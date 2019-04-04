Epic – President Trump Tweets Hilarious Biden Spoof….

Posted on April 4, 2019 by

Carpe Donktum strikes again.  A little while ago President Trump tweeted the hilarious spoof created by meme generator Carpe Donktum.  Here’s the video meme:

.

And below is the tweet from President Trump welcoming back Joe Biden.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Humor & Quizzes, Joe Biden, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Epic – President Trump Tweets Hilarious Biden Spoof….

  1. DJT2020 says:
    April 4, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    The beauty of this is the media will report it as a doctored video forcing more people to view it.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Skippy says:
    April 4, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    The pained faces of all those young girls while Joe Biden touched them, and their instinct to move away says it all for those young females. Many adult women also show visceral reactions to his touching/kissing/groping with his hands near their breasts. It’s clear as daylight.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s