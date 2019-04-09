Tuesday April 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 6 people
add public broadcasting to the list
LikeLiked by 1 person
Immersion and walk with VAN GOGH ” The starry night
Pretty cool.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One Thing
Referring to the great Temple of God, which King David so earnestly hoped to build, he said:
“ONE THING HAVE I DESIRED of the Lord; that will I seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to enquire in His temple” (Psa.27:4).
Similarly, when Martha of Bethany complained to Jesus that Mary “sat at [His] feet and heard His Word” while she was left to serve alone, the Lord answered:
“Martha, Martha, thou art careful and troubled about many things, but ONE THING IS NEEDFUL, and Mary hath chosen that good part, which shall not be taken away from her” (Luke 10: 41,42).
Today, with regard to the message of grace from the ascended, glorified Lord, the Apostle Paul exhorts us: “Let the Word of Christ dwell in you richly”(Col.3:16). Wonderful results follow such a determination to know Christ through the Word.
When the Lord Jesus opened the eyes of the blind beggar, the poor man was immediately persecuted by the religious leaders of the day. He could not answer all of their questions but he could answer the one most important to himself:
“ONE THING I KNOW, that, whereas I was blind, now I see” (John 9:25).
The rest of the narrative relates how the blind beggar also received spiritual sight as, face to face with the Son of God, he exclaimed: “Lord, I believe! …and…worshipped Him” (Ver.38).
But what about our conduct after spiritual sight has been bestowed? The most consecrated believer will acknowledge that he often fails to live up to the light he has received. St. Paul, by inspiration, gives us the solution to this problem also, saying:
“THIS ONE THING I DO: forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press [strain] toward the goal for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus” (Phil.3: 13,14).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/one-thing/
Psalm 27:4 One thing have I desired of the LORD, that will I seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the LORD, and to enquire in his temple.
Luke 10:41 And Jesus answered and said unto her, Martha, Martha, thou art careful and troubled about many things:
42 But one thing is needful: and Mary hath chosen that good part, which shall not be taken away from her.
Colossians 3:16 Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord.
John 9:25 He answered and said, Whether he be a sinner or no, I know not: one thing I know, that, whereas I was blind, now I see.
John 9:38 And he said, Lord, I believe. And he worshipped him.
Philippians 3:13 Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before,
14 I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
What happened to the April 1 release of the Comey memos?
LikeLike
Teacher at Catholic London secondary school is suspended after it’s discovered he ‘CAN’T READ or write’
“Faisal Ahmed was given the green light by elite teacher training program TeachFirst despite having ‘extreme difficulty with handwriting’, problems with reading and understanding ‘written tests’.
Just days into his new job at St Thomas More Catholic school in leafy Wood Green, north London, he was summoned by the headmaster and suspended, reported The Sun.” …
“Teach First recruits top graduates who are parachuted into schools while they study for a teaching qualification, with the organisation receiving millions in funding.
The scandal emerged when Mr Ahmed, who is in his 30s, sued the school for constructive dismissal and disability discrimination after he quit in anger.”
more at link:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6897169/Teacher-London-secondary-school-read-write.html
My question: how is an illiterate person also a “top graduate?”
Also, what ever happened to the Obama program “Teach for America?” I read some HORROR STORIES from folks that got involved with that program!
LikeLike
LikeLike