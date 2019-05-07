Senator Shaheen Questions FBI Director Wray About Term: “Spying”…

It didn’t work out too well the last time New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen asked Attorney General Bill Barr about the term ‘spying’. This time the intentionally obtuse senator questions the term “spying” on the Trump campaign by conflating a Title III criminal investigation (which never happened), with Title I counterintelligence investigation (which did happen).

Senator Shaheen uses a criminal example, operations against the mob, to ask FBI Director Wray about ‘spying’. As expected, Director Wray delivers the reply she was seeking.

.

At this point in the ongoing slow boil of FBI corruption it has become obvious why DAG Rod Rosenstein recommended Chris Wray for the position in 2017. Wray picked up, right were James Comey left-off. What the heck kind of answer is this?

…”I don’t think I personally have any evidence of that sort”.

