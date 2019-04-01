April 1st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #802

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 1 person
We do not need to just “know.” We already know. People need to be held accountable. Like yesterday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray……..
🌟 “When my enemies turn back,
They shall fall and perish at Your presence.” 🌟
— Psalm 9:3
———————-
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump, family and MAGA Team
— for success of 2020 election for President Trump
— for AG Barr to do the right thing
— for truth of all obstructions against President Trump to come out
— for confusion among Fake Media–block their lies
— all illegal voting be exposed and corrected
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote, to fail in Senate
— shut the border down now
— our American WALL…and for builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, border dogs-protection, alertness, health
— Repeal ObamaCare
— Protect America First
—————————————————–
🦅 “Democrats’ open border policies are a betrayal of the American people! ” (Mi Rally 3-28-19)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 8 people
First to “like” Grandma’s prayer is a pleasing way to start the day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You ACED it, Grandma … again!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Adam Schiff shut off a mic of a congressman…..he should not be in government and that should concern everyone.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Homeland Security is being sooo very nice, but not for long!”
IMO, it has gone on for too long. Hence, the problem has evolved into a crisis worthy of being designated a National Emergency.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Again, we need something to happen yesterday. Close the border, Mr. President. Our country will have difficulty getting these people out and it is overwhelming our communities, legal systems, and taxpayers. It is changing our country and must be stopped NOW.
In addition, PLEASE LOOK INTO THE STEALTH OPERATION OF “SETTLING” MIGRANTS INTO OUR COUNTRY THROUGH GOVERNMENT AND NON-PROFIT (CHURCHES) REFUGEE ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS. THE GOVERNMENT IS QUIETLY PROVIDING CHANNELS TO MIGRANTS & ILLEGALS TO INVADE OUR COUNTRY THROUGH REFUGEE STATUS. HEY, LOOK AT THE BORDER WHILE WE BRING IN THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE THROUGH THESE STEALTH PROGRAMS. PLEASE LOOK INTO IT, MR. PRESIDENT.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why hasn’t POTUS shut down funding these organizations importing illegals? Can he do that? Are they really churches or do they just use “Catholic”, “Lutheran” or whatever in their name?
As usual our bureaucrats are working against the best interests of We The People.
LikeLike
Close all boarded the Human traffic. Only allow Citizens and those in America legally allow to exit and enter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President should commute all prison sentence under 7 years to serve. Free up 50000 bed no illegal immigrants to Federal Prisons.
LikeLike
Move illegal immigrants to Federal Prisons. Move all famalies intact to Guantanamo.
LikeLike
GREAT inspiration:
Move ALL illegals/migrants to Guantanamo.
When time/space runs out, release them … outside the wire!
[Kinda simple, huh.]
LikeLike
P.S. Move ALL Deep Staters awaiting trial to Guantanamo.
Bunk em with the Illegals.
LikeLike
Full interview…
John Solomon, Sara Carter
LikeLiked by 1 person
Week #7 since AG confirmation:
Mr. Attorney General Barr,
Americans know the refrain “truth, justice, and the American way.” Truth and justice are integral to the American way. We ask that you remember the Americans who are counting on you to restore truth and justice, both alive and those who have died to secure the American way:
America is crying out for justice. How will history judge you? Will you restore justice in America? America is watching.
LikeLike
ICYMI: Reposting of Mark Levin’s “Life, Liberty & Levin” with Brandon Straka:
LikeLike
Kris Kobach on Lou Dobbs tonight. President is just reacting……instead of doing things…..things needs to get done. This is the man that needs to be in the WH
LikeLike
Have we been building sections of a wall or not??
LikeLike
Happy April Fool’s Day Treepers!
I am sure someone will try to pull our leg today!
LikeLike
LikeLike