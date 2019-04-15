April 15th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #816

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

94 Responses to April 15th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #816

  Grandma Covfefe says:
    April 15, 2019 at 12:20 am

    🌴 — Easter Holy Week Blessing to you All — 🌷
    ” Blessed is he who comes in the name of the LORD!” 🌴
    Psalm 118:26
    ———————————————————————————————————————-
    🦅 MAGA—KAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray……..
    ———————————
    For Opposition:
    🌟 “ The fool says in his heart, “There is no God.”
    They are corrupt, their deeds are vile; there is no one who does good.” 🌟
    — Psalm 14:1
    ———————-
    ***Praise:
    ……. Donald J. Trump is our President of the United States of America
    ……. President Trump is willing to take slings and arrows for us WeThePeople
    ……. President Trump has a gift of triggering Liberals to say what P.DJT wants them to say
    ……. President Trump is a Promise-made, Promise-kept President
    ———————-
    🙏 Pray:
    — for safe flight/traveling for President Trump and MAGA Team to Minnesota–10:40am to 6:10 pm ET (Praying Pres. Trump makes unscheduled visit to 5 yr old boy Landon in hospital–that’ll trigger Dems/Islamist Radicals)
    — for our Fighting Patriots ….
    — for AG Barr
    — for Sec Pompeo
    — for US/China trade deal
    — all illegal voting
    — our American WALL
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses and border dogs
    — for the 5 year old Minn boy, Landon (or Landen?) quick healing
    — Trump/MAGA Storm Coming
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “It is a Holy Day of reverence and worship.” (2017 Easter message)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    April 15, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Kenji says:
      April 15, 2019 at 1:08 am

      The Fed gave Obama 8-years of quantitative easing and 0% interest … then slammed the door in Trump’s face. They did the same thing with Bush.

      Yeah … the Fed isn’t politicized … the same way Chief Justice Roberts insists the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals isn’t politicized … puhleeze!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    April 15, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Bubba Cow says:
      April 15, 2019 at 12:51 am

      I am thrilled that Tiger has turned his life around and, even more, has competed at world class level to defend it and, most importantly, had his kids there (family) to celebrate.
      Said he has figured out why he is going bald – “this is really hard”. Maybe Tiger will find Trump.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • olderwiser21 says:
        April 15, 2019 at 1:07 am

        Me, too – Bubba. That tournament today was thrilling to watch and I feel like Tiger deserved the win. He has fought back hard to conquer his demons, both spiritual and physical. Never give up! He and Trump are good friends – have golfed together many times, from what I’ve read. I think everyone there was pulling for him today. History!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • 🍺Gunny66 says:
          April 15, 2019 at 1:58 am

          The tournament was extremely exciting…..the best…..Tiger had thousands following him….

          Tiger…..what an inspiration….everyone said he was finished……a messy divorce……lost most of his money…..had 5 back surgeries….but never quit.

          Turned his life around….completely…..hugging his kids today…. and his mom…..you could hear him telling his kids how much he loved them….and you could see….they loved him also…..

          The worst part were the reporters interviewing him at the end…..such shallow questions…..but he stood as a gentleman

          Congratulations Tiger….

          go to masters.com for some really good pictures….bring you tovtears

          Like

          Reply
      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        April 15, 2019 at 2:00 am

        Tiger and our President are good friends….they have golfed together a few times

        Like

        Reply
  4. Carson Napier says:
    April 15, 2019 at 12:24 am

    And a prayer for Julian Assange that he not be murdered.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      April 15, 2019 at 2:00 am

      I pray for that also. I want that foreign spy sharing a Federal ‘safe space’ with his boyfriend and fellow criminal and traitor Mr Manning for a very, very longtime.

      Like

      Reply
  5. Sentient says:
    April 15, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Real Clear Politics says conservatives are pushing Cuchinelli to head DHS. Screw that. Kobach.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    April 15, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    April 15, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    April 15, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Carson Napier says:
    April 15, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump
    I agree with Kim Jong Un of North Korea that our personal relationship remains very good, perhaps the term excellent would be even more accurate, and that a third Summit would be good in that we fully understand where we each stand. North Korea has tremendous potential for…….
    4:54 AM – 13 Apr 2019

    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump
    ….extraordinary growth, economic success and riches under the leadership of Chairman Kim. I look forward to the day, which could be soon, when Nuclear Weapons and Sanctions can be removed, and then watching North Korea become one of the most successful nations of the World!
    5:04 AM – 13 Apr 2019

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    April 15, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. Rynn69 says:
    April 15, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Week #9 since AG confirmation:

    Mr. Attorney General Barr,

    Americans know the refrain “truth, justice, and the American way.” Truth and justice are integral to the American way. We ask that you remember the Americans who are counting on you to restore truth and justice, both alive and those who have died to secure the American way:

    America is crying out for justice. How will history judge you? Will you restore justice in America? America is watching.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Angelle Staria Literary Works says:
      April 15, 2019 at 12:33 am

      Just waitin’ for you, Rynn:

      SALUTE!
      SEMPER FI!
      SHALOM!

      *Improvise
      *Adapt
      *Overcome

      Obstacles are nothing to that military mindset,
      A fierce, disciplined determination unknown to some
      An intangible asset and mental reset
      Of everyday common thought
      From life to death and freedom bought

      Liberty is not easy, nor is it cheap
      Neither is it won by weak and lazy sheep
      But by expansive and costly sacrifice
      Blood of brothers,
      Our Nation’s Purchase Price

      AS – 4.14.2019

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Angelle Staria Literary Works says:
      April 15, 2019 at 12:37 am

      Rynn:

      I see the space where my video is suppose to be. Don’t know what happened to it a sec ago. So here it is again.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Angelle Staria Literary Works says:
        April 15, 2019 at 12:39 am

        Well, have no idea what is going on with WP. When I posted this video directly above, the space for it in my first post was empty, but now has magically appeared. Oh well…….

        Like

        Reply
        • cthulhu says:
          April 15, 2019 at 12:47 am

          Welcome to the magical world of WordPress! The next time it does something inexplicable, sacrifice a chicken and bang a drum. It probably won’t fix the problem, but you’ll have something for dinner and will have worked off much of your frustration.

          Liked by 6 people

          Reply
        • Joemama says:
          April 15, 2019 at 12:50 am

          I have been having that problem for several days now. Manually refreshing the page does not help. Sometimes, posting a comment below the missing video helps, sometimes closing the browser and reloading the page helps, sometime it never shows up.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Angelle Staria Literary Works says:
            April 15, 2019 at 12:57 am

            Yeah, sometimes we try all the tricks. But hey, it’s not as bad as some Treepers have had to wade through, like having to sign in over and over to comment or like. I haven’t had that WP bomb drop on me yet. Dang….I should have never said that, cuz WP heard me now and they’re gonna stick it to me. LOL

            Dutch’s comment below about all this is royally excellent. Good perspective.

            Peace

            Like

            Reply
        • Dutchman says:
          April 15, 2019 at 12:52 am

          Evening, Angelle!
          Don’t worry about it. I figure the little glitches we ALL experience with w.p., are just the price we pay, for getting to hang at the treehouse, the BEST place on the,web for information, commentary and comraderie!

          Scrolling the home page; Sunday talk shows, Meadows, Gramnesty and,…forgot who else, ALL talking about SPYGATE!
          A year ago, many thought we would NEVER see ANY “Nationally Syndicated ‘News’ Shows” talking about “Spygate”!

          And then, theres Cher, expressing what WE have been saying for so long. So NIMBY, so sweet the shedenfrude!

          And, of coarse She STILL isn’t POTUS, and McStain is STILL in the ground.
          Life is GLORIOUS, isn’t it?

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • Angelle Staria Literary Works says:
            April 15, 2019 at 1:05 am

            Dutch:

            Royally excellent, positive outlook. I like your way of thinking about this.

            ………”to hang at the treehouse, the BEST place on the,web for information, commentary and comraderie!”

            You’re 1001% right about that. Nothing compares. And the camaraderie is the best of the best. The articles are great and then you’re just getting started with the other half, the comments.

            That was interesting how SD titled all those posts the same except for the name of the interviewee. Me thinks he REALLY wanted to get that word SPYGATE out there, ‘ya think? LOL

            By the way, since I got more time on here today than usual, I had me some fun over on that thread about Cher. You know, there were things some of us just couldn’t resist saying. And I should have added…karma’s a biiiitch!

            Glorious? Sure startin’ to look like a whole new game and parade is gonna kick up and kick…well…rhymes with grass.

            Have a great evening, Dutch!

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
      • Rynn69 says:
        April 15, 2019 at 12:46 am

        Excellent video, stunning photos. Semper Fi Angelle!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Angelle Staria Literary Works says:
          April 15, 2019 at 12:50 am

          I am watching it again now. Just can’t get away from so much deep thought and emotions that run through my spirit and blood. I see that little boy crying as the flag is being presented to him…I want to reach into the screen, put my hand on his head and say…

          “Son, it hurts, I know, but it’s the ultimate price of love your family member has paid.”

          Lest we forget, lest we forget…….

          Semper Fi and Shalom and have a fantastic week Rynn!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • A2 says:
      April 15, 2019 at 2:08 am

      He is already Ryan69, and it is glorious to mine eyes.

      Like

      Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    April 15, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    April 15, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      April 15, 2019 at 12:52 am

      Amazingly hard to believe, Adam Schiff “wasn’t paying attention the last few years.” Dunno about that, what with all the leaking he’d done, he sure seemed to be paying attention to what was going on in order to undermine legitimate inquiry into the FBI and DoJ. But that’s not a bit new, as many have said we always knew he was full of Schiff and now he’s proving it.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    April 15, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    April 15, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 15, 2019 at 12:38 am

    Trump’s CARAVANS-to-CALIFORNIA

    • Great weather – No-Need-for-Housing.

    • Great agriculture – Free-for-the-Picking.

    • Great hospitality – Sanctuaries-with-a Heart.

    They’re also RICH.

    Making Dems’ Day: SUSTAINABLE PLACEMENT.

    M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      April 15, 2019 at 12:39 am

      Run em up to Hollywood.

      Gov Newsom can decide where and how to put em up.

      When he decides they’re full, he’s got two choices:

      • Caravan em to his other Sanctuary Cities.

      • Order up his National Guard that he removed from the border and manage it himself.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Joemama says:
      April 15, 2019 at 1:11 am

      Schedule drop offs at the front door of each mayor, congressman or senator that that supports sanctuary cities or states. Drop off about 5,000 to 10,000 per politician.

      Send about 20,000 to robert diniro’s house.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    April 15, 2019 at 12:38 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • andyocoregon says:
      April 15, 2019 at 1:07 am

      It’s a fact that tax savings are worth more than gross income. Saving $2,000 on taxes is like earning $3,000.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      April 15, 2019 at 1:24 am

      Citizen, many people are not understanding that their actual tax refunds this year may be less than before because they have had fewer taxes taken out of their monthly paychecks than before, so of course, their refunds at the end of the year are less. President needs to broadcast this point as well. Dimms are using “smaller tax return” hoax as a propaganda piece, saying our President has lied to them.

      Like

      Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        April 15, 2019 at 1:59 am

        Olderwiser;
        HR block, which generally doesn’t do taxes for “rich people” says their average customer pay less in Federal taxes,than last year.

        A part of me finds it hard to believe anyone not just starting at their first job, doesn’t understand how withholding taxes work.

        If you get a refund, it means you had too much taken out, have to pay? Not enough taken out. Loaning Uncle Sam interest free, just so you can use as no interest savings is STUPID.

        What, do these idiots think it is Government $, or something?

        Sheesh,..

        Like

        Reply
  18. bakocarl says:
    April 15, 2019 at 12:42 am

    Wordfare

    Dimms peddle their Kool-Aid all day long,
    Just take a sip and it won’t be long
    Before you’re thinking just as they do,
    And you can join their special crew.

    They never care about truth or fact;
    Logic won’t control the way they act.
    If you don’t live by their PC game,
    They’ll call you hater and give you the blame.

    From the south, invading hordes flood in:
    Mules, criminals, gangs and all their kin.
    Ruining lives, bringing death and disease;
    America will lose with such as these.

    From the east, all the “refugees” swarm
    Bringing lifestyles way out of our norm.
    No respect for women, killing for shame,
    Conducting jihad in their god’s name.

    At home some groups say, though not in plight,
    “We need more privilege to make things right.”
    “We need advantage to make our way,
    Easy jobs, less work, and much more pay.”

    All want food, clothing and medical care,
    A place to live without paying their share.
    Crowding our schools and welfare rolls,
    Paid under the table while on the dole.

    If you object to their way of life,
    Dimms’ll be in your face, shouting with strife,
    Claiming you hate the people involved,
    Never addressing the problems to solve.

    Undocumented and refugee,
    Two words with meanings that don’t agree.
    The Dimms use these words to avoid facts;
    They hide the truth behind those people’s acts.

    Haters and ‘phobes, hate speech and fair share;
    The Dimms use words to trap and ensnare.
    There’s a lesson that these verses bring,
    You can control if you can name a thing.

    So, in the future, what can we do
    To not fall prey to the scheming Dimm crew?
    Speak and write simply, don’t let meanings get blurred,
    And never, not ever, use the Dimms’ words.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. terry says:
    April 15, 2019 at 12:47 am

    Since were on the topic of saboteurs tonight, I’ll
    post this tweet from an ex- Trump speech writer.

    Interesting.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      April 15, 2019 at 1:00 am

      Felt all along that VERY early on, McConnell and Ryan committed the House and Senate Republicons to voting to convict and impeach PDJT, IF they could get him on obstruction; IF he had fired Mueller, that would have been the trigger.

      Nothing I have seen yet, convinces me otherwise.

      Like

      Reply
    • Rynn69 says:
      April 15, 2019 at 1:02 am

      Not going to end well for McConnell. America will hate you and your CoC masters, Mr. McConnell…which means no votes.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Rynn69 says:
      April 15, 2019 at 1:04 am

      Mr. President, can you make Kobach Acting without Senate approval and he can fix most of it during that period? How about appointing an Immigration Czar (Kobach) to assist the Acting? We need to look at avenues around Mitch McConnell – this man cannot destroy are country.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Jase says:
      April 15, 2019 at 1:16 am

      Basically, Mitch is prepared to see the country in ruins because he is too small a man to work with somebody he doesn’t like.
      In other news, water is wet.
      It would’ve worth running at least one, maybe two ‘Republican’ Independents against Mitch to split the vote and give his seat to a D.
      Sure, you lose a senate seat, but you get a snake out of the tent.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Tl Howard says:
      April 15, 2019 at 1:28 am

      Maybe Mitch has to learn his life can be hell if he hurts our POTUS.

      Like

      Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      April 15, 2019 at 1:31 am

      Terry – very frustrating stuff. Who runs the damn country – Trump or McConnell??? I hate that the Turtle appears to have so much power. Trump should expose him and his little secret uni-party cohorts as the traitors they are to the American public, who are desperate to see Trump’s agenda move forward, especially regarding the illegal invaders. Call Turtle out – let Americans see who this guy is and hopefully, his constituents will STOP re-electing this guy!!!

      Like

      Reply
  20. NJF says:
    April 15, 2019 at 12:53 am

    Not sure where this is from ❤️❤️

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Maquis says:
      April 15, 2019 at 1:31 am

      Apparently it’s a Venuzuelan child in a Colombian refugee camp, the tent in the background is Esperance sin fronteras, Hope Without Borders.

      Like

      Reply
  21. andyocoregon says:
    April 15, 2019 at 1:05 am

    A good barometer for the 2020 election. Better than fickle polls. When people contribute hard earned money, it means they really support the candidate.

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-campaign-raked-in-30m-in-first-quarter?fbclid=IwAR2qM4ZmD2D9YHexODiFZNR0hpK9yf41HZS4NDCr4o-8awQ1x_W9gElYSFw

    Like

    Reply
  22. Rynn69 says:
    April 15, 2019 at 1:07 am

    Nice quick video of Dinesh D’Souza explaining how PDJT’s two greatest weaknesses are political assets:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      April 15, 2019 at 1:36 am

      Andy – Sheez….these people are something else.

      Like

      Reply
      • Joemama says:
        April 15, 2019 at 1:46 am

        They are called criminals.

        Think about it. Where can a criminal commit crimes without worrying about arrest/prosecution? In congress. That’s why almost all of them are psychopathic criminals. DC has a natural attraction for psychopaths. Over time the entire political apparatus has become infested with criminal psychopaths. The criminals in congress, ensure that their close family benefits from the criminal prosecution protection and criminal pay for play deals.

        Most people are not criminal psychopaths, so it it is truly difficult for most to understand the depravity of the people that populate our government and the extent of the criminal activity.

        Yes, there are a few decent people, but you can probably count them on two hands.

        Like

        Reply
    • emet says:
      April 15, 2019 at 2:02 am

      Nancy’s cousin Lawrence Pelosi deeply involved with massive fraud at the SF Hunters Point development. He was (is?) an executive with the contractor Lennar Corp. Feinstein’s husband, Richard Blum, also involved thru Perini Construction. Gosh, what could go wrong building housing on top of the largest superfund site in the US? Lots of whistleblowers came forward, but the US attorney initially kicked the whole thing over to the SF Ethics Committee. Now a few low-level employees of Tetra Tech went to prison for falsifying test results to show no radioactive contamination. And there is a Federal lawsuit. The whole thing is rotten.

      Like

      Reply
  25. Rynn69 says:
    April 15, 2019 at 2:01 am

    Viktor Orban ralling Europe to stop the invasion. Vitally important his message gets out. Hat tip Bill Still:

    Like

    Reply
  26. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 15, 2019 at 2:03 am

    Like

    Reply
  27. WES says:
    April 15, 2019 at 2:07 am

    Any more suggestions as to whom is the White House mole per Sundance?

    Like

    Reply
  28. flame says:
    April 15, 2019 at 2:10 am

    Facebook fighting “islamophobia” and keeps taking this pic down!!
    Keep this going!!
    WE WILL NEVER FORGET!!

    Like

    Reply

