President Trump MAGA Rally – Panama City, Florida, 8:00pm EDT Livestream…

Posted on May 8, 2019 by

President Trump flew into Tyndall Air Force Base to tour the ongoing hurricane recovery effort ahead of a panhandle rally.  After the visit and briefing President Trump will be heading to a MAGA rally at the Aaron Bessant Park Ampitheater in Panama City Beach, FL. President Trump is expected to speak at 8:00pm EDT.

RSBN Livestream (ongoing)  – Fox10 Livestream (ongoing) – GST Livestream Link

15 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally – Panama City, Florida, 8:00pm EDT Livestream…

  2. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    May 8, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    what timing. As only PDJT can do. A winning week, dims in complete panic.

    MAGA —> KAG

  3. bambamtakethat says:
    May 8, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    Does everyone know what day it is??

    That’s right! TRUMPday!!!

  4. sunnydaze says:
    May 8, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    The speakers were *excellent*. Some great stuff happening in FL. right now. !!!!

  6. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    May 8, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    looks like Marine 1 just heloed in behind the stage.

  7. sundance says:
    May 8, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    This is funny. The White House made a quick, and epic, video of POTUS departing today:

  8. dwpender says:
    May 8, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    Hopefully this is the night when POTUS announces he’s ordered FULL DECLASSIFICATION IMMEDIATELY (except for truly confidential sources whose lives might be endangered — with Devin Nunes deciding any close calls), and told his subordinates in every department (DOJ, FBI, CIA, STATE, etc.) to get this done without delay, excuse, evasion or equivocation?

    I am entitled to hope, am I not?

