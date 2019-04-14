Easter Recipes

Later in the week I will have more somber posts as we approach Good Friday, but before that we can plan a little and look forward to the Easter celebration to come. Some years we take the easy route and cook burgers, but most of the time we have a ham or lamb, or, as our family keeps growing, both.
I hope that stella might share her lamb recipe with us. I have fixed it several times, and I get over the top compliments on it every time, which is why they keep getting it, of course.
A couple of years ago a Jewish friend shared this video on Facebook, and I became a little bit obsessed with challah bread. I have loved bread baking for over 40 years, and my granddaughter already loves it too. Last year for Easter dinner she helped me prepare many of these beautiful braided breads and buns, and no one was allowed to eat any of it until she specifically pointed out which ones she made. My sons, long used to my breads, also really loved the challah, so it joins a list of family favorites.
I am including two recipes for challah bread for you. I kind of combine the two for my own recipe, because I always like King Arthur recipes, but I love the egg richness of the second one.
As we make our preparations for the great and joyous celebrations and dinners and egg hunts of Easter, may our labors keep our minds on the reasons for the celebrations. I hope you’ll share some of your old and new family favorites here with us.
https://www.kingarthurflour.com/recipes/PrintRecipe?RID=86&radio=1
https://janessweets.blogspot.com/2010/03/so-this-is-challah.html?m=1
Jesus is The Bread Of Life!
Since I work with diabetics they cannot have grains of any kind due to long staying starch sugar. However, since I am tired of ham and chicken, for all holidays my spouse makes superb Asian ribs along with my sliced sweet potato baked with Granny Smith and over with a blend of butter, brown sugar and cinnamon (to taste) and baked until apple soft, usually asparagus and a mixed green salad with avocado. Wanted a change from my years growing up in the Mid-West of the same old, same old, especially ruining sweet potatoes with marshmallows and pineapple, ham, mashed potatoes, etc. In those days I would make Easter cross buns but never really liked them. So will probably make the real Red Velvet cake which everybody loves and with the original frosting and not cream cheese. Hope we have a nice Easter Sunday here in CA as from day to day not really sure what kind of weather we will have.
Have a healthy Easter, type 2s – Go Keto!
The Asian ribs sound divine. Is there a recipe for them somewhere on the internet? Thanks.
yes, pray tell, please share the recipe
I read all your inspirational and religious texts Menagerie! Happy Palm Sunday to you and your’s and God Bless!
I use Tori Avey’s recipe and her braiding instructions. Always popular.
https://toriavey.com/how-to/challah-bread-part-1-the-blessing-and-the-dough/
https://toriavey.com/how-to/challah-bread-part-2-how-to-braid-challah/
There are braiding instructions for 3, 4, and 6-strand challahs, rolls, and a filled challah.
So – for Challah, being not Jewish and all, my go-to recipe is from the Silver Palate Cookbook (1979), page 245. Easy to find since the binding is broken at that spot. At least in my copy. This is the recipe you want/need/is easy/traditional. Plus make sure the kids get to braid one loaf into whatever they want. Like their best likeness of Fred Flintstone. Or whatever. Salvador Dali Mustache (I have an art student)
Over time, having plumbed somewhat deeply into the depths of pre-teen dough creativity, they now prefer the standard braid, and the big argument is what color sesame seeds, and how much salt to add. Kinda like bagels, no one is right, but we all have strong opinions.
2-day old challah makes the best french toast. EVAH!
Lately, I’ve been experimenting with what my sister refers to as my “mean green soup.” There is no recipe. Today, I cooked brussel sprouts and nopales (cactus leaves) with nutritional yeast, lemon pepper, garlic salt, onion powder, bacon bits (the soy variety), generous amount of olive oil, and any other seasoning that sounds good. When the vegetables are done, add a bag of spinach and a goodly amount of fresh cilantro. Cook for another 10 minutes. Remove from heat, take off the lid, and allow to cool a bit before running through the blender for 90 seconds.
I enjoy this healthy stuff. Don’t even think about having any if you are on anticoagulants. It is loaded with Vitamin K-1.
This video is fascinating — mesmerizing — and oh so very calming! Eleven minutes I won’t get back, but it was worth it.
Thank you for sharing this video!!
Now, I really, really want to try to make Challah bread — only I typically am not a baker!
challah = bread
challah bread = bread bread
It’s just called challah.
I am hoping to make a lamb for Easter for my very first time (I like to serve ham because it is easy, but several guests also bring ham), and I would appreciate a recipe which receives kudos.
I’ll put mine down below. When my older grandson was about five, I started calling “roast beast” instead of roast lamb. He’s a vegetarian now.
I always make this cheesecake recipe from Epicurious from Easter. The family loves it:
https://www.epicurious.com/recipes/food/views/lemon-curd-marbled-cheesecake-1222199
I apologize if the recipe shows up twice. The browser I was using would not show it, so I tried again. Still would not show it. So I am using a different browser, and I see it now.
Happy Easter to everyone. And a very blessed Holy Week.
Hot Cross Buns…..a tradition in Ireland and UK on Good Friday……….
So good it even has its own song.
The lamb recipe that Menagerie is talking about. I got it from a friend who is a caterer, and it is really delicious:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Use whole New Zealand boned leg of lamb (Costco). Remove wrapping except for small ‘girdle’ around the center to hold it together.
Make slits in meat. Insert 1/2 cloves of garlic and fresh rosemary. Rub with olive oil, salt with kosher salt and heavily pepper with fresh cracked pepper. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the leg. (The idea is to create a heavy crust on the roast) Place on rack over roasting pan.
Roast at 425 degrees for the first 30 minutes, then reduce heat to 325 degrees. Baste every 30 minute with more fresh lemon juice (squeeze over). Cook to internal temperature of 140 degrees; roast will increase temp to 145 degrees while resting. Remove roast on rack to a platter (cover with foil).
Remove fat from roasting pan. Deglaze pan with white wine, then put drippings into a sauce pan. Make gravy, adding chicken stock and more lemon juice to taste; thicken with slurry of cornstarch and water or stock.
Watch the lemon juice; it’s easy to add too much.
