Adios – BREAKING: Ninth Circuit Court Stays Lower Court Injunction – Migrants Can Be Returned to Mexico…

The ninth circuit court of appeals has ruled unanimously in favor of staying an earlier ruling from Federal Judge Richard Seeborg which blocked President Trump from returning illegal aliens (economic migrants) to Mexico pending their asylum hearing.

The repatriation/deportation program can continue. A major win for President Trump

(Via Associated Press) 4:45 p.m. – A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked a judge’s order that would have stopped the Trump administration from returning asylum seekers to Mexico.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay Friday.  (link)

 

  1. Sherri Young says:
    April 12, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Yes, it is temporary but…the 9th Circus agreed with Trump?!!!!!

  2. labrat says:
    April 12, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    See what happens when you threaten to send them to their neighborhood.

  3. starfcker says:
    April 12, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    We either have a country or we don’t. The return of Common Sense will be very helpful and making sure we do

  4. James Carpenter says:
    April 12, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    The 9th Circus agrees with Trump?
    Oh, great.
    Next thing you know, we’ll be dodging flying pigs and throwing snowballs in Hell.

  5. joeknuckles says:
    April 12, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Vaya con Dios, mis amigos. Don’t let that big, beautiful door hit you in the ass on the way out.

  6. MTeresa says:
    April 12, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Can the DHS please, pretty please with sugar on top………….deport the 9th Circuit Court?

  7. amwick says:
    April 12, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    The 9th circuit said that Seeborg was wrong.

    From the AP The government says Seeborg’s order is erroneous and endangers the public during a humanitarian crisis at the border.

    So does he get a slap on the wrist or something? When will someone challenge a single judge issuing an injunction against the President?

  8. Elizabeth Raynor Short says:
    April 12, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    9th Circus must be getting the message. Unanimous pro-America decision. Unbelievable. There will be conquences for its lawlessness. Break it up. Settle all migrants in their fair sanctuary cities. Hahaha.

  9. Snuzzy says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    All of these “judges” in our country are a GD joke!! How dare they play with us, the American CITIZEN as they further their own ideology!!! What does the deep state have on SC Justice John Roberts??

  10. lansdalechip says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    Holy cow!
    The dog done caught its tail!

  12. Darren says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    Sending to sanct cities had a positive effect on the 9th. Lol

  13. Rebelchick says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    The 9th circuit black robes ride in to rescue the demonrats from their utter hypocrisy!!

    Still not tired of winning.

  14. Revenant says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    Judges:

    Paul J. Watford: Obama appointee, former RBG clerk.
    Diarmuid F. O’Scannlain: Reagan appointee. Senior status. Wrote majority opinion of Young v. Hawaii
    William A. Fletcher: Clinton appointee.

  15. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    With all the good news of the day, this has to be the best. 9th Circus agreeing with PDJT.

    Darren, I totally agree that PDJT’s plan to bus the illegals to sanctuary cities and probably cut off Fed funding effected the 9th Circus’s decision.

  16. Sue Fowler says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    Constitutional Interpretaion:
    Invaders MUST ve returned to Mexico. EVERY LAST ONE.

  17. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    now GTFO!

  18. TwoLaine says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    Drop them off at Nancy’s house on the way out. She has walls they will want to climb.

  19. Sandra-VA says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    Fantastic news!!! 😁

  20. PInky1920 says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    They’re gonna need a whole lot of defibrillators in DC….lol.

    They don’t know whether to *hit it go blind right now; Pelosi has probably soiled her Depends for the third time today…

    • Southern Belle says:
      April 12, 2019 at 10:32 pm

      PInky, LOL! OMG! LOL! I thought my family was the only one to speak that phrase “don’t know whether to *hit or go blind!” LOL!

    • andyocoregon says:
      April 12, 2019 at 11:04 pm

      I wonder how many of us rolled on the floor laughing when we heard this 9th Circus Court decision today? My wife came into the computer room and asked what I was laughing so hard about. Once I told her, she couldn’t stop laughing either.

  21. Robert Smith says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    It’s clear that woman in pink is a smuggler.

    She’s smuggling in a couple of puppies across the Sonoran desert.

  22. Perot Conservative says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    1. FAST TRACK DEPORTATIONS TO SOUTHERN MEXICO AND CENTRAL AMERICA

    2. Notify deportees a return capture will be lose them all coyote $$, a felony, and deportation

    3. EXECUTIVE ORDER / AUTHORIZATION TO USE MILITARY AIRCRAFT AND NATIONAL GUARD PERSONNEL TO ACHIEVE #1.

    4. OVERTIME FUNDS FOR ICE, IMMIGRATION JUDGES, ETC., AUTHORIZED.

  23. simicharmed says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    Very good news..it is!..

    I also enjoy the thought these illegal aliens will be sent to each Sanctuary City across the Nation.

    These morons suffering from TDS in each of these jurisdictions need to pay for their idiocy. They want foreign alien freeloaders – they should get every one of them.

    Welfare checks is what the invaders are after…WELFARE CHECKS. Nothing else. Useless US Congress enabled this problem.

    Ben Carson said it the best during the Presidential Debates of 2016 – ELIMINATE THE GOODIES will solve the problem! (he actually said “goodies”)…. he was/is correct. All the Leftist Failed States provide abundant Goodies to the Illegal Aliens!

    Perhaps Campaign Finance Laws need to be enforced here…

  24. Nigella says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    Unfortunately it’s temporary and they are hearing arguments Tuesday.

    • jbowen82 says:
      April 12, 2019 at 10:40 pm

      I wouldn’t worry too much about that. They wouldn’t have granted the stay unless there’s a substantial chance of the government prevailing on the merits. It’s rare for the loser on the temporary to come back and win on the permanent.

  26. Tiffthis says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:40 pm

    The 9th must have gotten a call from pelosi- since PDJT threatened to bus illegals to sanctuary cities/ states 💯. Nancy has finally learned that PDJT doesn’t bluff

    • fractionalexponent says:
      April 12, 2019 at 11:06 pm

      Too late. Trump does things before he talks about them. He fired Comey while Comey was giving a speech in California. He cancelled Pelosi’s flight while she was on the way to base Andrews.

      The first bus of illegals will let out at her house tonight.

  27. joeknuckles says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    For the illegals that we can’t deport, I have a few suggested holding areas for them. All are in Hawaii, where it will be easier to round them up for deportation.
    1) Kaanapali Beach—-that strip of Beach between the overpriced hotels and the ocean
    2) Oprah’s humongous estate on Hawaii, the one with the 120 million dollar driveway.
    3) Zuckerberg’s place on Kauai.
    4) that small island which I can’t recall the name of that is owned by a tech billionaire.

    • livefreeordieguy says:
      April 12, 2019 at 10:58 pm

      Why does Hawaii get all of the benefit, Joe?… I hereby volunteer the islands of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard…. Send as many illegals as possible for holding until, as Congressman Hank Johnson warned, the islands reach the point where they might capsize.

    • Perot Conservative says:
      April 12, 2019 at 11:09 pm

      $120M driveway? Please explain.

      Like

  28. tav144 says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:47 pm

    Yeah, because Trump was gonna send them all to their backyard.

  29. sundance says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:49 pm

  30. Rocket says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    Awesome!

  31. Carson Napier says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    Did the Ninth Circuit Court reprimand Federal Judge Richard Seeborg for his misbehavior in making his unconstitutional ruling ?

  32. Katherine McCoun says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:54 pm

    This is it for the night. Ending the flow of news from the internet on a good note. See you all tomorrow for more winning!

  33. jk36 says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:54 pm

    A side point: “ignorance of the law is no excuse”. Really? So FEDERAL CIRCUIT JUDGES disagree with each other all the time…yet we are supposed to know all the laws and not violate them. Yet trained professionals, who attended law school, who study and live it each day don’t agree on what it says…but we are supposed to know all the laws and not violate them. Really?

  34. Chip Doctor says:
    April 12, 2019 at 10:57 pm

    Ann, please tell our VSGPOTUS that you are sorry for being such an ass.

  35. Landslide says:
    April 12, 2019 at 11:05 pm

    I think I read last week that Stephen Miller proposed sending lots of lawyers to rule “on the spot” regarding asylum claims. Then back they go. I don’t know if that is an actual plan or not.

    I also read that only a tiny percentage actually qualify for asylum status. Maybe as low as 3%.

  36. Treehugger says:
    April 12, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    Wow

  37. MAGAbear says:
    April 12, 2019 at 11:11 pm

    Wat?!! The 9th Circus did something right?!!

    The left just keeps losing. It’s a beautiful thing. 😉

    Now, back to my NHL playoffs binge watching. The action is furious!!!

  38. andyocoregon says:
    April 12, 2019 at 11:11 pm

    I had my TV next to my computer on Fox News and when Shannon Bream’s show came on, I could have sworn she referred to that court as The 9th Circus Court. I replayed it 3 times and I could swear that’s what she said. Lovin’ it.

  39. GB Bari says:
    April 12, 2019 at 11:12 pm

    Howww sweet it is……

    (h/t to Jackie Gleason)

