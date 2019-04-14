Palm Sunday, Holy Week Begins

Jesus proceeded on his journey up to Jerusalem.

As he drew near to Bethphage and Bethany

at the place called the Mount of Olives,

he sent two of his disciples.

He said, “Go into the village opposite you,

and as you enter it you will find a colt tethered

on which no one has ever sat.

Untie it and bring it here.



And if anyone should ask you,

‘Why are you untying it?’

you will answer,

‘The Master has need of it.’”

So those who had been sent went off

and found everything just as he had told them.

And as they were untying the colt, its owners said to them,

“Why are you untying this colt?”

They answered,

“The Master has need of it.”

So they brought it to Jesus,

threw their cloaks over the colt,

and helped Jesus to mount.

As he rode along,

the people were spreading their cloaks on the road;

and now as he was approaching the slope of the Mount of Olives,

the whole multitude of his disciples

began to praise God aloud with joy

for all the mighty deeds they had seen.

They proclaimed:

“Blessed is the king who comes

in the name of the Lord.

Peace in heaven

and glory in the highest.”

Some of the Pharisees in the crowd said to him,

“Teacher, rebuke your disciples.”

He said in reply,

“I tell you, if they keep silent,

the stones will cry out!”

IS 50:4-7 The Lord GOD has given me

a well-trained tongue,

that I might know how to speak to the weary

a word that will rouse them.

Morning after morning

he opens my ear that I may hear;

and I have not rebelled,

have not turned back.

I gave my back to those who beat me,

my cheeks to those who plucked my beard;

my face I did not shield

from buffets and spitting. The Lord GOD is my help,

therefore I am not disgraced;

I have set my face like flint,

knowing that I shall not be put to shame.

What was Jesus doing at the Triumphal Entry? Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI explains: Jesus claims the right of kings, known throughout antiquity, to requisition modes of transport. The use of an animal on which no one had yet sat is a further pointer to the right of kings. Most striking, though, are the Old Testament allusions that give a deeper meaning to the whole episode. . . . For now let us note this: Jesus is indeed making a royal claim. He wants his path and his action to be understood in terms of Old Testament promises that are fulfilled in his person. . . . At the same time, through this anchoring of the text in Zechariah 9:9, a "Zealot" exegesis of the kingdom is excluded: Jesus is not building on violence; he is not instigating a military revolt against Rome. His power is of another kind: it is in God's poverty, God's peace, that he identifies the only power that can redeem [Jesus of Nazareth, vol. 2].

