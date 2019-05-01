REPORT: AG William Barr Cancels Appearance for House Committee Hearing Tomorrow…

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler has created a circus atmosphere ahead of a scheduled appearance by Attorney General William Barr tomorrow.

After today’s hearing devolved into a hot mess; and after Nadler changed processes to block committee representatives from questioning the AG; it appears Attorney General William Barr has cancelled his scheduled appearance.

WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Attorney General William Barr will not testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, a committee aide tells NBC News. The hearing is set to proceed as scheduled, starting at 9 a.m. EST. (link)

Here’s a brief example of the hot mess earlier today:

(Link to DOJ Statement)

Latest from the sideshow: Democrats attempt to squash debate and ram an unprecedented motion through House Judiciary Committee. pic.twitter.com/0lCy2K5iFh — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) May 1, 2019

It’s a shame Members of the House Judiciary Committee won’t get the opportunity to hear from Attorney General Barr this Thursday, because the chairman chose to torpedo our hearing. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/MwuH5JyuMU — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) May 1, 2019

BREAKING: Democrats use procedural gamesmanship to block Mueller testimony before House Judiciary Committee tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/G4RTZaMkgn — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) May 1, 2019

