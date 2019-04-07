The Fifth Sunday Of Lent 2019

GospelJN 8:1-11
Jesus went to the Mount of Olives.
But early in the morning he arrived again in the temple area,
and all the people started coming to him,
and he sat down and taught them.
Then the scribes and the Pharisees brought a woman
who had been caught in adultery
and made her stand in the middle.
They said to him,
“Teacher, this woman was caught
in the very act of committing adultery.
Now in the law, Moses commanded us to stone such women.
So what do you say?”
They said this to test him,
so that they could have some charge to bring against him.
Jesus bent down and began to write on the ground with his finger.
But when they continued asking him,
he straightened up and said to them,
“Let the one among you who is without sin
be the first to throw a stone at her.”
Again he bent down and wrote on the ground.
And in response, they went away one by one,
beginning with the elders.
So he was left alone with the woman before him.
Then Jesus straightened up and said to her,
“Woman, where are they?
Has no one condemned you?”
She replied, “No one, sir.”
Then Jesus said, “Neither do I condemn you.
Go, and from now on do not sin any more.”
Thank you Menagerie. All through Lent I think about your previous Sunday’s post and look forward to your next Sunday’s post. Perhaps you can post throughout the liturgical year? 🙂
Amen and thank you Menagerie for all of these wonderful posts promoting our Awesome Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and God the Father. Happy 5th Sunday all! God Bless us everyone, and everyone of US Bless God with our praise and worship and songs and hymns.
This beautiful story from the bible reminds us yet again of the wonderful compassion and genius of our Lord and God Jesus. Let us pray for our president Trump that he be blessed with the wisdom and courage of Soloman as he maneuvers through the mine-field of present day Washington politics to lead our country toward greatness.
Absolutely love your posts. I look forward to them Saturday evening before i.e. turn in….thank you…
