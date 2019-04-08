Creepy Smallville Actress Allison Mack Pleads Guilty to Being Sex Slave Mistress in NXIVM Case…

Creepy is too soft a description for the behaviors Ms. Allison Mack attested to in court today. According to her guilty plea Ms. Mack plead to a racketeering conspiracy and direct racketeering. However, her action within the ‘racketeering conspiracy‘ is far worse than the disingenuous legal terminology.
Ms. Mack recruited people into a sex cult, then helped organize blackmail material that forced her recruits to engage in sex cult behavior with Keith Raniere which included the branding of victims as sex slaves. Everything about this is cult activity is deviant in the most extreme.
Ridiculous apologetic phrases like: “I now realize I was wrong“, sound absurd when contrast with this sick and demented behavior.
As if there was ever a possibility at the beginning of an evil collaboration to NOT REALIZE blackmail, sex trafficking, occult branding and forced manipulation of people was wrong. Whiskey-Tango-Foxtrot… this type of sociopathic disconnect is really alarming.
NEW YORK – A teary Allison Mack pleaded guilty to two federal counts Monday in the NXIVM sex-cult case.
“I have come to the conclusion that I must take full responsibility for my conduct and that’s why I am pleading guilty today,” said a choked up Mack, who admitted to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of racketeering.
Mack attended court in dark relaxed-fit pants and a creamy mock-neck sweater. She kept her hair in a bun and sported leopard sneakers, as she had at her last court proceeding.
At the beginning of her allocution, Mack explained in part what drew her to NXIVM. Many of the members were “wonderful people and some of whom, I now realize, were not.”
“I joined NXIVM … to find purpose,” she said of the group, which was headed by co-defendant Keith Raniere. “I truly believed I found a group of individuals who believed as I did.”
“I believed Keith Raniere’s intentions were to help people,” she said. “I was wrong.”
Prosecutors allege that NXIVM, an Albany-area organization that offered costly self-help classes, contained a secretive sect called DOS that “operated with levels of women ‘slaves’ headed by ‘masters.” (read more)
This stuff is evil. Almost beyond comprehension.
Clearly satanic in all its elements. She must pay the price, celebrity or not. Very sad.
Yes. But is she? What other charges have been brought against Allison Mack?
I live an hour south of this area and barely any media are following this in depth. A blurb once in awhile. No one knows what NXIVM is.
Except maybe Kirsten Gillibrand.
She is only sorry she got caught.
Being arrested has concluded for me that I was wrong.
Chloe Sullivan, hero sidekick, will be missed. Looks like she really did team up with Doomsday in the end.
Question now is, how far did NXIVM’s tentacles reach? When you look at members like Sarah Bronfman who put a ‘key logger’ program on her billionaire father Edgar Bronfman’s computer, the possibilities of blackmail amongst some of the nation’s, or world’s, most powerful people becomes a possibility.
Avenatti – NXIVM
“Clare Bronfman, Seagram’s heiress, faints in court after judge questions her connection to Michael Avenatti ”
St0rmy:
I think both got blackmailed by Avenatti who seems to have a lot of insider info he tried to profit on.
These people are legitimately sick!
Shes probably just 1 layer of the onion .
I think Sundance is being both generous and elaborate. She’s an evil, filthy liar who doesn’t believe what she is saying. She is simply too far gone to be redeemed through a simple guilty plea and lengthy prison term.
People like this will prefer suicide over being demeaned in prison. Wait and see.
She’s acting a role.
@Robert Smith, I believe you are correct. You don’t spend 10+ years (Smallville at it’s height dethroned Stargate SG1 as the longest running Sci-Fi/Fantasy show) day to day pretending to be someone else on cue and NOT HONED the skills to lie efficiently and effectively.
The only good I think that can come from this is that she has most likely already given up alot of other EVIL individuals to get a lesser penalty. Or at least I can hope!
I would be very circumspect if I was on the other side of her. I have to imagine whatever information they made her prove every bit of it. Hopefully, that accounts for much of the two years. Honed acting skills. Sex dominant recruiter… she is a major league opponent on the other side.
THIS is why I have been posting about “allocution”; its a beautiful thing, and required for any defendant who pleads guilty. In order for the court to accept your plea, you have to spell out WHAT you did, WHAT you are pleading guilty too.
“I NOW realise that conspiring to overturn a duly elected POTUS was wrong and I am SOOOO SORRY!
At the time, I THOUGHT I was working with a group of like minded patriots, working to preserve our Nation.
NOW, of coarse I realise I was deluded.”
As Sundance points out, it sounds purdy redickolus, as they try to simultaneously take responsibility, while worming out of it.
The only way the coupists avoid the noose, is if they allocute, fingrring ALL their co conspirators. Undo the damage they have done, and get 275+, or hang.
“As if there was ever a possibility at the beginning of an evil collaboration to NOT REALIZE blackmail, sex trafficking, occult branding and forced manipulation of people was wrong.”
Sounds like a democrat to me.
Snort
Hollywood is creepy and pedophilic. Bambi losing its mother, lost boys, hidden images of sex in animation movies. Who was Walt? Original Walt Disney signature did not have the 666.
He did animation programming for the CIA in the earlier part of his career
Evil? Yes! Most definitely YES.
Expose it all, including what is being done to children.
Perhaps then it can end.
Wow. She said she obtained “collateral” embarrassing information about several women so they would go along with NXIVM’s demands. She didn’t know this was wrong? She thought it was going to help the women??
NPC to the extreme. She has no soul.
“Celebrity” in this lucid day and age is now actually equivalent to ignorant Raggedy Ann or Andy pretending to “be” …Includes all those “producers”, “directors” and executive this or that”.
National Idiots who table-dance for money. Those who WE laugh at whom believe they are superior…but are the laugh of society…
Think of Meathead (who NEEDS to be charged with Sedition), and all the other dregs of society playing pretend people in Hollywood. Every one of these miscreants NEED to held to the fire!
These “entertainers” are absolutely the Enemy of the People!
I think most of them, with very few exceptions, launched their career at a rural crossroad.
Currently reading “Captive,” a first person account of Catherine Oxenberg’s encounters with Nxivm and her efforts to bring the cult to justice and save her daughter.
Agree with SD’s assessment that it is truly evil behavior, but don’t forget that this woman too was probably groomed for years. Cults abuse you of everything you ever thought/valued so that they can start anew, and things the NORMAL you would never conceive or do are suddenly conceivable or doable.
It is really shocking how many well known persons were either big or bit players in this particular cult. And it was famous for being especially litigious, so that anyone who tried to report it was sued into bankruptcy.
Judges/NY senators (and their dads)/FIB/other law enforcement … victims wondered for years why no one was interested in their first person stories of being branded/blackmailed/enslaved without pay … and they couldn’t rouse any interest.
Allison Mack was a huge perpetrator, abuser, criminal. She was also another victim.
The vast majority of people don’t get sucked into criminal sex cults.
She did. Then she committed the crimes, so she must do the time.
Maybe while doing time in prison she can figure out when it was that she became a “victim”, by making the big foolish error in judgement that took her down the dark road to evil.
Now if they would only shut down the Cult “Church” of Scientology.
WHEN???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
The mean the tax-exempt church of Scientology?
How Tom Cruise’s kids are rock stars in the Scientology world
by Michael Kaplan
6 Apr 2019
https://pagesix.com/2019/04/06/how-tom-cruises-kids-are-rockstars-in-the-scientology-world
Having been in the tv industry with a family member who was making movies, I can tell you that not only is it bottomless degeneracy, but recruiting is rampant and often you are forced to make a choice – I watched my brother make that choice in real time.
A very handsome man, he was making his move after starring in a soap opera. The homosexuals, that would get him jobbs, constantly harassed him, not innuendos either, but demands for sex in exchange for roles and in public. He lost it and went psycho on these freaks because they did in front of me at a hip, Hollywood bar. He quickly quit getting roles.
Sounds like he made the right choice.
Hope he found meaningful work afterwards and is OK.
The world continues to become more evil and as more people become ensnared in the darkness, the light shines more clearly…pray hard, work hard, never give up!!
I wonder if Allison Mack knew Kirsten Gillibrand’s father when he worked at NXIVM.
Maybe Mack knew Kirsten Gillibrand’s stepmother.
Anyone have the skinny?
No contrite person wears leopard sneakers to their court appearance.
If only she were a black woman there would be a path to exoneration.
One thing I noticed while reading “Captive,” all of the people who started benignly enough with Keith Raniere’s “classes” were “seekers.” (Years and years of expensive “classes.”) Many described themselves as such.
Couldn’t help but think that if these people had ever been grounded with the knowledge that God created them, loves them, and sent his perfect son to die on the cross for their [all of our] sins, only to rise again triumphantly, and to wait to judge both the quick and the dead when it is time, that they wouldn’t have to spend their lives “seeking” … whatever might be the next pet rock.
She would have made a good Nazi. She has that proper lack of compassion toward others.
The Frank Report has info on Kirsten Gillibrand and NXIVM.
https://frankreport.com/2019/04/06/what-is-gillibrand-hiding-about-her-relationship-with-nxivm-sex-cult/
“Farley continued, “Throughout this campaign, I have called on Kirsten Gillibrand to explain how she failed so badly to protect women in her own backyard, despite mountains of evidence to the contrary – Kirsten Gillibrand has simply claimed ignorance. Judge Kavanaugh has denied actions that occurred 35 years ago with even less evidence and deserves due process.”
*****
The Frank Report’s next big scoop on Gillibrand’s connection to NXIVM came when we broke the story about her sitting at one of the three VIP tables that the cult had purchased for a Hillary Clinton fundraiser in Saratoga Springs, NY back in 2006.
Seated next to Sen. Gillibrand was none other than Nancy Salzman, the President of NXIVM – and the first one to plead guilty in the current U.S. v. Raniere case.
***
We also note that a simple search on Little Sis shows that the Bronfman family is one of the larger donors to Gillibrand. Clare Bronfman donated to Gillibrand. As well as her brothers, Edgar Bronfman, Jr. , and Matt Bronfman and her father, Edgar Bronfman, Sr..”
So Gillibrand never heard of NXIVM before 2017. Well, she has the full force of the MSM behind her. Seems like no one among the hundreds of MSM news organizations is trying to seek the truth or get her to admit it.
Now if Gillibrand was a Republican, she’d have been publicly smeared and shamed into obscurity within 1 week of the story breaking, and would never have been elected.
How much do you wanna bet that they’re all card carrying Dems?
Some very powerful people didn’t want to see this come to trial. I imagine she was told to plead or else
Disgusting creepy pervert!! Why only 2 counts? Must have been a good deal for her perverted disgusting activity!!
We knew about this 2 yrs ago. What took so long?
Eric Schneiderman.
The deviant behaviors of members of the marxist democrat party are too numerous to mention, but include promiscuity, homosexuality, pedophilia, animal sex, sadism,
etc.
There is also a preponderance of mental disorders among the democrat party.
The democrat party attracts defective people like a magnet.
Truly, they are the party of perversion, chaos, violence and death.
Know this, their goal is a communist state in America. And the sexual perversions and mental illness would come along with it.
What scares me is how widespread cults have become. The structure of our society is falling apart and weak-minded, vulnerable people are being influenced by darkness. Remember Jim Jones and Guyana? Diane Feinstein was ultra-friendly with Jones when he became politically powerful, and liked having her picture made with him–though I’m sure she’ll deny it now. He would bus his parishioners around whenever a riot, protest, or votes were need. Jones’ political power also got him appointed chairman of the SF housing authority. Curiously, another democrat whose name popped up in regard to Jones is Jackie Speier. Supposedly she was on the airstrip in Guyana during the trip down with Congressman Leo Ryan to investigate Jones and his Temple. Five people were killed. Seems to me there’s a deep connection between democrats and cults. And the way they are acting out these days makes me think we’re going to see many more cults and groups forming.
The craziest stuff is that CREEPY Avenatti was involved in the case.
And STORMY Daniels has a branding from that cult. Tattooed over.
(The first answer to that tweet has the branding in it – lingerie no nudes)
After she was confronted she TOTALLY stopped her attacks vs. Trump.
What are the chances Avenatti blackmailed Stormy and Bronfman?
