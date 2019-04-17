Easter Recipes

Later in the week I will have more somber posts as we approach Good Friday, but before that we can plan a little and look forward to the Easter celebration to come. Some years we take the easy route and cook burgers, but most of the time we have a ham or lamb, or, as our family keeps growing, both.

I hope that stella might share her lamb recipe with us. I have fixed it several times, and I get over the top compliments on it every time, which is why they keep getting it, of course.

A couple of years ago a Jewish friend shared this video on Facebook, and I became a little bit obsessed with challah bread. I have loved bread baking for over 40 years, and my granddaughter already loves it too. Last year for Easter dinner she helped me prepare many of these beautiful braided breads and buns, and no one was allowed to eat any of it until she specifically pointed out which ones she made. My sons, long used to my breads, also really loved the challah, so it joins a list of family favorites.

I am including two recipes for challah bread for you. I kind of combine the two for my own recipe, because I always like King Arthur recipes, but I love the egg richness of the second one.

As we make our preparations for the great and joyous celebrations and dinners and egg hunts of Easter, may our labors keep our minds on the reasons for the celebrations. I hope you’ll share some of your old and new family favorites here with us.

https://www.kingarthurflour.com/recipes/PrintRecipe?RID=86&radio=1

https://janessweets.blogspot.com/2010/03/so-this-is-challah.html?m=1

