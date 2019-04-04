April 4th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #805

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray……..
🌟 “The Lord is known by the judgment He executes;
The wicked is snared in the work of his own hands.” 🌟
— Psalm 9:16
———————-
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump, family and MAGA Team
— Expose corrupted Senators who thinks they are above the law
— for AG Barr to do the right thing
— for “Nagging” Nadler to stop nagging about Mueller report
— for Constitutional Amendment to abolish Electoral College, to fail
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote, to fail in Senate
— all illegal voting be exposed and corrected
— shut the border down now
— Congress fix border loopholes NOW
— our American WALL…and for builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, border dogs-protection, alertness, health
— for those still dealing with terrible consequences of ObamaCare
— Uphold U.S. Constitution
— American Citizens First
—————————————————–
🦅 “Under my administration we live by 2 rules: ✔️Buy American ✔️ Hire American.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Praying !
Ask the Dems 1000 times over to support border security and legislate improvements in immigration-related laws and you will get the same “no” answer every time. IMO, continuing to plea with them is futile. Just do it, Mr. President.
I agree dallasdan.
The Dems will never support border improvements or changes in our laws that make things more difficult for illegals.
Mexico will never, ever do anything excepts pretend to work with the US in stopping the flow of drugs and human cargo to the north.
The drug cartels control our southern border and even if the Mexican elected officials wanted to stop the drug and human smuggling they can not do it, they have no say.
Closing the border is a good start but the drug cartels will not give up easily, and I do think we will need our active military down there before all of this is over.
The drug cartels are a bunch of nasty dirty filthy monsters who will fight long and hard to keep their drug and human smuggling operations going.
Cit: If hypocrisy were tar we’d have a very sticky coal-black Congress !
I like how Brad is stepping up
Rachel Maddow (an insecure person who has never held a real job) making a ridiculous $7 million/year is a microcosm of the problems in the United States we have to correct. This is why the drive by media is so quick to whore themselves out – they are getting paid ludicrously for shoveling BS. It must stop. It can only stop two ways: 1) The American people turning off the lying garbage and “cutting the cord”; 2) Working to stop the monopolizing of media companies that allow non-performers to remain viable through package bundling.
The names of GOPs who condemned President Trump for taking legal action to try to terminate Obamacare.
Same RINOs time and again. MITCH and his CoC buddies have to be broken or we will never be rid of this blight.
The Dems’ treachery and hatred of the President have no limits.
why msm is covering so much negative Biden story like he is Trump of democrat party. There something is going on , Hillary wants to come back? Obama wants Biden out? Bloomberg ?
Extreme left? But fake msm is full board.
The drive-by media are trying to change the narrative off the Mueller report findings, the sunlight of the coup, and the worst President in American history’s name (Obama) from being spoken surrounding it. No more, no less.
In holding pattern until McCauliffe announces as The Chosen One.
https://ricochet.com/guests/john-dowd/
Second part of the Dowd interview. Absolutely eviscerates the Epoch Times theories about Mueller, Rosenstein, Huber, etc. Most interesting point to me is Dowd considered the IG a slowdown tactic also so holding out hope for the IG report to be the reckoning is probably futile. The good news is he thinks Barr will get to the bottom of things.
Really a must listen if you have a spare hour.
Mr. Holier than thou!
“Your President tried to burn down the FBI any the DOJ”
“You should have fired all of us if we didn’t investigate what we learned in the summer of 2016, when we got smoke, not fire, smoke that Americans might have assisted the Russian effort.
We had to investigate that.”
(6:00 – 7:10)
Comey Interview with
Christiane Amanpour
(10 min)
Democrat voters must wake up and realize their party is gone before it is way past too late. There is no Democrat party anymore. A name change could never be more appropriate.
The former Democrat party has been radically and fundamentally transformed into a leftist neo-Marxist freak show. A Communist Hate Party. That is no hyperbole. “White-haired” experienced Democrats are cowering and allowing their party to be radicalized by Obama, Jarrett, Soros-funded groups, and Communist-leaning politicians residing in our government, DC beltway, Hollywood, universities, inside the “Green” movement – not to mention the global actors networking with Obama and his shadow government.
“Evil Triumphs When Good Men Do Nothing.” Thomas Jefferson
Ruthann is so right about all of this.
These low life illegals are not even breaking out in a sweat or suffering form lack of water or food.
They have been coached and coached very well on what to do, wait for the BP to pick them up, put them on air conditioned buses and take them to American Taxpayer Heaven.
Stop the talk and start the closure.
You can’t have it both ways!
Sharia Law is a faith-based code of conduct for all Muslims.
The Democrats can’t have it both ways. Their love of diversity also means they love divisiveness. The Balkanization of culture in America does not bring about harmony.
When people can’t communicate with each other due to vast cultural and linguistic differences, it brings mistrust, crime, and the destruction of our Republic. Which is apparently what the Democrats want.
—Ben Garrison
That is EXACTLY what is happening.
I like Gaetz. I am not a climate alarmist.
Gaetz’s plan is actually pretty good. First, it allows Republicans to own this issue with measured balanced approaches. From a PR perspective it is good to attract voters with climate change concerns– you have to sell ideas to them to bring them in and pull them away from the left’s radicalized extremes to common sense. If you own or contribute to an issue you can mold it for public consumption in an ideal manner.
There isn’t anything he is proposing that I find objectionable . In fact, I find them appealing. There is no carbon target goal. In addition to allowing individual homeowners and businesses who produce solar energy to sell their excess energy to energy companies, here are some other aspects (summarized from another article):
“The plan also calls for modernizing the U.S. electric grid to allow more renewable power to flow through the system. The final two pillars call for opening federal lands for renewable energy research and development and aligning policies and regulations to more quickly bring to market advanced nuclear reactors, carbon capture technology and hydropower projects.”
https://dailycaller.com/2019/04/03/green-new-deal-democrats-trump/
McCain would love her as he went to Egypt and tried to get Morsi and all the Muslim Brotherhood released from prison in Egypt and returned to power. The Egyptians wanted to put him on trial for supporting terrorism and trying to destroy Egypt.
MSM Blackout? Egyptians Enraged by U.S. Outreach to Muslim Brotherhood
I had a lengthy conversation with a good friend at work today. She, historically, was rather liberal (in the sense of a liberal of 20 or 30 years ago). A year ago she was very anti-president Trump.
This woman is very intelligent. She is a scientist.
Wow, a 180 degree shift has occurred. She has a teen-aged son and is absolutely livid about what is happening in schools and society today.
For me, personally, this was huge. I respect this woman immensely and was troubled by her views a year ago. I didn’t know how to “enlighten” her.
I said that what we are seeing is an attempt for cultural marxists to take over our country & she didn’t blink an eye. She agreed!
She was disgusted by the transgender stuff/34 genders/use the correct pronoun/safe spaces/hormone treatments for underage kids to change genders/no borders, no wall, no USA at all crap.
This is a registered democrat and a person who previously identified as a liberal.
Well, she did it all by herself, just as I did. It is common sense.
She was quite depressed by the state of the political system in CA. She doesn’t want to leave the state, but it was clear that she was thinking of that.
We both live in CA. I believe that the majority of people in CA are normal and love America and the constitution.
I wish I knew the answer. The politicians in CA do not represent anybody that I know. I want them gone like no tomorrow.
Schiff, Feinstein, Harris, Booker, Holder, Lieu. We have all the DNA that needs to be eliminated from the human genome. These people might as well be satan. They are pure evil.
The Democrat voter (not the insane leftist) must wake up and realize it is not about Republican vs. Democrat anymore. This is about American vs. un-American and if you do not vote Republican for the next 10 years minimum – America is gone. This will affect your children, grandchildren, and every generation thereafter in the most horrid ways. For the love of God, WAKE UP.
An atomic bomb just detonated in my life, thanks greatly to Sundance.
He’s always posting happy ending dog rescue videos in his Twitter. So I got sucked in and decided to help a neighbor’s dog – neighbors are very old and broke – got some buddies together and raised the surgery money. 1 hour surgery turned into 6 hours and 2 surgeons. Sadly, the dog died.
Not a happy ending.
I wasn’t having it, this was NOT the ending I had envisioned, those damn dog rescue videos got to me, I admit it.
So I decided to adopt a dog from the shelter. For weeks, I visited the shelter several times per week, checked their Internet postings. A week ago a gorgeous, humongous, barely 2 years old, all black with cinnamon socks German Shepherd, was surrendered by a family that lost their home in the Paradise Fire. They just couldn’t keep him, heartbreaking story.
So I snapped him up.
Holy. Mother. Of God.
This dog has exploded into my life like, well, like an atomic bomb. This dog is MAGNIFICENT! But hell on wheels. Now I have raised some intense dogs, but NOTHING like this… the only way to describe it is “atomic bomb.”
I named him Tiberius and he wears it well.
Thanks Sundance!
“Royal family snub President Trump during UK visit: Prince Charles and Prince William were unwilling to meet Donald Trump on his visit to Britain, leaving the Queen to greet the US president alone.” (London Times, July 18, 2018.)
PRINCE CHARLES SNUBS PRESIDENT TRUMP
But proudly poses with Che Guevara backdrop in Cuba.
April 3, 2019 – Humberto Fontova
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/273348/prince-charles-snubs-president-trump-humberto-fontova
