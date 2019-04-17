April 17th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #818

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

103 Responses to April 17th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #818

  1. citizen817 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:22 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:23 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:23 am

  6. WSB says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Representative Nunes was on with Laura Ingraham , and was explaining his referrals to Barr.

    He brought up Mifsud.

    • WSB says:
      April 17, 2019 at 12:27 am

      PS SD has a thread up on the Nunes interview.

      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        April 17, 2019 at 2:00 am

        We’re starting to enter their perimeter.

        Will they run, or fight?

        • WSB says:
          April 17, 2019 at 2:05 am

          ‘They’ have nothing to lose.

        • Angelle Staria Literary Works says:
          April 17, 2019 at 2:25 am

          My guess…some will hold out as on a suicide mission.

          Others will try to shoot from behind as they run from the iron fist of justice about to beat their worthless, pitiful excuses for human beings down to the lowest bowels hell and prison.

          They’re all yellow cowards and at some point, if and when it gets much worse, this cabal of vipers will begin to turn on each other. What a potential upcoming movie to enjoy!

          • Dutchman says:
            April 17, 2019 at 3:15 am

            Angelle,
            Having ‘done time’, I initially thought these cretins would crack and rat on each other, but I’m starting to have some doubts.
            MANY of them are hard core ideologues, and I think they will go to the gallows, not protesting their innocence, but saying they did what they know to be right, furthering the cause of one world socialism.

            It won’t be out of ‘loyalty’to Obama, or Hillary, but to this ‘higher purpose’that their loyalties lie.

            Or so I think.

        • tigsmom says:
          April 17, 2019 at 2:41 am

          They will aberrant children instructed to go the corner. Lots of fussing and bitching. Punishment will be yielded my Dad forthwith.

  7. citizen817 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:24 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:25 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:25 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:26 am

  11. sunnydaze says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Pretty powerful testimony only here from a Cuban American:

  12. citizen817 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  13. citizen817 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:27 am

  14. WSB says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Oh my…just watching our local ABC News from NYC. They are literally covering Michelle Obama’s trip to Paris, conveniently at the time of the fire. She relays her history as a young child with a passport going over to see France and stopping at the cathedral.

    Then, they show the Obamas with their ‘children’ lighting candles in the cathedral.

    Would someone please wake me up from this continuous nightmare?

  15. citizen817 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:30 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:30 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:31 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:32 am

  19. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:32 am

    One of the things I love best about POTUS is that his foes so often underestimate him that they don’t even know when he’s executing a deliberate strategy. Exhibit A:

    POTUS picks his opponents, like any smart competitor does. Why take on Beyonce when you can fight with Rosie O’Donnell instead? Why battle with a German Sheppard if you have the option to combat a chihuahua?

    POTUS wants to face Bernie. That’s a slam-dunk win. Reagan-Mondale. Nixon-McGovern.

    Bernie is not a slouch, particularly in these radical post-Barry days. But the real truth is that POTUS beats Bernie easily because the DEMOCRATS wont let Bernie win the general election. They won’t. They will run Schultz or Bloomberg to stop him, and thus POTUS wins easily in 2020.

    Hence, POTUS deliberate elevation of Bernie.

    He’s doing the same thing to Omar. It’s all planned, all calculated. And it’s working brilliantly.

    If the Democratic primary were held today, Bernie would win. And the Dem Establishment knows it, and hates it.

    And POTUS loves it. So expect more of these Bernie “call outs” in the time to come.

    Things are changing very rapidly now. The tide is turning. Still much to do, but things are improving rapidly.

  20. citizen817 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:33 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:34 am

    • Carson Napier says:
      April 17, 2019 at 12:44 am

      Her hate is consuming her.

      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        April 17, 2019 at 2:40 am

        But remember….they are all the “same”…..we…the American people have rarely heard them speak consistently before…..only the rhetoric from their leaders…..

        All of them…..the radicals speak this way….until you hear ….Aloha Snackbar….then Boom..they are gone……

    • jrapdx says:
      April 17, 2019 at 1:05 am

      Yup, many of us get the symbolism, all too close to reality as we’ve lived it. And yet in the FBI, etc., the people in charge of those agencies are “in denial” about the potential that the “private parts” of their departments will get a very initimate going over in the near future.

      Guaranteed to be an unwelcome and unpleasant exam indeed. But you know it’s the doctor’s job do it—and the whole time it’s happening the doc is thinking (though he probably doesn’t say it aloud), “for sure the patient isn’t going to be pleased but yeah, it won’t hurt me a bit”.

  23. citizen817 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:40 am

    • citizen817 says:
      April 17, 2019 at 12:43 am

      Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reacted to the ICC decision by referring to a major foreign policy speech he delivered in Brussels in December in which he explained Trump’s antipathy towards multinational institutions as “principled realism” that denies “malign” countries, such as China and Russia, the opportunity to abuse Western politeness.

  24. geneticallycatholic says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:40 am

    Well, Catholic Vote is doing its part in exposing the Meuller investigation…

    “Perhaps most disturbing revelation of the Mueller Report is that unelected government officials in the Department of Justice, the CIA and the FBI really did attempt to perpetrate a kind of “silent coup” — that is, overthrow a democratically elected president they personally despised by the use of illegal means….”

    https://www.catholicvote.org/the-deep-states-assault-on-democracy/

  25. Grandma Covfefe says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:40 am

    🌴 — Easter Holy Week Blessing to you All — 🌷
    ”Jesus said to him, “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” 🌴
    John 14:6
    ———————————————————————————————————————-
    🦅 MAGA—KAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray……..
    ———————————
    For Opposition:
    🌟 “You evildoers frustrate the plans of the poor, but the Lord is their refuge. ” 🌟
    — Psalm 14:6
    ———————-
    ***Praise:
    ……. Donald J. Trump is our President of the United States of America
    ……. President Trump is willing to take slings and arrows for us WeThePeople
    ……. President Trump is a Promise-made, Promise-kept President
    …….. Rally Time April 27th
    ———————-
    🙏 Pray:
    — for extra protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — for our Fighting Patriots ….
    — for AG Barr
    — for Sec Pompeo
    — for US/China trade deal
    — all illegal voting
    — our American WALL
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses and border dogs
    — for the 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, quick healing
    — Trump/MAGA Storm Coming
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “America is a nation of believers. That is a promise the first settlers saw in our vast continent and it is a promise that our bravest warriors have protected for all of our citizens in centuries since a long time ago. ” (2017 Easter message)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  26. Carson Napier says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:42 am

  27. Carson Napier says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:50 am

    Round about the cauldron go
    In the Muller Report throw
    Product of a sociopath snake
    In the cauldron boil and bake
    Maw of ravening spy shark
    Root of deep state hemlock digged in the dark

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      April 17, 2019 at 3:06 am

      “Whoever commits a fraud is guilty not only of the particular injury to him who he deceives, but of the diminution of that confidence which constitutes not only the ease but the existence of society.”

      Samuel Johnson

  28. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 12:57 am

  29. SR says:
    April 17, 2019 at 1:09 am

    I was talking one of my friend and he is not a liberal but also not follow like us. He has no idea about FISa, illegal spy, 5 eyes, Nellie our, classified Comey memo, insurance policy.
    It seems most of the people have no idea what happened. The fake msm would not cover until indictments of top layer of deep state and Obama administration.

    • Bubba Cow says:
      April 17, 2019 at 1:53 am

      that’ll just be one of those vast right wing conspiracies (whatever that is)

      There’s been some excellent true investigative reporting on all this that got it right unlike the anonymous sources Pulitzer winners who got it wrong.

      Think Catherine Herridge, John Solomon, Sara Carter

  30. citizen817 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 1:12 am

    • Perot Conservative says:
      April 17, 2019 at 1:44 am

      I have to admit .. I’ve been to Prague 2 times (same long trip) … awesome history, stunning women, uber cheap when I was there (2000 ) … a world’class beer at a restaurant – 45 cents!

      One of the best meals of my life, enjoyed with some British travelers. In the Old City, Prague.

      Appetizer – large plate of meats and cheeses
      2 Pilsners
      Steak stuffed w / feta cheese
      Grilled potatoes (extra)
      2 glasses of fine red wine
      Special dessert of the night

      450 koruna = $10, tip included (2000)

  31. Ghost says:
    April 17, 2019 at 1:21 am

    Question from a smaller branch.

    I haven’t seen anything written about whether the border is still working with reduced lanes for trucks coming up from Mexico.

    Is this still happening?

    Hoping some treeper from the border area can answer this please.

  32. Perot Conservative says:
    April 17, 2019 at 1:34 am

    Jim Jordan requested 53 testimonies be made public?

  33. citizen817 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 1:51 am

  34. Joe says:
    April 17, 2019 at 2:29 am

    I fight shltlibs EVERY day. It’s exhausting.

    But worth it.

  35. citizen817 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 3:04 am

