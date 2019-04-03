Joe Biden Releases Odd Video on Social Media Explaining His Behavior…

Remember that stupid campaign video when Delaware Senate candidate Christine O’Donnell was convinced by some doofus political consultant to go on camera and say “I’m not a witch”? Well, apparently the same guy is giving advice to Creepy Joe Biden.
Former Vice-President Joe Biden releases a really odd video on social media explaining why he caresses strangers, sniffs them, pushes his face and nose against them in uncomfortable places, and kisses them without consent.
According to the justification statement accompanying the video “social norms” have changed, and while his behavior might have been appropriate a few years ago it no longer is today.
“Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it.” (link)
I have no idea what tribe this guy comes from, but gropy, touchy, sniffy and kissy nose nuzzling of strangers ain’t never been okay… just sayin’.
Now, if someone could convince Low IQ, Maxine Waters, to take an IQ test…all will be complete.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Do the test go that low?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I see a film in there future: “Biden Does…..”
https://timenewsfeed.files.wordpress.com/2012/09/biden.jpg?w=600&h=400&crop=1
LikeLike
LikeLike
http://newsfeed.time.com/2012/11/20/happy-birthday-mr-vice-president-our-10-favorite-joe-biden-moments/slide/the-vice-president-gets-cozy-in-a-biker-bar/
Getting Cozy in A Biker Bar – Vice President Joe Biden’s talks to customers during a stop at Cruisers Diner, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012, in Seaman, Ohio.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is… PERFECT. Need to make one with pedo/bear looking in from the other side too.
LikeLike
Mommy…!…Mommy…!…Look at the dog…!
LikeLike
ROFL!!!! The way he slips that left hand up there is perfect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is biding his time
LikeLiked by 2 people
What I want to know is why none of these women have kneed/kicked him in the balls yet. Seriously. If you’re afraid a guy is actually going to do something to you, do something about it.
Or maybe that’s just me…
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is the Vice President of the US — the cameras are clicking — regardless of his inappropriate behavior — within that environment — you just “grin & bear it”.
As a female, you believe you have no choice in those situations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s a perfect example of that Liberty Forge…..Her husband is speaking after being sworn in…….
LikeLike
Walk away or whack away…
LikeLiked by 1 person
“It’s all about connecting. connecting.”
Doesn’t explain the hands groping those young girls’ breasts, Plugs.
Either the socialists are desperate or Uncle Sniffy is just a distraction
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mike–Uncle Sniffy. I almost covered my keyboard with coffee at that one. Thanks for the guffaw.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey Joe, you didn’t mention inappropriately touching and fondling young women? Its all on video and it is extremely creepy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a White House corespondent , at the WhiteHouse Christmas party in 2013, and he was VP!
LikeLike
It’s really a shame that all of the secret service agents (of both sexes) who were forced to be in the presence of and to protect Biden’s COBRA, can’t publish their own video.
LikeLike
Touching a female child where someday, many years later her BREASTS will be, isn’t acceptable and this sick fack knows that. So glad we have the vidja.
He needs to live in a hell of his own that’s created by US, not the one he made.
Oh, and KISSING young boys on the mouth, what the hell is that? Encouragement of what kind, Creepy Joe? Splain yourself there pedovore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
What’s even creepier is the woman defending him and saying he can hug them any day. It reminds me off all the Clinton supporters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Biden: “I’m not that creepy — okay, maybe a little, but not disqualifyingly so. If you don’t believe me, just ask 0bama and Big Mike!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is a demonized, disgusting pig doing what those Luciferians do best…lie in everyone’s face!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reminded me of a hostage video ..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Biden is just trying to get in touch with his,……………………………..’feelings.’
LikeLiked by 2 people
That cops face with Biden’s hand on his thigh. Lol! And the guy behind them looking over.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, Mr. Biden, we all understand the attempted explanation. Why all the “I’ll be a good boy from now on..” promises. Who cares? Who cares how you behave in the future? Kinda stupid talk for a guy that’s not ‘running for office’. Apology tour for what?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, but after we get through this “Biden phase” we can continue with his financial/criminal acts while VP, and before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dogs meet and greet by sniffing each other the Biden way. Humans unknown to each other shouldn’t. Nasty and uncouth, Joe. Your dementia and age is showing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tough being a dog.
Having to stick your nose up everyones’ azz to determine who your friends are.
LikeLike
I’d make a human connection with him too if he did that to my Wife or Children. pfff Sexual assault is not okay.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One thing that I give Sessions credit for is that he stepped in smartly when Biden started pulling that crap on his grand daughter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Biden in his typical way made things worse.
Now, Ed Rollins is piling on with his Great America PAC.
Don’t know which of the two are more tone deaf.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/04/new-creepy-joe-biden-ad-is-devastating-our-children-are-watching-what-example-will-we-set-for-them/
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…gropy, touchy, sniffy and kissy nose nuzzling…”
Sounds like characters from a Disney remake. Joe Biden and the seven dwarves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
humpy…
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Hello everyone. My name is Joe and I’m a creepoholic. Can I touch you? Can I touch your little girl?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Joe lives back in the day when a guy could smell a “Dames” hair.Sorry Joe,that shipped has sailed..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excerpt from post: “I have no idea what tribe this guy comes from, but gropy, touchy, sniffy and kissy nose nuzzling of strangers ain’t never been okay…”
Exactly.
I don’t know who is more foolish and/or arrogant – The Sniffer or The Sniffer’s Advisors.
Apparently he has heard the one-liner about – if you’re in a hole, stop digging.
LikeLiked by 2 people
apparentlyhehasNOTheard – of course
LikeLike
I don’t care if it’s 2019 or the Summer of Love in the Haight. You are a pedo groper of young girls and women that you have no business touching. Period.
My husband has never acted like that to our three daughters and granddaughters. Ever!
Go away you creepy, evil old coot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Joe Biden, pffft!
The dirty old man (even when younger), that our parents warned us to stay away from. Since the early 1960’s, in my case. We were just told about it then. The parents today now have a full length movie version of what to avoid, thanks to this disgusting man and all of his fellow travelers that made excuses for him and/or pretended they never noticed. Once again proving that the uniparty has to pretend not to know things, even when it is slapping them and us in the face. ALL fellow travelers, the left and the right. Uniparty indeed
I cannot wrap my brain around the people who cannot see these “leaders” for what they are. I do not expect any better of the politicians. But I am quickly losing faith in the everyday people that cannot see this unfolding in front of them. Good grief!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Biden’s toast. God help us if his 25% +/- lead in the Dem’s favorability poll goes to that other old white haired senile man – the socialist Sanders. But, a hidden positive is the young progressives like the alphabet chick, Beto, the Arab woman and the few Mooslims will split the party apart. I doubt Phewlosi and Hoyer can reign in the far-left and off-the-charts left wings of the party.
Heh-heh-heh……………I need another double….”Honey – easy on the ice this time!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
When it comes to overall electability, Joe’s biggest problem is that his creepy public behavior is the least of his problems….
LikeLiked by 4 people
He was Obama’s insurance policy against impeachment or assassination.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really hope that “Gropin’ Joe” runs. I really think he’s too stupid not to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And coming up right behind all is this is the Ukrainian connection and his son, Hunter……while he was VP.
Drum meet Beat….
LikeLiked by 1 person
The truly amazing thing is that there are still Democrats defending him and hoping he gets the nomination. How stupid can stupid get?
LikeLike
The same people who thought it was ok that Hillary was still married to the rapist.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This^^^×1000 !.
They are silent or complicit, nothing else.
Why ?? So hungry to be in the power structure , they have no self respect or strength of character to speak up …UNLESS it’s in the collective.
Thus we got #metoo.
The need to have control over others is too strong with these fools.
But money is the real prize.
LikeLike
He’s still Creepy Uncle Joe……I don’t care how much he says he gets it!!
That picture of Joe’s hand on the officer’s knee is hysterical!! The look on the officer’s face says it all!
LikeLike
“the look on the officer’s face… “ Clasic Archie Bunker !
LikeLike
Is that picture with CUJ’s hand on the troopers thigh a photoshop?
LikeLike
Biden not going to get his nominee. Too many baggage
LikeLiked by 1 person
When it comes to invading someone’s personal space, it has NEVER been appropriate to be so intimate with a stranger or subordinate. So what he’s saying is CRAP,, and he knows it. He’s gotten away with it for such a long time because people are afraid to make waves, especially if they are in vulnerable positions, and he knows that too. It’s all about Creepy Joe and the image he wants to portray and what he wants to do to feel good about himself, he doesn’t care how he impacts others. And Lucy Flores got it right, if this kind of stuff happened in a workplace Biden would be reprimanded and there might even be a lawsuit.
He’s toast.
LikeLike
Biden is such a stooge
LikeLike
With adult women and an occasional man ,creepy Joe’s displays of affection are wretch inducing(plus I’d of turned and kneed his nadlers). WHY have the media including FNC excluded the countless pics out there of him doing this to a number of children?? This is aberrant pedo-like behavior..straight up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you have the stomach to watch some of this, this isn’t quick, innocent affection — you can see that he’s truly getting….off…on it. You’d think his allegedly, wonderfully, brilliant wife, Dr. Jill would have given him a heads up about it years ago…..
LikeLike
Those ‘norms’ changed years ago. He doesn’t believe his words otherwise he would have issued some faked apology, and he didn’t. His team must be trying to assess what the damages are to his running. Too bad it wasn’t Hillary he was running against. That Dossier would have had us all saying…”that’s crazy Joe”!
I’ve worked retail over the years and as most companies know you can get sued real fast if an employee mishandles children. It became a stated rule to never touch a child. No patting on the head, no whispering sweet nothings in their ear, no hugging….nothing.
This has been an ongoing issue with him for years and now he’s being told he can’t do that, that’s absurd.
LikeLike
The Nuzzler: “Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it.”
Say, that’s awfully familiar…
Harv the Ficus Molestor: “I came of age in the 60’s and 70’s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different’ That was the culture then. I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office–or out of it. To anyone.”
Biden/Weinstein in 2020: “We’ll Get It Right One of These Centuries!”
LikeLike
Women, men, young, old … It’s the way I’ve always been. Super creepy
LikeLike
I made it to 50 seconds in the vid before I started throwing up in my mouth a little.
I worked in major corporation most of my life, and no…no one does this. If a man does this to a woman he’s in big trouble….and no, its not just a recent thing.
Creepy Joe, just like the other leftists like Matt Lauer et al, have been protected most of their lives, one because they are members of the Party…and two, if you cross one of them you’ll never work in this town again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right!! Try heading out in public and putting your nose in women’s scalps and deeply inhaling and kissing.
You’ll get your nuts smashed in!!
The only reason Uncle Joe could do it was his position of power.
He’s a total loser, and anyone who supports him or admires him is also a total loser!
LikeLike
“The Nuzzler” must have been one of those super heroes that Marvel never brought to print. Could have been a Batman villain on the old TV series though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Translated: I still want to be a DOM, but I’ve been caught out and must appear to repent. I will try not to get caught again.
LikeLike
If you’re going to do a mass distribution video, maybe get a professional involved, even if you want it to look ‘home-made.’
Didn’t you see how asinine No-Wampum Lizzie’s little video was???
LikeLike
Today on Martha McCallum’s show:
Sen. John Kennedy, “smell my hair you might lose a few teeth”. 😂🤣
LikeLike
We here on CTH are awake. Look, he is a creeper, but look @ all the D-nozzles we had to endure in the Senate, Metzenbalm, Ted the Swimmer, Leaky Leahy, Harry Reid and he who shall not be named from AZ, man have we had some annoying SOB’s to deal with. Now Joe was at the tail end of that pack, but I still don’t forgive him for the grilling he gave Clarence Thomas.
But the question is: Quo Bono I ask, who benefits?
Is Soro’s behind this? Is this a Clinton / Obama fight or is Obama jettisoning him? I see BHO having no loyalty other than to his wife, his mentors, and Val-Jal and throwing Joe over the rails. With that said who are the players messaging this field? I still say it is Michelle via ballot on the floor of the Convention, and K. Harris is her staking horse to get there. Bloomberg? He could be the businessman me too candidate juxtaposed to PDJT. His VP? Marry Barra of GM, that would be a ticket I’d be afraid of frankly, as it would snag Michigan out of PDJT’s column. Bernie has the heart and soul of the unmasked ( remember Glenn Beck saying it would happen? ) Neuvo -Socialist DNC comrades, but he’d get creamed if the economy holds.
So again who benefits and how is the average American being played here?….
LikeLike
Hide the children !
LikeLike
“I may be creepy, but at least I don’t have to register yet with the police when I visit a town.”
LikeLike
This fool has no idea how kaput he is.
LikeLike
By the time that video had ended I found myself on the other side of room, back against the wall, strongly considering an exit through the window.
LikeLike