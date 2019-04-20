Epic – President Trump Responds to Romney’s Spitefulness…

After Utah Senator Mitt Romney went out of his way yesterday to cast aspersions toward the president, President Donald Trump responds with a video highlighting Romey’s inability to win:

“If Mitt Romney spent the same energy fighting Barack Obama as he does fighting Donald Trump, he could have won the race (maybe)!”

If @MittRomney spent the same energy fighting Barack Obama as he does fighting Donald Trump, he could have won the race (maybe)! pic.twitter.com/p5imhMJqS1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2019

….”LOOOSER”

Advertisements