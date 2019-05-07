Senator Shaheen Questions FBI Director Wray About Term: “Spying”…

It didn’t work out too well the last time New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen asked Attorney General Bill Barr about the term ‘spying’. This time the intentionally obtuse senator questions the term “spying” on the Trump campaign by conflating a Title III criminal investigation (which never happened), with Title I counterintelligence investigation (which did happen).
Senator Shaheen uses a criminal example, operations against the mob, to ask FBI Director Wray about ‘spying’. As expected, Director Wray delivers the reply she was seeking.

At this point in the ongoing slow boil of FBI corruption it has become obvious why DAG Rod Rosenstein recommended Chris Wray for the position in 2017. Wray picked up, right were James Comey left-off. What the heck kind of answer is this?
…”I don’t think I personally have any evidence of that sort”.
I don’t know. Barr likes him. He’s certainly dancing and dodging. He could very well be dancing and dodging to avoid disclosing any hint that 24+ democrats and former Obama people are going to find themselves on the wrong side of an indictment soon. He’s certainly not being forthright.
Here’s a good thought to balance things out: Barr likes Mueller too, but Barr didn’t let Mueller get away with harming the President.
I noticed this too. You can be complimentary of someone who isn’t worthy of it, in order to get results. Trump does this too.
Also, within a bureaucracy, especially a political one, you have to be complimentary until the precise moment that you don’t. There’s no middle ground — or if there is, it’s very brief, as in the decision been’s made and executed to replace someone, and there’s just a short lag before it goes public.
Kind of like keeping your enemies close! 😉
Wray has Enron stench all over him…
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/swamp-creatures-christopher-wray-worked-comey-enron-prosecution-weissman/
“No, the FBI sends operatives to shag suspects and entrap them all the time…”
If he doesn’t “personally have evidence” then he’s been asleep at the wheel.
Does he have it professionally? Nah, probably sleeping there, too.
“…I don’t think I personally have any evidence of that sort.”
In the Army we called that quibbling.
So you are aware that other people have evidence of that sort?
Could you maybe check whether you, or anyone who works for you, might have evidence of that sort?
Can you categorically state that not only isnt there any evidence of that sort, but also that such evidence never existed?
I’m surprised he didn’t pull a DiFiChiSpi at the Kavanaugh hearing and turn around and ask an intern whether we have any such evidence.
… because it is quibbling.
At the end of the day, Wray’s thoughts are irrelevant. Any attempt to insert him in the mix by demorats is futile.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wray’s allegiance lies with the swamp, so his response was predictable. AG Barr will maneuver accordingly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I bet if you played Wray in poker you would make a lot of $. He has a lot of tells.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ever notice Obama’s main tell “let me be perfectly clear”, meaning “I lie all the time but I’m about to tell a huuuuge whopper.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Once again, we are left hoping someone will do the right thing only to find,nope, another snake in the grass.
I’m just not seeing how anyone gets held accountable.
Barr is really going to single handedly take everyone down?
Not seeing it at all.
And everyday, more voices are silenced on social media.
You might want to hold off on the popcorn.
You might want to hold off on the scare mongering . . . and the misleading locutions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“And everyday, more voices are silenced on social media.” ~ Cliff or Wolves
That is a fact which must be addressed from the bully pulpit.
An Executive Order would be a good starting point . . . . . . .
Apparently the DEMs & RINOs in and out of Congress
are quite content with what is going on in cyberspace
and perfectly happy ignoring the online massacre
of conservative thought, logic and opinions.
We are like Diogenes. The Diogenes Treehouse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had no further time for Wray after his news conference where he sought to assure us he had put in place a tough regimen of employee awareness seminars as a band-aid to systemic corruption.
There was not the slightest trace of irony or shame in his delivery. Thus I condemn him twice –for his tin ear and his reflexive corruption. Frankly he’s too dumb to be evil which makes him boring.
I don’t know where SD go that Wray pic, but it screams cognitive vacancy. Somebody please rent this face! So I borrowed it.
He’s the intelligence agency equivalent of Flake.
LikeLiked by 4 people
1. Wray Worked in the Justice Department With James Comey & Robert Mueller, Threatening to Resign With Them During Comey’s White House Showdown in 2004.
“While Wray was assistant attorney general from 2003 to 2005, Comey was the deputy attorney general and Mueller was leading the FBI as its director.
He was willing to resign along with Comey and Mueller in 2004, during Comey’s showdown with the White House over the plan to renew the National Security Agency’s Terrorist Surveillance Program while then-Attorney General John Ashcroft was hospitalized.
According to the Washingtonian, Wray approached Comey at the Justice Department headquarters and said, “Look, I don’t know what’s going on, but before you guys all pull the rip cords, please give me a heads‑up so I can jump with you.”
https://heavy.com/news/2017/05/christopher-chris-wray-ray-fbi-director-us-attorney-comey-bio/
Are Mueller, Comey and Wray the THREE STOOGES or WHAT?
This threesome has been covering each others azz for many moons.
That’s actually the only thing that I liked about Comey (didnt know about Wray), that he was AGAINST that renewal. That FISA stuff was and is way too easy to abuse, as I hope everyone now understands after this latest farce.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“That’s actually the only thing that I liked about Comey…”
You would think, yet it’s all kabuki theatre/deception
as Comey knew Bush would continue the program.
Let’s present a big hullabaloo drama over NSA Program
and then tell the sheeple we are “taking the necessary
steps to bring it into compliance” NOTHING TO SEE HERE,
AS WE FURTHER EXPAND SURVEILLANCE ON THE
DUMB AMERICANS.
Comey is a LIAR/LEAKER, and he is quite the
drama queen – perfect for the job. Notice from the 2007 article the
parallel actions/modus operandi then and now with his handling
of the Steele dossier.
AND what really stuns me is the same people are involved
over and over again/WAKE UP and LOCK THEM UP.
“WASHINGTON, May 15 — President Bush intervened in March 2004 to avert a crisis over the National Security Agency’s domestic eavesdropping program after Attorney General John Ashcroft, Director Robert S. Mueller III of the F.B.I. and other senior Justice Department aides all threatened to resign, a former deputy attorney general testified Tuesday.
Mr. Bush quelled the revolt over the program’s legality by allowing it to continue without Justice Department approval, also directing department officials to take the necessary steps to bring it into compliance with the law, according to Congressional testimony by the former deputy attorney general, James B. Comey.”
Notice how the NYTimes elevates Comey to near sainthood/
no surprise. Lights, camera – action. After all was
said and done Comey “shelved his resignation”….WHY?
As if on cue – MADRID BOMBING COURTESY OF OUR
DEEP STATE TERRORISTS
“Mr. Comey said he signed the reauthorization in “two or three weeks.” It was unclear from his testimony what authority existed for the program while the changes were being made. Mr. Comey said he shelved his resignation plans that day when terrorists set off bombs on commuter trains in Madrid.”
Wray and Rosenstein hear the Greyhound coming. The slobs at DoJ SDNY better be listening as well, because they can be run over by multiple buses. Mueller was very careful not to develop a single bit of evidence and Rosenstein even helped with all his targeted special orders. Mueller will claim to be only the consumer (in good faith) of evidence gathered by others. It does not matter who hired who and under who’s administration somebody was installed. The bottom line Muller, the MSM and the democrats will play 24/7 is that all this happened under the control of a Republican Administration and Senate. Rosenstein and Wray are the gifts from the GOPe that just keep on giving.
from Andy McCarthy yesterday:
The State Department’s report to the FBI claiming that Papadopoulos had “suggested” these things to Downer was manufactured to portray a false connection between (a) what Papadopoulos told Downer and (b) the hacking and publication of the DNC emails. That false connection then became the rationale for formally opening the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation — paper cover for an investigation of the Trump campaign that was already under way.
The FBI’s Trump-Russia Investigation Was Formally Opened on False Pretenses
https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/05/fbi-trump-russia-investigation-george-papadopoulos/
Glenn Reynolds used to say Potemkin villages all the way down. I doubt that he even understood the profound nature of the lies that have propped up the ruling class. Bill and Hillary are grifters with a machine that protects them, the Bush dynasty has build a machine to protect them. The rest of us are out of luck.
The leviathan will crush you if you step out of line.
Tell that to St. Paul.
Wray needs to go! Obviously, he’s not in the least concerned about getting canned?
Should we be worried that Wray deferred so carefully to the IG investigations? Does that portend an IG report that gets whitewashed in “IC Review”? Or another damaging IG report with a milquetoast Executive Summary that is the only thing the media covers? Can we count on AG Barr to ensure that doesn’t happen? By the way, apologies from NH for our embarrassment of a Senator… Hard to pick which one is more disgraceful, Shaheen or Maggie Hassan…
No need to apologize. Shaheen beat Scott Brown by importing “voters” from Massachusetts (where they had Democrat votes to share).
LikeLiked by 1 person
: “I don’t think I personally have any evidence [CLUE] of [ANY] that sort”.
Spying Did Occur.
AG Barr
Exactly.
I was reading more details of actions by personalities who made this mess — especially joint operations against DJT by US and other FiveEyes operators (especially Brit and Aussie) plus others (Italy) — and noting and feeling the enormous spread of the dis-ease of self-importance, and I kept repeating quietly to myself a colloquial version of the miserere mei deus: jeezuz, jeezuz, jeezuz, what dirty people, what expensive clothes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wray and Yates are/were partners from same law firm… they must protect their ability to command big bucks after government.
Time to dump Wray! He is a swamp creature after all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
People say appointing Sessions as AG was President’s biggest mistake. I think it was Rosenstien.
It’s understandable why he picked Jeff Sessions. Maybe a disappointment, but not a mistake.
The appointment of RR however I can’t understand. There were 5 weeks in between Sessions recusal and RR’s confirmation. At that point having the right DAG was crucial. Even without the disastrous SC appointment, the investigation was ongoing and FISA was coming up for renewal.
Of course all of that should have sarc. Especially the “or something”.
My opinion is all top tier 3-4 cabinet posts were on a restricted approved list. No one Trump or we would want would be allowed. They gave him “permission” to pick lower tier posts like energy, interior, etc. And of course, no recess appointments.
Here is an interesting 1996 joint press release from the FBI and the CIA:
https://www.cia.gov/news-information/press-releases-statements/press-release-archive-1996/pr111896.html
… The CIA and FBI have implemented a number of reforms and new procedures at the CIA that are designed to detect the slightest of early warning signs of espionage. As a direct result of these reforms, anomalies were detected that ultimately led to the identification of Nicholson and his alleged espionage activities. These reforms include:
The Chief of CIA’s Counterespionage Group is a senior FBI official who has full access to CIA’s most sensitive counterintelligence data and is thus in a position to fully coordinate the joint efforts of both organizations.
The Chief of CIA’s Counterespionage Group is assisted by deputies from both the security and operational disciplines at CIA and has at least one FBI Special Agent on the Counterespionage Group staff full-time….
When you consider the position of FIB Director there should visibly exist an obviously high level leadership quality along with an unshakable non-partisan demeanor. With Director Wray it seems to me the qualities you might expect are possibly invisible or non-existent. Promoted to the level of incompetence?
I know you meant FBI director but I somehow feel FIB director is more appropriate! ! 😂
The difference between saying spying and saying surveillance is about the same as the difference between saying car and saying automobile
Wray is in CYA mode. It’s obvious!!
Personally not have any evidence of that sort could mean like in his pocket at that exact moment or something.
I can’t fathom how the rank and file FBI folks have any respect for this man. He is deep state and is clueless how his FBI has been damaged. He won’t be missed when he is fired.
“I can’t fathom how the rank and file FBI folks have any respect for this man.”
******
Seems like criticism of the FBI management by politicians, etc. is always tempered by how wonderful, law abiding, and upstanding the “rank and file” agents are. Seems to me that since it’s founding, the FBI seems to attract a significant number of narcissistic, jackbooted thugs to the “rank and file”. Read awhile ago that the high conviction rates that the FBI brags about are largely “process” crime. These tactics are front and center with “spygate” ie. “false statements” (altered 302s), entrapment, etc. If someone such at Gen. Flynn can be entrapped and forced to “confess” to process crimes or have his family prosecuted, what chance does the average person have? Even the much vaunted FBI Labs have been shown to be corrupt.
No doubt that “rank & file” these days is full of SJWs and other progressives who think Director Wray is doing a bang up job. Unfortunately the corruption is systemic and replacing various upper level components will not fix the issue. Would probably need an 80% employee turnover to make a dent in the problem.
NBC loves creating and promoting new shows that show just how super duper awesome the FBI is (especially going after evil white terrorists)/ Seems they are in full propaganda mode setting up our next generation to live under the boots of “woke” FBI agents.
After you’ve breathed swamp air for decades you lose the ability tto recognize the stench of decay and rot. Your experience tells you that is the way things are supposed to smell. FBI Director Wray is in that category.
Wray looks like he has been drinking.
Did he wink at her?
At 1:51 in the vid? Nah, he was just impressed by her intelligence – could hardly contain himself.
I was hoping his little tics would turn into a full-bore, uncontrollable cursing tirade. 😀
Part of Wray’s answer saying the
Key is doing things “By the Book”,
Gave me an ill feeling .
By the book of what the swamp?!!
I hope Barr knows who is on the
True side of the law an the ones still
Doing things ” By the Book” from Obama’s administration !
If there is no accountability for this
Scandal, TRUST in the DOJ /FBI
Will NEVER be there again!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is repeating the scam from Obamas statement.
I caught this too. Hopefully it was just a coincidence, but man it sounded like he’s singing from the Comey/Rice/Obama hymnal.
Anyone else notice he was able to drop the “by the book” phrase in there? Tying it all together in one nice tidy package, are we?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL, that’s the screen grab I’ve been waiting for!!! 😀
As I just replied above on AG Barr complimenting Wray — within a political bureaucracy, you have to be complimentary until the precise moment you don’t (i.e., they’re out).
At the same time — another rule is that you always protect up, meaning you never, ever sandbag or publicly contradict your “principal” (i.e., the political appointee who heads your agency). Even if you disagree, or know they messed up — you politely cover for them (if the matter is merely a PR thing) and minimally you deflect, (if the matter is more serious). The last thing you do is help to tighten the screws — behind the scenes, but especially publicly. And yet that is precisely what Mueller and Wray have openly done, back-to-back, within a few-week period. It’s not subtle. Mueller’s formal letter, leaked on the eve of Barr’s testimony, is tantamount to open trench warfare. Ditto Wray’s smarmy “diplomatic” quibbling about “spying.” He deliberately and gratuitously contradicted his boss, knowing the exact result would be to perpetuate and assist the slander against an AG who’s doing everything by the book. You JUST DON’T DO THAT within an agency. Unless the warfare has reached the surface.
A reasonable inference is that battle lines are drawn at both DOJ and FBI. And not in the shadows — we’re talking full-scale open disagreement, factions among leadership operating at cross-purposes. Either Wray is so compromised — i.e., to the degree of Rosenstein or Mueller — that he believes he has nothing to lose; or he’s a loyalist to the wrong side, though not directly implicated in Spygate. From what we know, it seems like the latter (there is no evidence Wray had something to do with campaign against Trump).
A fair inference from Wray publicly undercutting his boss (and thereby assisting to shield corruption from sunlight) is that he knows the evidence and disagrees with the scale of accountability Barr has set in motion. Whatever the motive, Wray doesn’t support a full, ultimately transparent investigation. And if he’s willing to be so bold publicly, the strong likelihood is he’s got a lot of backing for that view among significant personnel in the Department, certainly at least at headquarters. But I think we all figured that.
Of course, it would be better if the FBI Director were on the same page as the AG Barr. Here’s the silver lining. Wray wouldn’t have done what he did unless here were clearly LOSING. If he thought he had Barr’s ear, it would have been counterproductive to publicly undermine him. Doing so burns any ability to influence Barr internally. So you only do that when you think your internal options are nil. If Wray thought he had some ability to steer the investigation in order to minimize fallout, or minimize public exposure — whatever his personal motive may be — he would have deflected on the “spy” question or backed his boss.
Make no mistake. If Barr is attempting to restore rule of law to the DOJ/FBI — and not in the “look forward not back” wink wink way we’ve seen for at least the last 2 decades — he has few if any real friends among politicians or bureaucrats in Washington. In fact his only friend we know of — President Trump — may be able to help clear the field or run interference but can’t do so in coordination or on the PR front. It’s vital that they act separately, both in appearance and in fact. The takeaway here is that we should be more afraid of the known swampies who appear to be toeing the line, because it may mean they’re attempting internal influence or sabotage (e.g., Graham and McConnell). Ironically, in this atmosphere, open hostility to Barr among his own ranks or allies is the next best thing to open support; it means whomever it is knows they’re losing and have no standing or capital or influence. Actors in Washington never “go public” against their own side on principle, only in desperation.
We suspected Wray was part of the Department “resistance” — now we know it’s an open revolt. Good. Makes it easier for Barr to know where folks stand. We should assume little to know help in FBI or DOJ headquarters. At this point, it would be a really, really bright development if Huber actually was doing his job all this time.
Agree wholeheartedly! Excellent post 👍
Yep.
Nice purple tie…is that a signal for swampiness ?
Not only did spying occur, but James Clapper outed Obama for instigating it.
“…I don’t think I personally have any evidence of that sort.”
So Wray is saying the Strzok/Page texts don’t exist? That Judge Rosemary Collyer never wrote the FISC court opinion based on Admiral Rogers’ evidence?? That Mueller’s team sought to suppress Comey’s memos for absolutely no reason whatsoever???
Wray is packed so full of it, that it’s spraying out of his mouth.
What on earth is this clown thinking? At this point more lying is only going to make things worse!
An attempt to get Trump to fire him?
OBSTRUCTION!
One needs to parse this exchange carefully in light of past knowledge. Shaheen tried to lead Wray to support a Dem ‘justified investigation, not spying’ conclusion and failed. Wray does not have to clean up the FBI; most perps are already gone and it is up to IG Horowitz and AG Barr to bring them to justice. All Wray has to do is be a competent FBI director going forward—that is largely an apolitical administrative/management job. Barr can be happy with Wray Just as a competent director.
Barr said, spying but question is whether adequate predicate. His question has two tracks, as Sundance has been pointing out:
1. Pre EC, by CIA overseas. Mifsud, Halper, Papadop, London, Rome. Wray would not be in a position to know. He answer was carefully narrow and truthful.
2. Post EC. Wray knows about the FISA warrants for Crossfire Hurricane. We all know thanks to FBI Congressional testimony that those would not have been obtained but for the Clinton paid for Steele dossier. We know from Comey’s congressional testimony that dossier remains unverified, therefore FISA warrants violated FBI Woods procedures. Wray acknowledged that there is an active IG investigation into this, so could not say more.
Brennan and Clapper (and probably Susan Rice) go down based on track 1.
Comey, Yates, probably McCabe, and maybe Lynch go down based on track 2 under at least 18USC1018, false attestation.
