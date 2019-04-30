National Security Adviser John Bolton Gives Press Briefing on Venezuela…

National Security Adviser John Bolton holds a press availability to discuss the crisis in Venezuela following a briefing with President Trump. Mr. Bolton said “we are seeing the Venezuelan people strive to get a government that they control, not an authoritarian military regime”, adding “this is a very serious situation. The president has been monitoring it minute-by-minute throughout the day.”
Bolton emphasized “this is clearly not a coup. We recognize Juan Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela.” He called it a “potentially dispositive moment” for Venezuelans to regain their freedom”, later referencing “a very delicate moment.” If this effort fails, they will sink into a dictatorship from which there are very few possible alternatives.”
Cue Bolton haters in 3….2….1…
He has that hard a$$ no BS demeanor about him.
Depends on which side of the fence one is looking if they like that or not.
I think he is a great asset to the Trump Admin.
Au contraire!
Is he a globalist or a nationalist?
He’s loyal to the President.
I am on the side that likes him.
Agree with assessment of Bolton’s very firm and assertive disposition.
At this time in history IMO Bolton is the right man for the tasks to which POTUS has assigned him. IMO as President’s Natl Sec Advisor he fits well with SoS Pompeo.
I have no idea how well he fit in with former SecDef Mattis, but is a moot point now that Shanahan is acting.
We really haven’t seen nor heard much from Bolton or Shanahan lately.
His special skill set is war. That’s why the MIC loves him. Don’t hate on me, just stating facts.
I hope PDT has more warriors SERVING him on his staff than just Bolton…in case they’re needed.
Mark, if you liked Boosh’s Iraq and endless Afghanistan wars, then you must love Bolton .
Me? Not so much.
I try not to set my mind in concrete.
And I try not to put mine in the sand.
Yeah….Bolton is a magical Neocon and PDT is putty in his hands…..
The difference ezpz2 is Trump is not engaging in those preemptive wars…..Bolton is there as a tool for Trump to use. If we were heading into another Iran/Syrian war there might be some credence to your remark….but we’re not…and Bolton is correct on Venezuela.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There you go again ezpz2…..there’s no war declared or preemptive invasions. Sorry, but your logic doesn’t work.
There are many ways to *instigate* a preemptive war. And if past is prologue, this looks like the beginnings of one.
I’m old enough to remember Iraq and the false pretenses under which that started. I was VERY much against that war, and at the time, found myself to be in the minority and was called unpatriotic, among other things.
I also followed the leadup closely and didn’t rely on MSM for the facts. I sought and I found them.elsewhere (probably scrubbed by now).
This has the same feel, sorry to say.
You can criticize my logic, but facts are facts.
>> Cue Bolton haters in 3….2….1…
OK Let’s see. 1) I rather have Flynn and 2) I do not like the mustache 🙂
Otherwise I’m quite neutral, I haven’t seen him in action enough, this speech on Venezuela was good enough, clear on explaining the presence of 20-25k Cubans who among others seem to have organized those paramilitary gangs on motorcycles.
I used the term “Bolton haters” because they will bash Bolton no matter who and what policy he is representing ( in this case it is PDT and it DOES make a difference). They will argue (more or less) that he can pull PDT’s strings ’cause he’s a (gasp) neocon.
Is Bolton pre-announcing defeat here? It seems all over.
A few sources have it that Lopez (Guaido’s more popular colleague) has asked the Chile embassy for asylum. If so – end of coup.
No surprise RT are ahead of the curve on this – ask yourself is this fake news or why is no major news service reporting it? -Anser – the US media daren’t admit this is a screw up until Bolton does.
https://www.rt.com/news/457985-venezuela-coup-fizzles-lopez-chile/
(These are perfect conditions for spotting the hypocrisy of the press as their reporters actually in Venezuela are getting completely different versions of events from the editors back in NY.)
RT? …and you’re not thinking…Hmmmmm….?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mark, broad nebulous statements like – all the big moustache haters here are misguided is not really about thinking – for oneself, nor is thinking there are still Russians under the bed. Have you ever watched RT? Did you like Bolton’s stance on Iraq and Afghanistan? Good thinking as many here who have criticised Bolton is not about having blind faith in Trump’s picks just because Trump, and I think over the last few years that has become evident in how many so called ‘good picks’, turned out to be not in Trump’s interest. He is a big leader, he relies on ‘others’ to help him choose, he delegates and as he has found out the hard way, the game in real estate does not apply in a den of swamp snakes. He makes errors because there are skunks infesting every square inch of Washington. Bolton is a skunk. He has derailed many things already.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What I meant was…and you’re not thinking “Hmmmm?” As in you’re not suspicious of RT considering the source? Point about Bolton is the closed minded attitude. “BOOSH” is long gone. It’s not 2002. New Boss. New ballgame. If PDT hasn’t learned about “others” by now and can’t think for himself, then we’re in more trouble than I think. I’m not blinded by faith. I’m not blinded by distrust and paranoia either.
…not Bolton’s attitude, btw.
If I may also add: All the big moustache haters are stuck in the past. Yeah, losing that attitude does require some faith..mostly in PDT’s judgement.
Hello?
RT = Russian Television.
Since the Russians are backing Maduro, you just may not be getting factually correct information about Maduro’s opposition…………
LikeLiked by 2 people
Read my post – it might be false – we will see. It is not just RT, a lot of minor media have reported the same. The question is not “Is RT telling the truth?”
The question is “is the whole thing a big nothingburger already, but NY/London media are failing to report that hours later?”
Breadth is good for discernment. RT is one. I read from many sources too. It’s a habit from the Obama days when Russia was our go to for news not reported in lame stream. It’s the only way to get out of the fish bowl imposed by the cartel.
Funny as that is completely different than what a long time friend who is in the capital of Venezuela is telling me….oh wait its RT news….
Good comment Michael. Nice to see someone who is thinking and objectively analysing.
I don’t know how to feel about this.
I don’t think we should support “regime change” in another country. I don’t know how many “contractors” (ours) are down there, but I also support the people of that country that want freedom and escape from tyranny. The new “President” was not voted in, Meduro was. The new “President” kinda popped up, groomed, ready to go.
There has been massive coverage on social media supporting the overthrow, red flag to me. I know Meduro is an incompetent taxi driver/dictator.
OK, I’m just schizophrenic on this whole thing. I hope the people win without our involvement. How’s that.
Perhaps after you read this and discover who is backing Maduro – Russia, Cuba, China, Turkey, Iran – all of those nice America-loving nations (!!) – you may change your mind, or maybe not.
IMO there is every reason for the U.S. and most of Latin America to want Maduro out, along with the rest of those nasty totalitarian regimes who are backing him, and Guaido – who is supported by the Venezuelan Congress – to replace him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OOps. Forgot link:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-venezuela-politics-support-factbox-idUSKCN1S62DY
Its always worth asking this. Who is hating who and why? Are they ‘America hating’ countries are is the likes of Neocon Boltons America a hater of those countries. I seem to recall Trump saying, ‘I think we can get along with Russia’, and hey, guess what? Russia is one of the last great Christian countries in the world who stand by those values (broadly speaking). Don’t you think in light of the crisis for Christians in the world today that is worth thinking about? Who wants to ‘get and hate Russia’? Oh yeh thats right, those who are leveraging Russia phobia to oust a sitting president despite it all being made up, and in fact starting in the Ukraine govt (who hated Putin at the time). Gee, I almost forgot.
Thank you Heika..and 1000 likes !!!! and I would like remain to some ppl here it was pres .Ronald Reagan who wanted cordial,peaceful beneficial relationship with non commie Russia.Neocons/globalists want WW3 with them… Bolton/Shi*t /Schumer/Turtle and 90%+ are on same boat if it coming to Russia-see sanctions…
👍 me too Mncpo
From a previous post.
“This is our neighborhood”.
From VP Pence…
https://www.apnews.com/08054905cf944a87b2b5c65d07f59733
Here we go again, another humanitarian effort and please, don’t worry about NATO creeping up to borders of other countries. F**k Bolton, wait for all the bipartisan support to start kicking in folks, this is how they roll and neo-cons love it! I bet they even have John McCain’s vote on file for this one to really sure things up.
NOT A GOOD PATH were on!! Russia, China and Iran all support Maduro.
As a trader, the global recession starts in 2020 and this is why wars heat up, the writings are on the wall. The USA will not get hit bad but it will have its effects.
So watch Europe first, then Japan followed be Germany, etc, etc.
When Larry Kudlow says the markets and economy’s strong because of capital investments, what he’s really telling you is capital is flowing into our country which means investors from around the globe also see the writings on the wall.
The global economic recession is going to be a hard landing, so think of it like 2008 on a grand scale.
Opposing preemptive neocon wars in the middle east and fighting the spread of socialism/communism are not an equivalency. Reagan fought communism and it’s the right thing to do. You turn your back on it, you have a communist superpower like China taking over the world….sorry. I’m with Reagan and Trump on this one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m never against President Trump!
When you sanction countries, they only look inward and rely on other allies who are in the same situation. Why do you think Trump will not continue the oil tariffs because he knows too.
Russia and China were once enemies, look at them now. Remember, POTUS is against the globalist so it’s one against many and he has no help from CONgress! But I’ll bet if he asks for war, CONgress can’t vote fast enough, virtually all voting YES!
Most people are tired of war, but don’t fret, you’ll get suckered in again, just like voting for the same morons that caress your emotions only to grease you up with Vaseline so it won’t hurt so bad.
What is shocking is that you only have 1 like (me). 21 years of service in front line units has taught me that JFK, and Reagan made the right calls. I hope President Trump does too. The Monroe Doctrine has served us well.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m here too. I agree with the Monroe Doctrine as well. When it comes to South America I am not a Ron Paul non-interventionist. But I am also not a NeoCon war hawk. There is a lot of space in between those two positions wherein effective solutions may be found.
As Bolton stated, and he was only stating what POTUS stated earlier, “All options are on the Table.” Good. Dictator Maduro and our adversaries need to know that.
Anyone who believes John Bolton is determining PDJT’s current strategy for Venezuela is rejecting everything they ought to know by now about President Donald J. Trump.
Re:I don’t think we should support “regime change” in another country.”
Normally, I would agree, BUT:
– There are already tens of thousands of foreign troops there and foreign aid.
– We are supporting what dozens of countries have recognized as the legitimate President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not that anyone cares but my 2 cents is no US involvement period. Here’s the thing. I’ve been following this deal since it started heating up some time back. I’ve listened to some Venezuelan citizens takes and it really is a mess. Basically the average IQ down there hovers about 80,85. What they’ve said (and what Americans don’t get) is that they WANT Socialism. They just don’t want to pay the price for wanting it. This isn’t some fight for freedom to replace it with a Capitalist/Nationalist system. The word is that they’ll just elect another Socialist (they already have) but the “right one” this time. America getting involved is akin to giving a heroin addict heroin to stop the pain.
Juan Guaido and the Popular Will party are Democratic Socialists (you know the good band of Socialism) akin to Bernie Sanders. In fact Popular Will is recognized by Socialist International, an organization that promotes spreading D. Socialism throughout the world.
I know it’s not pleasant but Socialist voters need to feel the pain of their failed ideology and not be bailed out every time their countries collapse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree 100%.
I don’t trust neocon, warmongering Bolton, who never met a country where he didn’t want regime change, followed by pilfering that country for oil (Iraq), precious minerals ( numerous African countries), and even drugs (Afghanistan, Latin American countries in years past).
And now oil rich (drugs too) Venezuela.
Coincidence that Venezuela ‘flared up’ just when Bolton came on the scene?
Coincidence that counter to President Trump’s announcement to withdraw from Syria, we’re NOt withdrawing after all?
Coincidence that we were making progress with North Korea, and suddenly a 180?
Those are just a few examples…
And then there’s the report that Bolton called our President a moron.
Bolton’s gotta bolt out of the admin. He can take his coat.
In my opinion.
Can someone tell me how this is not a coup?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has someone told you it isn’t?
Bolton says it is not a coup – because he is still pretending Guaido is the legitimate President. Media have complied.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree to an extent. That’s why I asked the question of gretaherndon. Im had not read herein where anyone had agreed this was a coup. Since Guaido and the Congress say that Guaido is the constitutional president by definition, it does not meet the definition of a coup d’etat.
“…typically, this refers to an illegal, unconstitutional seizure of power by a dictator, the military, or a political faction.”
B/C the VZ Constitution provides relief for the people if an election is screwy (fraud). The VZ Congress exercised this Constitutional provision by deeming the election invalid, and appointing Guaido as interim President. Maduro has been in violation of the Constitution by his refusal to accept the outcome from Congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can someone tell me how this is not a coup?
Well it needs to be considered in the context of this whole situation in Venezuela being the result of nations hostile to the US meddling there in the first place. I mean, we can just let all of South America be picked off one by one and turned into communist dumpster fires by our enemies and pat ourselves on the back for not getting involved, but we’ll still have to deal with the consequences of it. I think minimal, lowkey support for regime change is not a bad thing, although I am very much against direct military intervention.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Definately no US boots on the ground.
However; a few MOABs dropped anonymously from B-2s in the middle of the night on the Presidential palace and key military installations would not be a bad thing. May be even target Russian, Chinese and Cuban ships and aircraft.
Who me?
Did I do that?
So the Syria doctrine? Maybe arm some moderate socialists to overthrow?
LikeLike
Oh great 🙄
Another conflict. Another war! Just what we [DON’T] need!!
We’re not at war with anyone…..you cannot make the people of Venezuela oppose the path of socialism(which inevitably leads to what we’re seeing) that came long before the Trump was elected. Socialism/communism never sleeps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the whole Weisman SC and the democrats continuing investigative noise along with, of course, the RINO’s whining about Syria withdrawal, etc. all this noise is to hang the threat of impeachment over POTUS if he DARES ramp down foreign infiltration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
the American people won’t ever get the foreign policy we vote for. Popular sovereignty seems a myth.
Yeah they’re trying to leverage him with BS…..but the BS has run out now….it’s hurting them even more now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prayers that the right people..not specifically THE right..wink wink…..prevail against THE LEFT in Venezuela…and around the world…..
The Left is evil incarnate and one cause of much human suffering……
The interventionists are a lot like the socialists. Maybe brothers-from-another-bother.
The socialists say – we need to go with more socialism – even though it has a record of failure like in the USSR, Cuba and Venezuela – it just wasn’t done right – this time it will be great!
The interventionists say – we need to go with more interventionism – even though it has a record of failure like in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya – it just wasn’t done right – this time it will be great!
P.S., Maybe we could send the Maryland Nation Guard?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would be OK with me (as a MD resident and former member of the MDARNG). They aren’t doing much else these days.
we must stop the evil domino effect…..seems I heard that before I went to Nam…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahaha what a laughable attempt at a coup and what a laughable foreign policy perspective Bolton offers
What are you? Six years old? This isn’t funny.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…some find hunger and deprivation of millions amusing…
like I said…the left is evil….
Do you think Bolton is just “ad-libbing” here?
LikeLiked by 1 person
For the record, I like Bolton. This press availability just doesn’t fill me with confidence. “All options are on the table.” Yeah. OK. What was he supposed to say? “We support regime change by any means necessary”? I don’t think so. Trump ran on not getting involved in these things. Unless we have an aircraft carrier and an expeditionary force off the coast, at the ready, this is not going to be a cakewalk. Will the country support boots in Venezuela?
I would say a full and complete embargo and highest level sanctions on Cuba getting involved. NO, I don’t think Bolton put him up to it either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PRESIDENT Trump and SecState Pompeo have made that same statement regarding the Venezuela political situation long before Bolton made it today. NSA Bolton simply repeated the President’s official position, as he is supposed to do.
LikeLike
Perhaps Bolton is too much of a diplomat for me. When he states the official position he should make people believe what he says. The problem here is he made a couple gaffs and his “all options are on the table” is just more diplo-speak. Trump doesn’t bluff, but if the Maduro regime reads Bolton they are going to say “It’s all talk, the marines aren’t landing at dawn.” Trump doesn’t bluff, but I don’t think he wants to send the marines in either.
Bolton is not going to do it and PDT isn’t going to because Bolton talks him into it.
I trust the president. I stand with him whatever his decision as COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF. He has more than proven that he has OUR BEST INTERESTS at heart. He will do what needs to be done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here are the simple facts regarding Venezuela. Around the 2007 timeframe, chavez in an act of war against the US, nationalized the oil industry. Bush did nothing, which lead to the gassrape of 2008 where hundreds of billions of dollars were stolen from the American people and helped continue the decline of our economy from the market crash…………. this continued through the first failbama term of stealing oil rigs ect. Obama was in his glory
The people of Venezuela voted in this socialist scum several times to destroy their country.
IN 2012/2013 with little opposition the gov’t made it illegal for private citizens to own firearms and ammunition.
What did they think would happen? YOU NEVER GIVE UP YOUR RIGHT TO DEFEND YOURSELF.
The situation is a neocon wet dream and along with the globalist who are ecstatic, this is the perfect situation. The neocons get their war and the gloablist get our country flooded with refugees……..
…descent into narcostate status and Hezbollah activity could be added…see the VP’s background…and Maduro’s wife…lots of dirt but easy to dig up
…the bammy admin blocked OPERATION CASSANDRA from taking out many Hezbollah money launderers and drug smugglers…there are direct connections in these activities to Venezuela…bammy did this to expedite his precious Iranian nuclear ‘deal’….
John Bolton may be a Neocon.
OK.
But just because it’s John Bolton who happens to be speaking doesn’t mean the Monroe Doctrine is past its “best used by” date..
Venezuela is atop the world’s largest proven oil reserves. Pretend that doesn’t inform the actions of other world powers? … at our own peril.
