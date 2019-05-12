As A Mother Grows

This post was written in 2012. I have made some additions, but left the bulk of the post intact. For clarity, since my changes involve people and time, the additions are in italics.
This has been a very special year in our family, this past year since Mother’s Day 2011. First, we had a beloved addition to our family in May 2011, Sarah Isabella. She arrived several months early, and many of you Treepers prayed for her and her mother after her birth. Then, in March of this year, the arrival of Sadie made me a grandmother for the first time. These two births, as well as some challenges other friends and family members have faced being mothers has made me think a great deal about motherhood, and the unique challenges it brings.
A recent conversation with another mother whose children are now adults added more perspective. Last year, I did a post about the history of Mother’s Day. Most people think about their mother or grandmother, or perhaps a favorite aunt, when the topic is Mother’s Day. We adults tend to think of our mature mothers, or perhaps even an elderly mom.
Because two young mothers have been in my thoughts and prayers this year, as well as my heart, I thought about writing something to honor those young women, the mothers who struggle so hard with the demands only a young family faces. A recent conversation inspired me to take it a little further. So, I would like to write about the stages of motherhood, and perhaps, for the sake of coherence and the story, I will make assumptions about families that may not match everyone’s experience. That does not mean I value your experience less.
With the first baby comes overwhelming love, awe, fear, joy, and the gushing happiness specific to motherhood. You have had 9 long months to prepare for this precious little miracle God is entrusting to you, and yet you are not ready, you can never really be prepared. How can you be prepared for that first embrace, the soft, sweet skin, the way your heart just stops at the first cry? How can you anticipate the perfection of the unfocused stare of your baby? The completion of your family, the way your love for your husband, and his for you, is multiplied and increased, the way that three people have become a little universe of love? How can you possibly imagine the utter weariness of night upon night without sleep? The fear at the first cough or hiccup? The inner warrior woman you never knew existed who is ready to leap into action at any threat to that child? The hopes, the dreams, the plans you and your husband share as you hold that little part of you?
And so a family grows, and so does a mother. She learns that a cry is not a notice of imminent harm to her child, that a sneeze does not require a call to the doctor, that she can indeed care for a family, go to work, pick up the laundry, and live with spots on her clothes, all on four hours of sleep on a good day. Perhaps a year or two down the road, she is blessed with another child, and the cycle of life and love continues.
The little family again finds that love’s multiplicative power is infinite. The second child arrives with a little less fear, but just as much love. This time, Mom knows what she is in for, and she knows that she also has this first little one to care for, as well as the new baby. Now she has gained confidence, emotionally, and physically. She is able to carry a toddler in one arm and a baby in the other, with a diaper bag, purse, and a bag of groceries, all while using a foot to block the dog and open the door. Home life has a routine, and things are not perfect, but very good…and that is fine. Each additional child is a perfect blessing, adding much to the family, each special and needed and loved.
The school years start, and the real juggle begins. School clothes, homework, lunches, field trips, friends, hurt feelings, report cards. Mom learns to be a tutor, a defender, a referee, and an advocate. She must stand strong, proud and often alone, in defense of what is right, which often differs from what is wanted. All of these demands are like Mom boot camp. Hopefully, they have partially prepared her for the teen age years. Nothing short of direct intervention by God could actually prepare a mother for those years, never mind that she herself actually once was a teenager, in a time and land far, far away.
And so, with the years and experiences, the mother has grown, matured, become someone who is so strong, so powerful, she can withstand the whine of a young lady who is sure she is the only one who doesn’t have a snakeskin belly ring, and the indignant glare of the young man who doesn’t get to take the family car out on Saturday night. She sleeps lightly, if at all, when her children are out, knowing the dangers that await them, the terrible choices she can prepare them for, but never make for them. She rejoices at their triumphs, and agonizes at their pain. She knows she must let them pull away, make mistakes, fall and hurt themselves, just as they did when they took their first steps. But, oh, how that hurts.
One fine day, she sits at the front of the church with tears in her eyes as her child makes the vows that will found a new family. This child of hers is now grown, and she thought she would sigh in relief at the easing of responsibility, the freedom she now has. But she has learned a new lesson, a very hard lesson getting to this point. Her sons and daughters must make their own way in a sometimes cruel world, and she knows that now, the less she does for them, the stronger they are. She must let them take the hard knocks, the heartbreak, possibly even the despair. To interfere would be to weaken them, and that she will not do. She must learn when she is truly needed, as a mother will always be needed, and when she can only pray.
Then comes the day when she hears the most magical words in all of the world. “Mom, we’re going to have a baby.” Or perhaps, as in our family, wonderful new children to love come along with their beautiful mothers who marry into the family. More children to love, children who you weren’t able to hold as a babe, children who already belong to other grandparents as well. Love has brought more wonderful young people into your family. And the cycle starts again, for a new mother, and an older mother. One who must learn to nurture and care, and one to hold, and to let go.
The world turns, the seasons change, the children grow up. A new generation is born, and the same responsibilities must be met. One thing holds it all together, one thing makes it all possible. Love. It takes a whole lot more than love to raise a family, but it all starts there. Love is the essential spark that starts the fire. Love is the foundation, and it never gets used up, or broken, or tarnished. Love shines brightly with an eternal light. It crosses generations, and it breaches the gap between this world and the next. For each of us who have lost our mother, our grandmother, or a beloved mother in law have seen that light, felt the warmth of love long after the loved one is gone.
For the gifts of my own eight grandchildren my heart swells with love and joy, pride and happiness. My prayers will be with you for all eternity, bound together with you through the Communion of Saints. May you know the love of God that keeps you all of your lives.
Second update, May 12, 2019. It’s really awesome to be a grandmother, and, to my surprise, a little more difficult than I anticipated. Sure, I am leaving the middle of the night feedings, the real juggling of school, soccer, doctor visits, work, and all the many other demands to my kids, but still…
Age and experience have left me with a heart full of hope and some trepidation as I watch my grandchildren grow up in this fast spinning world. It seems to me that when I was a child, and even when my kids were young, there was time to be just a kid. Time to play dodge ball and jump rope, time to ride our bikes until the sun set and moms throughout the neighborhood insistently called from porches as bathwater was running.
The world now seems less about play and childhood and more about scheduling and expectations. And so I would like to say to our young mothers, don’t let that happen. Take the time that will never come back and be sure that your kids get to be kids and your family gets to savor this time.
In a world demanding accomplishments and measurements, I am telling you that childhood and playing matter just as much. Let them stomp through mudpuddles. Let them catch toads and worms and peek at the eggs in birds’ nests. Let them stay up late on a school night to cuddle with you and talk about their world every so often. Don’t loose spontaniety and creativity for the marking off of accomplshments.
The Treehouse wishes all of our mothers a happy and blessed day. We hope you are enjoying the company of family and friends, and that you will perhaps take a moment and share a special memory or two of a beloved woman in your life, or tell a tale or two about your own children.
Bless and keep you Menagerie.
I look fotward to this message and I appreciate the updates. Life is a story, and it changes..
Love. That is what today is about.
Well said!
Thank you, Sundance for the beautiful & heartfelt share! Happy Mother’s Day! 💐
Lovely. Happy Mothers day!
Happy Mothers Day, Menagerie! May your blessings be many on this day and throughout the year.
I was waiting for your Mother’s Day post!!!
Thank you.
God bless you and thank you for all you do for thus community.
Happy Mothers Day🌹
Menagerie, Thanks so much for sharing. I lost my mom on May 8th 2 years ago at the age of 87 but there is still not a day that I don’t miss her and our weekly phone conversations. She was a farmers wife (all 4′ 11″ of her) and could handle everything from 4 wheel drive tractors and combines, to dual axle grain trucks just as well if not better than any of us. Mom was the middle child of 9 and was loving and caring but could be very firm when needed. She was a cancer survivor who had to have amputation surgery at the age of 70 because of contact with herbicides used in farming. Unfortunately in her later years she was stricken with Dementia/Alzheimer’s and became legally blind.and was unable to drive. Giving up her freedom and having to have dad taker her places was very frustrating for such an independent woman. I believe that she is now in heaven smiling down upon my wife and I, out six kids, 10 grand children and 2 great grandchildren knowing that her work here is done. God Bless You Mom!!
Donnie , Beautiful Remembrance of Your Mother , Thank You for Sharing 😊
Donnie Bless you and your family.
Thank you for your posts Menagerie, always enjoy reading them.
I remember the lil early arrival, xo
Happy Mother’s Day to you and all Treeper moms ❤️
Weird…this is the one I wanted to show.
Thank you, Menagerie. I was hoping you would post today. Your posts are always a blessing and your loving spirit and wisdom are such an inspiration to me. I love our Treehouse family. Happy Mother’s Day. ❤️
In honor of all Mothers-in-Law today as well….
Many thanks for the essay, which is truly “counter-cultural” today.
I have lived to see the whole idea of parenthood disparaged and even attacked as something only a dull-minded person would do. Have children? Have a family?
“Are you Crazy?
What about my career? What about my needs? What about my enjoyment and my wants? WHAT ABOUT ME?!
And what about the environment? Don’t you know about OVER-POPULATION?! Don’t you know about ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION?
And who would have children in a world full of Donald Trump voters?”
In Target yesterday, I noticed 6 (SIX) aisles for Pet Stuff. The baby area was decidedly smaller, which situation we have noticed with the passage of time: young couples with no children, but they have two or three dogs! We also note the decline of populated playgrounds for children, and the rise of DOG PARKS!
Selfishness/self-centeredness/solipsism (take your pick) is on the rise, undoubtedly connected to the decline of Religion, which preaches control of the self and sacrifice for others and delayed or even stifled gratification. Leftists feed on these selfish temptations, offering hand-outs through class warfare and the illusion that their agenda, a pseudo-religion of salvation through Socialism/Communism, is the right way to live for the truly righteous.
Is it more selfish to have pets and no children or to have several kids that look like you, in other words “Mini Me’s”?
Is it more selfish to add unnecessarily to this already over populated planet?
So many questions, so little time.
Why not have both? Life is short.
That’s fine if you can responsibly support both with time and finances. The old saying “Don’t breed ’em if you can’t feed ’em” still applies to both pets and children. However, children are much more expensive than pets.
Andyocoregon: But a child eventually can open the fridge door by itself and you can teach them responsibility. They can and will become fine people who are productive and will be able to “carry their carbon footprint themselves”/s.
Dogs and other pets cannot do that. I vote for babies anytime!!
Not every child becomes a good, productive citizen. All the homeless drug users and prison inmates had mothers too, you know. Many children become burdens on our society.
BTW, dogs can be trained to open refrigerators and fetch beer or sodas.
A very “down” discussion for the day that honors mothers… Especially on the thread where Menagerie gave us her beautiful annual essay…
Thank “Ausonius” for beginning this discussion. I and others willingly continued it.
It is a matter of priorities, Andy. I stayed home, I left a successful career as a stockbroker, to raise and homeschool our children. We didn’t need every latest gadget or car. Being with, and raising, our children in a godly household was much more important to us.
Children and pets are all welcome! Thank God for our blessings.
Do what is right for you, and don’t try to decide what is best for others. The planet will take care of itself – it always has and always will.
That philosophy is one reason why Earth and the U.S. are overpopulated. The “don’t worry, these problems will take care of themselves” approach no longer works for most things.
There are many more people choosing not to have children as they cannot see the effort time and money in their lives. Its all about them, me, I and mine. The jihad and abortion culture is claiming many more.
I happen to believe the opposite of your opinion. I think it’s more selfish to have children and add to the overpopulation of this planet.
What the jihad and abortion culture have to do with making the decision whether or not to have children I don’t know.
Them, me, I and mine also applies to people who have children for selfish reasons.
Stella: my new granddaughter is named Stella too!
There is much written on both sides of this issue. I disagree with you. An informational piece from the NYT, some years ago.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I disagree with you and so does David Attenborough. This article gives facts and figures rather than speculation from the likes of Fake News NYT.
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/10/david-attenborough-warns-planet-cant-cope-with-overpopulation/
All one has to do is look around you and see how your town or city has doubled or tripled in population during the past two decades. Most U.S. cities have serious housing shortages. Roads are crowded and so are hospitals.
But, I suppose some people don’t mind living like this:
I can site many scientific studies that support my position, just as you claim to be able to. I could not disagree with you more. Declining population is a huge problem for developed countries.
Have a good day andy.
And I can cite many scientific studies that support my position. I cannot disagree with you more. Over population is a huge problem for developed countries such as ours. Look how many illegal aliens from overpopulated countries are flowing into our country.
The U.S. is now overpopulated and it’s getting much worse mainly due to the current invasion from third world countries. Wait until their children have huge numbers of children as they do. I’m glad I won’t be around to see the problems our citizens will face in the next 30 years or more.
What about adopting an innocent child with no parents? That wouldn’t be adding any additional people to “this already over populated planet”. In the next 100 years man will start populating other worlds and than this preoccupation with “resources” will be rightly thought of as loser talk. Remember, if there had been computers in 1870, they would undoubtedly have predicted the Earth would be overwhelmed with horse manure by AD2000.
“In the next 100 years man will start populating other worlds and than this preoccupation with “resources” will be rightly thought of as loser talk.”
How can you say that with any certainty? No other planet in our solar system is capable of supporting human life for extended periods of time.
You are so right. Where I live, every young women has 1 or 2 dogs. That to them is like having children without all the issues. They can just go out and leave the dog alone. Yet deep down inside their bodies lies the fact that they still have motherly instincts which their pets satisfy.
Guaranteed there will come a day when pet mommies will regret losing the chance to have children. I’ve seen it happen over and over again. Usually hits in the 40s or 50s. The lucky ones get the child bug earlier with enough time left to have kids.
Menagerie, beautiful piece. And to Andy, and everyone commenting after him, we really had been brainwashed as a society. There is nothing more beautiful than a young mother, and there is no more satisfying life for a woman than raising children and then grandchildren. How far off course have we veered where elements in our society encourage women to kill their children? Let me repeat that, kill their children. We have to fix this, or we will never have a greater America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Abortion is killing children.
And I happen to believe society has brainwashed many people to believe you can’t live a fulfilling life without breeding children. I think those who really want children are the ones who should have them. Unfortunately, many children are unplanned and unwanted. In this age of cheap birth control, that’s terrible, IMO.
Star: so true
Nope
Happy Mother’s Day, Menagerie! A beautiful post. And thank you for spending a bit of your day today with us to contemplate and celebrate this wonderful circle of life!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Always listen to your mama
Thank you, Menagerie!!
As a Grandmother of a 2 year old and his new 4 week old brother, your advice in italics was spot on. I am trying to install in my son that he should listen to the wisdom of previous generations who raised sturdy and emotionally resilient kids. I shudder in fear for the current generation’s inability to hear hard things without feeling “unsafe”. Something is wrong with that, and if you listen to John Rosemond, you will understand why. Leaving wisdom behind, relying on Child Psychologists and Child Development Experts is how the past few generations were raised, and “Houston, we have a problem”. I think everyone at this site can attest to what we are witnessing.
Menagerie, you put it so gently, and so disarmingly it may just get your message across.
Happy Mother’s Day to al the mom’s and grandma’s – Don’t be afraid to talk to your kids and
show them that by following the Word of G-d, and their own instincts. By not “scientifically” raising their kids, but by growing them in spirit and not just achievement in school and on the playing field they will in turn grow a person (a soul) who can handle life in a cruel world.
Thank you, Menagerie, for your beautiful and eloquent words about Motherhood. When our policymakers finally pass legislation to give mothers the option to stay at home during the early years and pay them to raise their children, only then will we be able to correct many of the ills of our current society. Being a parent is the hardest but the most important and gratifying job in the world. We must never forget, “That the hand that rocks the cradle, rules the world.”
Top o’ the world, ma!
I know it wasn’t, but in many ways I feel like this post was actually written for me. 🤗
I started crying at “The inner warrior woman you never knew existed who is ready to leap into action at any threat to that child?” because that is exactly how I felt. Kept crying through the whole post and now here I sit with a runny nose…
The one-year-old just finished breakfast – oatmeal from Mommy’s bowl and spoon – and is now pushing around the laundry bin. xD He looks a little bit like the boy in the pregnancy photo, especially the hair – and he has about the same attitude towards his little brother! (When we ask him if he’s excited for having a brother, he emphatically shakes his head “no.”) He’s got eight teeth now, last I was able to check – four top front, four bottom front, and a molar on each side top & bottom. He’s now an accomplished walker and very rarely crouches down to crawl, at this point – and he’s starting to work on being able to run more than a few steps without falling down. (Every time he gets his body in working order, he gets a growth spurt – it makes me laugh as well as feeling sympathy, because I was the same way until I was a middle teenager.) He loves broccoli and green beans, which I count as a win. xD His nickname, before he was born, was “Squiggles,” a mix of squirm and wiggle – a perfect description of how he moved.
His brother’s nickname, at five months gestation, is Thumper-baby, which I am seriously considering changing to Bruiser-baby. I didn’t feel him kicking when I was “supposed to,” but the ultrasound revealed that he was indeed moving, I just didn’t feel it. A few weeks later that changed… this child never stops moving. Never. And he has his father’s (inhuman) strength already. I think the longest period of time he’s been still is half an hour. Middle of the day – thump, kick, punch, roll. Going to bed – superman punch, tuck’n’roll, kick kick kick – wake up – thump thump thump streeeetch. Wake up in the middle of the night – kickboxing/shadowboxing. He never sleeps. xD
I love them both dearly, even when they combine to drive me up the wall. Neither were planned – or came at a “good” time – but we wouldn’t give them up for anything in the world. One of the things I got sick of hearing was “you won’t believe how much they’ll change your life.” It got said by way too many strangers, but they were right… the first one did change my life, our lives, and I’m sure our second will as well.
I’m not sure which link to use so I’ll try a few…
http://tinypic.com/r/2v0zp08/9
(I hope it doesn’t turn it sideways, that’s how it showed on the uploader…)
[IMG]http://i64.tinypic.com/2v0zp08.jpg[/IMG]
Baby #1. He’s got a big bouncy ball almost as big as he is, it’s a delight to watch him play with it.
He’s a very handsome young man! Best wishes to you and your family. Happy Mother’s Day.
Baby #2. This was several weeks ago so he’s bigger now. ^_^
Congratulations! Our daughter is 15 months old. Eight teeth but the incisors are coming in now.
TreeClimber , My *Baby* is 32 … I Thoroughly Enjoyed reading Your post
and Reliving the Memories , Thank You 🌹😊🌸
I have a friend who sent this to her adult son years ago
If I Had My Child to Raise Over Again
by Diane Loomans
If I had my child to raise all over again,
I’d build self esteem first, and the house later.
I’d fingerpaint more, and point the finger less.
I would do less correcting and more connecting.
I’d take my eyes off my watch, and watch with my eyes.
I would care to know less and know to care more.
I’d take more hikes and fly more kites.
I’d stop playing serious, and seriously play.
I would run through more fields and gaze at more stars.
I’d do more hugging and less tugging.
I’d see the oak tree in the acorn more often.
I would be firm less often, and affirm much more.
I’d model less about the love of power,
And more about the power of love.
His response was ” But , mother, you did do all that!
Joshashland , Excellent ! Thank You for Sharing this by Your Friend , Diane !
That happens to be my first name too , and you don’t see it much anymore .
Same spelling ! 😊💐😎
To all the moms, happy Mother’s Day. Blessings to all of you of love and light.
About two hours ago my daughter graduated from law school. Her father and I could not attend but we watched it online. (Modern miracle.)
I am so very proud of her and wish her a full, productive, and rewarding life and career. This momma is beaming with pride today.
Happy Mother’s Day!!!
Jtomka , Congratulations to Your Daughter and to You !
You have Alot to Celebrate today ! Happy Mother’s Day 🌹
Congratulations!
Thank You , Menagerie , for Your Thoughtful and Inspiring Mother’s Day Post 🌹
Wishing You and All the Mothers and Grandmothers out there
a Very Special Mother’s Day filled with Love and Light !
This includes the Women we know who have *Mommed* children
not their own , and , Surely , Covers quite a few Gents , As Well !
💐Beautiful Mother’s Day to you All🌸
To all the women who have touched our hearts and nurtured our souls – I am thankful to all of you and the sharing on this site that is invaluable! ❤️
Beautiful!!
To all the women who have touched our hearts and nurtured our souls – I am thankful to all of you and the sharing on this site that is invaluable! ❤️
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Happy mothers day to all the treeper moms out there!;)
The link below explains/refers to the tradition of wearing a red or white flower on Mother’s Day. Happy are my memories of my glamorous High healed mom in the 70s and 80s running around our yard with rose pruners to quickly make our boutinears with a pin and floral tape before church. My grandmother wore a white one to honor her late mother, but mom and I got to wear red. I still get to wear red, and made a tiny pin for my tiny little girl today. And now she sees her grandma wear white in remembrance of my grandmother. It is my favorite southern tradition.
https://www.heartlight.org/articles/200505/20050508_white%20rose.html
When I was a child every woman in church had a little corsage. Some churches gave them to all women and girls as they came in.
THats really sweet.
Thank you for this message.
Thank you for this message.
Thank you managerie for your beautiful post.
Happy Mother’s day to all, and thank you to those sharing such wonderful personal stories.
Two videos for mother’s day (sorry, don’t know how to link)
“Mom-(Mother’s Day) Home Free” beautifully done, with a great ending. The 2nd one is a short video of the Home Free guys introducing their moms on stage: “Happy Mother’s Day Home Free Moms”.
Thank you for this post, Menagerie. Happy Mother’s Day to you and all Mother Treepers!
Love the post, Menagerie. I love all your posts. You have a great way of writing about what’s really important in life. Much appreciated.
Beautiful Menagerie! Thank you for reminding me what being a Mom is all about. God bless Moms and their children everyday.
I just LOVE this whole post Menagerie! Thank you and have a great Mother’s Day!
