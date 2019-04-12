Friday April 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
51 years and counting . . . 🙂
Lovely song by Willie.
Are you celebrating an anniversary? If so, Hope it is incredibly happy!
I don’t get it…
WoW…
Wonderful. Common sense Canadians are speaking out 🙂
https://www.spencerfernando.com/2019/04/11/government-consultation-backfires-on-elites-as-overwhelming-majority-of-respondents-oppose-gun-ban/
An Apostle According to the Truth
“Paul…an apostle of Jesus Christ, according to…the acknowledging of the truth which is after godliness” (Tit. 1:1).
There’s a reason why Paul says he was made an apostle according to “the acknowledging of the truth which is after godliness.” It is because if you’re after godliness in your life, that is, if godliness is your life’s goal, you need to follow the truth that is after godliness.
Now, the truth that is after godliness used to be the Law of Moses. Under the Law, if you kept the sabbath, and kept Israel’s seven feasts, and didn’t eat unclean foods, and did all the other things the Law demanded of you, you were godly. But the Law is not the truth that makes men godly in the dispensation of grace, and Paul was made an apostle to get men to acknowledge that dispensational change.
The word acknowledge means to admit that something is true—usually something that you don’t want to admit is true! For instance, no one likes to acknowledge it when they’ve sinned against God (cf. Hos. 5:15), and many people don’t like to admit that the Law is no longer the truth that makes men godly either. Here at Berean Bible Society, we often hear from people who tell us that we are not godly because we don’t insist that men keep the sabbath (cf. Col. 2:16), and because we don’t call food that God has cleansed unclean (Acts 10:15). Those things used to constitute godliness under the Law, but they don’t under grace!
Godliness today doesn’t consist of resting on the sabbath, it consists of resting in the work that the Lord Jesus Christ did for us on the cross! The sabbath was just a type, a symbol, of such rest. Godliness today also no longer consists of viewing certain foods as unclean. The only reason it was godly under the Law to view certain foods as unclean was because under the Law certain people were unclean—the Gentiles (Lev. 20:24,25 cf. Acts 10:15,28). So godliness today consists of recognizing that we have the liberty to eat foods that were once unclean because we recognize that Gentiles are no longer unclean in God’s sight.
In addition, while observing Israel’s feasts made a man godly under the Law, godliness today understands that Christ is the fulfillment of the Law’s seven feasts. “Christ our passover is sacrificed for us” (I Cor. 5:7), so there is no need for us to keep the feast of passover. And because Christ our passover is sacrificed for us, “we have now received the atonement” (Rom. 5:11), so we don’t have to observe the Day of Atonement either.
In short, “the truth which is after godliness” has undergone a dispensational change from what it was under the Law to what it is today under grace. And Paul was made an apostle to get men to acknowledge that dispensational change. If you will acknowledge it, I guarantee it will revolutionize your Christian life, and make you eternally glad you did!
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/an-apostle-according-to-the-truth/
Titus 1:1 Paul, a servant of God, and an apostle of Jesus Christ, according to the faith of God’s elect, and the acknowledging of the truth which is after godliness;
Hosea 5:15 I will go and return to my place, till they acknowledge their offence, and seek my face: in their affliction they will seek me early.
Colossians 2:16 Let no man therefore judge you in meat, or in drink, or in respect of an holyday, or of the new moon, or of the sabbath days:
Acts 10:15 And the voice spake unto him again the second time, What God hath cleansed, that call not thou common.
Leviticus 20:24 But I have said unto you, Ye shall inherit their land, and I will give it unto you to possess it, a land that floweth with milk and honey: I am the LORD your God, which have separated you from other people.
25 Ye shall therefore put difference between clean beasts and unclean, and between unclean fowls and clean: and ye shall not make your souls abominable by beast, or by fowl, or by any manner of living thing that creepeth on the ground, which I have separated from you as unclean.
Acts 10:28 And he said unto them, Ye know how that it is an unlawful thing for a man that is a Jew to keep company, or come unto one of another nation; but God hath shewed me that I should not call any man common or unclean.
1 Corinthians 5:7 Purge out therefore the old leaven, that ye may be a new lump, as ye are unleavened. For even Christ our passover is sacrificed for us:
Romans 5:11 And not only so, but we also joy in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom we have now received the atonement.
Verse of the Day
Then he said to them all: “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross daily and follow me. For whoever wants to save their life will lose it, but whoever loses their life for me will save it.
Luke 9:23-24 NIV BibleGateway.com
Clarence Thomas speaks on “dogma” charge:
https://www.dailysignal.com/2019/04/11/clarence-thomas-speaks-out-on-amy-coney-barrett-dogma-charge/
(I just love Clarence Thomas – agape love ofcourse 🙂 )
Hungarian Opera Asked Singers to Identify as Black to Meet ‘Absurd’ Casting Requirements
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/04/11/hungarian-opera-asks-singers-identify-black-fulfil-absurd-casting-requirements/
Not enough classically-trained black opera singers in Hungary, appears to be the problem
… imagine that …
