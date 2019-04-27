Synagogue Shooting Poway, California, Last Day of Passover…

A shooting at at synagogue in Poway, California, has left one woman dead and three others wounded on the last day of Passover. Four people -a young girl, two adult men, and an older woman- were injured. [AP News]

A 19-year-old man armed with an “AR-type assault weapon” opened fire at Chabad of Poway shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday according to San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore. Saturday is Shabbat, or the Jewish Sabbath. An off-duty border patrol agent fired shots at the suspect’s car as he fled the scene but did not injure him.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said the suspect called authorities to let them know he’d been involved in the shooting and to provide his location. The suspect, described only as a 19-year-old white man from San Diego, then pulled his car over and was arrested by a police canine officer who was on the way to the scene.

“[The officer] clearly saw a rifle sitting on the front passenger seat of the suspect’s vehicle,” Nisleit said. (link)

Thoughts and prayers to all of those affected by the shooting at the Synagogue in Poway, California. God bless you all. Suspect apprehended. Law enforcement did outstanding job. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2019

Advertisements