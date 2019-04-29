President Trump Celebrates with 2019 NCAA Div-1 Women’s Basketball National Champions…

Earlier today the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball National Champions: The Baylor Lady Bears, visited the White House.
Congratulations to these truly classy Champions! Go Baylor Lady Bears!!
Wow. They make UVA look like the classless two big Marxist college it has become. It sickens me my taxes pay even 10 cents a year toward this miserable excuse of a place
Two but not two big. Hate typing on a tablet
Two bit. Autocorrect got me again
It must be me but I watched and the ladies
seemed to have sour looks on thier faces like they
really didn;t want to be there or were forced to
be there..
It’s not you, I noticed the same with a couple of the girls (the big one at the back especially).
However they can’t be “forced” to be there. Some individuals probably felt compelled to be there in order not to let their team mates down.
Others probably were quite nervous.
I’m sure the truth of the matter will come out in this the social media age.
it’s you
Yes ripcurl.
I didn’t see that. I saw a bunch of Basketball girls, who were ready to get out their high-heels.
These gals sure showed more class than their male counter-parts.
Nicely said BigMama. Totally agree! The girls should have worn their Cons/Keds/NB or any other sports shoes (even Nikes). They did show real class.
After the visit the girls should jump on social media and tell the VA guys how honored they were to be there and how much fun it was. Post lots of pictures.
You go girls!
Maybe they had hoped Mr. Joseph Biden would crash the party to grope and kiss all over them, but he didn’t show, bad boy!
So there are some lesbians who support MY President?
i sensed that too. not much you do. at least they didn’t decline.
not you. i guarantee they didn’t want to be there but at least they didn’t turn it down.
President Trump is equally tab ease with the Lady Bears as he is with the mens champion teams. I only hope all of the young women standing around him appreciate that this is the REAL President Donald Trump speaking to them so warmly and with such genuine admiration and respect, not a pariah putting on an act for the cameras as the Leftwing MSM has been insisting since 2015.
I didn’t see any problems. I know I’d be nervous if I was at the White House. And even if some had issues with Trump, your team is being honored and it’s a great experience.
Yes Robert Smith
Did he feed them like he did the guy teams? If not, why not?.These ladies are red-blooded Americans, too.
I believe the ladies requested steak tartare.
;o)
prolly so
For those 10 minutes of time, Trump gave that team his full, undivided attention, along with his wit, charm, intelligence and presence.
The mark of a true leader….a natural.
Like
Disgusting media! Not one question for the coach or team. I think POTUS felt bad for the team. He tried to encourage the media to ask the players a question by saying the reporters were being shy. Sure enough first thing asked is a question about white nationalism NOT the team. I hope the girls were paying attention to this. He was trying to keep the focus on them and the reporters didn’t give a sh*t about their hard earned victory. Gracious and magnanimous President Trump!! I watched this earlier today. When he crossed his arms I announced to my cats that’s it-he’s done!
Yeah, that was ‘low class.’
Their coach is amazing!!!!
Yes, she was a great player too.
Class act from coach to players to university ! Bravo !
Really enjoyed this authentic-respectful-respected and appreciative gathering with the Lady Bears. My God we are so fortunate to live in this country, live in this time and enjoy the providential and God ordained appointment of President Trump as leader.
Never forget that anti trump activist coach greg popovic had no problem at all taking his championship teams to W’s white House, during the dark days of the phony WMD Iraq war.
And let’s face it, NO youngster who just won the prize of their life actually wants to spend several days with these miserable old politicians when they could be living it up somewhere else.
