Monday April 1st – Open Thread

DAILY DEVOTIONAL, April 1, 2019
“It Is Time”
The Hour
History records many great and significant events, but none nearly so significant as the crucifixion of Christ on the cross of Calvary. Referring to the time, then still future, when this should take place, our Lord spoke again and again of “the hour,” “that hour” and “My hour,” and so does the sacred record.
When His enemies would have stoned Him at the Feast of Tabernacles, the record states merely: “they sought to take Him: but no man laid hands on Him, because His hour had not yet come” (John 7:30). Finally, when that dread time did arrive, we read:
“And when the hour was come, He sat down, and the twelve apostles with Him” (Luke 22:14).
“And Jesus answered them, saying, The hour is come that the Son of man should be glorified.
“Verily, verily, I say unto you, Except a grain of wheat fall into the ground and die, it abideth alone; but if it die, it bringeth forth much fruit” (John 12:23,24).
“Now is My soul troubled; and what shall I say: Father save Me from this hour? But for this cause came I unto this end,” (John 12:27).
“Now before the Feast of the Passover, when Jesus knew that His hour had come… having loved His own which were in the world, He loved them unto the end” (John 13:1).
Finally, in His great High-priestly prayer, uttered in the very shadow of the cross, He “lifted up His eyes to heaven, and said, Father, the hour is come…” (John 17:1).
This is the hour to which many of the Old Testament sacrifices and prophecies had pointed forward. This is the hour to which the redeemed will look back with gratitude and praise for the ages to come. There would have been no salvation for sinners without it, nor any hope of a restored earth with the curse of sin removed. Thank God, because Christ was willing to face that dreadful hour “we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins according to the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-hour/
John 7:30 Then they sought to take him: but no man laid hands on him, because his hour was not yet come.
Luke 22:14 And when the hour was come, he sat down, and the twelve apostles with him.
John 12:23 And Jesus answered them, saying, The hour is come, that the Son of man should be glorified.
24 Verily, verily, I say unto you, Except a corn of wheat fall into the ground and die, it abideth alone: but if it die, it bringeth forth much fruit.
John 12:27 Now is my soul troubled; and what shall I say? Father, save me from this hour: but for this cause came I unto this hour.
John 13:1 Now before the feast of the passover, when Jesus knew that his hour was come that he should depart out of this world unto the Father, having loved his own which were in the world, he loved them unto the end.
John 17:1 These words spake Jesus, and lifted up his eyes to heaven, and said, Father, the hour is come; glorify thy Son, that thy Son also may glorify thee:
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
Amen Warrprin1 ~ Ecclesiastes 3:1
