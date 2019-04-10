Wednesday April 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Why Not a Wall?
“And they set the altar upon his bases; for fear was upon them because of the people of those countries…” (Ezra 3:3).
At first glance, this verse doesn’t seem to make much sense. Back in Ezra’s day, a city’s walls were its main line of defense. The citizens of Jericho felt very secure within the confines of the massive wall that surrounded them. So here, if fear had fallen upon the Jews because of the enemies that surrounded them, why would they build an altar, and not a wall?
Well, as you may know, at one time Jerusalem had a wall, but when Nebuchadnezzar conquered Israel, his armies “brake down the wall of Jerusalem” (II Chron. 36:19). And the people of Israel knew why God had allowed this to happen. He had warned them,
“…if thou wilt not hearken unto the voice of the Lord thy God…a nation of fierce countenance…shall besiege thee…until thy high and fenced walls come down…” (Deut. 28:15,50,52).
So God’s people knew that, if they continued in sin, the strongest of walls could not protect them. But they also knew that if they hearkened unto the voice of the Lord, He would protect them. And now that God had allowed them to return to the land after their captivity in Babylon, hearkening to the voice of the Lord included building this altar so that they could keep the Law by observing the feast of tabernacles with a burnt offering (Ezra 3:4 cf. Lev. 23:34-36).
In the coming kingdom of heaven on earth, when God’s people will be filled with the Spirit and caused to hearken to His voice (Ezek. 36:27), God has promised them that He will be “a wall of fire round about” them (Zech. 2:5). In that day, “salvation will God appoint for walls and bulwarks” (Isa. 26:1). That’s part of what will make it heaven on earth!
But here we have a dispensational difference. Your salvation is no defense against earthly enemies. You are not in the kingdom of heaven on earth, and you are not under the Law that promised Israel that God would protect them if they were good. As a responsible member of the Body of Christ, you need to take whatever precautions necessary to protect yourself from wicked men.
We once knew a teenage girl who would go out jogging at night, assuring her mother that “the Lord will protect me.” She had obviously been listening to preachers who had applied the promises of the Law or the promises of the kingdom to us. While what she said sounds very spiritual, please don’t follow her example! This is one area where a failure to rightly divide the Word of truth could cost you your life.
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/why-not-a-wall/
Ezra 3:3 And they set the altar upon his bases; for fear was upon them because of the people of those countries: and they offered burnt offerings thereon unto the LORD, even burnt offerings morning and evening.
2 Chronicles 36:19 And they burnt the house of God, and brake down the wall of Jerusalem, and burnt all the palaces thereof with fire, and destroyed all the goodly vessels thereof.
Deuteronomy 28:15 But it shall come to pass, if thou wilt not hearken unto the voice of the LORD thy God, to observe to do all his commandments and his statutes which I command thee this day; that all these curses shall come upon thee, and overtake thee:
Deuteronpmy 28:50 A nation of fierce countenance, which shall not regard the person of the old, nor shew favour to the young:
52 And he shall besiege thee in all thy gates, until thy high and fenced walls come down, wherein thou trustedst, throughout all thy land: and he shall besiege thee in all thy gates throughout all thy land, which the LORD thy God hath given thee.
Leviticus 23:34 Speak unto the children of Israel, saying, The fifteenth day of this seventh month shall be the feast of tabernacles for seven days unto the LORD.
35 On the first day shall be an holy convocation: ye shall do no servile work therein.
36 Seven days ye shall offer an offering made by fire unto the LORD: on the eighth day shall be an holy convocation unto you; and ye shall offer an offering made by fire unto the LORD: it is a solemn assembly; and ye shall do no servile work therein.
Ezekiel 36:27 And I will put my spirit within you, and cause you to walk in my statutes, and ye shall keep my judgments, and do them.
Zechariah 2:5 For I, saith the LORD, will be unto her a wall of fire round about, and will be the glory in the midst of her.
Isaiah 26:1 In that day shall this song be sung in the land of Judah; We have a strong city; salvation will God appoint for walls and bulwarks.
She is into the sixth month of this journey. Diagnosed in October followed by double mastectomy. Many months of chemo, once completed there will be a few weeks OR I believe it will be months of radiation (lymph nodes were involved)
I know she will be A-OK at the end of this road. She is a very determined gal….and has missed just, maybe 4-5, days of work thru all this.
My heart goes out to her two young children (iirc 8 and 9 y/o) this must be extremely difficult for them. She is divorced…. no family here…. they live in Canada. So she is basically a “one man show”
Anyone inclined to send up a prayer would be appreciated I’m sure.
