Chairman Nadler Issues Subpoena For White House Lawyer Don McGahn…

Posted on April 22, 2019 by

Speaker Pelosi and Judiciary Chairman Nadler ‘s ‘obstruction‘ impeachment plan relies heavily on the use of former White House legal counsel Don McGahn.  The importance of McGahn is why Weissmann and Mueller invested so much time and energy parsing questioning McGahn through more than 30 hours of testimony.

Today, Chairman Nadler has issued a subpoena for McGahn to appear before congress for testimony.  Interestingly Nadler puts the demand date as May 21st, 2019; this would be ahead of the date (May 23rd) he has established for Robert Mueller to appear.

(Link to Tweet)

With all of these dates firming up on the calendar, the launch of the ‘chosen’ 2020 DNC presidential candidate must be very close.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Election 2020, FBI, Legislation, media bias, Nancy Pelosi. Bookmark the permalink.

108 Responses to Chairman Nadler Issues Subpoena For White House Lawyer Don McGahn…

  1. jmclever says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    From the first sentence, the TDS is evident. It’s really bizarre the alternate reality the Dems live in.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Caius Lowell says:
      April 22, 2019 at 6:23 pm

      From the first sentence, the Enemedia influence is evident. It’s really bizarre the alternate reality 0bama’s socialists live in.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Jederman says:
      April 22, 2019 at 6:36 pm

      Dems create the “alternate” and the corrupt media creates the “reality.”

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Ready Steady Go says:
        April 22, 2019 at 7:56 pm

        If don mcgahn could not take out POTUS in the Mueller report, how can he do it now??? Make up new stories? Perjure his prior testimony? I don’t trust mcgahn, but I don’t think he can take out Trump now. And Rudy has already seen his transcripts. I don’t think the John Dean routine Will work again. Nixon was a pu$$y compared to pdjt.

        Like

        Reply
        • Carrie says:
          April 22, 2019 at 8:23 pm

          Rudy was saying on one of his talk shows that McGahn gave 3 different accounts about whether President Trump said he wanted to fire Mueller. But I’m with Rudy in saying even if he fired Mueller- so what? It wasn’t obstruction because Mueller still would have been replaced. So McGahn’s testimony is a non-issue. I’m guessing Jim Jordan and Ratcliffe will be sure to mention this.

          Like

          Reply
      • Bob says:
        April 22, 2019 at 8:08 pm

        No reality. Just more BS. If NK would wipe out DC, our country might be back on the right track within 3 years, if not we will continue to live our lives in misery and at the beacon and call of the dishonest crooks that do not have the acumen to operate a hot dog stand.

        Like

        Reply
    • CoHoBo says:
      April 22, 2019 at 6:39 pm

      Not just bizarre, but scary.

      There may be too many beyond the point of return, with no end to the doubling down on a false reality.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Caius Lowell says:
        April 22, 2019 at 6:51 pm

        0bama’s Ministry of Trvth — CNN & MSDNC — know what’s best…

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Carrie2 says:
        April 22, 2019 at 6:53 pm

        Sadly, they are the ones who need a check up from the neck up as they have nothing and will have nothing to change against our President, but actually are allowing themselves to be seen as truly ignorant, blind minded, have nothing to pin on Trump, but allowing so many in this country see how valueless they are and trying to look relevant but winding up looking downright stupid because there is not nor was any there then or now. So many important things to work on with our money and they ignore them. Their day is coming and they won’t like the end result as karma is not nice! We are tired of their treason and sedition and they were hired to represent us and not cover up all their misbehavior which is what they are trying to draw attention from. Ain’t working for most Americans but probably for the few democrat voters they have.

        Like

        Reply
      • Mark L. says:
        April 22, 2019 at 6:54 pm

        It is a blind determination that will eventually consume them.

        Like

        Reply
    • Razor1 says:
      April 22, 2019 at 6:53 pm

      Based on the evidence in this matter it seems to me that President Trump and many others, civil rights have been violated by the FBI, doj and the CIA. Just wondering why no one has persued this line of questioning! There seems to be little doubt along this line. Additionally it seems he could sue the clintons personally along with Simpson, Steele, McCabe and others. Thoughts?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Carrie2 says:
        April 22, 2019 at 6:55 pm

        Razor1, but Trump has filed a suit against several for what they have tried to do, so that should fun to watch as they try to wiggle out. They keep forgetting that Trump plans far ahead and is a lot more smarter than all of them together in this rotten congress.

        Like

        Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      April 22, 2019 at 7:15 pm

      Just because a serial killer lives in his own warped world doesn’t mean that they can’t destroy yours. The only thing that will stop them is utter destruction.

      Like

      Reply
    • snellvillebob says:
      April 22, 2019 at 8:41 pm

      They are as desperate as those at Winterfell this week.

      Like

      Reply
  2. lawton says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    I still think its probably Harris as their choice. I just don’t see Biden or anyone else from his possible lane surviving.They might have an even harder time stopping Bernie this time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. sundance says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Remember, Don McGahn was not a lawyer for President Trump. McGahn was the legal counsel for the White House, or the office of the president…. not the president himself.

    I suspect McGahn was the source of primary advice for all the sketchy appointments.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  4. TwoLaine says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:24 pm

    Ironic that the IDI0Ts who call themselves The Resistance keep insisting that the other party is obstructing. 😉

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. FPCHmom says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    So Donald Trump has no attorney-client privileges with any of his attorneys? Because why? I am not asking about executive privilege, just basic attorney-client privilege.

    Can McGahn just not show?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • FPCHmom says:
      April 22, 2019 at 6:27 pm

      Just read Sundance’s comment. So he’s on team Mueller at this point?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • David says:
      April 22, 2019 at 6:30 pm

      He arguably waived AC privilege already. Doubtful he could successfully re-assert it now.

      Like

      Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      April 22, 2019 at 7:17 pm

      lawton, they to date do not have even ONE viable candidate, as like Kamala most have criminal pasts and actually are incapable of being in our WH due to lack of knowledge, ability, understanding, or even supporting our Constitution and Bill of Rights. Remember the DNC Party is a communist party and their goal is to take us over to communism. Fat chance!

      Like

      Reply
  6. David says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    As an attorney, I can’t believe McGahn ever allowed disclosure of attorney-client communications. Very bad look. Never trust an attorney who allows you to waive attorney-client privilege.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      April 22, 2019 at 8:13 pm

      McGhan’s “client” was the Administration. I don’t think he has any obligations to the President, per se, other than whatever is declared as privileged information. He has obligations to the Office Of The President, and Trump basically waived Executive Privilege across the board. Of course.. I’m just layman… but that’s my understanding.

      Like

      Reply
  7. allhail2 says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    Set a bag of sand and a mallet on the table, plead the fifth and walk out just in time for brunch.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Bill_M says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:28 pm

    That word “obstruction.” I do not believe it means what they think it means.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. vikingmom says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    Sundance – do you think Creepy Ol’ Uncle Joe is the chosen one? I just can’t see the crazy Leftists accepting an old white male, unless it’s Bernie, but I don’t think he really wants to run. He just wants the money from selling his lists all while pretending he doesn’t care about money one bit!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. paulraven1 says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    What’s McGahn’s story? Does he have an axe to grind?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. H. Hawke says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    BREAKING

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  12. thelastbesthope says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    “With all of these dates firming up on the calendar, the launch of the ‘chosen’ 2020 DNC presidential candidate must be very close.”
    ———-
    So the candidate who screams loudest for impeachment gets the DNC blessing?
    .. or the one who reveals best fundraising chops?

    The former won’t win the money race, no matter how loud the applause from the usual suspects.
    The latter is Biden

    Like

    Reply
    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      April 22, 2019 at 7:12 pm

      Agreed, the “Chosen “ one is near. Maybe Joe “Hands” Biden. However, Impeachment has nothing to do with it. Piglosi and the House Dimms are going to scream for impeachment but not do it until polls tell them it is a winning issue.

      Pundits keep referring to “Hands” as a moderate Think of it as “Good cop, bad cop.” Moderate Dim, Radical Dim.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. HickTick says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    I would promise to be there the week after Mueller .

    Like

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      April 22, 2019 at 8:17 pm

      It’s called “rescheduling due to a conflict”. In this case “conflict” = “I want to go after Mueller”.

      Like

      Reply
  14. alliwantissometruth says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    Substantial evidence? Really?

    Full scope of the misconduct?

    Attacks on the rule of law?

    Cover up?

    Lying to the American people?

    Don’t you need proof before accusing someone of these crimes? Isn’t it simply slander without it?

    This is an outrageous abuse, using their positions to slander a President and make themselves the judge and jury

    Like

    Reply
  15. Snuzzy says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    And nadler has the balls to even USE the word “accountable”? How utterly infuriating!!

    Like

    Reply
  17. Og Oggilby says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    Is McGahn the Judas in Trump’s White House?

    Like

    Reply
  18. Bigbadmike says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    John Dean will be coaching McGhan. He will mention the “tapes”. The Lunacrats will seize on this like it was 1974 all over again. Too bad for them that our President is not chickens..t like Nixon.
    The tapes will only show what an amazing sense of humor he has.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. avi says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    doesn’t Executive Privilege apply?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. EricStoner says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    Yeah, because over 30 hours testifying to the Mueller team just isn’t a big enough waste of time and taxpayer money for these a-holes!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. beth02 says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    Can’t McGahn claim Executive Privelege though ?

    Like

    Reply
    • digleigh says:
      April 22, 2019 at 6:56 pm

      I would think not, as he already gave Mueller 30 hours!!!

      Like

      Reply
      • tommylotto says:
        April 22, 2019 at 7:25 pm

        But Mueller was part of the executive branch. There was no waiver by allowing McGahn to talk to the special counsel’s office. Failing to assert if for the release of the report would be a waiver though. The question would be the extent of the waiver. I would argue POTUS only waived it as to the statements disclosed in the report. No more. Regardless of how trial court rules, I would appeal and tie it up past 2020.

        Like

        Reply
    • linda4298 says:
      April 22, 2019 at 7:38 pm

      But the President can.

      Like

      Reply
  22. digleigh says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    According to wiki, he worked for a Koch affilated co. at one time, his law firm for Deripaska, and is a Republican Catholic… Let us hope he is not also an American traitor!! How horrible if he was all a part of the cabal!! The only good thing may be the cross examination by the enlightened truly conservative Republicans!

    Like

    Reply
  23. Darren says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    I expect HRC to run again. I wouldn’t be shocked at all. They’re so delusional they likely think she’ll win this time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. EricStoner says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    The latest from the laugh factory; NY Times.

    NYT: Steele Dossier May Have Contained Anti-Trump Disinformation Fed to Democrats By…The Russians https://townhall.com/tipsheet/guybenson/2019/04/22/nyt-steele-dossier-may-have-contained-antitrump-disinformation-fed-to-democrats-bythe-russians-n2545117?utm_source=thdailypm&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=nl_pm&newsletterad=&bcid=a7d6af33a716290385b06b15b17d519d&recip=21595254

    So, now they’re trying to say they were useful tools of the Russians? Great! Run with that, morons1

    Like

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      April 22, 2019 at 8:20 pm

      And they want you to believe this is the FIRST TIME this has occurred to them. They’re morons who insist that we’re morons… classic projection.

      Like

      Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      April 22, 2019 at 8:43 pm

      I’m surprised the NYT printed this credible angle about the dossier.
      I’m also glad the IG is looking into this because there was obviously wrong and dangerous groupthink at the top levels of CIA, DOJ, FBI level.

      Like

      Reply
  25. beth02 says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    McGahn can claim Executive Privelege as long as this is not a criminal prosecution. So perhaps this is just more Nadler posturing.

    Like

    Reply
  26. TwoLaine says:
    April 22, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    GREAT piece!

    Like

    Reply
  27. Seneca the Elder says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    Between Levin and Sundance, the Weissman Report has been blasted to smithereens. Not that it matters as we can see from this latest development. Please don’t tell me that McGahn is going to pull a Cohen and abandon attorney/ client privilege rather than fight this. Of course, it is all going as Sundance predicted.

    We now know beyond a shadow of a doubt that the entire Gestapo/ Security Complex was weaponized long before 2015 and the candidacy of our President Trump. It was Hussein and his minions who launched the all out war against American Patriots including the Tea Party and the other organizations that were trying to resist the attacks on our Republic.

    Meanwhile, as this travesty proceeds, there is no sign of the GOP Congressmen and women who are supposed to be supporting our President. Why no unified response to the Demonics who are as usual, fully locked and loaded, moving forward with their operation on a daily basis?

    If McGahn turns out to be a traitor, it will not surprise me. In fact, no act of treachery can surprise me at this point. Life in war time.

    Like

    Reply
    • Sandra-VA says:
      April 22, 2019 at 8:12 pm

      McGahn is already a traitor. He and Jody Hunt turned over ALL of their WH Counsel materials to Mueller already. ALL OF IT, including notes taken during conversations with the President. AND to top it off, recused the entire WH Counsel Office with regard to “muh Russia” investigations.

      I was completely gobsmacked when I first learned this, and now seeing some of it in the Weissman report, and now the Dems have ordered him to appear on the Hill…

      Wouldn’t surprise me if he was also the NYTimes Resistance author.

      He is also highly likely to be the main leaker. Quite likely he is also very good friends with Mr. Kelly Ann Conway…

      This would also help to explain some of the very odd appointments being made since he was the main advisor for majority of them.

      Everything is falling into place… light bulbs going off all over the place!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  28. Revenant says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    Biden is rumored to be entering the race soon. (I heard this week)

    Like

    Reply
  29. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    I don’t know if McGahn can claim Executive Privilege because he is an employee of the Executive. I think its up to PDJT to assert that claim – but its above my pay grade. Perhaps some of our Legal Beagle Tree Huggers can weigh in.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Chilidog says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    So far it looks like the primary source of palace intrigue within the Mueller report is McGahn. So did McGahn have regularly scheduled debriefing by the Special Counsel where he would tell them all the bad things Trump said about Mueller? Why wasn’t executive privilege used to prevent his testimony? The use of executive privilege is not evidence of a crime. All other presidents are allowed to use it. None of Trumps enemies will ever give him credit for not using executive privilege, so what was the point.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    Trump should site Mueller report, say it is over, and declare Executive privilege in all executive branch witnesses. Enough is enough. Also, Nadler could set perjury traps for witnesses. Remember what happened to Cohen when he testified to Congress recently?

    Trump should protect his people from further congressional harassment.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Lactantius says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    Carl Von Clausewitz’ classic Vom Kriege published in 1832 tells us: “War is not a mere act of policy but a true political instrument, a continuation of political activity by other means.”

    The DemonizingRats are at war to neuter President Donald J. Trump and impeach him if they can get the votes and throw him out of office if they are successful at the impeachment trial. Until now, a politicized DOJ and FBI have been of great value to the DemonizingRats. However, Attorney General William Barr is not about to play politics. AG Barr is going to use the law to pull the political rug out from under the DemonizingRats and the deep state.

    We have gotten deep into the weeds of this whole fiasco. That is good, because the evidence pile is heaped high and the Cabal defense is pitifully anemic.

    In Bleak House the narrator (Charles Dickens) opines: “The one great principle of the English law is to make business for itself.” Translation: Lawyers write law which cause details and difficulties to set the clock running and the bill by the lawyer to grow, grow, grow. Robert Mueller and Company fiddled the law for all they could. In all likelihood, now that the clown car has left the tent, the legal axe should fall fairly quickly.

    Collusion lacks legal definition and obstruction is tightly bound to intent. Either the DemonizingRats and/or the deep state have some dynamite surprise package or they are going to rush out of the door with egg on their faces and flying toward their backs.

    In any event, the sore-loser DemonizingRats are going to keep whipping their dead horse and go down in flames in 2020.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • jupitercomm says:
      April 22, 2019 at 8:16 pm

      Let’s not forget Michel Foucault’s 1976 inversion of von Clauzewitz: He asked if “Politics is the continuation of war by other means?” What’s the gain in understanding if we look at political history as antagonism & combat b/w different groups?

      Like

      Reply
  33. lansdalechip says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    How relevant would McGann’s appearance be if it came after a mega-dump of non-redacted “stuff” from the personal library of DJT? Maybe it’s time (actually it’s past time) to display all POTUS knows.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Bogeyfree says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    The chosen one will be IMO Michelle Obama with Val as COS just like an ole class reunion to finish up what HRC couldn’t!

    Like

    Reply
  35. joebkonobi says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    If McGahn was interrogated by Mueller for 30 hours and Mueller could not come up with an indictment for obstruction, what nugget does the crooked Nadler expect to find? It is ridiculous that a special counsel investigated for 2+ years and found nothing, yet the Dems think Mueller’s report was just signaling them that they should do what he was unable to do. There is a point where the Administration should call bullshit and I think we are there.

    I think the Dems are very nervous and there is a race for the Dems to find some way to impeach before the entire Spygate/Russia Collusion operation is exposed for the illegal spying coverup that it is/was, at which time it will be clear who owns the guilt. This is still a witch hunt. It is time for the Trump Administration to play hardball and draw the proverbial line in the sand.

    My fear is that there is no one in Congress or DOJ/FBI willing to blow the cover off the FISA/IC/Patriot Act abuse, including the IG. I hope I’m be proven to be wrong.

    Like

    Reply
  36. thelastbesthope says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    After 30 hours with Mueller’s top assassin Andrew Weissmann .. what’s a few more hours with Nadler the Hutt?

    Let the show begin.

    Like

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      April 22, 2019 at 8:16 pm

      Look…..They are still attempting to trap our President into an “obstruction” charge.

      I assumed the other day that McGahn was The President’s attorney, he is not.

      There is a position of: ”Attorney for the Office of the President. As I was told, and Sundance notes above, this is not an Attorney representing the President.

      He represents “The Office of the President”. It does not matter who is President, he is there to protect the ”Office of the President.

      So getting back to my point, and if you listened to the Jay ( can’t spell his name) interview above, if they had any “obstruction” charges against the President, they would have made them…..they did not….And McGahn gave Mueller 30 hours of testimony.

      So the only reason, I think, they are asking McGahn to testify is an attempt to make the President “react” regarding the lawyer for the Office of the President appearing.

      It’s a nothing burger…..Anything McGahn knows now he would have known before.

      And he knows nothing new…..because he’s been “outed” as the possible mole.

      If I am “off base” just let me know.

      It’s all a clown show…..they are caught and they know it…….

      Reminds me of my ex when I caught her……she said to me…..

      “Well are you gonna believe what you see…or what I tell you….?

      Outta there…..

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  37. Alan Reasin says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    Tweeted to President Trump: Any congressional and/or state subpoena for people interviewed by the Mueller investigation should be met with executive privilege. Need to save them from a perjury trap.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. WES says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    Until someone like Ristvan replies I have to remain concern. There seems to be nothing that can stop a socialist government and Socialist courts from running ruff-shod over the rights of private citizens.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. Frbrdskmi says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    It’s time to expose all these idiots Mr. President. Thank you Sundance and all Patriots who have exposed the criminals we have trusted with our most precious offices. Our votes and confidence, hoping they would carry out what we expected have been far more than disgusting. Republicans have been my greatest disappointment as I have voted Republican since I was able to register to vote. Since my VSGDJT became president, the exposure of Republican in Name Only has made me sick. Who knew it would take a “non politician” to show the World the truth. I’m a very senior citizen and most of what is transpiring will not affect me but I want the best for my children and grandchildren. I pray God will have mercy on America as it seems so very many in America have turned their back on God.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Abe Pecota says:
    April 22, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    This is all now a Democratic Party fundraiser. The investigations are OVER. Time for Trump to play hardball. Invoke executive privilege make the Dems rely ONLY on the $30MM report taxpayers paid for. No more investigating Trump. Investigate the investigators. Game on.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Abe Pecota says:
    April 22, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    This is all now a Democratic Party fundraiser. The investigations are OVER. Time for Trump to play hardball. Invoke executive privilege make the Dems rely ONLY on the $30MM report taxpayers paid for. No more investigating Trump. Investigate the investigators. Game on.

    Like

    Reply
  42. sarasotosfan says:
    April 22, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    Mueller is NEVER going to appear before Congress.

    Like

    Reply
    • jupitercomm says:
      April 22, 2019 at 8:41 pm

      He has a history of complying w/ requests to appear. I believe he will. He tends to be a strange combination of forthcoming & conversational but also evasive & equivocal. I also don’t think he’d dodge a subpoena which is a live possibility

      Like

      Reply
  43. Mncpo(ret) says:
    April 22, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    June 6, D-day would be appropriate for launching the “chosen: I would think. They could play it’s “patriotism” to save the country from “Orange Man Bad” and still beat the IG report (maybe).

    Creating the “chosen” hoopla would be 24/7 media love, thus if the IG report is dropped, nobody would hear about it. JMHO

    Like

    Reply
  44. ristvan says:
    April 22, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    Very tricky legally. True, McGahn represents the office of president at the WH, not PDJT personally. But that is a very thin distinction given undeniable executive privilege and direct personal access to PDJT.
    Plus McGahn as asserted by Mueller is not the same as McGahn as asserted by Giuliani. Plus PDJT gave McGahn permission to be interviewed by Mueller team—hardly the act of someone concerned about anything.
    If I were McGahn, I would appear but say very little on grounds of attorney privilege, in order to keep my law license. Likely fishing expedition nothingburger.

    Like

    Reply
    • Heika says:
      April 22, 2019 at 8:38 pm

      Yes, two can play the ‘i do not recall’ game. But what has to be asked is why anyone would believe anything in the Wisestupidman op-ed anyway

      Like

      Reply
  45. Heika says:
    April 22, 2019 at 8:36 pm

    Dowd puts some nice light on this farce in the Mueller dunny roll. Pretty much says it’s just lies from the Mule’s op ed.
    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/dowd-trump-attorney-mueller-report

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s