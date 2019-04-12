Adios – BREAKING: Ninth Circuit Court Stays Lower Court Injunction – Migrants Can Be Returned to Mexico…

The ninth circuit court of appeals has ruled unanimously in favor of staying an earlier ruling from Federal Judge Richard Seeborg which blocked President Trump from returning illegal aliens (economic migrants) to Mexico pending their asylum hearing.
The repatriation/deportation program can continue. A major win for President Trump
(Via Associated Press) 4:45 p.m. – A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked a judge’s order that would have stopped the Trump administration from returning asylum seekers to Mexico.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay Friday. (link)
Yes, it is temporary but…the 9th Circus agreed with Trump?!!!!!
I was thinking the same thing!
THAT’S how u know things are a’changin!!!
Really hope for the better.
*grabbing chest* Ethyl! This is the big one!
*Elizabeth
Yes, Elizabeth…. But that’s OK, we got the point. 🙂
As Curly used to say, “It’s a Co-Ink-A-Dink!” …………. LOL!
I forgot…………… “Nyuk, Nyuk”.
The feeling is parimutal!
I think Ethyl was the Streaker. Or something. 😂
Sherri, and that is amazing considering it is the 9th CC but I suspect the new judges sent by Trump helped make the difference.
I think the threat to bus them all to California might have given them pause. Winning!
You can bet Gavin Newsome and Nancy Pelosi were burning up the phones at the 9th Circus Court today, ha ha.
Gavin Newsom was worried the buses will show up at his $3.7 million dollar, kid friendly, mansion. It has six bedrooms, huge pool and tennis courts. Plenty of room for lots of illegals.
That’s my thinking. The next bus could park in their neighborhood.
I wish someone had the spine to go after Soros and his Comrads like Koch brothers and Steyer.
And investigate these Commie judges.
So so many need investigation. A pipe dream
InAz:
Hopefully NOT a pipe dream! 🙂
President Trump has been working with Turtle to do the following…
https://theresurgent.com/2019/01/31/president-trump-may-be-about-to-flip-the-ninth-circuit/
Trump threatens to “dump” these noble, asylum-seekers into every sanctuary city and state … and voila! … the most Anti-Trump politicized-court in the land (sorry Chief Justice Roberts) unanimously sides with My President
LikeLiked by 18 people
It’s so obvious! Had they at least waited a few days, they could have said there was no correlation. Of course we wouldn’t have believed them, but the Fake News groups would have had something to hang their hats on. As it is, liberals all over the country are crying and conservatives are all laughing. I know I am. 🙂
They agreed because PDJT are dropping illegals to their doorstep. Promises made. Promises kept. MAGA
LikeLiked by 12 people
Exactly!
Amazing to see the 9th circus change.
https://www.dailysignal.com/2019/02/01/trump-nominations-begin-to-remake-the-liberal-9th-circuit/
LikeLiked by 9 people
Gotta love those “stinging setbacks”
The winning is getting totally out of control when the 9th Circuit joins the fun… And you just know that 53% likely voter approval rating is understated… It’s almost like PDJT is winning TOO MUCH this week… Almost.
Think this has anything to do with President Trump telling the sanctuary cities that he is going send the illegals to stay at there house?
I know I called and put on a good act of being appalled that they might be coming to stay in Hennepin County, Minnesota. Then I reminded Lake of the Isles dwellers that migrants liked to camp by bodies of water because it is so handy to do their business in every morning or empty their night pails. Oh and take a bath too. And how are they going to like dealing with the brown scum line on their magnificent sail boats. Or the aroma of an evening NOT being stakes on the barbie.
It is just amazing to me that we are having to fight like heck for EVERY,SINGLE ,THING to MAGA. Dems are so mad from losing now they will not give Trump ANYTHING.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Resistance is a dedicated bunch. What is amazing is that there are people who agree with them. Deranged for sure.
Sayit2016, I must say it is a bit fun to rip it out of their bleeding fingers. 😁
It’s a whole different kind of ruling when the illegal migrants will be plopped in your backyard! HAHAHAHAHA
Does everyone know that once released into our Country illegals are given a work permit, and along with the work permit is a Social Security number. That is a pretty well kept secret.
I don’t have the link for the audio recording of an interview in which this fact was mentioned. If anyone else listened to the interview and can post the link I would appreciate it.
You know why,think back to hie s tweet that they are going to send all of then to sanctuary CA and starting with SF,Pelosi.
See what happens when you threaten to send them to their neighborhood.
LOL
Is there any evidence of a connection between Trump’s threat to send illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities? I wonder about that…
LikeLiked by 12 people
Good question.
Not really.
A temporary stay in favor of President Trump or a permanent stay of criminal illegals in the 9th sanctuary circuit. I can see the logic.
Evidence? Timing is everything
24 hrs is my evidence. Trump is a badass.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
We either have a country or we don’t. The return of Common Sense will be very helpful and making sure we do
The 9th Circus agrees with Trump?
Oh, great.
Next thing you know, we’ll be dodging flying pigs and throwing snowballs in Hell.
The worst part are where the flying pigs are departing from. 😉
Free bacon!
Vaya con Dios, mis amigos. Don’t let that big, beautiful door hit you in the ass on the way out.
Querido!
My taller half told me to send this to you, joe!
Can the DHS please, pretty please with sugar on top………….deport the 9th Circuit Court?
The 9th circuit said that Seeborg was wrong.
From the AP The government says Seeborg’s order is erroneous and endangers the public during a humanitarian crisis at the border.
So does he get a slap on the wrist or something? When will someone challenge a single judge issuing an injunction against the President?
Super secret probation for you, Judge Seeborg.
9th Circus must be getting the message. Unanimous pro-America decision. Unbelievable. There will be conquences for its lawlessness. Break it up. Settle all migrants in their fair sanctuary cities. Hahaha.
Yeah, send busloads of Central American Illegals to Sanctuary Cities until they rescind that title.
All of these “judges” in our country are a GD joke!! How dare they play with us, the American CITIZEN as they further their own ideology!!! What does the deep state have on SC Justice John Roberts??
Holy cow!
The dog done caught its tail!
If the 9th circuit starts making more sound judgements…don’t forget…
——-
Trump reshapes long-liberal 9th Circuit, as Republican-appointed judges gain seats on court
https://www-foxnews-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-reshapes-9th-circuit-gop-judges-near-majority.amp?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxnews.com%2Fpolitics%2Ftrump-reshapes-9th-circuit-gop-judges-near-majority
Sending to sanct cities had a positive effect on the 9th. Lol
The 9th circuit black robes ride in to rescue the demonrats from their utter hypocrisy!!
Still not tired of winning.
Judges:
Paul J. Watford: Obama appointee, former RBG clerk.
Diarmuid F. O’Scannlain: Reagan appointee. Senior status. Wrote majority opinion of Young v. Hawaii
William A. Fletcher: Clinton appointee.
With all the good news of the day, this has to be the best. 9th Circus agreeing with PDJT.
Darren, I totally agree that PDJT’s plan to bus the illegals to sanctuary cities and probably cut off Fed funding effected the 9th Circus’s decision.
Can we start a Go Fund Me for providing free transportation to illegals to any Sanctuary City of their choice in the USA ? I
Discounts to Mexico. Great suggestion!
Constitutional Interpretaion:
Invaders MUST ve returned to Mexico. EVERY LAST ONE.
now GTFO!
Drop them off at Nancy’s house on the way out. She has walls they will want to climb.
Someone should install this sign at her driveway…
Fantastic news!!! 😁
They’re gonna need a whole lot of defibrillators in DC….lol.
They don’t know whether to *hit it go blind right now; Pelosi has probably soiled her Depends for the third time today…
PInky, LOL! OMG! LOL! I thought my family was the only one to speak that phrase “don’t know whether to *hit or go blind!” LOL!
I wonder how many of us rolled on the floor laughing when we heard this 9th Circus Court decision today? My wife came into the computer room and asked what I was laughing so hard about. Once I told her, she couldn’t stop laughing either.
It’s clear that woman in pink is a smuggler.
She’s smuggling in a couple of puppies across the Sonoran desert.
with those puppies, we can let her in.
Now that thar was funny, RS
1. FAST TRACK DEPORTATIONS TO SOUTHERN MEXICO AND CENTRAL AMERICA
2. Notify deportees a return capture will be lose them all coyote $$, a felony, and deportation
3. EXECUTIVE ORDER / AUTHORIZATION TO USE MILITARY AIRCRAFT AND NATIONAL GUARD PERSONNEL TO ACHIEVE #1.
4. OVERTIME FUNDS FOR ICE, IMMIGRATION JUDGES, ETC., AUTHORIZED.
Very good news..it is!..
I also enjoy the thought these illegal aliens will be sent to each Sanctuary City across the Nation.
These morons suffering from TDS in each of these jurisdictions need to pay for their idiocy. They want foreign alien freeloaders – they should get every one of them.
Welfare checks is what the invaders are after…WELFARE CHECKS. Nothing else. Useless US Congress enabled this problem.
Ben Carson said it the best during the Presidential Debates of 2016 – ELIMINATE THE GOODIES will solve the problem! (he actually said “goodies”)…. he was/is correct. All the Leftist Failed States provide abundant Goodies to the Illegal Aliens!
Perhaps Campaign Finance Laws need to be enforced here…
Unfortunately it’s temporary and they are hearing arguments Tuesday.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The first bus of illegals will let out at her house tonight.
For the illegals that we can’t deport, I have a few suggested holding areas for them. All are in Hawaii, where it will be easier to round them up for deportation.
1) Kaanapali Beach—-that strip of Beach between the overpriced hotels and the ocean
2) Oprah’s humongous estate on Hawaii, the one with the 120 million dollar driveway.
3) Zuckerberg’s place on Kauai.
4) that small island which I can’t recall the name of that is owned by a tech billionaire.
Why does Hawaii get all of the benefit, Joe?… I hereby volunteer the islands of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard…. Send as many illegals as possible for holding until, as Congressman Hank Johnson warned, the islands reach the point where they might capsize.
$120M driveway? Please explain.
Yeah, because Trump was gonna send them all to their backyard.
Awesome!
Did the Ninth Circuit Court reprimand Federal Judge Richard Seeborg for his misbehavior in making his unconstitutional ruling ?
This is it for the night. Ending the flow of news from the internet on a good note. See you all tomorrow for more winning!
Good night, Katherine… We understand… All this winning is exhausting!
A side point: “ignorance of the law is no excuse”. Really? So FEDERAL CIRCUIT JUDGES disagree with each other all the time…yet we are supposed to know all the laws and not violate them. Yet trained professionals, who attended law school, who study and live it each day don’t agree on what it says…but we are supposed to know all the laws and not violate them. Really?
If you become an illegal alien, every excuse is acceptable.
We should all charge across the border and come back with fake IDs and see what happens.
Ann, please tell our VSGPOTUS that you are sorry for being such an ass.
I think I read last week that Stephen Miller proposed sending lots of lawyers to rule “on the spot” regarding asylum claims. Then back they go. I don’t know if that is an actual plan or not.
I also read that only a tiny percentage actually qualify for asylum status. Maybe as low as 3%.
Wow
Wat?!! The 9th Circus did something right?!!
The left just keeps losing. It’s a beautiful thing. 😉
Now, back to my NHL playoffs binge watching. The action is furious!!!
I had my TV next to my computer on Fox News and when Shannon Bream’s show came on, I could have sworn she referred to that court as The 9th Circus Court. I replayed it 3 times and I could swear that’s what she said. Lovin’ it.
Howww sweet it is……
(h/t to Jackie Gleason)
