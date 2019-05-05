May 5th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #836

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 22 more Days to Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “ The Lord lives! Blessed be my Rock!
Let the God of my salvation be exalted.” 🌟
Psalm 18:46
**Praise: exposure of weaknesses of Dem Presidential Candidates
**Praise: President Trump approval rating is 51%
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for protection for AG Barr and his staff–
— extra layer of security for Trump family’s records/accts/taxes and to remain untouched
— Opposition’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…poof…
— for MAGA Conservative Thinkers who got banned from social media
— for our Fighting Patriots including Sundance, Fitton,
— all types of illegal voting be investigated and corrected
— our American WALL being built
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— for catching all invaders and drugs
— for POTUS quietly reviving the National program to exclude Illegal Aliens from US jobs
— for the people of Venezuela in their struggle for freedom
— for the 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, and others who have been hurt/killed, too
— In God We Trust
🦅 “So tonight we praise God for our Nation . . . we pray that he will continue to bless America with faith, freedom, and peace.”
(5-1-19 -Pre-National Day of Prayer Service)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
America’s Lifeline Scripture:
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
0 more days ’til Cindo de Stinko!
Beware the drunks on the road today!
Cinco de Stinko
At 7 trillion dollars, it was, by far and away, the most expensive Bridge to Nowhere ever built. When will there be an accounting?
When will there be a clawback? I believe President Trump is starting this phase.
It all began with the Bushes.
CT: Spoken by someone with a lot of experience in managing contruction ! He knows yu can’t have “shovel ready projects ” unless you have a work force knowing how to use the shovel ! ” Infrastructure repairs ” has long been a mantra of anyone running for office . None have ever come up with a program – let alone the money – to; 1) specifically identify the most critical projects , 2) set a priority list and time lines for accompishment , 3) described a budget to accomplish them , 4) reveal a plan to “man-up” these projects, 5) Documet where the resources for these projects wil come from .
Donald Trump Retweet
PT never retweets for kicks.
Donald Trump Retweets
Donald Trump Retweets
Donald Trump Retweets
Donald Trump Retweet
I feel for once in my lifetime World Peace is possible,this MAGA movement is so much more.God is listening to our prayers and evil is exposing itself these are truely historical times were living in.
Donald Trump Retweet
Imagine how much better it could be without the UniParty resistance on all fronts.
Donald Trump Retweet
Snippets:
President Donald Trump’s administration has quietly reactivated a computer check that warns employers when their new employees are likely to be illegal immigrants.
The so-called “no-match” letter warns employers that their employees’ claimed Social Security Numbers are suspect….. so allows the employers to minimize their legal risks by quietly firing the employees who do not have a right to work.
The program was stopped by President Obama mainly because it was so effective at warning employers.
…… These jobs should be for Americans and legal workers…..The policy should also identify the Social Security Numbers that have been stolen by illegals from Americans
Each year, roughly four million young Americans join the workforce after graduating from high school or university.
——————————————————–
source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/05/04/donald-trump-revives-national-program-to-exclude-illegals-from-jobs/
Unbelievable. What Obama did everyday was treasonous.
I agree.
BO hated us, the ‘them white folks’….and wanted our way of life destroyed.
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
And that’s why everyone wants to come here.
Donald Trump Retweet
Do we lnow why?
Is he a rat rino, or MAGA?
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
If Comey were 100% straight and legit and the Russian deal very real, what would he be doing and saying to date?
Donald Trump Retweet
Tony Shaffer Retweet
This tweet alone by president Trump is why the deep state will never stop trying to get rid of him. They were the beneficiaries of all that spending. They can’t survive, at least in their current form, without war, without enemies, without spying or arms races.
https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/podcast/episode/ffd30685/my-oval-office-report-episode-32
Michael Caputo|5/2/2019
Topics: My Family’s Meeting with the President and First Lady * Thoughts on William Barr as he Testifies in front of Senate … All that and much, much more!
https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/
Have not seen this development noted any where else?
see; https://www.libertyheadlines.com/border-patrol-trained-asylum/
A little of the Long Game for a change, eh?
Ought to drive some fear into those pointy sploody heads for once!
Share? Confirm? Deny? … Check-6
That’s great if it happens.
I recall seeing this in comments on a previous post. The idea is BP agents can be trained in how to conduct a “credible fear” interview, and make a detirmination at the point of apprehension.
If they detirmine no credible threat, they can immediately deport, with no hearing.
Its using administrative law, which is what libs have been doing, for years.
Granted, its nipping around the edges, like the letter to employers, mentioned above.
I’m not a fan of Mexican food, It’s buffalo wings, a burger and a beer for lunch. Lovely day for a Guiness!
Doesn’t seem like you can teach an old dog new tricks. Biden in 2012 -“They’re gonna put you all back in chains”. Biden today:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/05/04/joe-biden-jim-crow-is-sneaking-back-under-clown-donald-trump/
The level of pandering and outright lies and manipulation is vomit inducing. Yet Trump is the so-called liar??? If this doesn’t show that Biden has zero respect for or interest in his audience and just views them as a means to an end, I don’t know what does. This man is sowing racial animus and division, just like Obama did, for the sole purpose of achieving power. And if the past is prologue, that power will be used corruptly. I am so disgusted.
It seems each one of the 20 Demonrat presidential candidates has his or her own personal pandering platform. They each offer something for nothing to their voters.
Yes, it is disgusting. And the worst part of it is they’ll get a lot of votes that way.
More….
How Convenient. FBI ‘lost Notes’ From August 2015 Meeting with IC Inspector General Regarding Hillary Clinton’s Private Server
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/05/how-convenient-fbi-lost-notes-from-august-2015-meeting-with-ic-inspector-general-regarding-hillary-clintons-private-server/
