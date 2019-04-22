Chairman Nadler Issues Subpoena For White House Lawyer Don McGahn…

Speaker Pelosi and Judiciary Chairman Nadler ‘s ‘obstruction‘ impeachment plan relies heavily on the use of former White House legal counsel Don McGahn. The importance of McGahn is why Weissmann and Mueller invested so much time and energy parsing questioning McGahn through more than 30 hours of testimony.

Today, Chairman Nadler has issued a subpoena for McGahn to appear before congress for testimony. Interestingly Nadler puts the demand date as May 21st, 2019; this would be ahead of the date (May 23rd) he has established for Robert Mueller to appear.

With all of these dates firming up on the calendar, the launch of the ‘chosen’ 2020 DNC presidential candidate must be very close.

