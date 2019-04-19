Mitt Romney Wants Everyone To Know His Opinion on Mueller Report…

Posted on April 19, 2019 by

If you left a bait bucket -wrapped in a plastic bag- sitting in the sun for three days, the results would be be appropriate for Mitt Romney’s latest brand of cologne.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney said on Friday he was “sickened” by the dishonesty of U.S. President Donald Trump and people around him as portrayed in a report on Russia’s attempts to influence the 2016 election. (more)

Apparently Mitt Romney wants the world to know his opinion of the Mueller report:

(Link)

Mitt-life crisis

 

This entry was posted in Decepticons, Donald Trump, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, Romney Campaign, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

22 Responses to Mitt Romney Wants Everyone To Know His Opinion on Mueller Report…

  1. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 19, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    Romney’s an envious sniveling snot.
    [reposted from prior thread]

  2. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 19, 2019 at 10:35 pm

    Trending:

  3. TwoLaine says:
    April 19, 2019 at 10:35 pm

    Thank you Mr. McCain. Your maker will see you and judge you now.

  4. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 19, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    Upsetting to say the least …
    Romney is now the NATIONAL FACE of LDS.
    His actions are REBRANDING LDS members as malicious back-stabbing snakes.
    If LDS “followers” let him get away with it, Americans will NEVER FORGET.
    Sad.
    [reposted from prior thead]

  5. LBB says:
    April 19, 2019 at 10:38 pm

    To WSB – see dog on roof in response to this tweet. : )

  6. WSB says:
    April 19, 2019 at 10:38 pm

    Romney is a piece of……and is Anne being paid by Romney’s dimes?

  7. InAz says:
    April 19, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    Bombard Romney with all the scuzzy dishonest garbage he did with Bain Capital. Bring up the corrupt garbage of people Romney admires and associates with.

    What a …,……….

  8. archie says:
    April 19, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    Did Mitt take a dive in 2012? I really wonder.

  9. bessie2003 says:
    April 19, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    He has to know how this will come across to the people who voted for President Trump; my question is, is he doing this as a tryout to get the approval of the Chamber of Commerce so that he will get the nod to replace Mitch McConnell?

    Or is he really that big of a jerk?

  10. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 19, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    Sundance, you’ve nailed it … again!

  11. Bendix says:
    April 19, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    ‘He didn’t do anything he was accused of, he’s totally innocent, but while we are on the subject let me seize the opportunity to bash him’.

    Romny you vile swine.
    And on Easter weekend.

  12. Carson Napier says:
    April 19, 2019 at 10:41 pm

    Thank you for your input, Mitt, but we are all waiting to hear from Maxine Waters about what she thinks of all this.

  13. Bendix says:
    April 19, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    “Insufficient” evidence?
    How about NO evidence, you ^&*^(%@)(^!!

  14. stablesort says:
    April 19, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    Mitt lost his last Presidential debate to Candy Crowley and she wasn’t even running for office.

  15. WES says:
    April 19, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    Is Ann a little bent out of shape!

  17. Nagothm says:
    April 19, 2019 at 10:47 pm

    Mittens has become the poster boy for the ineffectual DC insider pretending he is an outsider. No one’s buying his brand anymore though so there is progress. Trump has shown us exactly what has been wrong in this two party / uni-party nonsense and how it has taken America for a ride these last few decades.

