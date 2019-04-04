Epic – President Trump Tweets Hilarious Biden Spoof….

Carpe Donktum strikes again. A little while ago President Trump tweeted the hilarious spoof created by meme generator Carpe Donktum. Here’s the video meme:

.

And below is the tweet from President Trump welcoming back Joe Biden.

Oh how the Salt will flow… Thank You Mr. President! https://t.co/7rqVazrSNV — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) April 4, 2019

Advertisements