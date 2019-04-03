April 3rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #804

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray……..
🌟 “Those who know your name trust in you,
For you, Lord, have never forsaken those who seek you.” 🌟
— Psalm 9:10
———————-
Praise: USSS Security arrested an intruder At Mar-a-Lago (see Sundance article)
———————-
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump, family and MAGA Team
— for success of 2020 election for President Trump
— for AG Barr to do the right thing
— all our gov’t employees, and that includes Congress, uphold our U.S. Constitution as intended by our founding fathers
— for Constitutional Amendment to abolish Electoral College, to fail
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote, to fail in Senate
— all illegal voting be exposed and corrected
— shut the border down now
— our American WALL…and for builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, border dogs-protection, alertness, health
— Repeal ObamaCare
— Uphold U.S. Constitution
— Take Care of Americans First
—————————————————–
🦅 “Security is more important to me than trade. We’ll have a strong border or we’ll have a closed border. I’m totally prepared to do it.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Praying !
The top tweet shows 48K replies here on CTH but on twitter’s site it shows only 28K.
Is this more evidence of Twitter hiding/shadowbanning conservative accounts? All I see are haters in the comments section.
cit817: What we didn’t see was howq much of the perishable aid rotted on the docks for a vrieaty of internal political reasons ! What we did see ( albeit very briefly ) were al ot Pr’s sitting on their asses awaiting someone to “help ” them ! Across America hit with the same storm issues neighbors, and outsiders mobilized their resources to provide “aid and comfort ” to storm victims to empower them to retake charge of their lives ! I no longer have any sympathy for Puerto Rico or its citizens . If we cut them loose they’d slag down into another Venezeula in a heartbeat !
Hey Treepers, just putting a smile on your face before bed. Love you Sundance and love your faithful prayers Grandma.
Creepy Joe Biden as the Big Bad Wolf / Lil Red Riding Hood Parody Music Video
A poster(s?) recently asked about the timing of the disclosure by PTrump of classified information concerning the failed coup and the statutes of limitations possible effect on the prosecution of criminals that may be exposed. Here are a few statutes of limitations –
Treason, espionage, harboring terrorists, providing material support to terrorists, providing material support to terrorist organizations, and financing terrorism do not have statutes of limitations.
Bank fraud, communication of restricted data, receipt of restricted data, tampering with restricted data and disclosure of classified information have 10 year statutes of limitations.
Major fraud against the United States has a seven year statute of limitations.
https://fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/RL31253.pdf
I don’t think technicalities will save them from what they did.
A subpoena would be worthless because grand jury evidence is secret and can only be used in a federal criminal trial according to Rule 6e of the Federal Code of Criminal Procedure.
MAGA – Maintain America’s Greatness Always.
Great story on Huawei (pronounced by the MSM as ‘wahwei, lol) stealing US tech secrets and how they were caught.
Huawei has hired westerners to front their propaganda efforts. As the president likes to say, that’s sad.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2019-02-04/huawei-sting-offers-rare-glimpse-of-u-s-targeting-chinese-giant?cmpid=socialflow-twitter-businessweek&utm_medium=social&utm_content=businessweek&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic
Trump RIPS Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Over Her Green New Deal “It Was Done By A 29 Year Old Bartender”
Ocasio-Cortez Totally Stammers Through, Like, Diatribe Against, You Know, Uh, Trump Administration (VIDEO)
by Joseph Curl April 2, 2019 507 Comments
701Share130TweetEmail
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/04/ocasio-cortez-totally-stammers-through-like-diatribe-against-you-know-uh-trump-administration-video/
Idiot using “folks” like Obama. Like anyone really actually thinks these two clowns give a crap about commoners.
I lasted 1:28, a new PB for me in terms of listening to AOC.
She’s like on those really annoying wind chimes that keep you awake all night, but you can’t go outside and bury it in a shallow grave because your wife, who could sleep through an artllery barrage, thinks it’s wonderful.
On the plus side, her blathering on about the danger of unsecured communications probably upset Hillary. A lot.
FYI y’all. Trudeau is done. stick a fork in the little princess twinkle toes.
https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/jody-wilson-raybould-says-shes-been-kicked-out-of-the-liberal-caucus
They say Cuba is nice this time of the year, and they approve of tinker bells./
I’m wondering if the crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman is asking POTUS for help in getting his $450 million dollars back. The Prince paid that sum for the painting Salvator Mundi, which is recently attributed to DaVinci, despite no provenance, or rather lots of “it is thought”, “it is believed ”, kind of provenance. The Prince paid over 300 million more than the last time it sold a couple of years ago. And even that sale had problems. Whole thing is sketchy, and imo it is the greatest art fraud in history. For example, take a look at the painting’s eyes. Not on the same line, looking in two different directions, and one is positioned further to the outside. Could DaVinci make such a mistake? No. Would DaVinci purposely paint such eyes on a portrait of Christ? The painting was supposed to go on display. But nobody is talking.
