April 14th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #815

🌴 — Palm Sunday Blessing to you All — 🌷
” They took palm branches and went out to meet him, shouting, “Hosanna! ” “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!”“Blessed is the king of Israel!” ” 🌴
John 12:12b-13
———————————————————————————————————————-
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray……..
🌟 “ But I trust in your unfailing love; my heart rejoices in your salvation.
I will sing the Lord’s praise, for he has been good to me. ” 🌟
— Psalm 13: 5-6
———————-
***Praise: Donald J. Trump is our President of the United States of America
***Praise: President Trump is willing to take slings and arrows for us
***Praise: President Trump is pro-Wall and immigration reform.
***Praise: President Trump is Pro-2nd Amendment
***Praise: President Trump is a Promise-made, Promise-kept President
———————-
🙏 Pray:
— for safe Day of R & R for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for our Fighting Patriots ….
— for AG Barr
— for US/China trade deal
— all illegal voting
— our American WALL
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses and border dogs
— Trump/MAGA Storm Coming
—————————————————–
🦅 “This Easter Sunday, Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the promise of salvation.” (2017 Easter message)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
