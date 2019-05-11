May 11th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #842

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 16 more days til Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————————————-
For Treeper Moms—–
🌟 “She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come.” 🌟
Proverbs 31:25(NIV)
Living Bible: “She is a woman of strength and dignity and has no fear of old age.”
————
**Praise: Tariffs on China went up on Friday 12:01AM-We Agree and Stand With President Trump
**Praise: Pres. Trump now working on imposing tariffs on the no-tariff-yet Chinese goods
**Praise: If true, Sec. Mnuchin told Liu He they have about 4 weeks until just about everything else China imports into the US gets a 25% tariff. That is $325Billion worth of items. Things will get rough for a bit–Hang on for the wild roller coaster ride. (I’ll post the twitter below)
————
🙏 Pray:
— for extra protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— this drama around AG Barr fall apart and deceit exposed
— for extra protection for AG Barr, Donnie Jr, Mnuchin, Rettig (IRS), McGahn and others for getting subpoenaed–Sick Dems
— Opposition’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…
— arrests for Opposition come soon
— for all our military’s safety overseas–eps. Middle East and South China Sea
— for our Fighting Patriots
— all types of illegal voting be investigated and corrected–close all loopholes
— our American WALL being built
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs-that they get plenty of rest in between work.
— catch all invaders and drugs–
— for our Vets, esp those who have passed away recently like Frank Manchel–pray for their families
— for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, and others who have been hurt/killed, too
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie, and crew–We all feel blessed to have found this Treehouse
— Mother’s Day Blessings to us all (Thank you all for your Mother’s Day blessing to us Treeper Moms)
————————————————–
🦅 “We are going to stand for JUSTICE.
We are going to stand for FAITH, FAMILY, and FREEDOM.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————-
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
———————————————————
—-Treepers Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday May 11, 2019—–
Amen, Grandma! Happy Mother’s Day weekend to you and to all the wonderful moms out there! 💐
I hope we get there and stay there. China is playing with fire because I am not so sure they will easily revitalize their economy.
What???
Are these Chinese Grads future spies???
YES. Also in NZ and Australia and Canada
Foreign spies are infiltrating Australia, with ‘unprecedented’ espionage and interference activities
https://www.news.com.au/finance/economy/world-economy/foreign-spies-are-infiltrating-australia-with-unprecedented-espionage-and-interference-activities/news-story/37893eaff53164f054ba7c415139b91d
Any of you keeping track of the timeline, need to add this to the Alphabet Clownshow timeline:
And Undercover Huber put this together in May 2018. It’s a lengthy thread, but here’s the part that relates to this:
And, an article on Anti Media site from may 13, 2016 says Napolitano revealed on Monday that Russia has Hillary emails and may release them. “Monday” would have been May 9th, 2016.
—–
You Know Those Missing Hillary Emails? Russia Might Leak 20,000 of Them
May 13, 2016 at 2:37 pm
Written by Anti-Media News Desk
My excerpt:
(ANTIMEDIA) Hillary Clinton sits at the center of a raging firestorm concerning her arrangement of a private email account and server set up in her home — from which top secret information may have been deleted. But despite Bernie Sanders’ apparent annoyance with the “damn emails,” the scandal just exponentially intensified, when Judge Andrew Napolitano revealed on Monday that Russia has possession of around 20,000 of Clinton’s emails — leaving open the possibility her deletions might not have been permanent after all.
I think this vet who recently passed away was the one Treeper Eagle Driver was talking about yesterday ans asked for prayer for them…. and I posted it for him
https://www.armytimes.com/news/your-army/2019/05/07/world-war-ii-vet-95-dies-during-honor-flight-trip/
—————————————-
Snippet:
A 95-year-old former soldier died last weekend aboard an Honor Flight carrying World War II veterans home to San Diego after an all-expenses-paid weekend trip to Washington.
Frank Manchel collapsed about an hour before the chartered American Airlines jet was due to land Sunday, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Two physicians, including his own son, Dr. Bruce Manchel, were unable to revive him.
Fellow veterans saluted as they passed by Frank Manchel’s body while exiting the plane. Medical personnel, firefighters and law enforcement officers also saluted as the body was taken from the plane.
For those of you using an “ad-blocker” you don’t wish to disable, you can view the same article here…
https://outline.com/K3CFkT
May he Rest in Peace.
He saw the magnificent memorial erected to honor him and his war-winning brothers and sisters. Perhaps that completed his list of things to do before passing.
A belated thanks for your service Mr. Manchel as an Army Technical Sergeant during the war, and prayers and condolences to family members and friends.
A Day without Citizen817/Trump postings
is like a day we get lost in a cave.
You read my mind Grandma!
THE FLYING GINZU
US uses terrifying ‘Ninja’ bomb which ‘SPROUTS BLADES’ to hunt terrorists
A TERRIFYING bladed weapon nicknamed the “ninja bomb”, which kills terrorists while leaving civilians unharmed, has already been used by the US military – with devastating results.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1125354/ninja-bomb-isis-terrorism-latest-news-terror-cia-drone-strike-US-donald-trump-r9x
Probably more psychologically damaging to see this aftermath than the nothingness left after a HE blast.
SPECULATION: STRATEGIC TRADE SCENARIOS for BIG AG
USDA AG PURCHASING Scenario:
• POTUS has $12 Billion available to “Protect Farmers from China Tariffs”
• USDA buys Crop Yields exceeding Domestic Supply + Exports Paid-in-Advance
• USDA pays Prices at “50% of Average Export-Profit”
… to incentivize Paid-in-Advance Contracting
… to minimize exposure to delayed purchases that spoil crops (China’s ploy in 2018)
• Proceeds from DEALS below REPLENISH the $12 Billion REVOLVING FUND
International DEALS: USTR negotiates AG DEALS with Underfed Countries
• USDA exports acquired Agriculture to Underfed Countries (e.g., Africa)
… a CRITICAL NEED that China CANNOT SERVE.
• Underfed Countries agree to USA-Mined Raw Materials for Export-to-USA as partial compensation for Crops received,
… EMPLOYING LOCALS
… DISPLACING CHINA.
• Underfed Countries agree to USA-Supplied 5g (and other) Infrastructure Development as partial compensation for Crops received
… DISPLACING CHINA.
International DEALS: USTR negotiates AG DEALS with Central America
• USDA exports Agriculture and Ocean Harvests to Underdeveloped Countries (e.g., El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras)
… DISPLACING Exports-to-CHINA.
• Underdeveloped Countries agree to USA Corporate Investment in Food Processing Plants for Export-to-USA,
… EMPLOYING LOCALS
… DISPLACING Exports-from-CHINA.
• Underdeveloped Countries aggressively REPATRIATE Citizens who Illegally entered the USA, to run Food Processing Plants and rejoin their newly-expanding economies,
… ENDING the INVASION-of-ILLEGALS CRISIS
.
• Underdeveloped Countries agree to USA-Supplied 5g (and other) Infrastructure Development as partial compensation for Crops received
… DISPLACING CHINA.
Domestic DEALS: USDA cuts WELFARE DEALS to supply “Underfed Americans”
• USDA DISPLACES Big AG to supply Federal Food Programs (SNAP, Food stamps, EBT benefits) at LOWER COSTS
• 🤣
BONUS: CHINA LOSES!
• USA Crops diverted as USAID to Underfed Countries REDUCES Supply for China.
… [People are underfed because the global market lacks sufficient supply.]
• China LOSES Crop and Seafood Supply for Processing Plants
… Triggering LAYOFFS and SHUT-DOWNS.
• China suddenly must pay a BIG PREMIUM for Imports.
… Due to Short Supply or Packing-by-Others with higher labor costs.
… OR face FOOD SHORTAGES and POLITICAL UNREST.
Double BONUS: Credit to Pf1289!
All USDA purchases are from Family Farms ONLY!
… Sets up a parallel “Mainstreet” FARMING SYSTEM .
… Akin to Sundance’s parallel “Commercial” BANKING SYSTEM.
IMPACT: Family Farmers have a PERMANENT BACKSTOP MARKET.
… Big AG can NEVER again squeeze them down or freeze them out.
Was Sergey Kislyak Part of the Russian Collusion Hoax?
I think so. I think he was paid to do this.
Without Kislyak’s involvement Flynn and Sessions would not have been in trouble.
https://amgreatness.com/2019/05/09/was-sergey-kislyak-part-of-the-russian-collusion-hoax/
“But it’s Kislyak’s relationship with the Obama Administration that should raise suspicions that his interactions with Trump campaign aides before and after the election were intentional, designed to help fuel the phony collusion narrative.
According to visitor logs, Kislyak visited the Obama White House nearly two dozen times, including at least twice in October 2016. He met with National Security Advisor Susan Rice in the White House on October 7, 2016, the same day intelligence officials issued the warning about Russian election interference. Kislyak was there allegedly to receive a harshly worded message to Vladimir Putin about the meddling efforts.
McFaul Guy
In another meeting on October 14, 2016, Kislyak ran into his former counterpart, Michael McFaul, who had served as U.S. Ambassador to Russia for two years under President Obama. McFaul is an Obama confidante and was sworn-in as ambassador by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in January 2012: He also is a vocal Trump foe and collusion conspiracy theorist. (More questions: Why was McFaul at the White House on October 14, 2016, when he no longer worked there? Further, why was Kislyak, the representative of our alleged biggest geopolitical foe trying to crash our election, at the White House again?)
McFaul and Kislyak are close. A few weeks after the 2016 presidential election, McFaul lavished effusive praise on the diplomat whose country supposedly had just attacked America’s election, threatening the very foundation of our democracy and whatnot.
During an event at Stanford University on November 30, 2016, McFaul gushed that Kislyak’s job “is to represent his country here and I think he does it fantastically well.” McFaul repeatedly bragged about his relationship with the Kremlin’s diplomat. “He was a tremendous friend and colleague to me when I served in the government. I really value what you helped me do as a government official and what you did for me as a friend,” he said to Kislyak.”
And there is another odd angle to the Kislyak mystery that still is unresolved. The ambassador apparently received a $120,000 payment 10 days after the 2016 election. “Employees at Citibank raised an alarm about the transaction because it didn’t fit with prior payroll patterns and because he immediately split the money in half, sending it by two wire transfers to a separate account he maintained in Russia,” BuzzFeed reported in January 2018. It’s unclear whether this payment remains is under investigation by Congress or the FBI.
It will take months, maybe years, to fully vet all of the information contained in the Mueller report and give renewed scrutiny to the key players in the saga. But Kislyak’s central role, coupled with his close ties to the Obama White House, requires more immediate attention.
Black Knight—
Thank you for your usual great info.
Btw do you know anything about the outbreak of swine fever/flu which was supposed to be wiping out millions of Chinese pigs/hogs?
It was in the news here in Britain some weeks ago and then zilch.
Sitting here watching Rooster Head Gowdy on late Hannity rerun show with Jason Chafetz. He (Gowdy) is wearing a doggoned purple tie again. Yeesh.
