April 1st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #802

Posted on April 1, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

23 Responses to April 1st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #802

  1. citizen817 says:
    April 1, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    April 1, 2019 at 12:21 am

    🦅 MAGA—KAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray……..

    🌟 “When my enemies turn back,
    They shall fall and perish at Your presence.” 🌟
    — Psalm 9:3
    ———————-
    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection for President Trump, family and MAGA Team
    — for success of 2020 election for President Trump
    — for AG Barr to do the right thing
    — for truth of all obstructions against President Trump to come out
    — for confusion among Fake Media–block their lies
    — all illegal voting be exposed and corrected
    — House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote, to fail in Senate
    — shut the border down now
    — our American WALL…and for builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, border dogs-protection, alertness, health
    — Repeal ObamaCare
    — Protect America First
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “Democrats’ open border policies are a betrayal of the American people! ” (Mi Rally 3-28-19)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    April 1, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    April 1, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • dallasdan says:
      April 1, 2019 at 12:27 am

      “Homeland Security is being sooo very nice, but not for long!”

      IMO, it has gone on for too long. Hence, the problem has evolved into a crisis worthy of being designated a National Emergency.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Rynn69 says:
      April 1, 2019 at 12:31 am

      Again, we need something to happen yesterday. Close the border, Mr. President. Our country will have difficulty getting these people out and it is overwhelming our communities, legal systems, and taxpayers. It is changing our country and must be stopped NOW.

      In addition, PLEASE LOOK INTO THE STEALTH OPERATION OF “SETTLING” MIGRANTS INTO OUR COUNTRY THROUGH GOVERNMENT AND NON-PROFIT (CHURCHES) REFUGEE ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS. THE GOVERNMENT IS QUIETLY PROVIDING CHANNELS TO MIGRANTS & ILLEGALS TO INVADE OUR COUNTRY THROUGH REFUGEE STATUS. HEY, LOOK AT THE BORDER WHILE WE BRING IN THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE THROUGH THESE STEALTH PROGRAMS. PLEASE LOOK INTO IT, MR. PRESIDENT.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • margarite1 says:
        April 1, 2019 at 12:42 am

        Why hasn’t POTUS shut down funding these organizations importing illegals? Can he do that? Are they really churches or do they just use “Catholic”, “Lutheran” or whatever in their name?

        As usual our bureaucrats are working against the best interests of We The People.

        Like

        Reply
  5. Do Stop Thinking About Tomorrow says:
    April 1, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Close all boarded the Human traffic. Only allow Citizens and those in America legally allow to exit and enter.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    April 1, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Full interview…
    John Solomon, Sara Carter

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Rynn69 says:
    April 1, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Week #7 since AG confirmation:

    Mr. Attorney General Barr,

    Americans know the refrain “truth, justice, and the American way.” Truth and justice are integral to the American way. We ask that you remember the Americans who are counting on you to restore truth and justice, both alive and those who have died to secure the American way:

    America is crying out for justice. How will history judge you? Will you restore justice in America? America is watching.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Rynn69 says:
    April 1, 2019 at 12:33 am

    ICYMI: Reposting of Mark Levin’s “Life, Liberty & Levin” with Brandon Straka:

    Like

    Reply
  9. winky says:
    April 1, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Kris Kobach on Lou Dobbs tonight. President is just reacting……instead of doing things…..things needs to get done. This is the man that needs to be in the WH

    Like

    Reply
  10. WES says:
    April 1, 2019 at 12:45 am

    Happy April Fool’s Day Treepers!

    I am sure someone will try to pull our leg today!

    Like

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    April 1, 2019 at 12:46 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s