April 18th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #819

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🌴 — Easter Holy Week Blessing to you All — 🌷
The Last Supper…..
” While they were eating, Jesus took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and gave it to his disciples, saying, “Take and eat; this is my body.”
Then he took a cup, and when he had given thanks, he gave it to them, saying, “Drink from it, all of you. This is my blood of the covenant, which is poured out for many for the forgiveness of sins.” 🌴
Matt 26:26-28
———————————————————————————————————————-
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Keep me safe, my God, for in you I take refuge. ” 🌟
— Psalm 16:1
———————-
***Praise:
……. Donald J. Trump is our President of the United States of America
……. President Trump is willing to take slings and arrows for us WeThePeople
……. President Trump is a Promise-made, Promise-kept President
……. President Trump’s win in ICC
……. More economic good news regarding Ford Auto Plant in Mich. (“Poor” Sundance is having a hard time taking in all that winning 😉)
……. Rally Time April 27th at 7pm, the same night of the White House Correspondents’ dinner …😉
———————-
🙏 Pray:
— for safe flight for President Trump, family and MAGA Team to Mar-a-Lago
— for extra protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for the AG Barr’s new conference at 9:30am (Thur) and the release of Mueller’s report
— for our Fighting Patriots ….
— for Sec Pompeo
— for US/China trade deal
— all illegal voting
— our American WALL
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses and border dogs
— for the 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, quick healing
— Trump/MAGA Storm Coming
— Good vs Evil
—————————————————–
🦅 “With God’s grace, life always triumphs over death. Freedom overcomes oppression and faith extinguishes fear. This is the source of our hope and our confidence in the future. ” (2017 Easter message)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Praying !
Priant sans cesse!
🙏
Amen.
Yea and Amen and with all of you praying.
Please also pray for all Treepers in the path of tonight and tomorrow’s storms.
I’m in OK, the state with more EF4 & EF5 tornadoes than any other state. Tornado ally is no fun place to be in April and May. Pray for us here and we’ll pray for all you Treepers wherever you are with storms headed your or already on you.
Peace and protection for all here!
Reposted for those who missed it on the yesterday’s daily thread.
Here are a couple news reports covering a second demonstration Fisher Industries set up for 11 members of congress on 4/16/19.
Tempe contractor demonstrates building technique for border wall – 04/16/19 – (azfamily)
“A Tempe-based construction company is making one more run at a multi-billion-dollar contract to build part of President Trump’s border wall. Fisher Sand and Gravel showed off its latest prototype this morning in front of several members of Congress.”
Fox News: Cassidy surveys technology at border wall construction demo – 04/16/19 – (Fox News)
Related videos from the first demo in March:
1: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/04/08/april-8th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-809/comment-page-1/#comment-6884156
2: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/04/08/april-8th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-809/comment-page-1/#comment-6884187
b>Coolidge Company says it can build the border better, faster and cheaper than anyone – 04/16/19 – (ABC 15 Arizona)
“Bold sales pitch brought members of Congress from nine states to Coolidge Tuesday.”
SW: Why not go the traditional American way and let contracts to multiple constructors so long as their “walls” are compatible and meet spec ? We built the Black Canyon Dam that way ! Multiple firms working multiple sites means more linear footage/day and more people employed . A ” follow-on ” program of adding sensor platforms and access/surveillance/iinspection roads would be equally as easy to administer and oversee. All we needs must do is get the GSA ( probably rife with DSA types ) weenies out of the projects’ oversight !
I’m not sure what the best way is but I suppose if other firms used the same quality of steel(75yrs life vs 25-30yrs) and construction and could keep pace then it would make sense.
I assume Fisher would be working multiple sites as well if they had contracts for more linear footage/day, and that they would be much faster on each site. But I guess well see how it all fleshes out.
One of these videos mentioned some attendees said that this demo provides a yardstick to look at other bids as well. So Fisher just may have raised the bar for all, even if the projects are split up between multiple companies.
Build That Wall!
Have they submitted bids on the open contracts?
Rep. Matt Gaetz Shows Off a Border Wall Prototype – 04/16/19 – (Breitbart)
trolling, trolling, trolling, rawhide …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Macroon, and maybe Francis too, seem to be more into Ramadan these days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
If no one shows up to Nadler’s (NoNads) press conferences, does anyone hear them?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Putz…..just one of many demented characters on TEAM NANCY. If you put a yamaka on that chump you’d think he sold radios for a living on 42nd St.
LikeLiked by 2 people
WTH does that mean?
LOL….you have to go to 42nd street to understand this….Those of us who have done this, understand this and LOL at how right on this is. Hell, my wife and I bought our wedding ring at 47th, IIRC, some almost 36 years ago!
So it can’t be put into words. A paragraph of non-explaining, while explaining it can’t be explained. Well, thanks
Now that was funny! And very believable.
If no nuts nadler falls ovrr, does anyone care?
Actually, he MAY have some, but guarateed he hasn’t SEEN them, in a long, long looooong time!
Donald Trump Retweet
RINO’s suck. And always will.
LikeLiked by 1 person
REPUBLICONS are the TRUE enemy of MAGA, and the American people.
Fortunately,…its MUTUAL
#MAGA + AMERICAN PEOPLE are enemies of Republicons.
Wholeheartedly agree.
Yeah thats ehat I was trying to say!
Ditch Mitch!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump understands that he has to be all Mitch – until he isn’t. Don’t be dismayed. Trump’s political support for Mitch can and will evaporate given the correct circumstances.
Yes, I well understand why PDJT has to appear to “play nice” with Mitch, its the optics.
Doesn’t matter. With everything POTUS is doing, he is forcing the Decepticons to expose themselves.
DJT is, and has been since he came down the escalator, an intrinic and existential threat to the Republicons.
He exposes their perfidy, over and over.
He doesn’t have to SAY it, just keep doing what he’s doing.
As more and more ‘traditional Republican voters ask themselves;
WHY are Republicans voting not to adjorn, preventing recess appointments?
Why not use nuclear option?
WHY did “Republicans loose the House?”
WHY, Why, why aren’t Republicans in Congress supporting and defending PDJT?
And as they reject the stale, phoney “Republicans, party of STUPID” they realise the TRUTH.
COMPLICIT.
Covfefe!
Thank you, Sundance, et al. I very much appreciate the attention to honesty you have returned to journalism.
*curtsy
Who is broadcasting this? I know the usual, but I wish it was TrumpTV.
Report: DHS Warns Extremists Could Use Fentanyl as Weapon of Mass Destruction
Yeah – maybe because you frikken nimrods keep announcing every frikken fentanyl seizure with
“Enough to kill 800,000 adults”(TM)
Hello.o.o.o.o.o.o.o.o.o.o …. !!!
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2019/04/16/dhs-confirms-fentanyl-viable-option-weapons-mass-destruction/
I always swear someone put LSD in the water supply for the Oregon Capital of Salem. The governor and legislature are loonier than most loony liberals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would take a WHOLE LOT of acid, to do a city water supply.
They are just looney tunes, no lsd needed?
LikeLike
Yeah, like when every news outlet seemingly went into great detail about how to build a pressure cooker bomb.
LikeLike
I can’t think of a more appropo this week especially..
Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. […]
The Muller Report seems to be the most anticipated thing since the Moon Landing on July of 1969. Or maybe even since Moses came down from the Mountain. Seems like a whole lot of fuss for a piece of trash.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But…but….but…that’s their mojo. Making a whole lot of fuss over trash 101.
Don’t ‘ya know that these people go to elite universities to major in that, heck, even get Phd’s in it.
https://grrrgraphics.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/cher_cartoon-768×550.jpg
“TRUTH GOT YOU, BABE”
President Trump wants illegal immigrants to be shipped to sanctuary cities where they will be welcomed with generous and protective arms.
Cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle are already accommodating law breakers anyway, so why not take in more homeless illegals—thousands more—the more the merrier?
Cher reacted by tweeting that California should take care of the tens of thousands of homeless living in her state already. For once Cher spoke what she knows is true instead of repeating lines from the limousine liberal script of political correctness.
Cher’s concern backfired on her quickly.
Trump agreed with her—what an unendurable embarrassment! The left quickly accused her of repeating ‘white nationalist’ sentiments, so now she’s furiously virtue-signaling and reaffirming her TDS. Yet in her heart, she knowsTrump’s wall is necessary.
The truth is saying to her, “I’ve got you, babe!”
—Ben Garrison
Laura Ingraham made a passing remark about the report dropping tomorrow and then said Jesus rises on Sunday. I was only half-listening so I’m not sure, but I think she was making an analogy between what Trump is going through to the crucifixion and resurrection. It is interesting timing, to say the least.
LoL, some guy from Breitbart was on Tucker saying that tomorrow will be the left’s Jonestown moment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That guy was Alex Marlow the Editor in Chief at Breitbart News
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alex_Marlow
he’s as bright as Tucker
glad they’re on our side
Well they WERE the ones drinking the Collusion kool-aid. Now comes the pain. …
LikeLiked by 1 person
I rarely disagree with James Woods, but this is one.
My dear old Dad used to say “If wishes were horses, we’d be up to our *ss in horsesh*t!”
While I abhor the damage done to individuals and our country, this is happening JUST the way it NEEDED to happen.
Look who has been discredited and exposed for what they really are;
The Media
The Democrat Party
The Republicons
The Derp State
The Higher education hypocrits
And we are only 2 years into PDJT’s first term!
I understand the sentiment, but you just can’t improve on Gods plan!
Derp State! 😈
O.k., TECHNICALLY it was an error, but sometimes my fingers are righter than I know, LOL.
I’m gonna roll with it!
Yes, we wouldn’t know about much of the deeply set Deep State rot in our security apparatus. It has grown so strong and confident that they tried to remove a lawfully elected president. It is all exposed now. Let open is the question of what happens to it all, but at least we know now. I think we will learn it is even bigger than we imagine when future revelations come from the coup member who crack.
Attorney General William Barr:
Illegitimate Love Child of John Goodman and Elton John?
OR BEST ATTORNEY GENERAL EVAH?!?
I vote #2.
The only problem with this ruling, if I understand it correctly, is it does not apply to illegals who show up with minors or to children who show up alone.
An illegal who shows up with a child can only be kept in detention for 20 days and then MUST be released.
There is always a way around things and believe me these invaders know this.
This is the reason why so many are bringing kids with them.
A child is a Get Out Of Jail Free Card.
Judging by the reactions of Nancy Pelosi and Jerry Nadler tonight, we should ask both of them if they remember when Eric Holder was held in Contempt of Congress over Fast and Furious gun running scandal?
All of their incessant screaming over a Special Counsel report that AG Barr has no legal obligation to release under a 1999 law the Democrats themselves wrote and passed can only mean one thing: Clearly they’re scared to death. Terrified this story now leads to Barack Obama being unmasked. And, potentially charged as the conspiracy kingpin in a plot to spy on a political campaign. Charged for attempting to overthrow a duly elected US President.
There are two words that best define their behaviors and their fears: TREASON and SEDITION.
And, they know it.
As opposed to what Rachael, Democrats for 3 years trying to shape the perception that President Trump colluded with Russians and engaged in Obstruction? Oh do shut up girl.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course the Dims don’t want Barr to ‘set the narrative’; these clowns have forked out big dollars to Fusion GPS and the Mainswamp Media to have talking points and ghost-written leads and op-eds ready to roll the minute the report was released. Not only is that moola down the drain, now they are going to have to pay triple overtime for the agit/prop crowd to work over the Easter weekend.
(Mind you, they probably don’t mind too much, given that the cash is most likely from a stash of billions looted from the Treasury by the Obama crew.)
I was talking to a friend of mine that lives just outside of Paris, and of course we were talking about the fire. Then she says in her French way and very animated… ” You must tell me why they say there is no wall and I see the wall being built-I look at it now on the video!!! Why does your media say such things that are not true…. LOL I call it a global awaking ; ) ?
Sayit;
SWEET, thanks for this! If people in France are ‘getting it’, presumably its getting through, here!
Tell her it’s for the same reason the French media don’t tell the truth about their Muslim Hordes.
Please also let her know we are praying for them.
The former architect of Notre Dame was interviewed and expressed his astonishment that the age-hardened oak of Notre Dame was able to burn so quickly and violently, as such wood usually requires much tinder to be started.
He was responsible in the 2010’s for installing the fire detection system, a complete new electrical system that absolutely cannot have short circuited. They even replaced wooden doors with fire-proof foors and such, many efforts were made to prevent and limit fire.
He noted that no work had even begun on the most recent renovation other than to begin erecting the scafolding. There was NO weldimg or flame tools, no tools at all were present in the area the fire destroyed.
https://m.epochtimes.fr/notre-dame-de-paris-lancien-architecte-en-chef-des-monuments-historiques-stupefait-par-la-puissance-de-lincendie-806255.html
Imma gonna go out on a limb here and characterize the official Islamophobic assertion it was a restoration related accident, as Merde.
Is it JUST a coincidence that the fire seems to remarkably resemble the arson, that destroyed a similar cathedral in “Pillars of the Earth”?
After the clusterf*ck when they first released the edited 911 tapes of Omar, the Orlando shooter, and then were forced to release the unedited tapes, to say nothing of the Las Vegas fiasco, they have NO credibility when they say
“This was not an act of Terrorism”
Amazing how many have recently thrown their credibility away, not appreciating that trust is the most valuable commodity on this earth.
Islamophobia is a real thing. The Left and their cowardly ilk can never bring themselves to speak truth of the sainted savages because they are terrified. Of disparagement. Of dismemberment.
The Lefists are the true Islamophobes.
aaah someone else has read “Pillars of the Earth” about which I have been thinking the last few days
good
One of my favs. That and Terry Pratchet. Love me some discworld!
Love that book, the second was great too. Can’t remember the name right now. Old, late, tired…
France has already identified souces for the 1,300 oak trees it needs to rebuild Notre Dame, from among it’s well tended “natural cathedrals” of 150-200 year old oak groves.
https://m.epochtimes.fr/charpentes-notre-dame-don-de-1-300-chenes-centenaires-par-lassureur-groupama-805850.html
Tomorrow libs will be crying their eyes out, screaming until hoarse, crapping their pants and throwing up. They should have thought ahead and got some NGO’s from the UN to hold their hair back. I hope Barr is behind Plexiglas for his press conference.
Why does this feel like Christmas is coming ! ; )
Yeah man…Nothing more fun than seeing liberals shaking and sweating profusely….talking in tongues…
again ??
BREAKING: Man Arrested After Trying to Enter NY’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral With Two Gasoline Cans
https://www.dailywire.com/news/46109/man-arrested-after-trying-enter-nys-st-patricks-paul-bois
Holy Schniekies!
“No one was injured. The man is, for the moment, being considered an emotionally disturbed person.”
The Islamophobia is strong in this article.
Nothing to see. He probably got NY’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral confused with a Gas Station.
Miller said the man is known to police and the NYPD is looking into his background.
The man’s intentions were not immediately clear. The incident came two days after the fire at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.
https://abc7.com/5256911/
Heard news blurb, on radio. Someone in Congress (Dem) attacking Jordan.
Trying to allege ethics impropriety, I think it had to do with a pharmacuetical company?
With any luck this happens:
“Cummings invites Stephen Miller to testify before Oversight panel on ‘troubling’ immigration policies”
https://thehill.com/homenews/house/439418-cummings-invites-miller-to-testify-before-oversight-committee
Can you imagine this spectacle? Hooey, yessah. I’m not so sure they know what they’re getting themselves into. Must… watch… television.
OMG! “Cummings gets his comeuppance, sliced and diced on National T.V.
Attempted a battle if wits, realised too late he had no ammunition!”
Details at 10:00, film at 11:00,; warning, graphic content as Cummins literally explodes!
He’s gonna take Cummings and Crew behind the woodshed and give them a good whoopin’. Then he should promptly and very publicly troll all other major House Committees by offering his services for “any and all further inquiries into any matter whatsoever”.
Excerpt:
Pete Buttigieg’s (D) support is coming mostly from wealthy white liberals like many so-called “wine-track” Democrats before him.
Kornacki said that “a bit of a profile” about who is behind the Buttigieg “boomlet” is emerging. He said, based on the most recent national polls, “the higher the income, the more interest there is in Buttigieg,” …..
……Kornacki noted that Buttigieg is “doing better among white voters” and poorly among black voters—Buttigieg received 2%, 0%, and 2% support from black voters in the three most recent national polls
Everybody knows that U.S. Blacks don’t really trust Gay Norwegians.
Ok, I don’t know if that’s true, but it sounds about right.
Pretty close to electing someone who is a class president in highschool.
Yeah, he made the mistake of comparing the LBGTQ alphabet nonsense, to the struggle for Civil rights.
Lot of black ministers aren’t real pleased with that analogy. Wonder how Cummins responded to that?
Former Air China flight attendant pleads guilty to smuggling mystery packages through JFK for Chinese military officials
No-one knows what was in the packages. Likely stuff from a chinese spy inside one of America’s institutions
They need to track there cell phones and see who she was in contact with in the US
If they can track Americans via cell phones, tablets and computers IP addresses then they can track her movements and her contacts
https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/nyc-crime/ny-air-china-flight-attendant-guilty-smuggling-20190418-tem6cuu74rdebmoptvj2jx2qb4-story.html
NXIVM Sex-Cult Prosecutors Have Evidence Of Illegal Clinton Campaign Contributions For “Political Influence”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-17/nxivm-sex-cult-prosecutors-have-evidence-illegal-clinton-campaign-contributions
Shocked I say, shocked,…yeah that Casa Blanka line is getting pretty worn out, when applied to the Clantons.
I am surprised they didn’t just offer up some of their slaves.
After they lost their epstein connection, Billary must have been jonesing pretty bad for awhile.
How can anyone see what we treepers see, and still be agnostic/athiest?
Sorry, entirely RHETORICAL question.
