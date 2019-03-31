March 31st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #801

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

36 Responses to March 31st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #801

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    March 31, 2019 at 12:21 am

    🦅 MAGA—KAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray……..

    🌟 “O Lord, our Lord, How excellent is Your name in all the earth,
    Who have set Your glory above the heavens!” 🌟
    — Psalm 8:1
    ———————-
    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection for President Trump, family and MAGA Team
    — for success of 2020 election for President Trump
    — for AG Barr to do the right thing
    — all illegal voting be exposed and corrected
    — House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote, to fail in Senate
    — shut the border down now
    — our American WALL…and for builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, border dogs-protection, alertness, health
    — Repeal ObamaCare
    — for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and TCTH crew..they all are amazing in the Treehouse
    — Stand In The Gap
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “Democrats want to pretend there is no border crisis because they have caused the border crisis.” (Mi Rally 3-28-19)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  2. citizen817 says:
    March 31, 2019 at 12:21 am

    • olderwiser21 says:
      March 31, 2019 at 12:41 am

      I am sooooo happy to hear this about Mr. Gallagher! I am hoping for a full exoneration and or pardon. I have been wondering about this and was delighted to get this update!! Thank you!

  3. citizen817 says:
    March 31, 2019 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    March 31, 2019 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    March 31, 2019 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    March 31, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Judge Jeanine Pirro
    Opening Statement

  7. citizen817 says:
    March 31, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Judge Jeanine Pirro
    Full Show
    . https://youtu.be/y6utBOJoNxg

    1) Opening
    2) Rudy Giuliani
    3) Dan Bongino
    4) Corey Lewandowski
    5) Stephanie Hamill (R)
    Jonathan Harris (D)
    6) Bill Fitzpatrick, da
    (Smollett case)
    7) Bernie Kerik
    (Smollett case)

  8. citizen817 says:
    March 31, 2019 at 12:24 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    March 31, 2019 at 12:25 am

    • Robert Smith says:
      March 31, 2019 at 12:36 am

      FBI scum!

    • TMonroe says:
      March 31, 2019 at 1:04 am

      “”I told the FBI voluntarily that this man named Joseph Mifsud told me over lunch in London that the Russians possessed thousands of Hillary Clinton’s emails…”

      This is where the willful suspension of common sense is breathtaking. They’re talking about a Secretary of State who had a private server which would take the emails out of the fed’s security protocols.

      But by all means in 2017, let’s all collectively act shocked and stunned that untold numbers of government and private concerns might have been able to snag emails from a top government official eschewing basic protocols. And like Cizilla the other day tweeted, let’s act like the downer-papa meeting and convo was some massive turn of events and predicate for the entire Russia thing that somehow had nothing to do with the private server of the podesta phishing but with the current admin. What a joke.

  10. Grandma Covfefe says:
    March 31, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Traitor Newsom!

  11. deqwik2 says:
    March 31, 2019 at 12:25 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    March 31, 2019 at 12:25 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    March 31, 2019 at 12:27 am

  14. TMonroe says:
    March 31, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Just watched an MGM short subject film directed by Fred Zinnemann based on the experiences of the US immigration services in 1941 (appears to be pre-Pearl Harbor). This is from the introduction by the Florida director of USIS: “The immigration laws of the United States are designed to admit as many foreign-born as can be absorbed without seriously jeopardizing the economic and social existence of this country.”

    What a neat priority and precedent based in common sense.

    “Today, however, ruthless smugglers take advantage of the chaotic conditions abroad to pray on innocent people unable to enter the United States because of overtaxed immigration quotas.”

    Perhaps he wasn’t as evolved as Pelosi by failing to note the spark of divinity of the old-school smugglers…

  15. citizen817 says:
    March 31, 2019 at 12:32 am

  17. Stillwater says:
    March 31, 2019 at 12:43 am

    I wonder, given Canada’s lax immigration policy, if at some point we are going to have to put a wall on our northern border. I haven’t heard anyone mention this before.

  18. Jase says:
    March 31, 2019 at 1:09 am

    I think one area that has received little, or not enough, attention is the effect of the Mueller Coup/Deep State on the President’s ability to conduct foreign policy.
    For his entire presidency, PDJT has had Obama, Kerry, Clinton and hordes of their minions touring the world telling foreign leaders it is safe to ignore the US President.
    It is impossible to underestimate the damage done by the Democrats to the President’s efforts with China, NoKo, the EU (especially in regard to NATO payments and the Iran Deal, Russia (relationships hamstrung for a generation) and Mexico and Central America.
    The damage to the domestic body politic and public institutions is incalculable, but the betrayal of a nation to hide political malfeasance is abominable.

  19. Ripple Earthdevil says:
    March 31, 2019 at 1:12 am

    I am eager to hear Sundance’s take on why Joe Biden is being metoo’d at this particular time.

