13, 2019 at 12:31 am

      Appreciate all of you Treepers so much. I miss being on here regularly, but hopefully in a couple of months, we’ll be back in the saddle again. So have you all a great week. And thank God for blessing our military over the decades.

      Special shout outs to eagledriver50, Gunny66, USMC ret, and of course, Rynn69 for being faithful to keep this letter and video in front of us every week.

      AS out.

  11. citizen817 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  12. sejmon333535208 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Go Nigel Go !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  13. citizen817 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:24 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:25 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  16. spoogels says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Apparently Biden’s advisers are hiding him from the public.
    Hehe Touch Feely Gropey Joe who puts his foot in his mouth whenever he opens it
    Trust me, he won’t be the #DemScum candidate
    He’s just a placeholder

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7021589/Former-Obama-defense-secretary-Robert-Gates-says-Joe-Bidens-age-problematic.html

  17. citizen817 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:26 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:27 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:27 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:28 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:29 am

  22. citizen817 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:29 am

  23. citizen817 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:30 am

  24. citizen817 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:30 am

  25. citizen817 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:31 am

  26. citizen817 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:32 am

  27. citizen817 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:33 am

  28. citizen817 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:33 am

  29. mopar2016 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:48 am

    So now we’re flying illegal aliens around in planes?
    Unnnnnnnreal!…….. we just can’t seem to get enough illegal aliens.

    https://www.oann.com/cbp-agents-transferring-migrants-by-plane-to-other-detention-facilities/

  30. duchess01 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:50 am

