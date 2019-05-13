May 13th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #844

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Praise God…The Big Ugly is coming.
I agree Grandma, the dems are running scared. It’s only going to get worse for them.
That’s why they pulled this poll from Twitter. Wasn’t going their way.
https://www.westernjournal.com/democrats-forced-delete-twitter-poll-backfires/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=newsletter-WJ&utm_campaign=dailyam&utm_content=western-journal
❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 14 more days til Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————————————-
🌟”May the Lord answer you in the day of trouble!
May the name of the God of Jacob protect you!” 🌟
———–
Praise: For our Fighting Patriots: Sundance, Fitton, Judge Jeanine, The conservative twitterers, etc.
Praise: The UK Brexit Party surged to # One…You Go Farage
Praise: Great Weekend of Praise for the raising of tariffs on Chinese Goods–We Stand with you all the way, President Trump
————
🙏 Pray:
— for extra protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for protection for Hungary PM Orban as he travels and visit President Trump
— Investigate the Investigators
— for exposure of Joe/Hunter Biden’s Ukraine corruption
— Investigation of all those involved in the failed Coup against President Trump, succeed
— Opposition’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf
— Shut up/down those taking away our free speech
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to get jobs in OUR Gov’t, to fail in full House voting
— for Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications
— our people catch the voting fraudsters soon
— our American WALL being built with speed, Please, Lord
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— catch all invaders and drugs
— for those whose Moms passed away this past year…and beyond….(My second Mother’s Day w/o my Mom, too)
— for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, and others who have been hurt/killed, too
— Protect Free Speech
————————————————–
🦅 “To the moms who have spent this Mother’s Day fighting for our country: “Our Nation is forever in your debt.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————-
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
———————————————————
—-Treepers Prayer Warriors Post for Monday May 13, 2019—–
Grandma, taking advantage of my early Monday am time to post my weekly response to Rynn69’s weekly post…to say…
Yea and Amen! And praying! And hope you had a greatest Mother’s Day ever!
Shalom and blessing!
🙏 praying
Amen.
Twitter actually erased likes from the Bible verses I posted Sunday morning. That’s not just censorship, that’s religious bigotry. Something’s got to change, and fast.
Donald Trump Retweet:
Donald Trump Retweet
TO ANGELLE & OTHER TREEPERS PLEASE NOTE THIS WEEKLY POST ON MONDAYS WILL MOVE FROM 12:20 AM TO 6 AM BEGINNING MAY 20. TY.
Week #13 since AG confirmation:
Dear Mr. Attorney General Barr,
Americans know the refrain “truth, justice, and the American way.” Truth and justice are integral to the American way. We ask that you remember the Americans who are counting on you to restore truth and justice, both alive and those who have died to secure the American way:
America is crying out for justice.
AG Barr, we are cautiously optimistic.
Americans know the myriad illegal and unconstitutional actions the Deep State, Democrats (Obama Admin, Clinton-DNC), and some Republicans utilized to stop a Presidential candidate and impair a Presidency. Americans know Russia is a false flag. Americans know foreign agents, journalists, law firms, and opposition research outfits were engaged in this silent coup.
The conspirators are but a small number in comparison to us, Mr. AG Barr. Millions of Americans are praying for justice to save this Republic. Will you alter the course of history for the good of our Nation by upholding the law, bringing the wrongdoers to justice, and rejecting the pressures of a few attempting to shield the lawbreakers and evildoers? Will you restore justice in America? America is watching.
Appreciate all of you Treepers so much. I miss being on here regularly, but hopefully in a couple of months, we’ll be back in the saddle again. So have you all a great week. And thank God for blessing our military over the decades.
Special shout outs to eagledriver50, Gunny66, USMC ret, and of course, Rynn69 for being faithful to keep this letter and video in front of us every week.
AS out.
Semper Fi, Angelle! Plz make note my post will move to 6 am weekly Mondays. God Bless you and God Bless all Patriots. We will keep fighting and NEVER GIVE UP. Soldier on, all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thx for that! And TY for letting me know about the change.
Yes, we will fight to our last breath. I will never retire, never. Too much at stake.
Semper Fi and God speed! Have a great week!
Donald Trump Retweet
What’s to negotiate?
The truth or tyranny?
Sad
Go Nigel Go !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Donald Trump Retweet
Apparently Biden’s advisers are hiding him from the public.
Hehe Touch Feely Gropey Joe who puts his foot in his mouth whenever he opens it
Trust me, he won’t be the #DemScum candidate
He’s just a placeholder
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7021589/Former-Obama-defense-secretary-Robert-Gates-says-Joe-Bidens-age-problematic.html
So now we’re flying illegal aliens around in planes?
Unnnnnnnreal!…….. we just can’t seem to get enough illegal aliens.
https://www.oann.com/cbp-agents-transferring-migrants-by-plane-to-other-detention-facilities/
