National Security Adviser John Bolton Gives Press Briefing on Venezuela…

National Security Adviser John Bolton holds a press availability to discuss the crisis in Venezuela following a briefing with President Trump. Mr. Bolton said “we are seeing the Venezuelan people strive to get a government that they control, not an authoritarian military regime”, adding “this is a very serious situation. The president has been monitoring it minute-by-minute throughout the day.”

Bolton emphasized “this is clearly not a coup. We recognize Juan Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela.” He called it a “potentially dispositive moment” for Venezuelans to regain their freedom”, later referencing “a very delicate moment.” If this effort fails, they will sink into a dictatorship from which there are very few possible alternatives.”

