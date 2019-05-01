REPORT: AG William Barr Cancels Appearance for House Committee Hearing Tomorrow…

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler has created a circus atmosphere ahead of a scheduled appearance by Attorney General William Barr tomorrow.
After today’s hearing devolved into a hot mess; and after Nadler changed processes to block committee representatives from questioning the AG; it appears Attorney General William Barr has cancelled his scheduled appearance.
WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Attorney General William Barr will not testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, a committee aide tells NBC News. The hearing is set to proceed as scheduled, starting at 9 a.m. EST. (link)
Here’s a brief example of the hot mess earlier today:
That was EMBARRASSING!!!
Putin is laughing his a$$ off, along with every other head of state on the planet.
This cluster **** just makes our VSGPDT look like the only adult in all of DC… probably because he is
Sheila Jackson Lee: “Woohoo! 4-day weekend!”
Lol that came out of nowhere!
Accurate though…
Sorry, Genie, I’m not buying that. You’re saying ms. lee got the math correct?
…she be bumpin’ a bumpkin for the flight back Houston as I type this….
It’s a good thing Nadler hung on to his fat clothes after getting his stomach stapled.
Fatty NADS is a jerk and has had it out for President Trump for decades since he made a fool out of Naddy in reference to a construction project in his district years ago!
So I hear on the radio that Reo. NADLER stated the committee will convene tomorrow at 9AM anyway and backdoor threatened AG BARR by saying “he (NADLER) hopes that AG BARR will take the opportunity tonight to think things over.”
Can somebody with Photoshop skills come up with a graphic of a Honey Badger sitting at the table today behind the “Hon. AG BARR” sign?
Ha, typo, should read “Rep. Nadler”.
But on the other hand, maybe the Reo can stay–AG Barr owned Nadler today for sure.
UniParty theatrics. None of those GOP representatives support Trump.
I thought a couple of them were good….can’t say more…. watched the whole thing, wheeeeew. Tuckered me out.
AG Barr has revealed to U.S. .. by using language Club DC understands .. that the House does not have real Power .. the office of Attorney General / Executive Branch does.
The Nadler committee is therefore .. irrelevant.
Uuumpa looompa,-the king of the lolly pop guild
I’ve posted this before. I have an image of AG Barr in front of Nadler’s (or Schiff or ??) with the Mueller report in hand. Wetting finger, going thru pages “Oh, yes, here we are Mr Nadler, info we found on you – is this the part you want made public?” The image keeps reappearing with dem attacks like happened today.
You mean IG Report? Mueller’s report was nothing but anti- Trump
I mean the Mueller report – since Mueller is the one they thought was gonna deliver the goods on impeachment. I didn’t say Mueller’s report had that info, just my image of AG Barr thumbing thru it and finding info on Dems
Uuumpa looompa,-the king of the lolly pop guild
Kewl I posted that CF in the Presidential Politics thread this morning.
Nadler is obstructing justice in broad daylight in living color on live video.
Obstruction of Justice. UnAmerican Dishonorable Behavior. He needs to be charged.
Obama’s self-proclaimed wingman as former Attorney General Eric Holder had to throw out his 2 cents worth today attacking Bill Barr, “The conduct of AG Barr over the last few weeks and in the hearing today has been shown to be unacceptable.” Perhaps that guy ought to keep his opinions to himself in case people are reminded how partisan HE was when he was in charge of the DOJ.
Yep. The usurper continues to usurp. He’s running the New Party from his DC palace.
“Unacceptable” is a terrible word choice. It begs the question, unacceptable to whom?
I think there is a possibility the reason the democrats wanted their staff attorneys to do the questioning in the House hearing is they want to set Barr up so they can refer Barr to the DOJ for a “lie” to Congress. Only the staff attorneys would be sharp enough to pull this off. AG Barr isn’t following the swamp script and they want him out.
Precisely! Legalize by lawyers to catch them in their words. The Window is open for all to view on the House Judiciary Committee if you can see.
Nadler is your typical sleazy defense attorney in Brooklyn! I bet he got into politics because he was a failure in court and couldn’t make enough money to pay for his low-rent office and part time receptionist.
I’m at the point where I just can’t associate with anyone who supports Democrats. These idiots are unreasonable.
The jig is up!
Wow….that photo of nadler…is it shopped?…memory lane…back when I was like ten years old…fifty years ago…. some old guys looked like that….they lived eating sausage fried in lard and back then the hogs were bred to be big bags of fat….just wow……I don’t intend to be mean…maybe he can’t help it…but dang!
Its worth the price of admission to watch these Dems bloviate and whiz on their own shoes.
