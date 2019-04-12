President Trump and FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Hold 5G Event – 2:30pm Livestream…

President Trump and FCC Chairman Ajit Pai are delivering remarks today on the U.S. 5G wireless network deployment. Chairman Pai is expected to announce additional funding for rural broadband internet access.

In February, Trump called on U.S. telecommunications companies to boost their work to build faster 5G wireless communications networks, saying they were lagging and at risk of being left behind other countries’ efforts. Anticipated start time 2:30pm EST

White House Livestream Link – Fox Livestream Link – Global News Livestream Link

