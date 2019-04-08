Creepy Smallville Actress Allison Mack Pleads Guilty to Being Sex Slave Mistress in NXIVM Case…

Creepy is too soft a description for the behaviors Ms. Allison Mack attested to in court today. According to her guilty plea Ms. Mack plead to a racketeering conspiracy and direct racketeering. However, her action within the ‘racketeering conspiracy‘ is far worse than the disingenuous legal terminology.

Ms. Mack recruited people into a sex cult, then helped organize blackmail material that forced her recruits to engage in sex cult behavior with Keith Raniere which included the branding of victims as sex slaves. Everything about this is cult activity is deviant in the most extreme.

Ridiculous apologetic phrases like: “I now realize I was wrong“, sound absurd when contrast with this sick and demented behavior.

As if there was ever a possibility at the beginning of an evil collaboration to NOT REALIZE blackmail, sex trafficking, occult branding and forced manipulation of people was wrong. Whiskey-Tango-Foxtrot… this type of sociopathic disconnect is really alarming.

NEW YORK – A teary Allison Mack pleaded guilty to two federal counts Monday in the NXIVM sex-cult case. “I have come to the conclusion that I must take full responsibility for my conduct and that’s why I am pleading guilty today,” said a choked up Mack, who admitted to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of racketeering.

Mack attended court in dark relaxed-fit pants and a creamy mock-neck sweater. She kept her hair in a bun and sported leopard sneakers, as she had at her last court proceeding. At the beginning of her allocution, Mack explained in part what drew her to NXIVM. Many of the members were “wonderful people and some of whom, I now realize, were not.” “I joined NXIVM … to find purpose,” she said of the group, which was headed by co-defendant Keith Raniere. “I truly believed I found a group of individuals who believed as I did.” “I believed Keith Raniere’s intentions were to help people,” she said. “I was wrong.” Prosecutors allege that NXIVM, an Albany-area organization that offered costly self-help classes, contained a secretive sect called DOS that “operated with levels of women ‘slaves’ headed by ‘masters.” (read more)

This stuff is evil. Almost beyond comprehension.

