Happy Easter !!

April 21, 2019

Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live.  John 11:25

And my heart will always sing “How Great is Our God”.

2 Responses to Happy Easter !!

  1. jhynds says:
    April 21, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    Happy Easter!
    He is RISEN!

  2. Cow wow says:
    April 21, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    He is Risen Indeed! God bless Sundance and this entire community!

