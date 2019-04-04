Thursday April 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
“My Lord . . .”
previous
“That’s MY King!” (view fullscreen)
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Momma Dog is calm and nurturing. Momma Cat may be too young to have had her litter. She does not seem at all easy with her new babies.
LikeLike
Have a blessed Cursday…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh my, thought it was a Tuxedo Cat…
LikeLiked by 1 person
😆 😉
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Forgot to add this: Brian was greatly impressed with Phil Spector’s “wall of sound” recording technique which was based on multi-track recording. It’s also worth mentioning that Spector achieved his famous sound using purely analog equipment. Looks like Brian really nails it with this production..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Garrison, brilliant! Thank you for posting.
I never thought I would hear the Beach Boys backing up a soul singer, and then offering dessert with an acapela refrain!
Brava, bravo!
LikeLike
Happy Cursdays… the little boogers ❤️😆
LikeLiked by 1 person
Worn Out Pages
When we rightly divide the Word of truth, we learn that Paul’s epistles are written directly to us, the Church, the Body of Christ. The letters of Paul are the commands and will of Christ for His Church in this current dispensation of grace (Eph. 3:2). Our Bibles should reflect our belief. What you will often find with Bibles used by grace believers is that the pages for the letters of Paul are worn or even falling out. It’s easy to find Paul’s epistles because they are either bulging out or you can see the wear on the edge of the pages from turning there so often.
We are to read, study, learn, and declare “all the counsel of God” (Acts 20:27), knowing that all the Bible is “written for our learning” (Rom. 15:4), but not all the Bible is written to us for our direct instruction and obedience. If you have a Bible that looks like the Bible pictured above, which is one of my father’s old Bibles, know that this is pleasing to the Lord. It shows you are following and living by God’s will for this dispensation of grace. And a well-worn Bible, especially with the pages of Paul’s letters worn out, can lead to a well-lived life. It is God-honoring to have a Bible that shows the wear on Paul’s epistles!
By Pastor Kevin Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/worn-out-pages/
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
Acts 20:27 For I have not shunned to declare unto you all the counsel of God.
Romans 15:4 For whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope.
LikeLike
On the 27th of last month, the much celebrated Japanese cherry blossom (Sakura) season began in Kyoto, Japan where I was born. Some trees blossomed earlier and some will be later, depending on regions ((sigh))…. someday
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Absinthe on the eyes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bluebonnets and Basset Hounds…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fake outrage by the fake investigators. Fake response?
LikeLike
Happy Cursday, Treepers!
LikeLike