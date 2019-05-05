Sunday May 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
Thanks, Citizen… Who can do that? Who has the ingenuity, talent and willingness to put the time and effort into doing that? It is really incredible.
Interesting…
Looks like a Frankenbike to me.
Ambassadors for Christ
“Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God” (2 Cor. 5:20).
Such a glorious message as reconciliation must at all cost be taken without haste to the unsaved masses. This is precisely what God did when He commissioned us as ambassadors for Christ. I read some time ago that in the Roman empire there were two types of provinces— senatorial and imperial. The senatorial provinces were peaceful for the most part, and never caused Rome any problem. This could not be said of the imperial ones, for they were dangerous and frequently rebelled against the empire. It was to the imperial provinces that Rome sent ambassadors to help ease tension and announce the emperor’s objectives. They were some of the first diplomats in the truest sense of the term.
In the present evil age in which we live, the world is an imperial province that has nothing but contempt for God. In the midst of this tumult, God has sent in His ambassadors to offer amnesty the world’s weary warriors of rebellion.
What an honor it would be to be chosen by the President of the United States to serve our country as an ambassador in a foreign land. Every ambassador seems to have three outstanding characteristics. First, they always look presentable. Secondly, they are dignified, and finally, they are well informed as to the goals of the commander in chief. If this is true in the affairs of men, how much more so as we represent Christ in His absence. Many in the world are dull of hearing and therefore need to hear again that God loves them and has reconciled them unto Himself. Unlike the Great Commission given to Israel, our commission does not concern nations, but individuals within the nations. Begin by committing the word of reconciliation to your loved ones, and remember that the mission field extends into foreign lands as well.
What has happened to the missionary zeal that was cradled in our country? The fires have seemingly gone out except for a few flickering AMBASSADORS for CHRIST By Pastor Paul M. Sadler embers that yet glow. Pray that God will ignite a fire in our hearts for lost souls in other lands. Permit me to say that far too often our Grace Missionaries struggle on meager salaries that would probably be below the poverty level in this country. They have left family and friends and the security of our homeland to preach Christ to those who are less fortunate than ourselves. The very least we can do is to encourage them with our financial support and pray without ceasing for their needs. I suppose the polar caps would melt before the denominational churches of North America would come to their assistance, for reasons that are obvious. We must rise to the occasion on their behalf before the doors of third-world countries are completely closed.
A Herculean task lies before us to spread the word of reconciliation. And may it ever be before us that “…if one died for all, then were all dead.” Can it be truthfully said that all who have been born of the woman are born in sin and therefore spiritually dead? Then as the apostle says, Christ died for all without exception (2 Cor. 5:14,15). Yes, Christ died for you! “Now is the accepted time, NOW IS THE DAY OF SALVATION.” How many would you say have died in the last 24 hours around the world? Tomorrow death may tap you on the shoulder and say, “Your hour has come.” Time is of the essence; to receive God’s wonderful offer of reconciliation, simply believe that Christ died for your sins personally and rose again the third day for your justification. Do it today, eternity awaits.
— An Excerpt from Exploring the Unsearchable Riches of Christ.
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/ambassadors-for-christ-2/
2 Corinthians 5:20 Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God.
2 Corinthians 5:14 For the love of Christ constraineth us; because we thus judge, that if one died for all, then were all dead:
15 And that he died for all, that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves, but unto him which died for them, and rose again.
2 Corinthians 6:1 We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain.
2 (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)
1Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
Matthew 28:19:20 “Therefore having gone, disciple all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things, whatever I commanded you. And behold, I am with you all the days, until the completion of the age.”
Acts 1:8 “But you will receive power, the Holy Spirit having come upon you, and you will be witnesses for Me, both in Jerusalem and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the uttermost part of the earth.”
Here are some of Paul’s words concerning his preaching faith and repentance — to all — in a manner consistent with what is known as Christ’s Great Commission:
Acts 20:20-21 “how I did not shrink back from declaring to you anything being profitable, and teaching you publicly and from house to house, earnestly testifying both to the Jewish and to Greeks repentance in God and faith in our Lord Jesus.”
Acts 26:20 “but both first to those in Damascus and Jerusalem, and all the region of Judea, and to the Gentiles, I kept declaring to repent and to turn to God, doing works worthy of repentance.”
Christ commanded his followers to follow the Mosaic Law (Matthew 28:19:20), Paul was given a new commission and a NEW gospel:
Paul, the “apostle to the gentiles” (not to the nation Israel) lays out for us our doctrine in the dispensation of the grace of God in Romans to Philemon.
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
Colossians 1:25 Whereof I am made a minister, according to the dispensation of God which is given to me for you, to fulfil the word of God;
1Corinthians 11:1 Be ye followers of me, even as I also am of Christ.
1Timothy 1:16 Howbeit for this cause I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might shew forth all longsuffering, for a pattern to them which should hereafter believe on him to life everlasting.
Paul did NOT preach the same message as the other 12 apostles:
Galatians 2:7 But contrariwise, when they saw that the gospel of the uncircumcision was committed unto me, as the gospel of the circumcision was unto Peter; 8 (For he that wrought effectually in Peter to the apostleship of the circumcision, the same was mighty in me toward the Gentiles:) 9 And when James, Cephas, and John, who seemed to be pillars, perceived the grace that was given unto me, they gave to me and Barnabas the right hands of fellowship; that we should go unto the heathen, and they unto the circumcision.
Romans 2:16 In the day when God shall judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ according to my gospel.
2Timothy 2:8 Remember that Jesus Christ of the seed of David was raised from the dead according to my gospel:
Israel’s program (the Kingdom) was revealed, Paul’s program (the “mystery”) was kept secret until he was saved – they CANNOT be the same.
Luke 1:70 As he spake by the mouth of his holy prophets, which have been since the world began:
Acts 3:21 Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began.
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
26 But now is made manifest, and by the scriptures of the prophets, according to the commandment of the everlasting God, made known to all nations for the obedience of faith:
Ephesians 3:3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ) 9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ:
The events in Acts chapter 2 are clearly in accordance with this, NOT the start of something new:
Acts 2:16 But this is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel;
Because Paul is the apostle to the Gentiles (nations)
Romans 11:13 For I speak to you Gentiles, inasmuch as I am the apostle of the Gentiles, I magnify mine office:
Romans 15:16 That I should be the minister of Jesus Christ to the Gentiles, ministering the gospel of God, that the offering up of the Gentiles might be acceptable, being sanctified by the Holy Ghost.
1 Timothy 1:16 Howbeit for this cause I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might shew forth all longsuffering, for a pattern to them which should hereafter believe on him to life everlasting.
The Lord Jesus Christ, during his earthly ministry, was sent only to the Jews. The 12 apostles are apostles of ISRAEL.
Romans 15:8 Now I say that Jesus Christ was a minister of the circumcision for the truth of God, to confirm the promises made unto the fathers:
Matt 10:5 These twelve Jesus sent forth, and commanded them, saying, Go not into the way of the Gentiles, and into any city of the Samaritans enter ye not:
6 But go rather to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.
Matthew 15:23 But he answered her not a word. And his disciples came and besought him, saying, Send her away; for she crieth after us.
24 But he answered and said, I am not sent but unto the lost sheep of the house of Israel.
If you want to “follow Jesus” in his earthly ministry, the Word of God says that you need a temple and you are under the law.
Matthew 8:4 And Jesus saith unto him, See thou tell no man; but go thy way, shew thyself to the priest, and offer the gift that Moses commanded, for a testimony unto them.
Matthew 28:20 Teaching them to observe ALL things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world. Amen.
We are not under the law – we are under grace. Paul is the ONLY one that wrote instructions about the dispensation of grace. Peter tells his followers to read what Paul wrote.
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,
4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)
2Peter 3:15 And account that the longsuffering of our Lord is salvation; even as our beloved brother Paul also according to the wisdom given unto him hath written unto you;
Winning!
Been watching the Derby all my ever-shrinking life… I’ve never seen anything remotely like that… First time the horse who crossed first didn’t win… I’m glad the ripple effect worked out for you, Citizen, a fellow Treeper…
I play the horses minimum 2 times a week. Yes, this is a first time for KD, but this happens all the time.
They said years ago that no horse has ever won from the #20 post…then Animal Kingdom won in the #20
Then it was no horse can win having not raced as a 2 year old… Then Justify, not raced at 2, wins the triple crown. It’s an unforgiving sport to play. I love it.
… and don’t forget to send some to Sundance at CTH… just a thought.
citizen, that’s terrific!!!
Wahoo!
Well done, Citizen! Drinks are flowing tonight…
Definitely will, once I can cash out on Tuesday or Wednesday. Was down all day. Litterally, couldn’t pick a winning exacta. Had to throw more money in (was down 400 by the 10th. Threw in the last cash I was willing to lose into my Expressbet acct. It worked out.
Have a wonderful Sunday, Treepers!
Doesn’t seem like you can teach an old dog new tricks. Biden in 2012 -“They’re gonna put you all back in chains”. Biden today:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/05/04/joe-biden-jim-crow-is-sneaking-back-under-clown-donald-trump/
The level of pandering and outright lies and manipulation is vomit inducing. Yet Trump is the so-called liar??? If this doesn’t show that Biden has zero respect for or interest in his audience and just views them as a means to an end, I don’t know what does. This man is sowing racial animus and division, just like Obama did, for the sole purpose of achieving power. And if the past is prologue, that power will be used corruptly. I am so disgusted.
Sorry posted above in wrong thread
Have you heard what the weather is like in Mexico?
Chili today, hot tamale.
