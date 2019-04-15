April 15th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #816

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🌴 — Easter Holy Week Blessing to you All — 🌷
” Blessed is he who comes in the name of the LORD!” 🌴
Psalm 118:26
———————————————————————————————————————-
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray……..
———————————
For Opposition:
🌟 “ The fool says in his heart, “There is no God.”
They are corrupt, their deeds are vile; there is no one who does good.” 🌟
— Psalm 14:1
———————-
***Praise:
……. Donald J. Trump is our President of the United States of America
……. President Trump is willing to take slings and arrows for us WeThePeople
……. President Trump has a gift of triggering Liberals to say what P.DJT wants them to say
……. President Trump is a Promise-made, Promise-kept President
———————-
🙏 Pray:
— for safe flight/traveling for President Trump and MAGA Team to Minnesota–10:40am to 6:10 pm ET (Praying Pres. Trump makes unscheduled visit to 5 yr old boy Landon in hospital–that’ll trigger Dems/Islamist Radicals)
— for our Fighting Patriots ….
— for AG Barr
— for Sec Pompeo
— for US/China trade deal
— all illegal voting
— our American WALL
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses and border dogs
— for the 5 year old Minn boy, Landon (or Landen?) quick healing
— Trump/MAGA Storm Coming
—————————————————–
🦅 “It is a Holy Day of reverence and worship.” (2017 Easter message)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 18 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yea and Amen, Grandma…and praying!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Praying !
LikeLiked by 2 people
There you are! 🙂
LikeLike
I am enjoying The Great Tree in small bites !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome. So glad to hear that. That’s kinda how I have to read longer things, in sessions. But that works.
I will be posting another piece, my LETTER TO RUDYARD KIPLING before too long.
Bless you and be encouraged. Was, as I always am, glad to see your ‘Praying!’ after Grandma’s prayer.
Shalom!
LikeLike
So say we all!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I pray for AG Barr. For courage. For faith in our Constitution. For a moral and ethical center. For love of our nation.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Fed gave Obama 8-years of quantitative easing and 0% interest … then slammed the door in Trump’s face. They did the same thing with Bush.
Yeah … the Fed isn’t politicized … the same way Chief Justice Roberts insists the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals isn’t politicized … puhleeze!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am thrilled that Tiger has turned his life around and, even more, has competed at world class level to defend it and, most importantly, had his kids there (family) to celebrate.
Said he has figured out why he is going bald – “this is really hard”. Maybe Tiger will find Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me, too – Bubba. That tournament today was thrilling to watch and I feel like Tiger deserved the win. He has fought back hard to conquer his demons, both spiritual and physical. Never give up! He and Trump are good friends – have golfed together many times, from what I’ve read. I think everyone there was pulling for him today. History!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The tournament was extremely exciting…..the best…..Tiger had thousands following him….
Tiger…..what an inspiration….everyone said he was finished……a messy divorce……lost most of his money…..had 5 back surgeries….but never quit.
Turned his life around….completely…..hugging his kids today…. and his mom…..you could hear him telling his kids how much he loved them….and you could see….they loved him also…..
The worst part were the reporters interviewing him at the end…..such shallow questions…..but he stood as a gentleman
Congratulations Tiger….
go to masters.com for some really good pictures….bring you tovtears
LikeLike
Tiger and our President are good friends….they have golfed together a few times
LikeLike
And a prayer for Julian Assange that he not be murdered.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I pray for that also. I want that foreign spy sharing a Federal ‘safe space’ with his boyfriend and fellow criminal and traitor Mr Manning for a very, very longtime.
LikeLike
Real Clear Politics says conservatives are pushing Cuchinelli to head DHS. Screw that. Kobach.
LikeLiked by 8 people
No Cuccinelli – Never Trumper. Just no.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just heck no!
LikeLike
Remember how leftist “project” their thoughts and wishes on those who’d disagree? No doubt Cuchinelli is who Real Clear Politics wants for the position. Makes sense when we realize Real Clear Politics is real clearly favoring the Uniparty/globalist/anti-Trump side of politics. It’s a good assumption that whoever RCP favors genuine conservatives would oppose and this case is no exception.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is one tough golf course!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Andy – IKR??? I want to play there some day. I would spend the first few holes crying, however, at sheer happiness of being there. Kinda like when I set foot on the Kentucky Derby race course in Louisville during a little grounds tour. Bucket list kind of things, if you know what I mean.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Citizen – I was glued to the broadcast of the Masters all morning. It was a thing of beauty to watch, and Tiger winning was the cherry on the top. Good for him! He has worked freakin’ hard to get back to where he is today – against all odds, really. Well deserved victory.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There were several “Fore!” warnings called out I noticed. I think several spectators got clobbered by golf balls. Even Tiger knocked a couple into the trees, but boy did he ever bounce back, especially on the 12 hole.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not a golfer, but I have to admit, that was one heck of an amazing comeback!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Aw heck. “Puff” the magic dragon coulda got more done!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pelosi’s claim to fame? She can never be defeated. Her San Fransicko constituency will return her to office for as long as she lives. Because of her accomplishments? Hardly. It’s all about POWER … leftist Power … totalitarian power OVER the people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You know how the dems always get dead people to vote in elections?…well, once Nancy dies, they’ll have the dead voting for the dead. LOL
Kinda makes me think about Christs words when He said…the blind shall lead the blind and both shall fall into the ditch together.
Peace
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Mumbles Pelosi”
Hat tip WSB or was that PR?…….whatever….good moniker
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
He’s watching. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald J. TrumpVerified account @realDonaldTrump
I agree with Kim Jong Un of North Korea that our personal relationship remains very good, perhaps the term excellent would be even more accurate, and that a third Summit would be good in that we fully understand where we each stand. North Korea has tremendous potential for…….
4:54 AM – 13 Apr 2019
Donald J. TrumpVerified account @realDonaldTrump
….extraordinary growth, economic success and riches under the leadership of Chairman Kim. I look forward to the day, which could be soon, when Nuclear Weapons and Sanctions can be removed, and then watching North Korea become one of the most successful nations of the World!
5:04 AM – 13 Apr 2019
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Why that’s almost unAmerican! Imagine that? An Obama Associate … UNAmerican. Of course.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad to see this tweet by the President.
A2 says:
April 9, 2019 at 3:26 am
Why is no one noting this, a major red flag:
“Embattled Chinese telco Huawei has hired a new lobbyist: Jones Day’s Samir Jain, formerly the Obama National Security Council’s director of cybersecurity policy”. Does this guy still have a security clearance?
https://soprweb.senate.gov/index.cfm?event=getFilingDetails&filingID=E6D814C4-B7AD-44C1-A79C-8DAA79E5FE16&filingTypeID=1
The complicity of the last administration in undermining the US is rolling out.
Liked by 9 people
Reply
SharonKinDC says:
April 9, 2019 at 8:30 am
Thought your post was so important, I cut and pasted the quote, your question, and the link to twitter:
And a thank you to SharonKinDC for tweeting it out.
LikeLike
Week #9 since AG confirmation:
Mr. Attorney General Barr,
Americans know the refrain “truth, justice, and the American way.” Truth and justice are integral to the American way. We ask that you remember the Americans who are counting on you to restore truth and justice, both alive and those who have died to secure the American way:
America is crying out for justice. How will history judge you? Will you restore justice in America? America is watching.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just waitin’ for you, Rynn:
SALUTE!
SEMPER FI!
SHALOM!
*Improvise
*Adapt
*Overcome
Obstacles are nothing to that military mindset,
A fierce, disciplined determination unknown to some
An intangible asset and mental reset
Of everyday common thought
From life to death and freedom bought
Liberty is not easy, nor is it cheap
Neither is it won by weak and lazy sheep
But by expansive and costly sacrifice
Blood of brothers,
Our Nation’s Purchase Price
AS – 4.14.2019
LikeLiked by 1 person
Angelle Staria: 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rynn:
I see the space where my video is suppose to be. Don’t know what happened to it a sec ago. So here it is again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, have no idea what is going on with WP. When I posted this video directly above, the space for it in my first post was empty, but now has magically appeared. Oh well…….
LikeLike
Welcome to the magical world of WordPress! The next time it does something inexplicable, sacrifice a chicken and bang a drum. It probably won’t fix the problem, but you’ll have something for dinner and will have worked off much of your frustration.
LikeLiked by 6 people
All right, you just actually made me laugh out loud. Treepers have the best sense of humor. And I can use all that comes my way! Thx!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have been having that problem for several days now. Manually refreshing the page does not help. Sometimes, posting a comment below the missing video helps, sometimes closing the browser and reloading the page helps, sometime it never shows up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, sometimes we try all the tricks. But hey, it’s not as bad as some Treepers have had to wade through, like having to sign in over and over to comment or like. I haven’t had that WP bomb drop on me yet. Dang….I should have never said that, cuz WP heard me now and they’re gonna stick it to me. LOL
Dutch’s comment below about all this is royally excellent. Good perspective.
Peace
LikeLike
Evening, Angelle!
Don’t worry about it. I figure the little glitches we ALL experience with w.p., are just the price we pay, for getting to hang at the treehouse, the BEST place on the,web for information, commentary and comraderie!
Scrolling the home page; Sunday talk shows, Meadows, Gramnesty and,…forgot who else, ALL talking about SPYGATE!
A year ago, many thought we would NEVER see ANY “Nationally Syndicated ‘News’ Shows” talking about “Spygate”!
And then, theres Cher, expressing what WE have been saying for so long. So NIMBY, so sweet the shedenfrude!
And, of coarse She STILL isn’t POTUS, and McStain is STILL in the ground.
Life is GLORIOUS, isn’t it?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dutch:
Royally excellent, positive outlook. I like your way of thinking about this.
………”to hang at the treehouse, the BEST place on the,web for information, commentary and comraderie!”
You’re 1001% right about that. Nothing compares. And the camaraderie is the best of the best. The articles are great and then you’re just getting started with the other half, the comments.
That was interesting how SD titled all those posts the same except for the name of the interviewee. Me thinks he REALLY wanted to get that word SPYGATE out there, ‘ya think? LOL
By the way, since I got more time on here today than usual, I had me some fun over on that thread about Cher. You know, there were things some of us just couldn’t resist saying. And I should have added…karma’s a biiiitch!
Glorious? Sure startin’ to look like a whole new game and parade is gonna kick up and kick…well…rhymes with grass.
Have a great evening, Dutch!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You too, angelle, and to all treepers, its a great evening out, and the sky is filled with stars. Hope you all enjoy them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent video, stunning photos. Semper Fi Angelle!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am watching it again now. Just can’t get away from so much deep thought and emotions that run through my spirit and blood. I see that little boy crying as the flag is being presented to him…I want to reach into the screen, put my hand on his head and say…
“Son, it hurts, I know, but it’s the ultimate price of love your family member has paid.”
Lest we forget, lest we forget…….
Semper Fi and Shalom and have a fantastic week Rynn!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Angelle: You too! Have a wonderful week!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is already Ryan69, and it is glorious to mine eyes.
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
always follow Kim Strassel – she wants truth
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amazingly hard to believe, Adam Schiff “wasn’t paying attention the last few years.” Dunno about that, what with all the leaking he’d done, he sure seemed to be paying attention to what was going on in order to undermine legitimate inquiry into the FBI and DoJ. But that’s not a bit new, as many have said we always knew he was full of Schiff and now he’s proving it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does Adam Schiff LEAK?
Depends is the answer.
Somebody ought to tell him!
How embarassing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump’s CARAVANS-to-CALIFORNIA
• Great weather – No-Need-for-Housing.
• Great agriculture – Free-for-the-Picking.
• Great hospitality – Sanctuaries-with-a Heart.
They’re also RICH.
Making Dems’ Day: SUSTAINABLE PLACEMENT.
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Run em up to Hollywood.
Gov Newsom can decide where and how to put em up.
When he decides they’re full, he’s got two choices:
• Caravan em to his other Sanctuary Cities.
• Order up his National Guard that he removed from the border and manage it himself.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Schedule drop offs at the front door of each mayor, congressman or senator that that supports sanctuary cities or states. Drop off about 5,000 to 10,000 per politician.
Send about 20,000 to robert diniro’s house.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Better yet, don’t let them into the country.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s a fact that tax savings are worth more than gross income. Saving $2,000 on taxes is like earning $3,000.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Citizen, many people are not understanding that their actual tax refunds this year may be less than before because they have had fewer taxes taken out of their monthly paychecks than before, so of course, their refunds at the end of the year are less. President needs to broadcast this point as well. Dimms are using “smaller tax return” hoax as a propaganda piece, saying our President has lied to them.
LikeLike
Olderwiser;
HR block, which generally doesn’t do taxes for “rich people” says their average customer pay less in Federal taxes,than last year.
A part of me finds it hard to believe anyone not just starting at their first job, doesn’t understand how withholding taxes work.
If you get a refund, it means you had too much taken out, have to pay? Not enough taken out. Loaning Uncle Sam interest free, just so you can use as no interest savings is STUPID.
What, do these idiots think it is Government $, or something?
Sheesh,..
LikeLike
Wordfare
Dimms peddle their Kool-Aid all day long,
Just take a sip and it won’t be long
Before you’re thinking just as they do,
And you can join their special crew.
They never care about truth or fact;
Logic won’t control the way they act.
If you don’t live by their PC game,
They’ll call you hater and give you the blame.
From the south, invading hordes flood in:
Mules, criminals, gangs and all their kin.
Ruining lives, bringing death and disease;
America will lose with such as these.
From the east, all the “refugees” swarm
Bringing lifestyles way out of our norm.
No respect for women, killing for shame,
Conducting jihad in their god’s name.
At home some groups say, though not in plight,
“We need more privilege to make things right.”
“We need advantage to make our way,
Easy jobs, less work, and much more pay.”
All want food, clothing and medical care,
A place to live without paying their share.
Crowding our schools and welfare rolls,
Paid under the table while on the dole.
If you object to their way of life,
Dimms’ll be in your face, shouting with strife,
Claiming you hate the people involved,
Never addressing the problems to solve.
Undocumented and refugee,
Two words with meanings that don’t agree.
The Dimms use these words to avoid facts;
They hide the truth behind those people’s acts.
Haters and ‘phobes, hate speech and fair share;
The Dimms use words to trap and ensnare.
There’s a lesson that these verses bring,
You can control if you can name a thing.
So, in the future, what can we do
To not fall prey to the scheming Dimm crew?
Speak and write simply, don’t let meanings get blurred,
And never, not ever, use the Dimms’ words.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice!
LikeLike
Since were on the topic of saboteurs tonight, I’ll
post this tweet from an ex- Trump speech writer.
Interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Felt all along that VERY early on, McConnell and Ryan committed the House and Senate Republicons to voting to convict and impeach PDJT, IF they could get him on obstruction; IF he had fired Mueller, that would have been the trigger.
Nothing I have seen yet, convinces me otherwise.
LikeLike
Not going to end well for McConnell. America will hate you and your CoC masters, Mr. McConnell…which means no votes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mr. President, can you make Kobach Acting without Senate approval and he can fix most of it during that period? How about appointing an Immigration Czar (Kobach) to assist the Acting? We need to look at avenues around Mitch McConnell – this man cannot destroy are country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Basically, Mitch is prepared to see the country in ruins because he is too small a man to work with somebody he doesn’t like.
In other news, water is wet.
It would’ve worth running at least one, maybe two ‘Republican’ Independents against Mitch to split the vote and give his seat to a D.
Sure, you lose a senate seat, but you get a snake out of the tent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Mitch has to learn his life can be hell if he hurts our POTUS.
LikeLike
TI – When and how is that going to happen? I am not holding my breath.
LikeLike
Terry – very frustrating stuff. Who runs the damn country – Trump or McConnell??? I hate that the Turtle appears to have so much power. Trump should expose him and his little secret uni-party cohorts as the traitors they are to the American public, who are desperate to see Trump’s agenda move forward, especially regarding the illegal invaders. Call Turtle out – let Americans see who this guy is and hopefully, his constituents will STOP re-electing this guy!!!
LikeLike
As,long as the president keeps signing their funding bills, he has very little leverage.
LikeLike
Not sure where this is from ❤️❤️
LikeLiked by 5 people
Apparently it’s a Venuzuelan child in a Colombian refugee camp, the tent in the background is Esperance sin fronteras, Hope Without Borders.
LikeLike
A good barometer for the 2020 election. Better than fickle polls. When people contribute hard earned money, it means they really support the candidate.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-campaign-raked-in-30m-in-first-quarter?fbclid=IwAR2qM4ZmD2D9YHexODiFZNR0hpK9yf41HZS4NDCr4o-8awQ1x_W9gElYSFw
LikeLike
Nice quick video of Dinesh D’Souza explaining how PDJT’s two greatest weaknesses are political assets:
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apple doesn’t fall far from mama.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2014/jul/17/company-co-founded-nancy-pelosis-son-charged-secur/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Andy – Sheez….these people are something else.
LikeLike
They are called criminals.
Think about it. Where can a criminal commit crimes without worrying about arrest/prosecution? In congress. That’s why almost all of them are psychopathic criminals. DC has a natural attraction for psychopaths. Over time the entire political apparatus has become infested with criminal psychopaths. The criminals in congress, ensure that their close family benefits from the criminal prosecution protection and criminal pay for play deals.
Most people are not criminal psychopaths, so it it is truly difficult for most to understand the depravity of the people that populate our government and the extent of the criminal activity.
Yes, there are a few decent people, but you can probably count them on two hands.
LikeLike
Nancy’s cousin Lawrence Pelosi deeply involved with massive fraud at the SF Hunters Point development. He was (is?) an executive with the contractor Lennar Corp. Feinstein’s husband, Richard Blum, also involved thru Perini Construction. Gosh, what could go wrong building housing on top of the largest superfund site in the US? Lots of whistleblowers came forward, but the US attorney initially kicked the whole thing over to the SF Ethics Committee. Now a few low-level employees of Tetra Tech went to prison for falsifying test results to show no radioactive contamination. And there is a Federal lawsuit. The whole thing is rotten.
LikeLike
Viktor Orban ralling Europe to stop the invasion. Vitally important his message gets out. Hat tip Bill Still:
LikeLike
LikeLike
Any more suggestions as to whom is the White House mole per Sundance?
LikeLike
Facebook fighting “islamophobia” and keeps taking this pic down!!
Keep this going!!
WE WILL NEVER FORGET!!
LikeLike