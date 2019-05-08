President Trump MAGA Rally – Panama City, Florida, 8:00pm EDT Livestream…

President Trump flew into Tyndall Air Force Base to tour the ongoing hurricane recovery effort ahead of a panhandle rally. After the visit and briefing President Trump will be heading to a MAGA rally at the Aaron Bessant Park Ampitheater in Panama City Beach, FL. President Trump is expected to speak at 8:00pm EDT.
RSBN Livestream (ongoing) – Fox10 Livestream (ongoing) – GST Livestream Link
Advertisements
Social Media’s Endgame
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/social-medias-endgame/
LikeLike
Visit posting rules.
LikeLike
My bad. Posted under the wrong article. Will do better next time.
LikeLike
what timing. As only PDJT can do. A winning week, dims in complete panic.
MAGA —> KAG
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does everyone know what day it is??
That’s right! TRUMPday!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The speakers were *excellent*. Some great stuff happening in FL. right now. !!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dims are going to hat this red hat even more than MAGA hat
https://byebyedems.com/product/bye-bye-dems-logo-red-hat/
LikeLike
LOVE the new red hat !!
LikeLiked by 1 person
*hate
LikeLike
looks like Marine 1 just heloed in behind the stage.
LikeLike
This is funny. The White House made a quick, and epic, video of POTUS departing today:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Haha, what timing SD, thought I just saw Marine 1 landing in Panama City Beach. Speaker had to pause for about 2 min.
LikeLike
Hopefully this is the night when POTUS announces he’s ordered FULL DECLASSIFICATION IMMEDIATELY (except for truly confidential sources whose lives might be endangered — with Devin Nunes deciding any close calls), and told his subordinates in every department (DOJ, FBI, CIA, STATE, etc.) to get this done without delay, excuse, evasion or equivocation?
I am entitled to hope, am I not?
LikeLike
Thought he covered for Barr today by enacting Executive Privilege. Bet he declasses alot after the IG report is out later this month.
LikeLike
LikeLike