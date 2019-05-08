NYT Trump Taxes Story is Funniest News of Year (so far)….

I can just picture the The New York Times gathering a team of actuaries, legal accountants, tax historians, advisers and financial consultants around a big executive office table, piled high with reams of papers and spent coffee cups, saying:
“We’ve got him now…. as soon as people understand: fixed asset depreciation schedules; and if the assets were depreciated legally using straight line or diminishing balance; then we move to whole-value equity pick-up, or minority interest accounting; before digging into section 1031 ‘like-kind’ asset exchanges; partnerships (limited or writ large), carried interest loopholes, pass-throughs, net capital losses/gains, seven-year income averaging and the difference between long-term and short-term capital gains”…
…or something.
Seriously, the ‘Trump-taxes’ story has to be the biggest, funniest, most well documented, and most absurd, ongoing snipe hunt in history. “I was going to support President Trump’s re-election until I saw his depreciated amortization schedule from 1989″… said no-one, like, ever.
Could it be possible John Barron is still pulling this hilarious trick twenty-five years after the New York Times called Donald Trump “The Comeback King“?…
October 25th 1995 New York Times – Crowning the Comeback King – Though there are still four years to go in the 90’s, business and government leaders in New York honored Donald J. Trump yesterday for pulling off what they called “the comeback of the decade.”
Mr. Trump, the developer who came to epitomize opulent wealth during the 80’s before tumbling into deep financial trouble, has managed to erase much of his debt and is moving ahead with major projects at a time other developers are idling.
Judging from the attention showered on him yesterday at the Union League Club, some of New York’s civic and business leaders are quite captivated by Mr. Trump, despite the financial uncertainties that still surround some of his properties.
But the operative word at the luncheon was comeback, though Mr. Trump might dispute that he ever went far away. William D. Fugazy, the limousine magnate and chairman of the Forum Club, the group of business and civic leaders that sponsored the luncheon, presented Mr. Trump with a boomerang encased in glass. “You throw it and it always comes back,” he said as he handed it over. (read more)
Exactly, SD!
I love me my president. Now more than ever!
Trump was a friggin boss in the 1980s!!!
Even more so. You bring the pain Donnie!!!
I love you 😘 man! Don’t hate the player, hate the game.
Define Business Loss!
Definition: In financial accounting, a loss is a decrease in net income that is outside the normal operations of the business. Losses can result from a number of activities such as; sale of an asset for less than its carrying amount, the write-down of assets, or a loss from lawsuits.
What they Are not telling anyone is NET Loss or NET Income. Business Loss is not a measure of anything unless you know the context of the loss and its impact on the bottom line.
This is a nuthi’n burger if ever there was… But alas most don’t know this…..
The fact that a real successful capitalist has turned our country and economy around in record time in the wake of a failed, wannabe socialist – a guy the left talked themselves into believing was their democrat messiah of color – is driving them bonkers, albeit a short drive to begin with.
I’m enjoying this immensely.
Keep grinning and cashing checks player. You keep walking that aisle like Ric Flair. Wooooooooo!
Maybe if the Dems put as much effort into illegals’ and non-citizens’ enlarged number of exemptions for children, we could not the blood sucking child tax credits they get —– often for children not even living in this country.
It’s almost like ….
He has a magic wand or something!!
For sure!!
Must be an attempt at distraction from the shameful clown move that Jerry Nadless is about to pull in the House. Only morons would be distracted.
In other news, they got copies of his book and learned that he was a businessman who did not have static financials.
I’m sure the NYT will be publishing tax records tomorrow for Biden over the same period as well as all the other dem 2020 hopefuls, right?
I don’t think they want people to understand the finer points of real estate and business tax law. I read the article and everything was very, very unclear. It’s not clear to me any of the numbers presented even represent Trump’s overall net income, whether actual or for tax purposes. Some types of income are mention, but others are excluded. Rather than give a break down, they devote some time to talking about the accuracy of tax transcripts. I think that round table session went more like, “So none of our readers understand taxes anyway, right? We can just talk about gross losses and mention any income that could sound shady.”
Wow. They’re criticizing Trump with something that he, himself actually bragged about in his Apprentice show intro. What idiots.
