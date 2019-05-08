President Trump MAGA Rally – Panama City, Florida, 8:00pm EDT Livestream…

President Trump flew into Tyndall Air Force Base to tour the ongoing hurricane recovery effort ahead of a panhandle rally. After the visit and briefing President Trump will be heading to a MAGA rally at the Aaron Bessant Park Ampitheater in Panama City Beach, FL. President Trump is expected to speak at 8:00pm EDT.

RSBN Livestream (ongoing) – Fox10 Livestream (ongoing) – GST Livestream Link

Advertisements