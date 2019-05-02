May 2nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #833

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
The highest levels of the FBI?…. The DOJ and WH & State & CIA etc, etc
-🙏- 🇺🇸 -🙏- National Day of Prayer -🙏- 🇺🇸 -🙏-
🌟This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us.
And if we know that he hears us—whatever we ask—we know that we have what we asked of him.
1 John 5:14-15
🌟And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people.
Ephesians 6:18
—————–
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 🌟
———————-
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for Judicial Watch and Tom Fitton…they are go-getters
— extra layer of protection for Trump family from hostile, combative Dem Congress seeking personal records and accts —pray it remains untouched
— for protection for Venezuela and the Guaido supporters
— for Sec. Mnuchin and USTR Lighthizer in more Trade Talk in China
— Opposition’s strategies collapse, esp those RINOs
— for our Fighting Patriots including Sundance, Fitton,
— for AG Barr to have a good night sleep after that Senate “circus-like” hearing
— all types of illegal voting be investigated and corrected
— our American WALL being built
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— for catching all invaders and drugs
— for the 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, and others who have been hurt/killed by Illegals/Muslims/Enemy of America in month of April
— for those in severe weather path again (Midwest USA)
— Stand With AG Barr
————————————————–
🦅 “”So tonight we praise God for our Nation . . . we pray that he will continue to bless America with faith, freedom, and peace.” (5-1-19 Pre-National Day of Prayer Dinner)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Praying !
Also Praying for our Angelle !
Same, Betsy! Amen.
Amen. Good prayer today, Grandma.
I was so confused when they said it was being decommissioned. Don’t they usually have 50 year lifespans.
Was it an Obummer thingy?
Articles say they wanted to save the money to build more destroyers. Get numbers to increase the fleet.
Sounds like Hayden’s $3B to remove Binney’s better $3M database.
Sounds like PT caught a scam about to occur.
I think the technology outpaced the carriers design in both structure and technological advances…..
So now it is cheaper to perform a “retrofit” than buy a new one.
I worked at a ship building company in San Diego….(.good money ) on Super Tankers and Navy Destroyer Tenders.
The ships are constructed so they can easily be retrofitted. I.E. The electrical portions of the ship are actually installled almost last.
So the electrical connections are actually very easy to remove and replace.
Rename the carrier General Flynn
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great Idea, emet.
Yes, or maybe Admiral Mike Rogers.
ct: No longer a subscriber to ” The Naval Institute ” I’m long out of the loop on current naval ” Plans and Maintenance ” thinking, but the HST is ( in modern terms ) a ship in the prime of her life ! Unless there’s some serious issues with her plant/propulsion or habitability . Yes, she ought to be approaching a “refuel/upgrade” and not suitable for the current gen electric cats conversion. Any scuttlebutt anyone ?
INSANE to decommission the 4th youngest carrier!!
POTUS DJT was right — he IS smarter than the Admirals!!!
HST is 4th YOUNGEST carrier!!!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_aircraft_carriers_of_the_United_States_Navy
Mexico strikes back
well, once anyway –
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/05/caravaners_clear_out_after_mexican_police_raid.html
“CONGRESS must change the Immigration Laws now…”
PDJT cannot emphasize this enough.
Donald Trump Retweet
Ouch. Unions are D cash cows. Hope the support keeps disappearing.
Donald Trump Retweet
I watched MOST of the hearing. My FAVORITE moment? When A.G. Barr, referred to I.G.HOROWITZ as “Mike”, he hesitated, knowing the implication that he and “Mike” are buds, caused some members of the committee to have loose bowels, which if Fox had a decent camera man, we would have seen in their expressions.
Why didn’t the dummie
pan in on the facial expressions/
Would’ve been Pure Gold.
Great 2020 MAGA commercial.
Donald Trump Retweets
Donald Trump Retweets
The sad part about this whole Hillary/Outlaw from Justice thingy is that it has gone on so long that all these lawsuits are coming to fruition. Even though the Deep State can slow walk these things now they’re all ripening at the same time.
Donald Trump Retweets
The new “Most Wanted” list to be prominently displayed in all Post Offices in the United States of America and even in that Asian Pacific racist island outpost known as Hawaii. Vote !!!
Is that supposed to make Americans feel good?
or maybe he sees the dems will shift to the border – caging children, you know ‘cuz that Mueller deal didn’t work out – and is in advance cutting them off at the knees
Congress would have to fund this and they won’t.
Donald Trump Retweet
With all the pretension of the MSM that they are providing earth shattering news, they work hard to run away from REAL news:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/05/new-hillary-clinton-aide-admits-under-oath-that-he-and-clinton-used-unsecured-personal-email-to-conduct-official-state-department-business/
Judicial Watch is making sure that “democracy doesn’t die in darkness.”
Obama “allowed” or Obama ordered? Which is it?
Either way, the fake American knew about the spying without having had someone read it to him from a newspaper.
LikeLike
Ordered it, of course.
Nobody in the government would do anything that Obama didn’t want. Obama would torch them the say way they feared Clinton would cleanse disloyal government worker drones.
Ordered it, of course.
Nobody in the government would do anything that Obama didn’t want. Obama would torch them the say way they feared Clinton would cleanse disloyal government worker drones.
Citzen817: Special TY from all of Treehouse and guests for your keeping us informed on the tweets and posts of the day. We appreciate it. 🙂
paywalled but teaser lead in is:
“Washington pile-ons are never pretty, but this week’s political setup of Attorney General William Barr is disreputable even by Beltway standards. Democrats and the media are turning the AG into a villain for doing his duty and making the hard decisions that special counsel Robert Mueller abdicated”.
from WSJ Editorial Board
and here I thought only Kimberely Strassel had the guts to rise above the MSM messengers
Murdoch’s peeps in print and cable (with exceptions like idiot Juan Williams and drama queen Shep Smith) are repositioning themselves behind the administration. Even Karl Rove is speaking from the other side of his mouth today.
LikeLike
Democrats have always clung to Russia and before that the Soviet Union.
Venezuela: Socialism Poster Boy
“Over the years, I have written a great deal about the horrid Chavez/Maduro socialist regime in Venezuela. As a Foreign Service Officer, particularly when I worked at SouthCom and at the OAS, I also had to deal with that regime and its supporters and opponents.
Venezuela is one of the great tragic stories of our time. It is a tragedy in the true sense of the word: the players know the outcome but they keep on playing their assigned roles. Even before gangster Chavez assumed the presidency, the place was a mess. It had striking wealth and striking poverty; it had some very modern sectors and some very backwards ones. It had a barely functioning democracy.
… …
I do not want to see US military intervention in Venezuela. It would be a mistake. The challenge posed by the disaster in Venezuela is more for Colombia, Brazil, and others in the region than for the USA. We should encourage the Latin Americans, who seem finally to have woken to the calamity that is Venezuela, to handle the situation. Let them intervene if they want, not us. We should be ready to help as part of an international humanitarian effort, but that’s it–with one exception, see below. The last thing we want is to own this mess.”
… …
The above are excerpts. It is well worth reading the whole thing.
Carson: The Socialists in Venezuela are really doing a bang up job so why do people think they need any help?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ve been reading old posts from 2015 to prepare for the upcoming battle in 2020. This one reminded me of what we are fighting for. Immigration is our most important issue, we must stand with PDJT or all will be lost.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2015/09/20/the-pending-storm/#comments
In NorCal, we are hammered by H1B Visa and techies on the top end; and massive illegal immigration on the bottom.
A small upper-middle income town near me used to have some older apartments and homes that were reasonably priced 10 years ago.
I just saw an ad for a cottage near the downtown, 1 bedroom. $2900 per month. Not in the Silicon Valley. No pool no jacuzzi, nothing fancy.
Rents are ridiculous here, even in the outlying areas. I own a few rental properties and I’m always shocked at how far below market rent I am. I’d have to constantly be raising it to keep up. Screw that, I won’t do it. It’s one of those “just because you can doesn’t mean you should” kind of things.
I don’t know how people pay these kind of rents. I couldn’t do it and I make good money.
The Silent Majority will stand with PDJT and has grown in numbers. CONGRESS is what has to be dismantled and reformed.
I think you’re right and all the bogus polling out there is total BS.
I’ve been watching the Stanley Cup – hockey playoffs – from Columbus, Charlotte, Boston, Long Island, St. Louis, Denver, DC … – and there are incredibly patriotic fans and no players are taking a knee.
I imagine that our bi-coastal elites aren’t paying attention and they’re going to miss it again.
NHL playoffs are the bomb. I sure hope someone takes out the San Jose Sharks-that city is awful, the team is unpleasant, and they unfairly benefited from an outrageous bogus 5-minute major call against the Golden Knights in the series Game 7 that the NHL later apologized for.
Talk about hubris!
The Hill: CNN to host James Comey town hall on 2-year anniversary of Trump firing him
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/441739-cnn-to-host-james-comey-town-hall-on-2-year-anniversary-of-trump-firing-him
Walls are closing in fast.
Time to pre-spin another narrative, it seems.
Donald Trump Retweets
CNN may want to have back up plans in case Mr. Comey is unavailable at the urging of his criminal defense lawyers.
LikeLike
So, let’s get this straight. American taxpayers are paying for attorneys, housing, health care, Border Patrol agents to act as babysitters, food, and now DNA testing for the failure of CONGRESS TO SIMPLY CHANGE ASYLUM LAWS TO NOT ALLOW ILLEGALS WHO CROSS THE BORDER ACCESS INTO OUR (emphasis) COUNTRY WHILE THEIR CASES ARE ADJUDICATED WHEN 90% OF THESE ILLEGALS ASYLUM CLAIMS ARE DENIED. Every single American should be outraged. Republicans (The Turtle and Lyin’ Ryan) did nothing with the 2 year majority to stop this and now are feigning outrage. Give me a break. Congress is RUINING this country with their greed, hatred, and power.
Not just two years. Republicons in Congress have been screwing this country up, for MANY years!
And not JUST on immigration. All the policies they SAID the supported, RAN on, were just the OPPOSITE of their true positions.
They support gov. funding of PP.
Support open borders.
Want your guns (LISTEN to Graham praise,gun confiscation laws, North Carolinians!)
Unending ME war, with rediculous rules of engagement, as a stealth genocide on Deplorables.
We rightfully bemoan how the witch hunt has slowed PDJT down, over what COULD have been accomplished?
Thats ALL because of Republicons, the Dems could NOT have got away with ANY of this, without Republicons.
Oh, remember Viet Nam? If BG hadn’t been shafted by the Republicons of the day, working with deep state and Dems, he would have won, and either fought it to win it, or pulled out.
Republicons enabled Democrats to destroy our country. It PART of why we didn’t notice; we were under the mistaken impression that there,was a party, fighting for the positions we supported, looking out for OUR interests.
Boy were we WRONG! For 60 years they have been pulling this crap, and THATS,why we are in the deep hole we are in.
The swamp, she about to be drained, mahn!
So true, Dutchman. So true.
Why? Ship them ALL out. It is cheaper today, tomorrow, and 18 years from now.
Exactly. We should not even be dealing with this…at all.
She has no fear. Lori Loughlin faces 40 years in prison and this cow is walking around free…slunked down in a chair on stage somewhere with a microphone in her lying, grifting hands.
Thanks, Obama.
Calling POS Clinton a cow does disservice to cows. Clinton is an horrible genetic misfire, a beast that does not usually occur in nature.
MichaelTodaro: Shall we say ManBearPig?
Sure, call on China to hack the IRS for Trump tax returns. Meanwhile POTUS calls on Haiti to extradite the Clintons.
I’m pretty sure everyone wants her gone.
Shiny object? Perhaps a ploy to make one look at her and not what might be happening elsewhere?
This beast only “shuts up” when she’s coughing up loogies.
By previous standards, that should be justification enough to open sweeping counterintelligence and forensic financial investigations into Hillary’s entire life, going back to her college days.
Ilhan Omar: “This is not going to be the country of white people.”
LET THAT BIGOTRY SIT IN.
Democrats are doing nothing to stop bigotry, anti-Semitism, hatred, and racism seeping into our government. America is not progressing, it is regressing. All Americans must wake up and STOP this cancer. This person should have never been elected.
Rynn’: Mr. Frances Bigot of Quebec City fame would be proud of his handiwork!
I agree with Congress person Omar. This is not the country of white people. This is the country of the people, by the people and for the people. Race doesn’t matter. Religion doesn’t matter. Class doesn’t matter.
What matters is truth. What matters is the goodness and charity of the American people. We want all Americans to prosper. We want all Americans to have the American dream. The dream is that our children and grandchildren will have the opportunity to succeed, to have a future their parents and grandparents couldn’t imagine.
Deplorable Abe: Agree with you and how you spun out her bigotry…but she did not have the same meaning as you. All this woman sees is color. That is why America is regressing. That is not what we are about or what we value. As MLK so eloquently put it – content of character not color of skin.
“White people” created all that is good on planet Earth and well beyond: Christianity, U.S. Constitution, car, truck, train, plane, jet, rocket, light bulb, radio, TV, wireless, AC, football, basketball, hockey, baseball, telephone, pasteurization, x-ray, polio vaccine, pennicilin, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, ND Cathedral, photography, motion pictures, gramophone, stereo… And much, much, much more !!! Meanwhile, Omar’s inbred death cult slaughters gays, Christians, Jews and Moslems. They marry relatives, reproduce like rabbits, FGM young girls. Forceably marry young girls. “Mercy kill” young girls. Destroy antiquities of human existence. Omar’s tribe is an inoperable cancer, 2,000,000,000 of them worldwide. They must be stopped or there will be no world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perfect….
“No” 😂😂🤣
That dude behind Blumenthal is greatly enjoying that.
This was the line of the day! Da Nang Dick thinks he should get the notes from a phone call. “Why should you have them?!”
Oh my, so true.
The one on Nadler’s left (our right) looks like Willard.
Good EVENING, TREEPERS!
We’re getting really close, to the time when the music stops. As in musical chairs. Once indictments start coming down, the bargaining begins.
Nellie MIGHT hold out, she is a ‘true believer’, but Bruce, not so much. IMHO, the rest of the low hanging fruit will flip, pretty quick.
All the book tours, etc. were sending a message to higher ups; if I go down, you go down. Comey, McCabe and Stroxz, if facing significant time, or 13 steps, will flip.
Its really the next level up. My $ is on Lynch, personally. Rice may firewall, but Lynch ain’t gonna want hrr grandkids, visiting her in prison.
May take a LITTLE while, but a LOT of the evidence is already obtained, much of it from their own mouths.
My hope is to see some in Congress, before its over. Is THAT why Senate is never technically out of Session?
Boy, I love the smell of schedenfrude in the morning!
Comey doing a Townhall next week on CNN!
2 Year anniversary of firing!
Will Horowitz bring the heat? No Mueller investigation as a shield …
Dutchman: The Senate remains in session to prevent President Trump from making appointments.
Yes the drip, drip, is slowly exposing the guilty.
Bottom line no one has been charged by Barr yet. Still a source of some concern but still hoping!
WES,
Yes, I KNOW about that, but there is,also a rule, preventing Congress,…persons from being arrested, while in session. It is IIRC, in the Constitution, and originally to prevent an unscrupulous executive from arresting a Senator before a key vote.
Not sure if it applies to major crimes, but sure would like to see some in Congress led away like that Judge, crying like babies!
Sara Carter
Barr is the man for the job, it scares the heck out of those he is investigating
https://saraacarter.com/barr-is-the-man-for-the-job-it-scares-the-heck-out-of-those-hes-investigating/
Excellent article by Sara. She summed it up perfectly here:
“And they (the Democrats, Media, leftists) are fighting back with whatever ammo they have left. The ammunition is disinformation and gaslighting the public using main stream outlets. It is a war and they are in the final battle using everything at their disposal to go after the one man that can expose all of it: Barr.
However, it won’t work. As they say in old detective movies “the jig is up” and the American people, along with the DOJ, have seen enough evidence to prove that the bureau’s probe was fraught with problems.
It was spying. Plain and simple.”
You may be familiar with the fact that Theresa May has given green light to Huawei to help build Britain’s new 5G network, despite security warnings from the US: tech reports about backdoors and reports that Huawei is a State/Party entity, not a private cooperation as they allege. She has also ousted her Defense Minister for alleged leaks concerning the decision that was made by one vote in the cabinet–hers, which he has vehemently denied.
Not surprising then to find out that three former cabinet ministers, Lord Browne, Sir Andrew Cahn, and John Suffolk in David Cameron’s government, are all serving in top-level positions in Huawei. Respectively, Chair of Huawei UK, Board member and senior vice-president, global cyber security and privacy officer. Make more sense now?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Hmmm. Something about “Clinton” right next to “piggy”…
Can someone do a meme of Barr as Perry Mason?
FYI, Attorney John Huber was forgotten for 6 months. Joe D and Victoria did excoriate him 4 months back.
His name is now brought up by Sara Carter, Sean Hannity, John Solomon and a few others for the past 2 weeks. Hannity refers to the Huber Report. Food for thought.
Bill Barr exposed the devious trap Mueller tried to set for him and PDJT – by the Black Patriot…
LikeLike
Excellent review by the Black Patriot.
Hillary (for SOS) calls on China to break into IRS and show Trumps tax returns live on mad cow tv. I’m not even going to post the link you’ll see it tomorrow. Was scanning lsd channels and it blew my mind. She’s coming out and don’t care because there’s so many other communist running….I had to make a jack & coke to calm myself….lord help us!
Yes it was live on mad cow MSLSD during a live interview with the witch. She’s back!
Former no for…arrg
Gold: Yesterday was watching former SS agent Ronald Kesser talking about serving under various Presidents. LBJ was bad fired agents, Carter was very nasty, Reagon was folky and pleasant so SS agents liked him.
Hillary was the worst! Would say f*ck-off to SS agents if they said good morning, was always demeaning them, was superior to them! Unbelievable attitude towards SS agents. Being assigned to Hillary was seen as a form of punishment!
By the way SS agents love working for Trump because he treats them very well! They want to be assigned to Trump!
Its May and the D.C. Circus ( aka the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings ) is back in town ! Kudos to U.S.A.G, Barr for his masterful performance in keeping the clowns within their ring ! Ranking among the ” Cheap Tricks” were Hawaii Sen. M. HIrono ( who will say anything, apparently ) and some nobody from CT arguing about ” the definition of spying'” ]. Small wonder USAG Barr has declined to participate in the planned House “tag-team” event . OTOH peraps we ought to conduct this like a trial with discovery and each side having its teams with Barr and various
Reps acting as maestros ?
Looks like Nadler has been making a lot of court appearances. Food Court.
Millwright: My son is about 3/4 of way through his millwright apprenticeship. Currently working for GE servicing wind turbines in Ontario.
Anyway your DC circus comment reminds me of the time 100 years ago (The History Guy) when a circus came to Toronto and the clowns got into a big fight with the local firemen at a local brothel!
If only the DC clowns did the same, fight over something sensible like women, then the whole country would be better served!
an interesting article I thought.
