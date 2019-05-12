Sunday May 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Rest of the Story
During the Second World War, radio personality Paul Harvey began ending his daily newscast with a feature he called, “The Rest of the Story.” These factual narratives always concluded with an interesting twist that made for a surprise ending. Listeners were often fascinated to learn that even when it came to stories with which they were familiar, there was always more to the story than what they had previously heard.
This is sometimes true of the greatest story ever told, the gospel of Jesus Christ. There may be more to the story than what you have heard in the past, and the part you may not have heard just might be the very thing that is keeping you from believing what the Bible says about how to be saved from your sins. Let’s begin by reviewing the part you may have already heard, the part that maybe left you feeling skeptical about the Bible’s plan of salvation.
The Bible clearly teaches that you cannot work your way to heaven by doing good works:
“For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast” (Ephesians 2:8,9).
“Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to His mercy He saved us…” (Titus 3:5).
Perhaps you’ve heard these verses before, and wondered, “Does that mean God does not want us to do good works?” Since this didn’t seem to make any sense to you, maybe you chose not to believe what you considered to be such an unbelievable gospel.
If that’s the case, it might comfort you to know that God knew in advance that people would wonder about this. That’s why right after that verse we quoted that says salvation is “not of works,” the next verse goes on to say that believers are “created in Christ Jesus unto good works” (Ephesians 2:9,10). If you are wondering what it means to be “created in Christ,” remember that God created a creature named Adam in the beginning. Today, when someone believes the gospel, God makes him “a new creature” (II Corinthians 5:17). And just as God’s first creature was created to do the good work of dressing and keeping the Garden of Eden (Genesis 2:15), believers in Christ are likewise “created in Christ Jesus unto good works.” That is, while you cannot be saved from your sins by doing good works, once you are saved by grace, you’ll want to do good works because you are saved (not in order to get saved) to express your gratitude to God for saving you.
We see the same thing in that other gospel verse we quoted, where right after saying that salvation is “not by works of righteousness which we have done” (Titus 3:5), Paul adds “that they which have believed in God might be careful to maintain good works” (v. 8). Here again we see that after we are saved by grace through faith, God then reminds us to do the good works that we were created to do.
So you see, just because God does not ask you to do good works in order to be saved doesn’t mean He doesn’t want you to do good works! He just wants you to understand that good works come after salvation, not before. Most people get the cart before the horse, and you just can’t get to heaven in a cart like that!
Does the gospel story seem a little more believable to you now? If so, you should know that while you can only be saved by believing, it is important to believe in the right thing! It is not enough just to believe in God, for “the devils also believe, and tremble” (James 2:19). It is not even enough to have faith in Christ; you must have “faith in His blood” (Romans 3:25). That is, you must believe that the blood He shed on the cross paid for all of your sins, and that you don’t have to add a single good work to what He has already done on your behalf. Romans 4:5 says:
“But to him that worketh not, but believeth on Him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness.”
If you are still not sure how to be saved from the judgment of God on your sins, ask yourself this question. If you died today, and God asked, “Why should I let a sinner like you into My Heaven?” what would your answer be? If your answer is anything other than, “Christ died for my sins,” or if you try to add your own good works to what Christ did for you on Calvary, then you are not fully trusting in His blood. Why not rather follow the advice of the Apostle Paul? When a man asked him, “What must I do to be saved?,” Paul replied quite simply,
“Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:30,31).
And now you know the rest of the story!
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-rest-of-the-story/
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
Titus 3:5 Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost;
Ephesians 2:9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
10 For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.
2 Corinthians 5:17 Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.
Genesis 2:15 And the LORD God took the man, and put him into the garden of Eden to dress it and to keep it.
Titus 3:8 This is a faithful saying, and these things I will that thou affirm constantly, that they which have believed in God might be careful to maintain good works. These things are good and profitable unto men.
James 2:19 Thou believest that there is one God; thou doest well: the devils also believe, and tremble.
Romans 3:25 Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God;
Romans 4:5 But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness.
Acts 16:30 And brought them out, and said, Sirs, what must I do to be saved?
31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
Romans 6:4 Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life.
Ephesians 2:10 For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.
Titus 2:12 Teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world;
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers . . . And know that our Lord loves us.
I love the stories before the songs. She’s great.
Krystian Zimerman plays Beethoven’s 4th Piano Concerto with Bernstein conducting.
A HILARIOUS youtuber comment:
Jacob Nie
2 years ago
@ 3:42 Zimerman starts to instinctively conduct like he did in the first concerto, and then Bernstein’s like nope!
Happy Mother’s Day to all the Moms on the CTH! 💐
For all you Treepers that are a fan of Paganini, here is a nice 12 minute gem!
Don’t look too hard for the ususal media circus over the Denver, CO STEM School shooting !. Seems the wise kids derailed the A-G’s opening salvo ! But as time passes, it turns out this event wasn’t a “bolt from the blue” and school officials had ample warning of perilious conditions there. They ( predictably ) reacted by persecuting the ‘ whistleblower ‘ ! At the time many in the
“Gun Community ” wondered how teens could have obtained handguns. They couldn’t
purchase them legeally . Now its reveled the father of one is a twice-deported illegal alien .
But the main ” reason” IMNSHO why the MSM/A-G/Pols crowd want this incident disappear down the “memory hole ” are two . First a ‘ pro-active’ hero likely thwarted the perps’ plan – at the cost of his own life- which is contrary to the MSM/Pol “victimhood” mantra . Second, we now have both perps alive able to be examined and interviewed and that will shed even more unwanted sunshine into the dark corners of these events. We’ll know how they obtained their pistols . We’ll know their motivations . We’ll know about the culture existing in that STEM school – in detail . We’ll know – eventually – why its administration is persecuting one whistleblower. And a lot of Lib/Prog thinking is going to be called into question not merely here but in places like MSD and elsewhere dating back to the infamous Martin/Zimmerman case .
