Epic – President Trump Tweets Hilarious Biden Spoof….

Carpe Donktum strikes again. A little while ago President Trump tweeted the hilarious spoof created by meme generator Carpe Donktum. Here’s the video meme:
.
And below is the tweet from President Trump welcoming back Joe Biden.
The beauty of this is the media will report it as a doctored video forcing more people to view it.
The pained faces of all those young girls while Joe Biden touched them, and their instinct to move away says it all for those young females. Many adult women also show visceral reactions to his touching/kissing/groping with his hands near their breasts. It’s clear as daylight.
