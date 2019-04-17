April 17th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #818

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
“audience” is in quotation marks. 😂
he never misses a detail or the opportunity to expose
Bernie, the grandpa teddy bear from hell, yeah?
The grouchy old man in the neighborhood, shaking his fist at the kids, and yelling “Get off my lawn!”
Nailed! LOL
Donna Brazile……Her head looks like a spare tire with lips…..
Thank God, he is calling out Faux, for their phoniness.
Representative Nunes was on with Laura Ingraham , and was explaining his referrals to Barr.
He brought up Mifsud.
PS SD has a thread up on the Nunes interview.
We’re starting to enter their perimeter.
Will they run, or fight?
‘They’ have nothing to lose.
My guess…some will hold out as on a suicide mission.
Others will try to shoot from behind as they run from the iron fist of justice about to beat their worthless, pitiful excuses for human beings down to the lowest bowels hell and prison.
They’re all yellow cowards and at some point, if and when it gets much worse, this cabal of vipers will begin to turn on each other. What a potential upcoming movie to enjoy!
Angelle,
Having ‘done time’, I initially thought these cretins would crack and rat on each other, but I’m starting to have some doubts.
MANY of them are hard core ideologues, and I think they will go to the gallows, not protesting their innocence, but saying they did what they know to be right, furthering the cause of one world socialism.
It won’t be out of ‘loyalty’to Obama, or Hillary, but to this ‘higher purpose’that their loyalties lie.
Or so I think.
You may be right.
Committing normal every day crimes of various sorts is one thing. But yes, you are right in that they are hard-core ideologues. I would say that is an entirely different mindset than the vast majority of people in prison.
They will aberrant children instructed to go the corner. Lots of fussing and bitching. Punishment will be yielded my Dad forthwith.
And there will be lots of liberal tears.
Cit: Pretty much SOP for Bethlemen, PA of late ! Its ” working class steel makers ” have been mostly supplanted by the ” leisure class ” of immigrants/illegals and service workers . Just look at Bethlehem’s Police blotter ! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGM0V7zEKEQ&t=656s
OOPS ! My Bad ! Here’s the link ! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Another Target Hit……..Ol Bernie will never survive……Him and his wife have ripped off people and institutions for years…….
LikeLiked by 3 people
that would make Sleepy Joe into PDJT’s chosen one
I read sleepy but think creepy. The Rhyming President?
Fox News is on it
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-bernie-sanders-joe-biden-democratic-primary
Pretty powerful testimony only here from a Cuban American:
Donald Trump Retweet
He left out the CIA and DOJ.
Oh my…just watching our local ABC News from NYC. They are literally covering Michelle Obama’s trip to Paris, conveniently at the time of the fire. She relays her history as a young child with a passport going over to see France and stopping at the cathedral.
Then, they show the Obamas with their ‘children’ lighting candles in the cathedral.
Would someone please wake me up from this continuous nightmare?
It will end soon. They’re pushing Michelle’s book, as well as buddy Valerie Jarrett’s book. Once the money is off the table (or the possible indictments of the Coup people, including Barry), the Obamas will go make bad television programs for Netflix and we can all move on.
I’m sure they’ll be in play for the 2020 election. They have to be, to save Barry’s bacon. But their time has already passed. Thank goodness.
The amount of gaslighting, even to local news offices, is shocking!
Yeah. Also, I’m sure they want to help fellow Establishment buffoon Macron. He’s hurting badly as the Yellow Vests are just chopping him down, weekend by weekend, in the polls.
The EU parliament elections are coming up soon, I believe. Establishment needs Macron a strong as possible for that, and they just need to save his damaged presidency, period.
Never let a crisis go to waste. Barry and Michelle will try to make themselves part of anything that they can benefit from. Nothing new there.
I cannot wait until they are completely off the political and “celebrity” radar. They are awful.
Great points. Another false flag event? I guess we’ll see.
Thanks. And yes, we will see 🙂
This is happening in Canada,and lighting candles,wait till his muzzy friends find out,the only higher power they believe in is the almighty dollar.
Reuters Top News
Verified account @Reuters
2h2 hours ago
Right-wing opposition sweeps to power in Canada’s oil region, sets up fight with Trudeau https://reut.rs/2IyxeEA
WSB
Better to just go throw up and spew it out so it won’t leave a bad taste in your mind and scar you eyes! LOL
Ha!
Nothing like taking a dinner cruise on a yacht down the River Seine and watching the 850 year old Cathederal of Notre Dame burn, while continuing your dinner cruise.
https://www.tmz.com/2019/04/16/michelle-obama-paris-dinner-cruise-notre-dame-fire/
This story has been trotted out for a reason.
Mooch may indeed be the Dims’ candidate.
low iq big mike doesn’t stand chance
It won’t be Bernie or The Grabber…….Both are Big Targets….even for the Dems.
Yeah…..probably Mooch…just keep the cameras off anything that may show his junk…..
” … young child with a passport going over to see France and stopping at the cathedral”.
That would be Black Privilege, eh?
Yes, prior to a Princeton education…where ‘she’ wanted to remove all white professors.
WSB,
I thought that Michelle’s “narrative” was that she grew up poor? How did she afford to go to Paris in such circumstances. Just asking’…the lies of the left never stop do they?
Yes, I thought I heard that somewhere. She was involved and Trump has her by the short hairs now.
Am I allowed to say that?
You were until you asked the question.
Now you are a self-identified sexist heathen, but that is only worth 2 points on the intersecionality scale. Try harder next time.
Crap, I hope she doesn’t see this. She’ll figure who I am, have me abducted and string me up by my short hairs. All while smiling that sweet little grandma smile of hers.
LOL! You guys are just torturing yourselves…
….and having waaaaay tooo much fun!
Hey…..What is the “Scoring System?”
I want some of these points…..I wanna play too…😎
Bubba actually knows what he is talking about, cuz there really is such a scale. So he misspelled the word, but no biggie. So here ‘ya go…rate yourself. LOL
https://intersectionalityscore.com/
Angelle Staria,
Your intersectionality score: 21
You are more privileged than 57% of others!
Do you remember the Russian astronaut in “Armageddon”?…When he asked:
“Is this good or bad”….
Is this good or bad?…..Maybe I should turn Jewish?
They do have some a lotta nice girls…..
Only 57%?! Dang, that’s not high enough to become a serious irritant to the elites always preaching down to us about that. I’ll have to work on that. Need to get those figures up a little. LOL
Been a long time since I heard that song. A looooong time.
The conversation when they were drawing straws is still hilariously funny.
Project Veritas has been busy.
https://www.youtube.com/user/veritasvisuals/featured
One of the things I love best about POTUS is that his foes so often underestimate him that they don’t even know when he’s executing a deliberate strategy. Exhibit A:
POTUS picks his opponents, like any smart competitor does. Why take on Beyonce when you can fight with Rosie O’Donnell instead? Why battle with a German Sheppard if you have the option to combat a chihuahua?
POTUS wants to face Bernie. That’s a slam-dunk win. Reagan-Mondale. Nixon-McGovern.
Bernie is not a slouch, particularly in these radical post-Barry days. But the real truth is that POTUS beats Bernie easily because the DEMOCRATS wont let Bernie win the general election. They won’t. They will run Schultz or Bloomberg to stop him, and thus POTUS wins easily in 2020.
Hence, POTUS deliberate elevation of Bernie.
He’s doing the same thing to Omar. It’s all planned, all calculated. And it’s working brilliantly.
If the Democratic primary were held today, Bernie would win. And the Dem Establishment knows it, and hates it.
And POTUS loves it. So expect more of these Bernie “call outs” in the time to come.
Things are changing very rapidly now. The tide is turning. Still much to do, but things are improving rapidly.
Exactly. He wants Crazy Bernie and Omar to be the face of the Democrat party, so he’s raising their profile. They are eating it up like pigs in slop.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Her hate is consuming her.
But remember….they are all the “same”…..we…the American people have rarely heard them speak consistently before…..only the rhetoric from their leaders…..
All of them…..the radicals speak this way….until you hear ….Aloha Snackbar….then Boom..they are gone……
Yup, many of us get the symbolism, all too close to reality as we’ve lived it. And yet in the FBI, etc., the people in charge of those agencies are “in denial” about the potential that the “private parts” of their departments will get a very initimate going over in the near future.
Guaranteed to be an unwelcome and unpleasant exam indeed. But you know it’s the doctor’s job do it—and the whole time it’s happening the doc is thinking (though he probably doesn’t say it aloud), “for sure the patient isn’t going to be pleased but yeah, it won’t hurt me a bit”.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reacted to the ICC decision by referring to a major foreign policy speech he delivered in Brussels in December in which he explained Trump’s antipathy towards multinational institutions as “principled realism” that denies “malign” countries, such as China and Russia, the opportunity to abuse Western politeness.
Well, Catholic Vote is doing its part in exposing the Meuller investigation…
“Perhaps most disturbing revelation of the Mueller Report is that unelected government officials in the Department of Justice, the CIA and the FBI really did attempt to perpetrate a kind of “silent coup” — that is, overthrow a democratically elected president they personally despised by the use of illegal means….”
https://www.catholicvote.org/the-deep-states-assault-on-democracy/
🌴 — Easter Holy Week Blessing to you All — 🌷
”Jesus said to him, “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” 🌴
John 14:6
———————————————————————————————————————-
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray……..
———————————
For Opposition:
🌟 “You evildoers frustrate the plans of the poor, but the Lord is their refuge. ” 🌟
— Psalm 14:6
———————-
***Praise:
……. Donald J. Trump is our President of the United States of America
……. President Trump is willing to take slings and arrows for us WeThePeople
……. President Trump is a Promise-made, Promise-kept President
…….. Rally Time April 27th
———————-
🙏 Pray:
— for extra protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for our Fighting Patriots ….
— for AG Barr
— for Sec Pompeo
— for US/China trade deal
— all illegal voting
— our American WALL
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses and border dogs
— for the 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, quick healing
— Trump/MAGA Storm Coming
—————————————————–
🦅 “America is a nation of believers. That is a promise the first settlers saw in our vast continent and it is a promise that our bravest warriors have protected for all of our citizens in centuries since a long time ago. ” (2017 Easter message)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
🙏
Amen.
Amen.
If Trump’s Russia joke could be used against him, why can’t we use Obama’s “I Spy” tweet against him?
It’s right there, he came out and admitted that he was spying on us.
See how that works?
Carson,
It’s a keeper……..spread the news…..
Round about the cauldron go
In the Muller Report throw
Product of a sociopath snake
In the cauldron boil and bake
Maw of ravening spy shark
Root of deep state hemlock digged in the dark
“Whoever commits a fraud is guilty not only of the particular injury to him who he deceives, but of the diminution of that confidence which constitutes not only the ease but the existence of society.”
Samuel Johnson
Maybe Canada can yet save itself, with this outcome it looks like they’re off to a good start!
Alberta was historically always conservative. Good to know they are going back to their roots.
Also true in places in the US, at least for some definition of “conservative”, that are now “blue” areas. The people inhabiting those locations could recover their roots, come to their senses. I’m keeping a good thought that it will happen….
I was talking one of my friend and he is not a liberal but also not follow like us. He has no idea about FISa, illegal spy, 5 eyes, Nellie our, classified Comey memo, insurance policy.
It seems most of the people have no idea what happened. The fake msm would not cover until indictments of top layer of deep state and Obama administration.
that’ll just be one of those vast right wing conspiracies (whatever that is)
There’s been some excellent true investigative reporting on all this that got it right unlike the anonymous sources Pulitzer winners who got it wrong.
Think Catherine Herridge, John Solomon, Sara Carter
I have to admit .. I’ve been to Prague 2 times (same long trip) … awesome history, stunning women, uber cheap when I was there (2000 ) … a world’class beer at a restaurant – 45 cents!
One of the best meals of my life, enjoyed with some British travelers. In the Old City, Prague.
Appetizer – large plate of meats and cheeses
2 Pilsners
Steak stuffed w / feta cheese
Grilled potatoes (extra)
2 glasses of fine red wine
Special dessert of the night
450 koruna = $10, tip included (2000)
yeah, can you account for your whereabouts on the night of July 16, 2016?
Ha….I don’t remember where I parked my car last night…….
Question from a smaller branch.
I haven’t seen anything written about whether the border is still working with reduced lanes for trucks coming up from Mexico.
Is this still happening?
Hoping some treeper from the border area can answer this please.
don’t know, but I go here for border info – only reporting that I know about the border but I imagine local news might have something:
https://www.breitbart.com/border/
Thanks but it isn’t considered a front line or sexy story so nothing there. Still looking.
Jim Jordan requested 53 testimonies be made public?
I fight shltlibs EVERY day. It’s exhausting.
But worth it.
