Easter Recipes

Later in the week I will have more somber posts as we approach Good Friday, but before that we can plan a little and look forward to the Easter celebration to come. Some years we take the easy route and cook burgers, but most of the time we have a ham or lamb, or, as our family keeps growing, both.
I hope that stella might share her lamb recipe with us. I have fixed it several times, and I get over the top compliments on it every time, which is why they keep getting it, of course.
A couple of years ago a Jewish friend shared this video on Facebook, and I became a little bit obsessed with challah bread. I have loved bread baking for over 40 years, and my granddaughter already loves it too. Last year for Easter dinner she helped me prepare many of these beautiful braided breads and buns, and no one was allowed to eat any of it until she specifically pointed out which ones she made. My sons, long used to my breads, also really loved the challah, so it joins a list of family favorites.
I am including two recipes for challah bread for you. I kind of combine the two for my own recipe, because I always like King Arthur recipes, but I love the egg richness of the second one.
As we make our preparations for the great and joyous celebrations and dinners and egg hunts of Easter, may our labors keep our minds on the reasons for the celebrations. I hope you’ll share some of your old and new family favorites here with us.
https://www.kingarthurflour.com/recipes/PrintRecipe?RID=86&radio=1
https://janessweets.blogspot.com/2010/03/so-this-is-challah.html?m=1
Jesus is The Bread Of Life!
Since I work with diabetics they cannot have grains of any kind due to long staying starch sugar. However, since I am tired of ham and chicken, for all holidays my spouse makes superb Asian ribs along with my sliced sweet potato baked with Granny Smith and over with a blend of butter, brown sugar and cinnamon (to taste) and baked until apple soft, usually asparagus and a mixed green salad with avocado. Wanted a change from my years growing up in the Mid-West of the same old, same old, especially ruining sweet potatoes with marshmallows and pineapple, ham, mashed potatoes, etc. In those days I would make Easter cross buns but never really liked them. So will probably make the real Red Velvet cake which everybody loves and with the original frosting and not cream cheese. Hope we have a nice Easter Sunday here in CA as from day to day not really sure what kind of weather we will have.
Have a healthy Easter, type 2s – Go Keto!
The Asian ribs sound divine. Is there a recipe for them somewhere on the internet? Thanks.
yes, pray tell, please share the recipe
I read all your inspirational and religious texts Menagerie! Happy Palm Sunday to you and your’s and God Bless!
I use Tori Avey’s recipe and her braiding instructions. Always popular.
https://toriavey.com/how-to/challah-bread-part-1-the-blessing-and-the-dough/
https://toriavey.com/how-to/challah-bread-part-2-how-to-braid-challah/
There are braiding instructions for 3, 4, and 6-strand challahs, rolls, and a filled challah.
So – for Challah, being not Jewish and all, my go-to recipe is from the Silver Palate Cookbook (1979), page 245. Easy to find since the binding is broken at that spot. At least in my copy. This is the recipe you want/need/is easy/traditional. Plus make sure the kids get to braid one loaf into whatever they want. Like their best likeness of Fred Flintstone. Or whatever. Salvador Dali Mustache (I have an art student)
Over time, having plumbed somewhat deeply into the depths of pre-teen dough creativity, they now prefer the standard braid, and the big argument is what color sesame seeds, and how much salt to add. Kinda like bagels, no one is right, but we all have strong opinions.
2-day old challah makes the best french toast. EVAH!
Lately, I’ve been experimenting with what my sister refers to as my “mean green soup.” There is no recipe. Today, I cooked brussel sprouts and nopales (cactus leaves) with nutritional yeast, lemon pepper, garlic salt, onion powder, bacon bits (the soy variety), generous amount of olive oil, and any other seasoning that sounds good. When the vegetables are done, add a bag of spinach and a goodly amount of fresh cilantro. Cook for another 10 minutes. Remove from heat, take off the lid, and allow to cool a bit before running through the blender for 90 seconds.
I enjoy this healthy stuff. Don’t even think about having any if you are on anticoagulants. It is loaded with Vitamin K-1.
This video is fascinating — mesmerizing — and oh so very calming! Eleven minutes I won’t get back, but it was worth it.
Thank you for sharing this video!!
Now, I really, really want to try to make Challah bread — only I typically am not a baker!
Mez morning indeed! My daughter just fell asleep to it. Almost meditative.
I do wish we did more “group cooking” here in the states. Other countries have the right idea.
Sorry. Mesmerizing. Bad auto correct! Bad!
Mesmerizing was the exact word I used as I forwarded to my daughter and my sister It brought back memories of my grandmother who could just step into a kitchen and create.
challah = bread
challah bread = bread bread
It’s just called challah.
I am hoping to make a lamb for Easter for my very first time (I like to serve ham because it is easy, but several guests also bring ham), and I would appreciate a recipe which receives kudos.
I’ll put mine down below. When my older grandson was about five, I started calling “roast beast” instead of roast lamb. He’s a vegetarian now.
That’s funny. So am I, but I don’t have any qualms about buying, handling, preparing, serving meat to the rest of the world.
I see your recipe below; thank you.
How many people does just one leg o’ lamb serve?
I always make this Lemon Curd Swirled Cheesecake for Easter. It is a family favorite. The recipe is from Epicurious:
https://www.epicurious.com/recipes/food/views/lemon-curd-marbled-cheesecake-1222199
I apologize if the recipe shows up twice. The browser I was using would not show it, so I tried again. Still would not show it. So I am using a different browser, and I see it now.
Happy Easter to everyone. And a very blessed Holy Week.
Hot Cross Buns…..a tradition in Ireland and UK on Good Friday……….
So good it even has its own song.
Wonderful split and toasted with a cup of tea!
The lamb recipe that Menagerie is talking about. I got it from a friend who is a caterer, and it is really delicious:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Use whole New Zealand boned leg of lamb (Costco). Remove wrapping except for small ‘girdle’ around the center to hold it together.
Make slits in meat. Insert 1/2 cloves of garlic and fresh rosemary. Rub with olive oil, salt with kosher salt and heavily pepper with fresh cracked pepper. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the leg. (The idea is to create a heavy crust on the roast) Place on rack over roasting pan.
Roast at 425 degrees for the first 30 minutes, then reduce heat to 325 degrees. Baste every 30 minute with more fresh lemon juice (squeeze over). Cook to internal temperature of 140 degrees; roast will increase temp to 145 degrees while resting. Remove roast on rack to a platter (cover with foil).
Remove fat from roasting pan. Deglaze pan with white wine, then put drippings into a sauce pan. Make gravy, adding chicken stock and more lemon juice to taste; thicken with slurry of cornstarch and water or stock.
Watch the lemon juice; it’s easy to add too much.
ADD: I forgot to mention that you should remove the lamb from the refrigerator and leave it on the counter to take off the frig chill (30-45 minutes) before roasting. When the roast reaches 140 degrees, tent with foil and allow the meat to rest for about 20 minutes before carving.
Thank you for the recipes.
My family loves challah bread!
Thanks for that recipe Stella, I’m hoping my wife will try it or at least, let me try it!
But, I’ll be using Australian lamb – as I live there! 😉
cheers
I think the lamb that Costco sells is also from Australia – most of the lamb available here is.
ADD: I checked. It is from Australia.
I for one am very thankful for all the Treepers here in this Treehouse. It has been a long slog but with Sundance’s help we are starting to see progress…One my think that there hasn’t been enough but it has…
To everyone of ALL Religions to take this week to Pray and Offer Alms so that the world becomes a much better place than what it is now.
I have harbored for a VERY long time an idea of the gender of Sundance: Anyone who can go out into hurricanes without regard to their saftey and find gas/lost souls/etc..after a hurricane — that’d be a Mamma Bear type. AND during the Litergical Seasons of the Year, the thought of food, the preparation and the exquisitness of the different foods and the blessings of family and friends, that’d be a Mamma Bear type. I do hope that one of these days we are ALL able to gather and give thanks as one and to celebrate like Jesus did at the Last Supper and sit down and share…
God Bless The Treepers during this Holy of Holies Celebrations of the Litergical Year.
eagledriver, Sundance is a man, and one heck of a Pappa Bear. The posts on liturgical seasons, holy days, and food prep are generally by Menagerie, who is a woman (and a friend in real life), and a true Mamma Bear. Blessings to you, and to all Treepers, this glorious holy week.
Talk about a “RED FACE”!!!!!!!!! Tango Yankee on the info…
Any truth to the rumor that Australian lamb is less “gamey” than US lamb?
Lamb should not be “gamey”. Be sure that the fell is removed from a roast. The white fat next to the meat should not be strong.
My favorite is Scottish, but no luck finding it in the states! We never had lamb for Easter because we lived right next to a farmer’s sheep field and all of the wee ones were there. They are just too cute playing around and being babies, we just couldn’t stand the thought of eating one! By the Autumn, they all looked grown up like their mamas and it was OK to have one for Thanksgiving.
That’s a great challah video. There’s just something a bit not quite right, though, about an iconic Jewish bread next weekend, during Passover, the one week of the year when Jews all over the world won’t be eating bread at all. Chag Sameach, whether Passover or Easter….
N I C E. !!!
These ladies could be my neighbors.
We look out for each other.
I wondered why challah was on sale in the publix supermarket bakery the week of Passover! Only matzoh for Passover but challah for The Last Supper.
Try Publix with poppy seeds or raisins.
Gourmet French toast with challah.
Freeze challah overnight.
Cut in thick slices with bread knife the next morning.
Add cinnamon & vanilla to the egg batter. Dip & Fry in unsalted butter.
Serve with natural maple syrup & fresh strawberries,
Excellent Challah weaving video! I’ve had it bookmarked, through a few address changes, for decades.
Challah recipe changes:
1) Add an extra egg yolk for richness
2) Add in a teaspoon of honey to the recipe, add a tablespoon in the coating egg wash.
3) Chop,1/4″, dates, dried figs and apricots. Add into the challah dough during the last few minutes of mixing!
This provides a sweeter rather special challah for special occasions or simply to be memorable.
N.B. The honey added to the dough slightly slows fermentation.
N.B. 2; The chopped dried fruits will similarly obstruct fermentation if added too soon as the fruit pieces get smeared through the dough.
N.B. 3; Add the honey into the wet ingredients to prevent changing the dry to wet ration much.
Since you’ve gone and made challah, you might as well start making latkes too.
Well, I originally learned to make them as potato pancakes.
1) Coarsely shred potatoes. I frequently use the largest potatoes available, baking potatoes.
2) Rinse the shredded potatoes with cold water until all surface starch is removed. This greatly slows raw potatoes from turning brown and aids crispiness.
3) Drain the shredded potatoes.Sometimes I use a salad spinner to hasten this process.
4) Mix 2-3 eggs with your personal preference of pepper and 1/4 cup parmesan. If not for Passover, add in 1/4 cup of flour.
5) Mix thoroughly, then start adding handfuls of shredded potatoes. Continue mixing and adding until the whole batch is covered with some egg wash.
6) In a large frying pan, add sufficient oil to have 1/4″ deep high temperature oil.
7) Heat the oil until hot. Test readiness by dropping potato shreds into the oil. Sufficiently hot oil will immediately start frying. Use a tool to lift shreds out of oil if they are not immediately frying.
8) Cook until the pancake until the edges start to brown, then flip over. away from the cook!
When golden brown, drain and put on a rack or towel to continue draining. Good luck protecting finished pancakes from tasters. Once the pancake is cool enough, just like cookies, they vanish from the plate.
We still have a couple weeks before we celebrate, but a blessed Palm Sunday to our Western Christian friends!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Long ago, when I was a very adventurous baker and cook, I made a gorgeous (zero humility) challah. It was lovely, slightly eggy rich, a wonderful thing to behold and to eat. I was so proud of myself. You must try it at least once. It is great fun to make and you will love it.
I don’t know how anyone can kill and eat a baby lamb.
Potica covfefe cake ~ easy version 🙂
(overnite refrigerator dough ~ can sub yellow raisins for dates)
been baking original Slovenian poticas for years and just tried this today
YUMMY ! Blessed Holy Week & EASTER
https://thebestcakerecipes.com/potica-coffee-cake/
