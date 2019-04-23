Rush Limbaugh Discusses Weissmann-Mueller Report and 2020 Candidates….

Rush Limbaugh played golf with President Trump over the Easter holiday. Today he appears on Fox News to discuss the Weissmann-Mueller report and the 2020 Democrat candidates.
Advertisements
Rush Limbaugh played golf with President Trump over the Easter holiday. Today he appears on Fox News to discuss the Weissmann-Mueller report and the 2020 Democrat candidates.
I’m glad Rush didn’t take the bait and kept the President counsel on the golf course. Martha McCallum’s facial expressions, during his remarks blasting Hillary Clinton’s comments about the President deserving to be indicted, ticked me of. She was actually sneering! As if Hillary doesn’t have it coming with both barrels! Ha!
LikeLike
She was actually very nervous. No editing. It went live, dear.
LikeLike
Weissmann and Mueller are clearly reincarnations of Hitler’s Gestapo inner circle and the 2020 Democrat Presidential Candidates (except Tulsi Gabard) are all escapees from a lunatic asylum for the criminally insane.
LikeLike
German minds
LikeLike
Limbaugh must be a Sundance reader.
He highlighted the dossier as camouflage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad Rush is on our side.
LikeLike
Rush: “hil-LIAR-eee should be indicted & go to prison.”
She‘s come “too far to turn back now.” (Southern negro dialect)
Here’s a flash from the past for those who require a Cliff’s note version of her impeachment resume…
Hillary’s Bold Lie: Her Omission That She Was FIRED From Her Staff Position on the House Judiciary Committee to Impeach President Nixon
“As a 27 year-old staff attorney for the House Judiciary Committee during the Watergate investigation, Hillary Rodham was fired by her supervisor, Democrat Jerry Zeifman.
When asked why Hillary Rodham was fired, Zeifman said in an interview, “Because she was a liar. She was an unethical, dishonest lawyer, she conspired to violate the Constitution, the rules of the House, the rules of the Committee, and the rules of confidentiality.”
Video:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4540251/hillarys-bold-lie-omission-fired-staff-position-house-judiciary-committee-impeach-president-nixon
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have never, ever seen this information slip out. This is phenomenal that it would be happening. The iceberg just calved.
LikeLike
Rushes reaction to the interviewer’s statement at 12:20 – 12:30 is priceless.
LikeLike