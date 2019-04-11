Creepy Porn Lawyer Indicted on 36 More Federal Charges of Tax Evasion, Bank Fraud, Perjury and Theft From Clients…

Wow, CPL is having a very bad day. [Details Here] The scale of the new grand jury indictments against Avenatti for his alleged criminal behavior is clear; if convicted on all counts he could spend 335 years in prison.

Attorney Michael Avenatti has been charged in a 36-count federal indictment alleging he stole millions of dollars from clients, did not pay his taxes, committed bank fraud and lied in bankruptcy proceedings.

DOJ Details on Avenatti Indictment HERE

