Epic – President Trump Responds to Romney’s Spitefulness…

After Utah Senator Mitt Romney went out of his way yesterday to cast aspersions toward the president, President Donald Trump responds with a video highlighting Romey’s inability to win:
“If Mitt Romney spent the same energy fighting Barack Obama as he does fighting Donald Trump, he could have won the race (maybe)!”
….”LOOOSER”
That’s GOTTA hurt
I hope it does. Romney deserves it.
Agree!
6 more years of Donald Trump unleashed!!! This is a better thrill ride than Space Mountain! Woooooooooooooooooo!
Every world leader who was told by Kerry and Obama that they would impeach Trump must be shatting their pants right now. He is going to make all of you beta cucks pay for it. You are all gonna get bent over for every trade deal and negotiation you stalled on. Macron Merkel May and Justin will be assuming the position. Dammit, I love Donald j Trump in a purely platonic way. Bring the pain Donnie!!!
I can here PDJT shouting at then citizen Mittens “Hope the door hit you in the ass on your way out.”
and leave a mark.
Brilliant.
The President needs to capitalize on the the Mueller win and announce a RICO Investigation into the US Chamber of Commerce. Of the many casualties, Romney would be one.
“… a RICO Investigation into the US Chamber of Commerce.”
Really, my head is swimming, this is Easter right, not Christmas? The bunny is leaving some radioactive eggs, and we will know the swamp creatures by their glowing.
That’s my President!!! Take the gloves Donnie T. And go medieval on their a$$es player!!!
I cant think what possible benefit Romney thinks accrues to his continued petty judgemental observations on POTUS. I am starting to wonder if the guy is maybe an empty suit…
I’ll bet he tries to primary…
That would be swell. I’d love to see this smarmy cuck humiliated by PDJT.
He would lose Mass and utah biggly.
mitt has already been humiliated by sotero; what can be worse than that?
It’s because he is ‘dreaming’, like Hillarious Clinton, that he still could be President. His turn.
2rlc5 – I have been thinking the same thing. His actions don’t square with reality.
Agree
Empty suit is being nice.
He publicly smeared the president during the primaries and then turned around and asked for a position in his cabinet.
I can’t believe I voted for this guy, he has turned out to be a real worm.
There are obvious emotional problems here. Just remember the picture of him standing in the NY airport cab line with his roller suitcase after he was played by POTUS. Also his sons talking about how cheap he is. This is a troubled guy and of course POTUS Trump’s success is killing him. Finally, as BF always points out, he is desperately NEEDY for attention and approval.
“I am starting to wonder if the guy is maybe an empty suit…”
Or contractually obligated to make a certain number of negative comments about our Beloved President each month.
Coin from the CoC. Period. Gain offsets the pain in his assessment.
Background music TKDJT! (Troll King Donald J Trump)
In the hall..of the Mountain King (Eric Burdon and War-“Spill the Wine”).
Oh my.! What a leader, and to think Americans may have had Ryan and Romney as your V.P. and President.
I guess having O’Dumbo as your Prez just may have been necessary. Unpleasant, sad, and yes tragic. But likely needed.
Now you have a true leader, an Alpha male in the W.H. and we your near neighbours ( Canada) get to live vicariously.
Cheers, and God bless PDJT
Without Obama we would not have Trump.
Brutal. Daring Romney to run. Would be hilarious..and an end to Romney’s “career”.
Could you see that stiff moron in a debate with President Trump? It would be epic. 🙂
He won’t make it to the starting gate. His fear of exposure will stop him. He’s a punk.
The more I think about that, the harder I laugh.
Romney’s career has been over for a long, long, time. A whole lot of us know that Romney used every dirty tactic in the book to make sure no viable Republican candidate won the 2012 GOP primary, then he and Ryan colluded to take a dive for Obama and the Chamber of Commerce, and to hell with We The People, but then that has always been Romney’s motto.
All Romney is doing in the Senate is stinking it up. Just think what would be happening if Donald J. Trump was a Senator.
Really thought it was over already but some just don’t see it.
Can’t wait for President Trump to be reelected.
There’s nothing quite like a Presidential Bitch Slap! 🙂
Mitt Romney is quite the bitch!
Priceless!!💜💜
Romney. Can’t believe I ever voted for this… spectacular NWO loser pos. Good bye slick, bye bye, bye bye.
Empty suit. Empty mind
Trump wins!
Willard was going to be a Uniparty informant if Trump would have gave him a job in the administration.
I’m so sick of phony scumbags like Romney
He makes himself out to be a righteous man of faith, but he’s nothing more than a backstabbing, devious, greedy immoral scumbag
His whole life is one big lie
It is hard to determine who Romney is NOT a disgrace to. And to think he replaced Orin Hatch– What were those Mormons thinking? (My Mormon heritage gives me license to say that; no identity politics here!)
I know, huh. I like Orin. BF’s nephew lives in Utah and hates (Sh)itt.
Send him the bill to replace the carpet. We remember!
The Trumps had a fundraiser for Mitt and his wife —the new carpet was ruined.
Time and time, again- President Trump has been nothing but good to Mitt.
It not us, Mitt…it’s you.
Somehow I missed that..could you please fill me in?
Romney is NOTHING other than a Deep-State-Water-Boy!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow, it’s a pinned tweet now. lol.
I hope PDJT sees what is going on with some orchestration by Mitch of his “Decepticons”. The last two years for Mitch has been about trying to protect the “Big Club” agenda with bad cops doing his work for him while he plays good cop. Controlled smears will come from the Decepticons because they still want to sabotage and hijack PDJT’s agenda.
President Trump owns troll.
Romney and Ryan did not want to win…..they threw the election purposely for JEB BUSB.
Birds of a feather!
I had forgotten Ryan was on the lower half of that ticket. In retrospect we are so lucky they lost. It allowed Obama to further expose his leftest agenda and set the stage for Trump, and we would have gotten the same political deep state agenda from the Romney/Ryan ticket
Trump yelling Loooser is just priceless! I love my President!
Perfect!!! Makes me so, so happy! Thank you, President Trump for your wonderful sense of humor, timing, and boldness!!!👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
His continued behavior confirms my belief that Romney took a dive for obama the last two weeks of the 2012 campaign. Most likely he got a LOT of money for that. I wonder if he paid taxes on it?
This makes him a fraud, a phony, a con man…
Mittens and McMuffin. What a pair of losers
OMG!! Romney — what say you?
Do you really, truly believe ANYONE is listening to you anymore?
Buy a clue Romney!
Epic Trump!
The greatest President EVER!!!!
Sundance….I was laughing so hard at that last picture I may need a new computer screen!! That picture with the caption was perfection!! Mittens SUCKS!! I hope the hateful smug bastard runs in the future so I can vote against him!!
Hey Mitt you arrogant, backstabbing asshole…I WANT MY VOTE BACK!!!!!
And his lackey Coulter leads the fight. I wonder how much he’s paying Coulter to shoot herself in the head and lose thousands of followers…… forever…. Coulter is now officially qualified for the TDS ward. Stupid is not an excuse in her case…..
https://www.takimag.com/article/all-the-president-bloodsucking-relatives/
I don’t hate as a general principle but those two are making it pretty hard. Traitors both.
For the life of me, I cannot understand what Mitt Romney is trying to accomplish. He’s a failed GOP nominee who didn’t really even try to beat a very weak, unpopular President Barack Obama. Now, he’s a Republican Senator from Utah and he’s blasting a very tough, popular President Donald J. Trump.
Romney, who sought President Trump’s endorsement and obtained it, who would have joined the Trump Administration as Secretary of State had it been offered…. and everyone knows this. Today, he has no political power or personal gravitas or auctoritas to influence the electorate’s support for President Trump. He is further destroying his already tarnished reputation. Why is he doing this?
He looks like a fool and completely disingenuous. To think I truly believed Romney would’ve made a great President. No wonder he lost.
The answer to why is the horrifying hollowness and vindictive weakness of the man. All he can do now is attack Trump, who did what he could not, who showed the courage and character he lacked, and he knows it and it is killing him. Good.
I hope Trump holds a campaign rally in SLC and doesn’t invite Benedict Arnold Romney to the event. I hope Romney is just a footnote in American politics…..
He had barry BEAT after first debate and then he took a dive!
No way was VSGDJT ever going to give that yellow belly a position…
Romney – the Avanatti of the Senate.
Mitt Romney, you’re so Bain, you probably think the electorate is behind you. Don’t you? Don’t you?
That’s called a sick burn. Take it and like it, Romney you pissant.
Romney and the rest of the RINO’s…paid to LOSE by their benefactors!
Think Romney could persuade Jeff Flake to run as his VP? So much ‘concern’ in a single pair of candidates would be underwhelming…
Once a loser always a loser!
Never Trumpers, be on notice: If you think we loved, supported and PROTECTED Donald J. Trump in 2016, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.
Romney has show himself to be a worthless slimeball time and time again.
What a loser.
shown^
