Joe Biden Releases Odd Video on Social Media Explaining His Behavior…

Posted on April 3, 2019 by

Remember that stupid campaign video when Delaware Senate candidate Christine O’Donnell was convinced by some doofus political consultant to go on camera and say “I’m not a witch”?  Well, apparently the same guy is giving advice to Creepy Joe Biden.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden releases a really odd video on social media explaining why he caresses strangers, sniffs them, pushes his face and nose against them in uncomfortable places, and kisses them without consent.

According to the justification statement accompanying the video “social norms” have changed, and while his behavior might have been appropriate a few years ago it no longer is today.

“Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it.” (link)

I have no idea what tribe this guy comes from, but gropy, touchy, sniffy and kissy nose nuzzling of strangers ain’t never been okay… just sayin’.

72 Responses to Joe Biden Releases Odd Video on Social Media Explaining His Behavior…

  1. chollyknickerbocker says:
    April 3, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    Now, if someone could convince Low IQ, Maxine Waters, to take an IQ test…all will be complete.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Sean Supsky says:
    April 3, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    He is biding his time

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. TreeClimber says:
    April 3, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    What I want to know is why none of these women have kneed/kicked him in the balls yet. Seriously. If you’re afraid a guy is actually going to do something to you, do something about it.

    Or maybe that’s just me…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Liberty Forge says:
      April 3, 2019 at 7:02 pm

      He is the Vice President of the US — the cameras are clicking — regardless of his inappropriate behavior — within that environment — you just “grin & bear it”.

      As a female, you believe you have no choice in those situations.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. fractionalexponent says:
    April 3, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    Walk away or whack away…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. MIKE says:
    April 3, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    “It’s all about connecting. connecting.”
    Doesn’t explain the hands groping those young girls’ breasts, Plugs.
    Either the socialists are desperate or Uncle Sniffy is just a distraction

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Dottygal says:
    April 3, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    Hey Joe, you didn’t mention inappropriately touching and fondling young women? Its all on video and it is extremely creepy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Patricia Weir says:
    April 3, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    It’s really a shame that all of the secret service agents (of both sexes) who were forced to be in the presence of and to protect Biden’s COBRA, can’t publish their own video.

    Like

    Reply
  8. TheHumanCondition says:
    April 3, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    Touching a female child where someday, many years later her BREASTS will be, isn’t acceptable and this sick fack knows that. So glad we have the vidja.

    He needs to live in a hell of his own that’s created by US, not the one he made.

    Oh, and KISSING young boys on the mouth, what the hell is that? Encouragement of what kind, Creepy Joe? Splain yourself there pedovore.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. OmegaManBlue says:
    April 3, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    What’s even creepier is the woman defending him and saying he can hug them any day. It reminds me off all the Clinton supporters.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Caius Lowell says:
    April 3, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    Biden: “I’m not that creepy — okay, maybe a little, but not disqualifyingly so. If you don’t believe me, just ask 0bama and Big Mike!”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Sherry Higdon says:
    April 3, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    He is a demonized, disgusting pig doing what those Luciferians do best…lie in everyone’s face!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Tparty says:
    April 3, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    Reminded me of a hostage video ..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. patrickhenrycensored says:
    April 3, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    Biden is just trying to get in touch with his,……………………………..’feelings.’

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. benifranlkin says:
    April 3, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    Dogs meet and greet by sniffing each other the Biden way. Humans unknown to each other shouldn’t. Nasty and uncouth, Joe. Your dementia and age is showing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. teajr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    April 3, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    I’d make a human connection with him too if he did that to my Wife or Children. pfff Sexual assault is not okay.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Nessie509 says:
    April 3, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    Biden in his typical way made things worse.
    Now, Ed Rollins is piling on with his Great America PAC.
    Don’t know which of the two are more tone deaf.
    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/04/new-creepy-joe-biden-ad-is-devastating-our-children-are-watching-what-example-will-we-set-for-them/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Risasi says:
    April 3, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    “…gropy, touchy, sniffy and kissy nose nuzzling…”

    Sounds like characters from a Disney remake. Joe Biden and the seven dwarves.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Carson Napier says:
    April 3, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    “Hello everyone. My name is Joe and I’m a creepoholic. Can I touch you? Can I touch your little girl?”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Sharon says:
    April 3, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    Excerpt from post: “I have no idea what tribe this guy comes from, but gropy, touchy, sniffy and kissy nose nuzzling of strangers ain’t never been okay…”

    Exactly.

    I don’t know who is more foolish and/or arrogant – The Sniffer or The Sniffer’s Advisors.

    Apparently he has heard the one-liner about – if you’re in a hole, stop digging.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. webgirlpdx says:
    April 3, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    I don’t care if it’s 2019 or the Summer of Love in the Haight. You are a pedo groper of young girls and women that you have no business touching. Period.

    My husband has never acted like that to our three daughters and granddaughters. Ever!

    Go away you creepy, evil old coot.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. bambamtakethat says:
    April 3, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    Joe Biden, pffft!
    The dirty old man (even when younger), that our parents warned us to stay away from. Since the early 1960’s, in my case. We were just told about it then. The parents today now have a full length movie version of what to avoid, thanks to this disgusting man and all of his fellow travelers that made excuses for him and/or pretended they never noticed. Once again proving that the uniparty has to pretend not to know things, even when it is slapping them and us in the face. ALL fellow travelers, the left and the right. Uniparty indeed

    I cannot wrap my brain around the people who cannot see these “leaders” for what they are. I do not expect any better of the politicians. But I am quickly losing faith in the everyday people that cannot see this unfolding in front of them. Good grief!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
    April 3, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    Biden’s toast. God help us if his 25% +/- lead in the Dem’s favorability poll goes to that other old white haired senile man – the socialist Sanders. But, a hidden positive is the young progressives like the alphabet chick, Beto, the Arab woman and the few Mooslims will split the party apart. I doubt Phewlosi and Hoyer can reign in the far-left and off-the-charts left wings of the party.
    Heh-heh-heh……………I need another double….”Honey – easy on the ice this time!”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    April 3, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    When it comes to overall electability, Joe’s biggest problem is that his creepy public behavior is the least of his problems….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. donnyvee says:
    April 3, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    I really hope that “Gropin’ Joe” runs. I really think he’s too stupid not to.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. joeknuckles says:
    April 3, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    The truly amazing thing is that there are still Democrats defending him and hoping he gets the nomination. How stupid can stupid get?

    Like

    Reply
    • webgirlpdx says:
      April 3, 2019 at 7:14 pm

      The same people who thought it was ok that Hillary was still married to the rapist.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
        April 3, 2019 at 7:23 pm

        This^^^×1000 !.
        They are silent or complicit, nothing else.
        Why ?? So hungry to be in the power structure , they have no self respect or strength of character to speak up …UNLESS it’s in the collective.
        Thus we got #metoo.
        The need to have control over others is too strong with these fools.
        But money is the real prize.

        Like

        Reply
  26. susandyer1962 says:
    April 3, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    He’s still Creepy Uncle Joe……I don’t care how much he says he gets it!!

    That picture of Joe’s hand on the officer’s knee is hysterical!! The look on the officer’s face says it all!

    Like

    Reply
  27. CNN_sucks says:
    April 3, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    Biden not going to get his nominee. Too many baggage

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. covfefe999 says:
    April 3, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    When it comes to invading someone’s personal space, it has NEVER been appropriate to be so intimate with a stranger or subordinate. So what he’s saying is CRAP,, and he knows it. He’s gotten away with it for such a long time because people are afraid to make waves, especially if they are in vulnerable positions, and he knows that too. It’s all about Creepy Joe and the image he wants to portray and what he wants to do to feel good about himself, he doesn’t care how he impacts others. And Lucy Flores got it right, if this kind of stuff happened in a workplace Biden would be reprimanded and there might even be a lawsuit.

    He’s toast.

    Like

    Reply
  29. AnotherView says:
    April 3, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    Biden is such a stooge

    Like

    Reply
  30. Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
    April 3, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    With adult women and an occasional man ,creepy Joe’s displays of affection are wretch inducing(plus I’d of turned and kneed his nadlers). WHY have the media including FNC excluded the countless pics out there of him doing this to a number of children?? This is aberrant pedo-like behavior..straight up.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • webgirlpdx says:
      April 3, 2019 at 7:19 pm

      If you have the stomach to watch some of this, this isn’t quick, innocent affection — you can see that he’s truly getting….off…on it. You’d think his allegedly, wonderfully, brilliant wife, Dr. Jill would have given him a heads up about it years ago…..

      Like

      Reply
  31. jackphatz says:
    April 3, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    Those ‘norms’ changed years ago. He doesn’t believe his words otherwise he would have issued some faked apology, and he didn’t. His team must be trying to assess what the damages are to his running. Too bad it wasn’t Hillary he was running against. That Dossier would have had us all saying…”that’s crazy Joe”!

    I’ve worked retail over the years and as most companies know you can get sued real fast if an employee mishandles children. It became a stated rule to never touch a child. No patting on the head, no whispering sweet nothings in their ear, no hugging….nothing.

    This has been an ongoing issue with him for years and now he’s being told he can’t do that, that’s absurd.

    Like

    Reply
  32. The Gipper Lives says:
    April 3, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    The Nuzzler: “Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it.”

    Say, that’s awfully familiar…

    Harv the Ficus Molestor: “I came of age in the 60’s and 70’s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different’ That was the culture then. I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office–or out of it. To anyone.”

    Biden/Weinstein in 2020: “We’ll Get It Right One of These Centuries!”

    Like

    Reply
  33. JonS says:
    April 3, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    Women, men, young, old … It’s the way I’ve always been. Super creepy

    Like

    Reply
  34. stats guy says:
    April 3, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    I made it to 50 seconds in the vid before I started throwing up in my mouth a little.

    I worked in major corporation most of my life, and no…no one does this. If a man does this to a woman he’s in big trouble….and no, its not just a recent thing.

    Creepy Joe, just like the other leftists like Matt Lauer et al, have been protected most of their lives, one because they are members of the Party…and two, if you cross one of them you’ll never work in this town again.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Linus in W.PA. says:
      April 3, 2019 at 7:29 pm

      Right!! Try heading out in public and putting your nose in women’s scalps and deeply inhaling and kissing.

      You’ll get your nuts smashed in!!

      The only reason Uncle Joe could do it was his position of power.

      He’s a total loser, and anyone who supports him or admires him is also a total loser!

      Like

      Reply
  35. donnyvee says:
    April 3, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    “The Nuzzler” must have been one of those super heroes that Marvel never brought to print. Could have been a Batman villain on the old TV series though.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Sue Fowler says:
    April 3, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    Translated: I still want to be a DOM, but I’ve been caught out and must appear to repent. I will try not to get caught again.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Linus in W.PA. says:
    April 3, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    If you’re going to do a mass distribution video, maybe get a professional involved, even if you want it to look ‘home-made.’

    Didn’t you see how asinine No-Wampum Lizzie’s little video was???

    Like

    Reply
  38. christinewjc says:
    April 3, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Today on Martha McCallum’s show:
    Sen. John Kennedy, “smell my hair you might lose a few teeth”. 😂🤣

    Like

    Reply
  39. thesavvyinvester says:
    April 3, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    We here on CTH are awake. Look, he is a creeper, but look @ all the D-nozzles we had to endure in the Senate, Metzenbalm, Ted the Swimmer, Leaky Leahy, Harry Reid and he who shall not be named from AZ, man have we had some annoying SOB’s to deal with. Now Joe was at the tail end of that pack, but I still don’t forgive him for the grilling he gave Clarence Thomas.

    But the question is: Quo Bono I ask, who benefits?

    Is Soro’s behind this? Is this a Clinton / Obama fight or is Obama jettisoning him? I see BHO having no loyalty other than to his wife, his mentors, and Val-Jal and throwing Joe over the rails. With that said who are the players messaging this field? I still say it is Michelle via ballot on the floor of the Convention, and K. Harris is her staking horse to get there. Bloomberg? He could be the businessman me too candidate juxtaposed to PDJT. His VP? Marry Barra of GM, that would be a ticket I’d be afraid of frankly, as it would snag Michigan out of PDJT’s column. Bernie has the heart and soul of the unmasked ( remember Glenn Beck saying it would happen? ) Neuvo -Socialist DNC comrades, but he’d get creamed if the economy holds.

    So again who benefits and how is the average American being played here?….

    Like

    Reply
  40. beaujest says:
    April 3, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Hide the children !

    Like

    Reply
  41. Genie says:
    April 3, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    “I may be creepy, but at least I don’t have to register yet with the police when I visit a town.”

    Like

    Reply
  42. paulraven1 says:
    April 3, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    This fool has no idea how kaput he is.

    Like

    Reply
  43. pocaMAGAjunta says:
    April 3, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    By the time that video had ended I found myself on the other side of room, back against the wall, strongly considering an exit through the window.

    Like

    Reply

