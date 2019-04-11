Creepy Porn Lawyer Indicted on 36 More Federal Charges of Tax Evasion, Bank Fraud, Perjury and Theft From Clients…

Wow, CPL is having a very bad day. [Details Here] The scale of the new grand jury indictments against Avenatti for his alleged criminal behavior is clear; if convicted on all counts he could spend 335 years in prison.

Attorney Michael Avenatti has been charged in a 36-count federal indictment alleging he stole millions of dollars from clients, did not pay his taxes, committed bank fraud and lied in bankruptcy proceedings.

DOJ Details on Avenatti Indictment HERE

  1. Lactantius says:
    April 11, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    Fundamentally, Michael Avenatti does not draw a bright line between right and wrong. He is an acrobat on the slippery slope of his own making who plays the odds and calculates in others their willingness to pay him off in order to make him go away. As they used to say in the old west, “those who live by the gun, die by the gun.”

    Michael Avenatti had a lousy game plan for his future. He lived hard and fast in the here and now and the here and now has spun around and cut him in two. Tsk, tsk.

    St. Augustine wrote: “Do you wish to be great? Then begin by being. Do you desire to construct a vast and lofty fabric? Think first about the foundations of humility. The higher your structure is to be, the deeper must be its foundation.”

    Michael Avenatti is a ghost ship of immorality and as he crashes on the reef, he has no life boat and no future except redemption. His plea bargaining is going to resemble what happens to roach colonies when they are exposed to light.

    • andyocoregon says:
      April 11, 2019 at 4:52 pm

      Watch him claim he has a bad drug habit and then go into drug rehab.

      Crooks often blame drugs when they have no defense to criminal charges. They must think it will soften their sentences.

  2. JMC says:
    April 11, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    I read, I believe on Breibart, that ace correspondent Michael Avenatti appeared a total of about 120 times on CNN and MSNBC in the last 1 1/2 years. Let’s get those videos of all their on air applause and adulation out there!

  4. MIKE says:
    April 11, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    In the holy Roman Empire, his name would be Celeze Baggious.

