Saturday May 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 1 person
On hearing this wonderful piece, one of the commenters posted the following: “The first piece of music I heard after learning that my brother died. It cleanses me of darkness and lifts my grief through me to the universe. I listen again and again.” Music can help us find solace and light—may it always be so . . .
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
If you watch the video, skip to the 4:15 mark to hear the sordid story that isn’t being reported in Australia by MSM.
https://www.tr.news/the-vicious-african-gang-attack-they-are-hiding-from-you/
LikeLike
HAPPY CATURDAY!
Love this kittycat…”And you’re taking my photo because….”
“I’m real skeptical about that….”
LikeLike
LikeLike
Determining What is Acceptable to God
“Living the Christian life can be challenging at times. How do we determine what is acceptable to God when there is no direct command of Christ?”
The Word of God is always relevant—it transcends the ages! If a particular matter isn’t dealt with specifically in Paul’s writings, we are to defer to a broader principle. For example, you may want to ask yourself the question, will my action or participation in something glorify God? If you have any reservations whatsoever, you are probably skating on thin ice. Paul says, “Whether therefore ye eat, or drink, or whatsoever ye do, do all to the glory of God” (I Cor. 10:31).
Another principle to apply is to “prove all things; hold fast that which is good. Abstain from all appearance of evil” (I Thes. 5:21,22). Proving has the sense of putting things to a test. If you are remodeling an old house and the steps going upstairs look unsafe, you naturally make sure that the steps will hold your weight before you attempt to ascend the stairs. We wouldn’t think of placing ourselves in harm’s way—the same should also be true of our spiritual life.
Test: Should we take possession of something that is not rightfully ours? To illustrate, what would you do if you came across a satchel of money sitting beside a park bench? Often, examining the conduct of a servant of God in such matters will help determine whether our actions will be acceptable to the Lord.
When the Apostle Paul won Onesimus to Christ at Rome he could have reasoned that since this runaway slave’s slate was wiped clean from past offenses he would claim him as his own. After all, think how profitable Onesimus could have been to Paul in the work of the ministry. But Onesimus rightfully belonged to Philemon, so the aged apostle returned him, along with a letter, to allow his coworker in the faith to make that decision. In other words, he didn’t simply assume his friend would understand, he did what was right. The Lord will handsomely reward Paul for his good deed at the Judgment Seat of Christ. What would you do if you found yourself in a similar set of circumstances?
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/determining-what-is-acceptable-to-god/
1 Corinthians 10:31 Whether therefore ye eat, or drink, or whatsoever ye do, do all to the glory of God.
1 Thessalonians 5:21 Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.
22 Abstain from all appearance of evil.
LikeLike
Happy Caterday, Treepers . . .
LikeLike
Good morning. Came here to send some love and support to Patrick Henry. ❤️️
LikeLike