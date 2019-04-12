April 12th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #813

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray……..
🌟 “ “Because the poor are plundered and the needy groan,
I will now arise,” says the Lord.
“I will protect them from those who malign them.” ” 🌟
— Psalm 12:5
———————-
***Praise: Update: President Trump’s approval rating is 55%(overall) and 58% (economic)
———————-
🙏 Pray:
— for extra protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for new strong, loyal leaders taking over positions of those who recently resigned
— for our Fighting Patriots on the frontline: Tom Fitton, Jim Jordan, Kris Kobach, Doug Miller, Stephen Miller, Candace Owens, Sidney Powell, Sarah Sanders and many, many other Patriots….
— for AG Barr to do the right thing for Our America
— for removal of Ilhan Omar from Congress
— for Constitutional Amendment to abolish Electoral College, to be DOA (Dead on Arrival) in Senate
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote, to remain DOA in Senate
— all illegal voting be exposed and corrected
— for Congress to get rid of border/immigration loopholes soon
— our American WALL…build it with speed and safety for WALL-builders
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses and border dogs
— Trump Storm Coming
—————————————————–
🦅 “I couldn’t care less about the campaign. This is not a campaign. This is now about people.This is about telling the truth”.
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Praying !
Amen. Yes Mr. President, It is all about Truth!
Donald Trump Retweet
Yup, describes it pretty damn well. And it’s so well-deserved too, Lieu had it coming, every last bit of it.
the wishful thinking of the bully – meet my friend Mike Tyson
Donald Trump Retweet
Of course he did. Chew on this fact: RR successfully prosecuted Gen Cartwright who purposely leaked stuxnet (probably on ozero,s order to help his Iran cave-in) to NYT’s reporter Sanger. Cartwright’s lawyer was Greg Craig ozero’s White House counsel who is now under indictment on multiple charges leading back to Podesta lobbying with Pro putin Ukrainians. O zero pardoned Cartwright when he left the presidency.
Peter Strzok ‘s brother is married to Gen Cartwright’s daughter. Interesting family that.
Incredible.
Did not know that. Thanks for peeling another layer off the onion of Obama evil.
it’s not a swamp; it’s a cesspool
my wife’s in DC this week; I’m not
be interesting to see how long it takes her to recover
Donald Trump Retweet
I think I actually hate everyone on that channel. And I try not “hate” people, cuz it’s just not a good way to go through life. But in their case: I can’t help myself. Go through the list of the 25 or so regurgitated “talent” on that channel. Cuomo. Lemonpuss. Screechy Navarro. Bipolar Phil Mudd. Josh Freaking Campbell. Wolf. Cooper. Tapper. Burnett. Baldwin. Stelter. That Fool Toobin. Cillizard. Shifty Eyes Clapper, of course. etc. etc. You hate them all too, don’t you. No… go ahead… run down the list… it’s a fun little mental exercise…
Old Man Bernstein. Van “The Man” Jones. Joe Blow, or whatever the Hell his name is. The Black Lady Who’s Name I Can’t Remember That Insists That All White People Are Racist And Really Really Really Wants You To Know That’s How She Feels.
Homophobe Joy Reed hates racist, especially gay racist.
You can’t leave out Anderson Cooper, Gloria Vanderbuilt’s poofter son and voice piece of the banking families.
Wow! I can’t believe you can rattle off all their names like that, by network!
To me, they are all just arseholes and barstuds, and the only time I see any of them, is when someone pists a video clip, and then I don’t pay attention to their names, generally.
Might I humbly suggest putting DOWN the remote, getting AWAY from the idiot box, and meditate on cutting the cord?
Not just the cable, or satellite cord, I have cut the BROADCAST antenae cord, as well.
I’m not saying their isn’t a period of cold turkey withdrawals, but it doesn’t last long, and it feels Sooo good after.
Just a thought, if you can name all those lowlifes on msnbc,…or cnn, etc. you really need to adjust your programming, you’ll be GLAD you did!
Mr. P,
Thank you for your honesty. This Treeper home has me rethinking so many things, praying daily, learning, digesting so much truth.
There are some things I can’t seem to abide. After educating myself on it, Islam is one. And after similar education for over 40 years now, Marxism is another.
I can not look at propagandists for either without complete contempt. Their ideas and actions kill people and send them into subjugation and misery. Their mouth pieces are as guilty as their non practicing and practicving leaders.
Lemon, and the others you list are propagandist Amerikans. They are not in the command and control orbit that Bernie or Omar, Nancy or Chucky, Obumbles or Soros, move in. That group is ‘command and control’.
Lemon and company are one bunker over from command and control in the propagandist Goebles bunker.
The time has not yet arrived. Scum like Omar and Bernie are useful in their idiocy for educational purposes. I like that they are the face of the evil they spew, and I pray they spew more and louder, so people observe and get a good dose of education about them.
I have to admit that I would probably just step over them if they were injured on the side walk. I will wrestle with my conscience about that, especially during Lent.
Thanks for your posts. We bide our time and wait, knowing well who they are.
But they give us great clips. I love laughing at stupid. Who doesn’t watch election night 2016 footage for fun and laughter. Don’t kill the comedy.
I get to see all those FUN parts you speak of, when they are posted here.
Just like I got to see Candace Owens bitch slap that fool lieu. Don’t need to watch the crap, to see the ‘good’parts, at all!
Oh, so true, Dutch.
Well, they are not worth the effort to hate them, but if I saw them bleeding to death on the sidewalk, I’d step over them and continue on my way with a happy whistle.
But hate? Nope, don’t hate rattlesnakes or spiders either.
I would be sorely tempted to give them CPR,…(pump the blood OUT, faster) but I try not to waste time/energy hating, agree.
Thank you Mr.Piddles. I never hate or use the word “hate” but I’m getting there because of the crapola from the creepola on your list. I never even say “I hate when that happens”. “These are times that try men’s (and women’s) souls.” MAGA/KAG !
Fox has CNN alter egos. Napolitano = Toobin, Smith = Cooper, Williams = Lemon, Brazile = Navarro…and many more…anyone ?
I got two ringers…….Cavuto and Gasbagorino…….a pair all ther own
Every time I see these vile Stalinists on television….any of them……I flip them off. Makes me feel better.
When I see the hypocrite racist Oprah Winfry I really get pizzed off. She got lucky, plucked from obscurity to host a t.v. show. The majority of the t.v. audience was Caucasian, both in studio and at homes who watched her show.
America, the only country in the world where Blacks and other non Caucasians, even illegal aliens, have made millions of dollars in personal wealth. They could not have achieved such wealth anywhere else, unless they took over a country with force and became Dictator for life.
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
I hope they’re archiving this stuff for when they’re up for time off for good behavior
It’s true. He really IS Forrest Gump’s stupid half brother.
“Then one time Mr Brennan, he told me to go to the White House.
So I went to spy on the President.
Again.
And I hid behind the curtains.
Again.”
This is the guy that was tasked with defending the nation against the best intelligence operatives the Russians, Chinese and virtually everybody else could muster?
And his two top men were McCabe and Strzok?
Ah well. At least from here the only has to be up.
So If Nixon had gotten FBI director Hoover to order the break into the DNC at the Watergate rather than an former FBI agent like G. Gordon Liddy it would have been ok.
Hoover died right before the break-in so Nixon couldn’t have asked him so he used former agents as his plumbers.
Ted “Stupid” in Leiu of brains.
What could possibly go wrong?
Propaganda machine Wikipedia refers to the great American heroes of the Alamo as “occupiers.” If so, then what are the millions of dumb, deranged, diseased, deadly invaders from the 3rd world s—-oles around the planet.
Excellent. Now we can just eliminate public education and issue tablets.
Going to make a prediction. Get ready to be greatly disappointed with Julian Assange. I assure you Julian Assange could care less about MAGA. I’m sticking with President Trump. Assaange is not a Patriot (heck he isn’t even American), He is an ideologue.
And without him, Hillary Clinton would very likely be President and, among other things, there would be no CTH as Sundane would be in a cell down the corridor from Donald Trump, and neither would have internet access.
You spelled “idiot” wrong.
Assange has done some things that, on balance, worked out well; he has done others that, on balance, worked out poorly. The problem is that he never intelligently assessed his presentations’ First-order consequences, Second-order consequences, or follow-on consequences — which means he never had a plan to enhance their efficacy or mitigate their pain. He released translations because he thought they were salacious, without considering what their effect on policy might be (First-order), or whether this would put the translators in fear of their lives (Second-order), or whether this would lead to a breakdown in communications between locals and Americans (follow-on).
He’s still maintaining that “Wikileaks never hurt anyone” — which is just stupid whining. People have been killed because of information Wikileaks released — and I doubt their deaths were painless. Nor were their loved ones unaffected.
That said, he’s been soliciting leaks and publishing them. If that’s criminal, we’re gonna need a bigger gallows.
Yep, we’re just lucky most of it seems to have helped our side more than, say, Clinton or Soros.
It’s scary, because we are literally hanging on the roll of the dice right now.
Assange needs to prove to me that he is a patriot and not just a spy. Anyone who associates himself with Chelsea Manning isn’t all good. There are other real heroes that need pardons over Julian Assange, like Eddie Gallagher and Gen. Flynn.
He didn’t make the choices you wanted him to make because they conflicted with his first order choice – Sunlight is best. Secrets are the downfall of free peoples. That is his belief and he has lived up to it, few do. Agree or not he get my respect for his bravery in acting his principles.
Then explain why none of his leaks were on Russia or China, exclusively the US. At least the Panama papers revealed everyone and their financial crimes including Xi Mao 2.0.
If you excuse his actions as a foreign national targeting a dipshit army guy to break into a US govt server, then you excuse the chinese hackers, nk hackers who exposed private information and even the Lunatic and her dodgy server leaking classified information.
I know people who were hacked and exposed by China. US citizens with security clearances.
How is this different? People died that where exposed by his leaks.
So you and Napier believe Chelsea Manning is a hero and wrongly convicted?
I agree his is an ideologue, which means potentially a fanatic, and that is never good, cause “fanatacism consists of redoubling your effort, while forgetting your aim!”
Moral consistancy may be admirable, but it means viewing the world in absolutist, blacks and whites, when the real world is many shades of grey.
my fear is he’s too full of himself to know his best play is to offer POTUS & Barr et al something big
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why??
wonderful – don’t miss this; it’s so good to be able to celebrate
Trump campaign publishes new 2020 video…
Posted by Kane on April 11, 2019 10:02 pm
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-campaign-publishes-new-2020-video/
Here duchess01…
Answer: VOTING. Trump Ticket. Deplorables-ALL.
Utmost respect is due all great Americans who vote. Undeterred by seemingly endless long lines, freezing rain…whatever. Reminds me of “Neither rain nor snow nor gloom of night…”. Fewer than 50% voted in Nov 2018. Meanwhile alien scum were voting early and often.
Love it.
PT is coming on strong in these preliminary openers for 2020. Probably a good approach, makes it clear he’s ready for a bruising campaign no matter who the Democrat nominee will be. And he’ll give it as hard as he gets it. By now the Democrats’ lines of attack have been revealed, I’d guess they’ve played their cards rather too early in light of facing a determined warrior like PDJT.
Yep, To bad PDJT doesn’t have any experience or skill in “Branding”,…either his own ‘product’, or the ‘competition’/s
He’s our “glorious bastard’, and this is going to be something to see. I ALMOST feel sorry for whoever the Dems select (short straw?) to get in the ring with him.
Don’t know if this was posted before but here is the President allowing the press into a private meeting in San Antonio TX to discuss the problems on the border.
April 28, 2010
Donald Trump interview
w/ Larry King (5:56)
Omar & Tlaib must be screened for explosives before being permitted entry to our Capitol building, the 4th 9/11 target. The Muslims returned to the WTC on 9/11 to finish business after a misfire in 1992. They’ll be back to the Capitol.
Take a look at what’s happening at the FBI. Of course nothings happening. Lol.
https://oig.justice.gov/ongoing/fbi.htm
Just their boss said “spying” in open hearing & was a bull 2 days in a row & Ds respond w/ fear so w/e
Just because you don’t see it doesn’t mean it is not there.
How true. Now think about all the bs that was spread that the FBI isn’t cleaning house.
#winning #MAGA
Same sh#t, different week, different year.
A do nothing Congress…
Because General Flynn is a straight, white, Christian, male hero and Smollett is a black, gay, criminal pervert.
And we exist all over the world!
Aside from Steel thinking that PTrump should fly a very sick Assange home …here is a list of 100 WikiLeaks that should have put HRC and her lovebug Huma in prison for a very longtime
https://phibetaiota.net/2019/04/robert-steele-julian-assange-arrested-celebrating-100-top-wikileaks-on-hillary-clinton-violations-of-the-law-sufficient-to-put-her-in-jail-for-all-eternity/
The young bloods of the party may not know what they’re doing, but the old guard definitely look jaded and tired at this point. In the wake of the Mueller debacle, they’ll easily be pushed aside and the party, under control of the zealots, will move leftwards.
That’ll frighten the bejazus out of the traditional Democrat voters who’ll stay at home in droves next year, so it’ll be easy for Trump to campaign in 2020 on a platform one plank of which will be saving America from socialism. He was already planning to do that anyway. It’s the obvious move.
Pick me, you get MAGA, pick them, you get Venezuela.
Pointman
The ramifications of Mueller’s failure
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2019/03/28/the-ramifications-of-muellers-failure/
