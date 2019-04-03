Joe Biden Releases Odd Video on Social Media Explaining His Behavior…

Remember that stupid campaign video when Delaware Senate candidate Christine O’Donnell was convinced by some doofus political consultant to go on camera and say “I’m not a witch”? Well, apparently the same guy is giving advice to Creepy Joe Biden.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden releases a really odd video on social media explaining why he caresses strangers, sniffs them, pushes his face and nose against them in uncomfortable places, and kisses them without consent.

According to the justification statement accompanying the video “social norms” have changed, and while his behavior might have been appropriate a few years ago it no longer is today.

“Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it.” (link)

I have no idea what tribe this guy comes from, but gropy, touchy, sniffy and kissy nose nuzzling of strangers ain’t never been okay… just sayin’.

Advertisements