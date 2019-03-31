March 31st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #801

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 “Democrats want to pretend there is no border crisis because they have caused the border crisis.” (Mi Rally 3-28-19)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Amen.
I am sooooo happy to hear this about Mr. Gallagher! I am hoping for a full exoneration and or pardon. I have been wondering about this and was delighted to get this update!! Thank you!
Tell the Dems, if you want so see the Mueller report, fix the laws and have a vote!
Looking forward to that “next step”, Mr. President. An invaded nation is counting on you. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Mr.President stop invasion of USA ,sent troops to southern border…
Send heavily armed troops to the border.
Unbelievable that the uber-RINO Bret Stephens would compliment President Trump. But then again, facts and promises made and kept are a stubborn thing.
Judge Jeanine Pirro
Opening Statement
Wow! The judge is on fire and, might I say, is looking FABULOUS! You go, girl!!
Judge Jeanine Pirro
Full Show
. https://youtu.be/y6utBOJoNxg
1) Opening
2) Rudy Giuliani
3) Dan Bongino
4) Corey Lewandowski
5) Stephanie Hamill (R)
Jonathan Harris (D)
6) Bill Fitzpatrick, da
(Smollett case)
7) Bernie Kerik
(Smollett case)
I have a question that has been pecking at my brain on the Smollett case. Why would KIM FOXX want to move the case from the Chicago Police Department to the FBI ? Did they think they still have people there to whitewash the whole criminal and shameful incident ? The FBI already has an open case on this, this made no sense to me.
Can anyone weigh in on this?
If Smollett was going to ” fight back” and he was “innocent” of the charges as he claimed, why skip the NACCP Awards ? Be proud innocent black man ! Those are ” your” people!! Did you think they would not understand what torment you had gone through with the big bad police that saw you for what you were, a liar and a criminal?
The story that was circulated at the time was Michelle Obama had her bundled, former chief of Staff and fixer Tina Tchen make the call to get the case into friendly hands at the FBI.
https://www.lifezette.com/2019/03/what-role-did-michelle-obamas-former-chief-of-staff-play-in-jussie-smolletts-case/
Ok so that answers my questions- they STILL have Obama puppets at the FBI. I for one would like to see communication from Tina Tchen to the FBI…
Thank you judge Pirro…you inspire to speak out against lawlessness past 3 yrs…
FBI scum!
Once upon a time the FBI fought organized crime; then the FBI became organized crime.
“”I told the FBI voluntarily that this man named Joseph Mifsud told me over lunch in London that the Russians possessed thousands of Hillary Clinton’s emails…”
This is where the willful suspension of common sense is breathtaking. They’re talking about a Secretary of State who had a private server which would take the emails out of the fed’s security protocols.
But by all means in 2017, let’s all collectively act shocked and stunned that untold numbers of government and private concerns might have been able to snag emails from a top government official eschewing basic protocols. And like Cizilla the other day tweeted, let’s act like the downer-papa meeting and convo was some massive turn of events and predicate for the entire Russia thing that somehow had nothing to do with the private server of the podesta phishing but with the current admin. What a joke.
Traitor Newsom!
Ivanka his running mate…?! Sounds good to me.
Just watched an MGM short subject film directed by Fred Zinnemann based on the experiences of the US immigration services in 1941 (appears to be pre-Pearl Harbor). This is from the introduction by the Florida director of USIS: “The immigration laws of the United States are designed to admit as many foreign-born as can be absorbed without seriously jeopardizing the economic and social existence of this country.”
What a neat priority and precedent based in common sense.
“Today, however, ruthless smugglers take advantage of the chaotic conditions abroad to pray on innocent people unable to enter the United States because of overtaxed immigration quotas.”
Perhaps he wasn’t as evolved as Pelosi by failing to note the spark of divinity of the old-school smugglers…
AMEN!!!!!
Donald J. Trump ✔
@realDonaldTrump
In honor of his past service to our Country, Navy Seal #EddieGallagher will soon be moved to less restrictive confinement while he awaits his day in court. Process should move quickly! @foxandfriends @RepRalphNorman
74.3K 6:14 AM – Mar 30, 2019
On his last deployment to Iraq, Eddie [Gallagher] led his platoon in the hellacious battle to take back Mosul from ISIS. Of all the SEAL chiefs deployed during 2017 to fight ISIS, he was named the most professional, and was selected by his superiors to train incoming SEALS. In sum, Ed’s career is a testament to professionalism, gallantry and honor.
Yet, despite a pristine record and reputation, Eddie now stands wrongfully accused of war crimes—of killing a dying ISIS fighter on the battlefield—though there has never been evidence to prove it. As a matter of fact, there are mounds of evidence that exonerate him. Investigators have heard from eyewitnesses who say the event never happened. There is video and photographic evidence that clearly calls into question the accusations. There is also well-documented motive for his accusers to fabricate stories.
I wonder, given Canada’s lax immigration policy, if at some point we are going to have to put a wall on our northern border. I haven’t heard anyone mention this before.
I think one area that has received little, or not enough, attention is the effect of the Mueller Coup/Deep State on the President’s ability to conduct foreign policy.
For his entire presidency, PDJT has had Obama, Kerry, Clinton and hordes of their minions touring the world telling foreign leaders it is safe to ignore the US President.
It is impossible to underestimate the damage done by the Democrats to the President’s efforts with China, NoKo, the EU (especially in regard to NATO payments and the Iran Deal, Russia (relationships hamstrung for a generation) and Mexico and Central America.
The damage to the domestic body politic and public institutions is incalculable, but the betrayal of a nation to hide political malfeasance is abominable.
I am eager to hear Sundance’s take on why Joe Biden is being metoo’d at this particular time.
