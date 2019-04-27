Synagogue Shooting Poway, California, Last Day of Passover…

Posted on April 27, 2019 by

A shooting at at synagogue in Poway, California, has left one woman dead and three others wounded on the last day of Passover.  Four people -a young girl, two adult men, and an older woman- were injured. [AP News]

A 19-year-old man armed with an “AR-type assault weapon” opened fire at Chabad of Poway shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday according to San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore. Saturday is Shabbat, or the Jewish Sabbath.  An off-duty border patrol agent fired shots at the suspect’s car as he fled the scene but did not injure him.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said the suspect called authorities to let them know he’d been involved in the shooting and to provide his location. The suspect, described only as a 19-year-old white man from San Diego, then pulled his car over and was arrested by a police canine officer who was on the way to the scene.

“[The officer] clearly saw a rifle sitting on the front passenger seat of the suspect’s vehicle,” Nisleit said. (link)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Death Threats, Israel, Police action, Religion, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Synagogue Shooting Poway, California, Last Day of Passover…

  1. Ausonius says:
    April 27, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    So let’s start blaming Left-Wing and Radical Islamic anti-Jewish sentiment as a factor!

    Or let’s blame the gun-makers!

    Or the company that made the bullets?

    We could not possibly blame the…perpetrator!

    Like

    Reply
  2. wtd says:
    April 27, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    A fact the media is dancing around…one of the congregants shot back….

    “Gore said as the suspect was fleeing the scene, an off-duty border patrol agent in the area saw the suspect and opened fire, striking the suspect’s vehicle but not the suspect.
    https://ktla.com/2019/04/27/san-diego-county-deputies-investigating-reports-of-gunman-near-poway-synagogue/

    We are grateful to those in the congregation there that engaged the shooter and prevented this from being a much more horrific incident,” Vaus told MSNBC. As the suspect fled the scene, an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent who was in the synagogue at the time of the shooting opened fire on the suspect, missing the man but striking his vehicle

    https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/poway-synagogue-shooting-chabad-way-san-diego-sherrifs-department-509162631.html

    CNN reported that the rabbi of the synagogue was among the wounded, reportedly suffering “two fingers blown off,” but still tried calm worshipers, according to Carla Marinucci.

    Like

    Reply
  3. wtd says:
    April 27, 2019 at 6:24 pm

    wikiHow to stop a liberal gunman

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s