President Trump Celebrates with 2019 NCAA Div-1 Women’s Basketball National Champions…

Earlier today the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball National Champions: The Baylor Lady Bears, visited the White House.

  1. Kerry_On says:
    April 29, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    Congratulations to these truly classy Champions! Go Baylor Lady Bears!!

  2. Jenevive says:
    April 29, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    It must be me but I watched and the ladies
    seemed to have sour looks on thier faces like they
    really didn;t want to be there or were forced to
    be there..

  3. GB Bari says:
    April 29, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    President Trump is equally tab ease with the Lady Bears as he is with the mens champion teams. I only hope all of the young women standing around him appreciate that this is the REAL President Donald Trump speaking to them so warmly and with such genuine admiration and respect, not a pariah putting on an act for the cameras as the Leftwing MSM has been insisting since 2015.

  4. Robert Smith says:
    April 29, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    I didn’t see any problems. I know I’d be nervous if I was at the White House. And even if some had issues with Trump, your team is being honored and it’s a great experience.

  6. benifranlkin says:
    April 29, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    Did he feed them like he did the guy teams? If not, why not?.These ladies are red-blooded Americans, too.

  7. Linus in W.PA. says:
    April 29, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    For those 10 minutes of time, Trump gave that team his full, undivided attention, along with his wit, charm, intelligence and presence.

    The mark of a true leader….a natural.

  8. tuskyou says:
    April 29, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    Disgusting media! Not one question for the coach or team. I think POTUS felt bad for the team. He tried to encourage the media to ask the players a question by saying the reporters were being shy. Sure enough first thing asked is a question about white nationalism NOT the team. I hope the girls were paying attention to this. He was trying to keep the focus on them and the reporters didn’t give a sh*t about their hard earned victory. Gracious and magnanimous President Trump!! I watched this earlier today. When he crossed his arms I announced to my cats that’s it-he’s done!

  9. bayoukiki says:
    April 29, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Their coach is amazing!!!!

  10. Augustus1 says:
    April 29, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    Really enjoyed this authentic-respectful-respected and appreciative gathering with the Lady Bears. My God we are so fortunate to live in this country, live in this time and enjoy the providential and God ordained appointment of President Trump as leader.

  11. the ruester says:
    April 29, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    Never forget that anti trump activist coach greg popovic had no problem at all taking his championship teams to W’s white House, during the dark days of the phony WMD Iraq war.

    And let’s face it, NO youngster who just won the prize of their life actually wants to spend several days with these miserable old politicians when they could be living it up somewhere else.

