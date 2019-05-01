REPORT: AG William Barr Cancels Appearance for House Committee Hearing Tomorrow…

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler has created a circus atmosphere ahead of a scheduled appearance by Attorney General William Barr tomorrow.

After today’s hearing devolved into a hot mess; and after Nadler changed processes to block committee representatives from questioning the AG; it appears Attorney General William Barr has cancelled his scheduled appearance.

WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Attorney General William Barr will not testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, a committee aide tells NBC News. The hearing is set to proceed as scheduled, starting at 9 a.m. EST.  (link)

Here’s a brief example of the hot mess earlier today:

(Link to DOJ Statement)

  1. Honest Abbey says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    That was EMBARRASSING!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Suzanne says:
      May 1, 2019 at 7:26 pm

      Putin is laughing his a$$ off, along with every other head of state on the planet.
      This cluster **** just makes our VSGPDT look like the only adult in all of DC… probably because he is

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. Genie says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    Sheila Jackson Lee: “Woohoo! 4-day weekend!”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. theresanne says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    It’s a good thing Nadler hung on to his fat clothes after getting his stomach stapled.

    Like

    Reply
  4. freepetta says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    Fatty NADS is a jerk and has had it out for President Trump for decades since he made a fool out of Naddy in reference to a construction project in his district years ago!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Concerned Virginian says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    So I hear on the radio that Reo. NADLER stated the committee will convene tomorrow at 9AM anyway and backdoor threatened AG BARR by saying “he (NADLER) hopes that AG BARR will take the opportunity tonight to think things over.”
    Can somebody with Photoshop skills come up with a graphic of a Honey Badger sitting at the table today behind the “Hon. AG BARR” sign?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Concerned Virginian says:
      May 1, 2019 at 7:11 pm

      Ha, typo, should read “Rep. Nadler”.
      But on the other hand, maybe the Reo can stay–AG Barr owned Nadler today for sure.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. archie says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    UniParty theatrics. None of those GOP representatives support Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  7. thelastbesthope says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    AG Barr has revealed to U.S. .. by using language Club DC understands .. that the House does not have real Power .. the office of Attorney General / Executive Branch does.

    The Nadler committee is therefore .. irrelevant.

    Like

    Reply
  8. thehawkeyehoneypot says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    Uuumpa looompa,-the king of the lolly pop guild

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. ms Idaho` says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    I’ve posted this before. I have an image of AG Barr in front of Nadler’s (or Schiff or ??) with the Mueller report in hand. Wetting finger, going thru pages “Oh, yes, here we are Mr Nadler, info we found on you – is this the part you want made public?” The image keeps reappearing with dem attacks like happened today.

    Like

    Reply
    • fanbeav says:
      May 1, 2019 at 7:23 pm

      You mean IG Report? Mueller’s report was nothing but anti- Trump

      Like

      Reply
      • ms Idaho` says:
        May 1, 2019 at 7:34 pm

        I mean the Mueller report – since Mueller is the one they thought was gonna deliver the goods on impeachment. I didn’t say Mueller’s report had that info, just my image of AG Barr thumbing thru it and finding info on Dems

        Like

        Reply
  10. thehawkeyehoneypot says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    Uuumpa looompa,-the king of the lolly pop guild

    Like

    Reply
  11. mycroftxxx000 says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    Kewl I posted that CF in the Presidential Politics thread this morning.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Papoose says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    Nadler is obstructing justice in broad daylight in living color on live video.

    Obstruction of Justice. UnAmerican Dishonorable Behavior. He needs to be charged.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    Obama’s self-proclaimed wingman as former Attorney General Eric Holder had to throw out his 2 cents worth today attacking Bill Barr, “The conduct of AG Barr over the last few weeks and in the hearing today has been shown to be unacceptable.” Perhaps that guy ought to keep his opinions to himself in case people are reminded how partisan HE was when he was in charge of the DOJ.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Concerned Citizen says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    I think there is a possibility the reason the democrats wanted their staff attorneys to do the questioning in the House hearing is they want to set Barr up so they can refer Barr to the DOJ for a “lie” to Congress. Only the staff attorneys would be sharp enough to pull this off. AG Barr isn’t following the swamp script and they want him out.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Skippy says:
      May 1, 2019 at 7:33 pm

      Precisely! Legalize by lawyers to catch them in their words. The Window is open for all to view on the House Judiciary Committee if you can see.

      Like

      Reply
  16. California Joe says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    Nadler is your typical sleazy defense attorney in Brooklyn! I bet he got into politics because he was a failure in court and couldn’t make enough money to pay for his low-rent office and part time receptionist.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Kleen says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    I’m at the point where I just can’t associate with anyone who supports Democrats. These idiots are unreasonable.

    Like

    Reply
  18. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    The jig is up!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Kent says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Wow….that photo of nadler…is it shopped?…memory lane…back when I was like ten years old…fifty years ago…. some old guys looked like that….they lived eating sausage fried in lard and back then the hogs were bred to be big bags of fat….just wow……I don’t intend to be mean…maybe he can’t help it…but dang!

    Like

    Reply
  20. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    May 1, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    Its worth the price of admission to watch these Dems bloviate and whiz on their own shoes.

    Like

    Reply
