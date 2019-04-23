Rush Limbaugh Discusses Weissmann-Mueller Report and 2020 Candidates….

Posted on April 23, 2019 by

Rush Limbaugh played golf with President Trump over the Easter holiday.  Today he appears on Fox News to discuss the Weissmann-Mueller report and the 2020 Democrat candidates.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Dept Of Justice, Election 2020, FBI, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, President Trump, Spygate, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Rush Limbaugh Discusses Weissmann-Mueller Report and 2020 Candidates….

  1. FairestWitness says:
    April 23, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    I’m glad Rush didn’t take the bait and kept the President counsel on the golf course. Martha McCallum’s facial expressions, during his remarks blasting Hillary Clinton’s comments about the President deserving to be indicted, ticked me of. She was actually sneering! As if Hillary doesn’t have it coming with both barrels! Ha!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Carson Napier says:
    April 23, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Weissmann and Mueller are clearly reincarnations of Hitler’s Gestapo inner circle and the 2020 Democrat Presidential Candidates (except Tulsi Gabard) are all escapees from a lunatic asylum for the criminally insane.

    Like

    Reply
  3. All Too Much says:
    April 23, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Limbaugh must be a Sundance reader.
    He highlighted the dossier as camouflage.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    April 23, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    I’m glad Rush is on our side.

    Like

    Reply
  5. boomerbeth says:
    April 23, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Rush: “hil-LIAR-eee should be indicted & go to prison.”

    She‘s come “too far to turn back now.” (Southern negro dialect)

    Here’s a flash from the past for those who require a Cliff’s note version of her impeachment resume…

    Hillary’s Bold Lie: Her Omission That She Was FIRED From Her Staff Position on the House Judiciary Committee to Impeach President Nixon

    “As a 27 year-old staff attorney for the House Judiciary Committee during the Watergate investigation, Hillary Rodham was fired by her supervisor, Democrat Jerry Zeifman.

    When asked why Hillary Rodham was fired, Zeifman said in an interview, “Because she was a liar. She was an unethical, dishonest lawyer, she conspired to violate the Constitution, the rules of the House, the rules of the Committee, and the rules of confidentiality.”

    Video:

    https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4540251/hillarys-bold-lie-omission-fired-staff-position-house-judiciary-committee-impeach-president-nixon

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • sarasotosfan says:
      April 23, 2019 at 9:33 pm

      I have never, ever seen this information slip out. This is phenomenal that it would be happening. The iceberg just calved.

      Like

      Reply
  6. All Too Much says:
    April 23, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    Rushes reaction to the interviewer’s statement at 12:20 – 12:30 is priceless.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s