Adios – BREAKING: Ninth Circuit Court Stays Lower Court Injunction – Migrants Can Be Returned to Mexico…

The ninth circuit court of appeals has ruled unanimously in favor of staying an earlier ruling from Federal Judge Richard Seeborg which blocked President Trump from returning illegal aliens (economic migrants) to Mexico pending their asylum hearing.

The repatriation/deportation program can continue. A major win for President Trump

(Via Associated Press) 4:45 p.m. – A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked a judge’s order that would have stopped the Trump administration from returning asylum seekers to Mexico. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay Friday. (link)

STORY: The 9th Circuit, long the target of President Trump’s attacks on Twitter, delivered a victory Friday for his administration by temporarily allowing a policy of forcing migrants to stay in Mexico while their asylum claims are processed to continue.https://t.co/4hiEqoRZrB — Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) April 13, 2019

Advertisements