Palm Sunday, Holy Week Begins

GospelLK 19:28-40
Jesus proceeded on his journey up to Jerusalem.
As he drew near to Bethphage and Bethany
at the place called the Mount of Olives,
he sent two of his disciples.
He said, “Go into the village opposite you,
and as you enter it you will find a colt tethered
on which no one has ever sat.
Untie it and bring it here.
And if anyone should ask you,
‘Why are you untying it?’
you will answer,
‘The Master has need of it.’”
So those who had been sent went off
and found everything just as he had told them.
And as they were untying the colt, its owners said to them,
“Why are you untying this colt?”
They answered,
“The Master has need of it.”
So they brought it to Jesus,
threw their cloaks over the colt,
and helped Jesus to mount.
As he rode along,
the people were spreading their cloaks on the road;
and now as he was approaching the slope of the Mount of Olives,
the whole multitude of his disciples
began to praise God aloud with joy
for all the mighty deeds they had seen.
They proclaimed:
“Blessed is the king who comes
in the name of the Lord.
Peace in heaven
and glory in the highest.”
Some of the Pharisees in the crowd said to him,
“Teacher, rebuke your disciples.”
He said in reply,
“I tell you, if they keep silent,
the stones will cry out!”
IS 50:4-7
The Lord GOD has given me
a well-trained tongue,
that I might know how to speak to the weary
a word that will rouse them.
Morning after morning
he opens my ear that I may hear;
and I have not rebelled,
have not turned back.
I gave my back to those who beat me,
my cheeks to those who plucked my beard;
my face I did not shield
from buffets and spitting.
The Lord GOD is my help,
therefore I am not disgraced;
I have set my face like flint,
knowing that I shall not be put to shame.
What was Jesus doing at the Triumphal Entry?
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI explains:
Jesus claims the right of kings, known throughout antiquity, to requisition modes of transport.
The use of an animal on which no one had yet sat is a further pointer to the right of kings. Most striking, though, are the Old Testament allusions that give a deeper meaning to the whole episode. . . .
For now let us note this: Jesus is indeed making a royal claim. He wants his path and his action to be understood in terms of Old Testament promises that are fulfilled in his person. . . .
At the same time, through this anchoring of the text in Zechariah 9:9, a “Zealot” exegesis of the kingdom is excluded: Jesus is not building on violence; he is not instigating a military revolt against Rome. His power is of another kind: it is in God’s poverty, God’s peace, that he identifies the only power that can redeem [Jesus of Nazareth, vol. 2].
Menagerie:
Very nice presentation.
It is good to keep these things in mind and meditate upon the holy things of God in our minds, hearts, souls and very spirits. (We really should all year long as well. Helps us to stay spiritually tuned up)
Shalom and may you be blessed for your part here.
I was born a year before the Kennedy assassination. I was thoroughly educated in credentialism, hate and scorn. I was taught that religion was evil, God was dead, and the State was a bulwark against medieval tendencies.
I grew up under a constant shower of Gramsci abuse. But I learned one thing that was not on the Gramsci program — it feels better to hang out with calm, forgiving, accepting, explaining people of faith.
Even when you have your doubts, even when you question your place, even when you are near to despair……it is better to congregate with those who will comfort you…..and, just maybe, lead you to salvation.
Thank you, Menagerie, for a beautiful and moving post.
cthulhu:
“I grew up under a constant shower of Gramsci abuse. But I learned one thing that was not on the Gramsci program — it feels better to hang out with calm, forgiving, accepting, explaining people of faith.
Even when you have your doubts, even when you question your place, even when you are near to despair……it is better to congregate with those who will comfort you…..and, just maybe, lead you to salvation.”
Excellent interpretation. And correct!
Hearts, minds and souls of anger, bitterness and hatred exclusively congregating among themselves for company only exponentially proliferates the darkness and hatred of their existence.
On the other end of the spectrum, hearts, minds and souls of love, comfort, kindness and generosity tend to lift up and strengthen each other.
Shalom and blessings
I learned a new skill this week at church, making the palm crosses that we pin on our lapels for Palm Sunday. What a joyous time we had making 500 of these from strips of palms. It is a bit like origami, and takes some patience but is soothing. Perhaps a bit like counting rosary beads?
TY Menagerie for the Isaiah passage and the excerpt from Pope Benedict. Jesus brought us a godly kingdom that for now, is not temporal. Yet His power and grace have been so evident in the past year in so many ways! For me Palm Sunday is usually lovely because of Spring weather and camaraderie at church, but tinged with sadness knowing thet the hosannas of Palm Sunday quickly became the denials of Good Friday, not to mention Jesus’s death. Oh if I can only hold this lesson in mind in my daily walk.
When I was a much younger man, I had occasions by invitation to preach a little here and there. I’ve never been any kind of a regular preacher. Just did it from time to time when asked. I was a serious student of the Scriptures at a very young age so was always prepared and didn’t need notes or papers in front of me. I have been a firm believer of speaking straight from the heart so that the word of God is spontaneous and not like a robotic presentation.
The last time I ever preached was in a Methodist church (I was not Methodist, just going there awhile in between different phases of life going on back then.) And that was on Palm Sunday. I remember the occasion quite well.
They were expecting the same ole traditional, year after year after year thing. But I went a bit deeper than all of that in that sermon on that Palm Sunday some 35 years ago. They were not used to that.
I talked about living the actual Christian life from the heart and spirit, not as being lip-professing Christians, the kind of people God said through the prophet Jeremiah…”They profess Me with their lips, but their hearts are far from Me.” Yeah, I actually went there. You can tell by looking at the faces of your audience when they are uncomfortable. I never was one to mince words and make people feel good with cotton candy stuff.
I always believed; live the truth, be bold to speak it, and don’t be a hypocrite.
My father and I used to have this conversation about what God really wants from us. He said, “Son, I think one of the things the Lord wants from us the most is to be honest with Him.” I concur with that to this day. This is the way to draw near to God and actually learn how to hear Him communicate with our spirits, hearts and conscience and how to communicate back with Him in and through prayer.
Paul said to let every man work out his own salvation in fear and trembling, and to study to show yourself a workman worthy of his meats. Still good biblical advice today.
Shalom and bless all here this Palm Sunday.
I was told to share this:
You must suffer. For this is life.
We all suffer. Even the Kings. Time is suffering itself.
There is no good without evil. It cannot exist otherwise.
It is better to suffer for another because it is redemptive – the Christ gave us this though it was there before. The reason this is redemptive is because it manifests the fact that we are not alone. That reality is, and you are, not entirely distinct from the Eternal.
Redemption cannot be imposed through suffering.
You have to make a choice. It is freedom at its most basic level.
The choice is yours.
When your thoughts hum He is with you:
I’ll add: the wavefunction of the cosmos is solemn; yet it vibrates at Your fingertips.
