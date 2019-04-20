Epic – President Trump Responds to Romney’s Spitefulness…

After Utah Senator Mitt Romney went out of his way yesterday to cast aspersions toward the president, President Donald Trump responds with a video highlighting Romey’s inability to win:

“If Mitt Romney spent the same energy fighting Barack Obama as he does fighting Donald Trump, he could have won the race (maybe)!”

….”LOOOSER”

 

72 Responses to Epic – President Trump Responds to Romney’s Spitefulness…

  2. Dave Crawford says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    Brilliant.

  3. OldSkool says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    The President needs to capitalize on the the Mueller win and announce a RICO Investigation into the US Chamber of Commerce. Of the many casualties, Romney would be one.

    • Betty says:
      April 20, 2019 at 7:54 pm

      “… a RICO Investigation into the US Chamber of Commerce.”
      Really, my head is swimming, this is Easter right, not Christmas? The bunny is leaving some radioactive eggs, and we will know the swamp creatures by their glowing.

  4. Ready Steady Go says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    That’s my President!!! Take the gloves Donnie T. And go medieval on their a$$es player!!!

  5. 2rlc5 says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    I cant think what possible benefit Romney thinks accrues to his continued petty judgemental observations on POTUS. I am starting to wonder if the guy is maybe an empty suit…

  6. 4EDouglas says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    Background music TKDJT! (Troll King Donald J Trump)

  7. Dekester says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    Oh my.! What a leader, and to think Americans may have had Ryan and Romney as your V.P. and President.

    I guess having O’Dumbo as your Prez just may have been necessary. Unpleasant, sad, and yes tragic. But likely needed.

    Now you have a true leader, an Alpha male in the W.H. and we your near neighbours ( Canada) get to live vicariously.

    Cheers, and God bless PDJT

  8. Garavaglia says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    Brutal. Daring Romney to run. Would be hilarious..and an end to Romney’s “career”.

    • andyocoregon says:
      April 20, 2019 at 7:20 pm

      Could you see that stiff moron in a debate with President Trump? It would be epic. 🙂

    • Betty says:
      April 20, 2019 at 8:05 pm

      Romney’s career has been over for a long, long, time. A whole lot of us know that Romney used every dirty tactic in the book to make sure no viable Republican candidate won the 2012 GOP primary, then he and Ryan colluded to take a dive for Obama and the Chamber of Commerce, and to hell with We The People, but then that has always been Romney’s motto.
      All Romney is doing in the Senate is stinking it up. Just think what would be happening if Donald J. Trump was a Senator.

    • sickconservative says:
      April 20, 2019 at 8:26 pm

      Really thought it was over already but some just don’t see it.

  9. OnlyInAmerica says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    Can’t wait for President Trump to be reelected.

  10. Trumpstumper says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    There’s nothing quite like a Presidential Bitch Slap! 🙂

  11. susandyer1962 says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    Priceless!!💜💜

  12. Got243kids says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    Romney. Can’t believe I ever voted for this… spectacular NWO loser pos. Good bye slick, bye bye, bye bye.

  13. Kerry Gimbel says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    Empty suit. Empty mind

  14. Redzone says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    Trump wins!

  15. Zorro says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    Willard was going to be a Uniparty informant if Trump would have gave him a job in the administration.

  16. alliwantissometruth says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    I’m so sick of phony scumbags like Romney

    He makes himself out to be a righteous man of faith, but he’s nothing more than a backstabbing, devious, greedy immoral scumbag

    His whole life is one big lie

  17. J Gottfred says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    It is hard to determine who Romney is NOT a disgrace to. And to think he replaced Orin Hatch– What were those Mormons thinking? (My Mormon heritage gives me license to say that; no identity politics here!)

  18. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    Send him the bill to replace the carpet. We remember!

  19. simicharmed says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:34 pm

    Romney is NOTHING other than a Deep-State-Water-Boy!

  20. myrightpenguin says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    Wow, it’s a pinned tweet now. lol.

    I hope PDJT sees what is going on with some orchestration by Mitch of his “Decepticons”. The last two years for Mitch has been about trying to protect the “Big Club” agenda with bad cops doing his work for him while he plays good cop. Controlled smears will come from the Decepticons because they still want to sabotage and hijack PDJT’s agenda.

  21. All Too Much says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    President Trump owns troll.

  22. winky says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    Romney and Ryan did not want to win…..they threw the election purposely for JEB BUSB.

  23. Janice says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    Trump yelling Loooser is just priceless! I love my President!

  24. Landslide says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    Perfect!!! Makes me so, so happy! Thank you, President Trump for your wonderful sense of humor, timing, and boldness!!!👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

  25. snellvillebob says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    His continued behavior confirms my belief that Romney took a dive for obama the last two weeks of the 2012 campaign. Most likely he got a LOT of money for that. I wonder if he paid taxes on it?
    This makes him a fraud, a phony, a con man…

  26. Kerry Gimbel says:
    April 20, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    Mittens and McMuffin. What a pair of losers

  27. Liberty Forge says:
    April 20, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    OMG!! Romney — what say you?

    Do you really, truly believe ANYONE is listening to you anymore?

    Buy a clue Romney!

    Epic Trump!

    The greatest President EVER!!!!

  28. Blind no longer says:
    April 20, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    Sundance….I was laughing so hard at that last picture I may need a new computer screen!! That picture with the caption was perfection!! Mittens SUCKS!! I hope the hateful smug bastard runs in the future so I can vote against him!!
    Hey Mitt you arrogant, backstabbing asshole…I WANT MY VOTE BACK!!!!!

  29. JAS says:
    April 20, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    And his lackey Coulter leads the fight. I wonder how much he’s paying Coulter to shoot herself in the head and lose thousands of followers…… forever…. Coulter is now officially qualified for the TDS ward. Stupid is not an excuse in her case…..

    https://www.takimag.com/article/all-the-president-bloodsucking-relatives/

    I don’t hate as a general principle but those two are making it pretty hard. Traitors both.

  30. FairestWitness says:
    April 20, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    For the life of me, I cannot understand what Mitt Romney is trying to accomplish. He’s a failed GOP nominee who didn’t really even try to beat a very weak, unpopular President Barack Obama. Now, he’s a Republican Senator from Utah and he’s blasting a very tough, popular President Donald J. Trump.

    Romney, who sought President Trump’s endorsement and obtained it, who would have joined the Trump Administration as Secretary of State had it been offered…. and everyone knows this. Today, he has no political power or personal gravitas or auctoritas to influence the electorate’s support for President Trump. He is further destroying his already tarnished reputation. Why is he doing this?

    He looks like a fool and completely disingenuous. To think I truly believed Romney would’ve made a great President. No wonder he lost.

    • paulraven1 says:
      April 20, 2019 at 8:18 pm

      The answer to why is the horrifying hollowness and vindictive weakness of the man. All he can do now is attack Trump, who did what he could not, who showed the courage and character he lacked, and he knows it and it is killing him. Good.

    • J Gottfred says:
      April 20, 2019 at 8:19 pm

      I hope Trump holds a campaign rally in SLC and doesn’t invite Benedict Arnold Romney to the event. I hope Romney is just a footnote in American politics…..

    • mycroftxxx000 says:
      April 20, 2019 at 8:24 pm

      He had barry BEAT after first debate and then he took a dive!
      No way was VSGDJT ever going to give that yellow belly a position…

  31. Joe says:
    April 20, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    Romney – the Avanatti of the Senate.

  32. iswhatitis says:
    April 20, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Mitt Romney, you’re so Bain, you probably think the electorate is behind you. Don’t you? Don’t you?

  33. paulraven1 says:
    April 20, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    That’s called a sick burn. Take it and like it, Romney you pissant.

  34. Phil aka Felipe says:
    April 20, 2019 at 8:23 pm

    Romney and the rest of the RINO’s…paid to LOSE by their benefactors!

  35. stablesort says:
    April 20, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    Think Romney could persuade Jeff Flake to run as his VP? So much ‘concern’ in a single pair of candidates would be underwhelming…

  36. Lion2017 says:
    April 20, 2019 at 8:27 pm

    Once a loser always a loser!

  37. Ivehadit says:
    April 20, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    Never Trumpers, be on notice: If you think we loved, supported and PROTECTED Donald J. Trump in 2016, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

  38. Linus in W.PA. says:
    April 20, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    Romney has show himself to be a worthless slimeball time and time again.

    What a loser.

