May 10th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #841

Posted on May 10, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

39 Responses to May 10th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #841

  1. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    May 10, 2019 at 12:21 am

    🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 17 more days til Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸

    🦅 MAGA—KAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart
    be acceptable in your sight, O Lord, my rock and my redeemer.” 🌟
    Psalm 19:14
    ————
    Praise: Tariffs on China went up 20 minutes ago
    🙏 Pray:
    — for extra layers of protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — this drama around AG Barr fall apart and deceit exposed
    — Opposition’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…
    — arrests for Opposition come soon
    — for all our military’s safety overseas (Middle East and South China Sea
    — For US/China continuing trade talks today even tho the tariffs went up
    — for our Fighting Patriots
    — all types of illegal voting be investigated and corrected–close all loopholes
    — our American WALL being built
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs-that they get plenty of rest in between work.
    — catch all invaders and drugs–
    — for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, and others who have been hurt/killed, too
    — for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie, and crew–We all feel blessed to have found this Treehouse
    — Justice Is Coming
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “WE ARE PROUD AGAIN. We are going to stand for LIBERTY.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. motownpatriot says:
    May 10, 2019 at 12:23 am

    I read in here every day, but I don’t post very much. I just want to say “thank you” to Sundance.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      May 10, 2019 at 1:02 am

      Part 2 and 3 of Crenshaw’s tweet:

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Grandma Covfefe says:
    May 10, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      May 10, 2019 at 12:38 am

      And let me say that even thought there aren’t a lot of easy choices when not buying Chinese-made goods it is definitely something I consider all the time now.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • A2 says:
      May 10, 2019 at 12:50 am

      Well Lookee here, I was right. Escalation

      China “deeply regrets” US tariff hike — Chinese delegation
      Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/5/10 12:16:13
      China “will have to take necessary countermeasures” to us tariff hike — Chinese delegation.

      So that’s that

      Like

      Reply
  10. Perot Conservative says:
    May 10, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, where is the big dump / movement?

    Like

    Reply
  11. Stillwater says:
    May 10, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Ricardo is Dead. Long Live Fair, Balanced, and Reciprocal Trade – 4/25/19
    (Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics) (1:00:06)

    Like

    Reply
  12. California Joe says:
    May 10, 2019 at 12:43 am

    Fire that idiot Wray and the entire upper echelon of the FBI management now. Let Barr appoint a team of his trusted aides and retired FBI managers who are motivated to flush the corruption down the toilet. Stop playing this ridiculous game of Wack-a-Mole, Mr. President!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2019 at 12:50 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    May 10, 2019 at 12:55 am

    up late on the west coast, feeling giddy…lol

    Like

    Reply
  15. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 10, 2019 at 12:55 am

    Like

    Reply
  16. Jase says:
    May 10, 2019 at 12:56 am

    If it hasn’t already, I think it will soon dawn on Robert Mueller that he made the biggest mistake of his life in agreeing to take part in what will no doubt be seen as a grotesque assault on justice.
    Right now I can see only two alternate futures for him: he will be forever branded as a grossly incompetent moron, or grossly corrupt.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. AKGina says:
    May 10, 2019 at 1:01 am

    I’m hearing a lot of angst about the border situation. Thousands just seem to be walking in with no repercussions. People are getting angry and wondering why he just doesn’t close the border. These migrants are already not showing up at court hearings. Now just lost in the US on the taxpayers dime. Its unsustainable. The president MUST stop this somehow. I’m worried that he will lose support for 2020 over this.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 10, 2019 at 1:09 am

    Like

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2019 at 1:09 am

    Like

    Reply
  20. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2019 at 1:10 am

    Like

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2019 at 1:11 am

    Like

    Reply
  22. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 10, 2019 at 1:11 am

    Like

    Reply
  23. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2019 at 1:12 am

    Like

    Reply
  24. TMonroe says:
    May 10, 2019 at 1:14 am

    Reasons to oppose the so-called ‘Equality Act’:

    https://www.heritage.org/gender/commentary/nancy-pelosis-equality-act-would-undo-trumps-most-significant-achievements

    1. The Equality Act would force employers to cover abortion, and medical professionals to perform or assist in performing abortions.

    2. The Equality Act would force employers to pay for sex “reassignment” procedures in their health insurance plans, and require medical professionals to perform them.

    3. The Equality Act would force all schools and businesses to open their women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, showers, and sports teams to boys who “identify as” girls and to men who “identify as” women.

    4. The Equality Act could be used to force the military to pay for “reassignment” procedures and force the military to accept recruits suffering from gender dysphoria who are not combat-ready.

    5. The Equality Act would force faith-based adoption agencies to either violate their conviction that every child deserves both a mother and a father or to stop serving children in need altogether.

    6. The Equality Act would force a variety of small business owners to violate their beliefs about marriage, sexuality, and gender.

    7. The Equality Act, in general, threatens the freedom of speech, freedom of association, and free exercise of religion rights of countless people.

    Anyone who believes we are created male and female, and that male and female are created for each other, will be at risk. This means Orthodox Jews, Roman Catholics, Evangelical Christians, Latter-day Saints, Muslims, and people of no particular faith tradition but who take science seriously will be on the wrong side of federal civil rights law.

    Like

    Reply
  25. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2019 at 1:16 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s