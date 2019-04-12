President Trump and FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Hold 5G Event – 2:30pm Livestream…

President Trump and FCC Chairman Ajit Pai are delivering remarks today on the U.S. 5G wireless network deployment. Chairman Pai is expected to announce additional funding for rural broadband internet access.
In February, Trump called on U.S. telecommunications companies to boost their work to build faster 5G wireless communications networks, saying they were lagging and at risk of being left behind other countries’ efforts. Anticipated start time 2:30pm EST
White House Livestream Link – Fox Livestream Link – Global News Livestream Link
I think there should be a transparent and comprehensive examination of the safety of 5G before deploying it.
Appoint Robert Mueller, Comey and McCabe as “special examiners”?
Deploy it in “sanctuary” cities and states first?
I remember when the medical profession ran head on into using radiation for treating all kinds of infections, especially those in the tonsils and throat, only to find a horrendous increase in cancer of the neck, throat, etc. Remember Roger Ebert? Several of my friends have died similarly thanks to this lack of research. Not so amazingly, many of them worked in dental offices and radiation technology labs in their early twenties.
It takes about 20 – 25 years for some of these cancers to grow sufficiently for recognition and, by that time, most have metastasized elsewhere and invaded the blood/lymphatic system with cancerous stem cells.
Research just being released out of Euriope indicates more dangers than we are being told about via use of cell phones, WiFi and other wireless products. 5G is 100x more dangerous as it requires mini-installations every block or so to operate that way it is being sold to the public.
No way we need to download a movie faster or operate wireless cars while we kill off generations carelessly using this technology. Do your homework and contact the President.
My late sister was one of those babies, under 6 months old, high dosage of radiation to treat whooping cough; before she was 60 had passed on after having to go through the most virulent form of cancer. There was a study done on that episode of medical experimentation, that was in the days before informed consent was even an inkling of an idea, parents just believed whatever a doctor said was good, was good.
But we also can’t ignore that 5G, then probably 6 or 7G will be upon us whether we want it or not, if the US doesn’t find way to take the lead and also incorporate the hard lessons of the past, with accountability, is it wise to let other nations that could care less about safety protocols be the winners in this race?
SOLUTION for ACCELERATED 5G RAMP-UP:
Public-Private Partnership for 5g “USA Networks” that qualify:
• American-Made and owned TECHNOLOGY
• American-Built and owned INFRASTRUCTURE
• American-Operated NETWORK
Public Incentive: SHARED INVESTMENT.
• Up to 30% of Cost.
• In return for same Share of Net Income.
Public Contribution: EXEMPTION from TAXATION.
• Divide the Exemption by the number of Alternative USA Networks available to the user.
… Full Exemption when 1st Network goes live.
… Half Exemption after 2nd Network goes live.
… One-Third Exemption after 3rd Network goes live, etc.
• YUGE Incentive to be FIRST – particularly for Rural where others will follow late.
Also eliminate the Federal Guberment mandated backdoors that are what allowed Huwaei and who knows who else to compromise networks. Stupid self-inflicted vulnerability.
SAFE, Knight?
From what I’ve read about 5G, if this really happens, we’re all toast. And I mean that literally.
I have a hard time believing that NO ONE has told him how dangerous this is.
President Trump never ceases to amaze. He speaks of the need for a 5G network upgrade today. Yesterday it was immigration policy. Before that he was in the oil fields of Texas. He never seems to stop addressing important issues affecting America. The man seems to be everywhere at the same time. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more active and effective human being in my entire life. I thank God for sending us this giant personality at this critical time in our history. He has accomplished so much for America in 3 short years. Hopefully the Rule of Law will be restored and Deep State interlopers exposed and eliminated. For good to triumph over evil we must all lend our support to this man.
So everyone is on board with the idea of an ugly and highly intrusive cell tower placed right in front of your home on a suburban residential street? That is where this is heading as the cell tower companies (Crown Castle, Extenet, Mobilitie) demand the right to throw up the cheapest piece of garbage they can get away with in your neighborhood.
There is a huge lobbying effort to strip municipalities of all local land use control and preempt this at a federal level. Does that sound conservative or more like crony capitalism?
We all want better coverage but I can guarantee folks will not like the result if Washington gives the cell tower companies carte blanche on this. To what end anyways? So we can download ultra-HD cat videos on our phones? Hard pass.
I stopped a 30 foot tall cell tower in front of my home on a suburban residential street but it was very hard work and took a thorough understanding of the law and technical aspects. This thing was a monstrostity with a six foot tall by two foot wide antenna and a ten cubic foot box mounted to the pole reaching 12 feet of the ground. Is this what folks want in their neighborhoods? Many of the sites being proposed in my suburb are literally 25 feet from someone’s front door.
There is much more to this issue than all the 5G marketing hype and I’m disappointed to see the President get sucked into this. No one will give it a second thought until they show up demanding to place one right in front of your home.
5G’s short range requires many more antennas. Everyone is going to see this ugly stuff.
They could be placed in a far less intrusive manner using better location selection, site design, miniaturized antennas, and equipment undergrounding (as my city now requires). However, all of that costs more money and the cell tower companies won’t spend a dime more that they think they can get away with. These things are huge money makers for them and the cheaper they can throw them up the higher their return on investment. That’s why they are trying to get federal preemption so cities can’t impose restrictions.
BTW, cities cannot regulate these sites on health concerns as that was already federally preemepted in 1996 under the Telecommunications Act.
Schools, churches, etc are promised considerable money to let communications companies install towers on their property. Also highrises. Few know how many have invaded their area and the microwaves hitting their homws and businesses 24/7. Look up your neighborhood:
https://www.cellmapper.net/map
We’ve never seen a cell tower in anyone’s neighborhood down here in SC. Usually in industrial areas or off the interstate in a big open area.
I don’t know….maybe ite just me, but I’d rather see an announcement from PT and the FCC telling me they were revoking the license of all the msm stations ASAP.
I loved how he came back after leaving the room and said, “You know what, come on into the Oval Office”. how neat is that?
Look at the bright side (literally). We will all save a lot of money on home heating costs, being in a microwave oven.
In any event, the monopoly internet companies should all be prohibited from participating, so some internet and TV competition is quickly created, rather than the current price-gouging, customer-hostile oligopoly
