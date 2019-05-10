May 10th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #841

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 17 more days til Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart
be acceptable in your sight, O Lord, my rock and my redeemer.” 🌟
Psalm 19:14
————
Praise: Tariffs on China went up 20 minutes ago
🙏 Pray:
— for extra layers of protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— this drama around AG Barr fall apart and deceit exposed
— Opposition’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…
— arrests for Opposition come soon
— for all our military’s safety overseas (Middle East and South China Sea
— For US/China continuing trade talks today even tho the tariffs went up
— for our Fighting Patriots
— all types of illegal voting be investigated and corrected–close all loopholes
— our American WALL being built
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs-that they get plenty of rest in between work.
— catch all invaders and drugs–
— for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, and others who have been hurt/killed, too
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie, and crew–We all feel blessed to have found this Treehouse
— Justice Is Coming
————————————————–
🦅 “WE ARE PROUD AGAIN. We are going to stand for LIBERTY.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
In the Name of the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost, Amen.
Amen Grandma. Thank you for being there every night/morning.
And for protection of Don Jr.
Have a happy & healthy, fit & strong, loving & caring Mother’s Day weekend. Heartfelt best wishes from all of us to all of you. ❤
I read in here every day, but I don’t post very much. I just want to say “thank you” to Sundance.
Motown: you are representing many of us with your post.
Donald Trump Retweet
Part 2 and 3 of Crenshaw’s tweet:
Please fire Christopher Wray.<EOT>
And let me say that even thought there aren’t a lot of easy choices when not buying Chinese-made goods it is definitely something I consider all the time now.
If we didn’t allow hem in the country, it would never even be a question.
Well Lookee here, I was right. Escalation
China “deeply regrets” US tariff hike — Chinese delegation
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/5/10 12:16:13
China “will have to take necessary countermeasures” to us tariff hike — Chinese delegation.
So that’s that
I’m on Beijing time btw
This was clear from Hu CCP mouthpiece earlier:
Hu Xijin 胡锡进
@HuXijin_GT
More and more Chinese now tend to believe the current US government is obsessed with comprehensively containing China. A trade deal, even if reached, will be limited in actual meaning and could be broken constantly. So they support being tough on the US, giving up any illusion.
Here is the readout on the US notification (details on the USTR website)
https://csms.cbp.gov/viewmssg.asp?Recid=24227&page=&srch_argv=301&srchtype=&btype=&sortby=&sby=
China hasn’t published any tariff schedule yet.
So? Who cares? Let them flex, they have little leverage. Let them find another 340 million of the wealthiest people In the world market to buy their crap…..
Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, where is the big dump / movement?
Ricardo is Dead. Long Live Fair, Balanced, and Reciprocal Trade – 4/25/19
(Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics) (1:00:06)
Fire that idiot Wray and the entire upper echelon of the FBI management now. Let Barr appoint a team of his trusted aides and retired FBI managers who are motivated to flush the corruption down the toilet. Stop playing this ridiculous game of Wack-a-Mole, Mr. President!
What a wonderful message.
up late on the west coast, feeling giddy…lol
If it hasn’t already, I think it will soon dawn on Robert Mueller that he made the biggest mistake of his life in agreeing to take part in what will no doubt be seen as a grotesque assault on justice.
Right now I can see only two alternate futures for him: he will be forever branded as a grossly incompetent moron, or grossly corrupt.
I’m hearing a lot of angst about the border situation. Thousands just seem to be walking in with no repercussions. People are getting angry and wondering why he just doesn’t close the border. These migrants are already not showing up at court hearings. Now just lost in the US on the taxpayers dime. Its unsustainable. The president MUST stop this somehow. I’m worried that he will lose support for 2020 over this.
Reasons to oppose the so-called ‘Equality Act’:
https://www.heritage.org/gender/commentary/nancy-pelosis-equality-act-would-undo-trumps-most-significant-achievements
1. The Equality Act would force employers to cover abortion, and medical professionals to perform or assist in performing abortions.
2. The Equality Act would force employers to pay for sex “reassignment” procedures in their health insurance plans, and require medical professionals to perform them.
3. The Equality Act would force all schools and businesses to open their women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, showers, and sports teams to boys who “identify as” girls and to men who “identify as” women.
4. The Equality Act could be used to force the military to pay for “reassignment” procedures and force the military to accept recruits suffering from gender dysphoria who are not combat-ready.
5. The Equality Act would force faith-based adoption agencies to either violate their conviction that every child deserves both a mother and a father or to stop serving children in need altogether.
6. The Equality Act would force a variety of small business owners to violate their beliefs about marriage, sexuality, and gender.
7. The Equality Act, in general, threatens the freedom of speech, freedom of association, and free exercise of religion rights of countless people.
Anyone who believes we are created male and female, and that male and female are created for each other, will be at risk. This means Orthodox Jews, Roman Catholics, Evangelical Christians, Latter-day Saints, Muslims, and people of no particular faith tradition but who take science seriously will be on the wrong side of federal civil rights law.
