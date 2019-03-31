Sunday Talks: Kellyanne Conway -vs- Chris Wallace….

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway appears on Fox News with the insufferable swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace to discuss the Mueller report. Wallace begins his interview with a predictable set-up scenario to Ms. Conway, hoping to bait her with a discussion of Joe Biden. It goes downhill from there.
I started laughing even before I clicked on the play button. 🙂
Chris Wallace came off as an a$$ on every issue.
Every single one. Chris “gotcha!” Wallace did not do so well with Kellyanne. What a pig he is. She handled him quite beautifully. I only wish when he got personal at the end she would say “You stopped me from talking about national issues to discuss my marriage?”
Well said indeed. Wallace is beyond intolerable. She kicked his ass!
He’s an a$$hole that acts like he has a brain tumor!
I don’t have any inside info, only surmising here.
I’m confident Karl Rove and Wallace are involved and dirty in the Russia, Russia, Russia malarkey.
bertdilbert/covfefe999, yes, we want the border closed NOW. Think of how many serious killing diseases now in our country and we have no immunity against them for years so many Americans will suffer even unto death from these diseases – as right now measles, TB, you name it from many, many illegals from many, many countries and Mexico still talking of closing their southern bodies but we ain’t seeing it happen. Also we did not authorize sending our tax money to any country and having lived in Mexico for years all 3 of these countries have never, ever changed anything, and like Puerto Rico the money sent disappears and we all know where it disappears to – pockets. Why are they not fighting for their countries as our Founders did for us and apparently we will be doing again for our country. When no collusion is stated, that automatically closed down the whole case legally! The whole sting against Trump was conspiracy and it flopped royally and now those against our Republic are no longer lauding Mueller but cursing him. We are not amazed that nothing there there but wasting our hard earned dollars to have this repeated with 2 yrs. of searching in every little hole and coming up with “nothing there”. We need now to search out the hiding illegals in our country to get them out of this country thanks to many in and out of Congress and it will be a tedious long job and especially with the stubborn illegal sanctuary cities and states.
She is AWESOME! All the way through this video. Wallace is a complete PIG.
He is a pig, do you think if she was man they would be asking these questions? It is beyond ridiculous and right on cue he had the Dems talking point about Mueller not exonerating Pres Trump on obstruction. Wallace is nothing but a chauvinist, Democrat shill & deep state protector.
On a lighter note Mick (love love love him) handled John Karl on ABC this morning, Karl isn’t even in the same league as Mick!
At one point Mulvaney had been talking about unaccompanied children and he said “they’re in a box”. You can expect those four words to be used to say “see, I toadya”.
“Just type in creepy uncle Joe”. LOL. Is Kelly a fan of Paul Joseph Watson:
I hope not. As long as Infowars was the main messenger of this kind of criticism towards the Dems, such info could always easily be rejected, because to a large majority of people, Infowars is an over-the-top conspiracy theory website. Therefore I conclude that Infowars served it’s goal. For the establishment, that is.
Are you kidding?!? Paul Joseph Watson is fantastic! And do you have any idea how many people AJ has pulled over from the dark side (or apathetic side, at the least) to Conservatism?
You don’t have to like the guy or understand his audience, but why not show some support for the cause? How many people did you get to vote for Trump?
I couldn’t agree more. PJ Watson is a warrior, and Alex Jones has done enormous heavy lifting for the cause. His stand against the media and for free speech a few months ago in the Congressional hallways was a thing of beauty.
Alex is like the WWF of Conservative talk. A lot of people don’t get him – fine. But it’s good clean fun that keeps a lot of people off the streets, ha! Anyway, I just get tired of the dog-piling. I wish “our side” would stand up together.
Hahahahaha, Bert – the images speak for itself. All InfoWars did was splice them together. Suggest you watch first before commenting. The vid reinforces Lucy Flores’ very claims (smelling her hair, running his fingers through it, kissing the back of her head) – Creepy Joe does the same to every little girl in the string of video. And Lucy is right – who does this kind of thing???? The video shows he’s beyond creepy. He’s a pervert.
If Biden was the chosen one, the Dems miscalculated and got blind sided. Or he never was, he refused to stand down, so they are taking him out. The lack of Obama endorsement and Obama activity, coaching, and behind the scenes drama tells me Obama has been trying to take out Biden. It just worked. A woman of color is now making the rounds on CNN. Biden was never the chosen one. It could be Michelle Obama and Barry will be vice President. as crazy as that sounds, it is the biggest threat to Trump. Everybody else is amateur hour. Talk about violating norms. Even the Clintons never pulled this.
Mooch is too lazy and has zero credentials. She never even bothered to become a working attorney after she got her law degree. She was on a few boards, that’s about all.
Barack cannot be Vice President per the 12th and 22nd Amendments.
He is ineligible to be President because he has held the office twice and that makes him ineligible to be VP.
I believe the hit on Biden has come from the Clinton camp. It bears all the hallmarks of a Clinton hitjob. The Clinton camp is preparing to launch their Chosen candidate, Terry McAuliffe.
Although, here is one other angle to consider: Lucy Flores endorsed Bernie Sanders in 2016.
I have now seen that video 3 times and it’s just as shocking to me the third time as it was the first. I’m glad the Dem woman came forward to complain about him and now Kellyanne has given the viewing audience a good term to search on so everyone can see this video (or others like it) and judge for themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I tried Sundance, i really tried. But listening to Creepy Chris trying to sandbag Donald Trump in a segment about an accusation against Joe Biden made me want to heave. Anyone eho can watch what Wallace has made of Tony Snow’s fantastic Sunday show has a stronger stomach than I. Why do bon Leftistsbstill go on this awful show expecting not to get ssndbagged is beyond me
Posted CHRIS-the-CREEP downthread before reading your comment.
Like minds!
Tony Snow was such a great patriot.
Miss him!
I am not keen on Kellyanne but even less so on Wallace. She held her own and it was amusing to witness his frustration when he couldn’t stop her from talking. He who believes in his superiority. Subsequently I turned off because I knew the program would get predictable and boring.
Walrus wanted to take a shot and used Biden as an opener but wanted to block her response.
Trust me, it was anything but boring. Especially at the end, LOL!
Kellyanne is a courageously heroic warrior.
Bad form to back-stab her without explanation.
Creepy Walruss is trying to push his narrative.
He always does. Time for Chris to hang up his gotcha non-starters. Kellyanne handled him like a sharp knife to a softened moldy old cheese – she destroyed both him and his narrative and made him look like a fool – Kellyanne’s comparison to him to Oprah was priceless. Chris continues to be a never-Trumper while “wearing” his invisible veil of “I am an objective journalist” disguise, which IS NOT WORKING!
Little Chrissy Wallace was a PIG for asking about her marriage…
And to make up the excuse that other people wanted him to ask. Uh huh. He spent more time on that segment than on any of the segments about national issues.
I don’t remember him EVER asking any of his guests about their personal life…
What a truly, truly fine Woman. Kellyanne is simply inspired, like divine art.
Masterful.
They will continue to ignore the FACT that the AG and DAG looked at Mueller’s investigative evidence and CONCLUDED there was no obstruction. POTUS was exonerated.
Right. Mueller didn’t find obstruction and left it up to AG and DAG to decide. There was none, end of story. Move on, Chris Wallace. God he’s pathetic.
I just can’t bring myself to listen to his creepy, syrupy ‘gosh gee willikers” voice and or watch his obvious “I’m not really trying to bait you / trap you” manner.
Same here. But it must be done occasionally. Same with people like Rachel Madcow. Keep you friends close. And stay in touch with where the enemy lives and what they’re up to.
Wallace is truly a disengenuous low life.
Kelly Anne did a great job, but Wallace comes off as just a “hack”
How can anyone with one iota of character say:
“I don’t want to ask you this question, but people want to know”
Just a shallow pus ball…. He needs to be punished…..When I was a child and I did such a thing, my mom would make me stand in the corner.
She would say: “you go stand in that corner and think about what you said”
“Stand there until you understand why you should not have said it.
Wallace is an idiot. He needs to go stand in the corner.
The Dems will not come up with a serious candidate, even if they had one. This Biden thing is distraction of the findings of the Mueller report only. Any newsitem that concerns the safety of women will automatically create a brainfreeze and set aside rational thinking, because it’s human nature to react that way. And to be honest: men who would like to save a victim of, for instance, Uncle’s Joe’s unwanted attentions, would (unconsciously) do so to show that woman that he is better suited for her…
She is one tough cookie! Boy, does she hold her own. Sadly, this is not a legit interview. Wallace is railroading and tries to debate her. He works so hard to get all of the dem talking points in and to create drama and clickbait.
I just can’t wait to go to the parade the feminists are going to throw for Kellyanne, ROFL! This woman is wicked funny! 😀
I don’t recall Mary Maitlan and Serpent Head being asked questions fundamental to their marriage in the Clinton years in a manner that questioned the legitimacy of their marriage and children. In fact, it was portrayed as she being a whack job and Carville as “main stream”.
LOVING me my Kellyanne – Can’t wait to see WHO she’s having for lunch! Chris Wallace has LOST all credibility! Bagdad Chris
Love the juxtapositioning with Baghdad Bob.
Last week: Biden goes to China and a few days later his son gets a billion dollar consulting deal. Totally corrupt – this broke last week, no one talked about it. The story provides ample evidence why the Chinese will push Biden, they own him.
This week: Biden smells some frosts hair, and Wallace leads with it?
Are we this dumb?
So this is why he’s considering a run. It was probably one of the terms of the agreement with his son. Scum. Helping the enemy. Probably promising them stuff already.
Game, Set, Match to Kellyanne Conway. Enjoyed that as much as reading the recent WSJ letters to the editor in response to the self-righteous Peggy Noonan.
Rush cut Peggy Noonan down to size quite nicely on one of his shows last week, with his personal experience with the woman. That takes balls, when you know the person and share many of the same contacts. I had no idea she was such an elitist, swampy b!tch, but she sure cleared that up for us.
Kellyanne is always a strong voice.
Chris Wallace is a better Democrat than Democrats now.
Liked her comment about getting to where she is on her own, not because of her husband. Not like some other women.
Interesting to hear Rush Limbaugh say this week that he is good friends with Chris Wallace.
It was, but, I am sure we are all friends with people we agree to disagree with. That is the tell-tale sign of a rational person. For the most part, I believe we treepers are a special breed because we can agree to disagree and still be civil. On second thought I believe the word is rare 😉
But it’s beyond mere disagreements. Wallace is a total pig. He brings people on pretending like he’s going to interview them and allow them to answer questions fully and thoughtfully when in fact they are only on so he can perform his “gotcha!” shtick. It’s glaringly obvious when he spends a substantial portion of his time with Kellyanne talking about her marriage, complete with cued video. But hey, I’m no fan of Rush either, these two guys can hang out and I wouldn’t’ care.
Every conservative who agrees to an NWO “interview” is foolishly arrogant. The left are mindless robots. Do you all have the time to waste? I don’t.
I just emailed Fox and requested that Chris Wallace be suspended for his inappropriate questioning of Kellyanne Conway. The inquiry into the status of her marriage was so unprofessional, crass, and unseemly that it cannot be let to stand. The fact that he employed the excuse “that viewers wanted to know” shows that he knew his inquiry was inappropriate. While Ms. Conway graciously forgave him for the rude inquiry, an apology to viewers is also necessary.
If Fox let’s this stand – does not take action – I do not want to think about what their moderation of the 2020 debates will devolve into.
Mr. Wallace must be reprimanded. He has stepped out of bounds and if this is not acknowledged and properly reprimanded publicly by Fox, this type of behavior will continue.
Can you imagine if he asked a question like that to say a person like Ilhan Omar? CW — “There’s been many rumors on the internet and I’d be remiss if I did not ask, so here goes. Is it true that you married your brother…?” Hells Bells
THIS.
It’s interesting that he didn’t mention “viewers” specifically. He just said “people”. Probably one person, himself. He’s pathetic. I’m glad you complained.
I’m all for Trump’s people going on these interview shows but frankly I think they should boycott Wallace’s show now.
What a class act Kellyanne is. Wallace said if I offended you I’m sorry, with a big smile. She said “I’m sure”.
CHRIS-the-CREEP Wallace, worming his way into a woman’s bedroom.
HOME-WRECKER HUBRIS.
Disgusting.
My goodness, I haven’t listened to wallace in maybe 8 years or so. What in the world has happened to him? I “really feel uncomfortable asking this distasteful, rude, irrelevant question, but someone has a gun to my head and I have to”. What a load. It’s the same thing that the media is using to excuse their lying for two years.
Wow.
Think the hit on Biden is from the Clinton camp who is prepping the ground for Terry McAuliffe.
I think we are going to see a battle of the Chosen Ones between the 0bama camp (Biden) and the Clinton camp (McAwful). This will reveal which camp wields more power within the DNC.
It’s tempting to assume the Clinton camp has diminished power and will lose, but that’s not necessarily the case. The Clintons built the modern DNC and have it stocked with die-hard loyalists who would do prison time for the Clintons. 0bama, on the other hand, never built personal relationships outside his little cabal, and eschewed the DNC to built his own network (OFA), leaving the DNC completely under Clinton control.
Rick
@milpat1008
21m21 minutes ago
More
Replying to @JackPosobiec
@KellyannePolls has too much class to ask @FoxNewsSunday Chris Wallace directly about him dating a married woman and breaking up a marriage.
