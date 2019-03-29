March 29th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #799

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray……..
🌟 “God is a just judge,
And God is angry with the wicked every day.” 🌟
— Psalm 7:11
Praise: 50% Approval Rating–Yay!
Praise: It’s starting……the entrapments of criminals
Praise: The New WALL is being built at the border
🙏 Pray:
— protection & USSS loyalty for President Trump, family and MAGA Team 24/7
— American Traitors who started/took part in fake claims of Dems’ Trump/Russians collusion be caught
— Intentional Liar Adam Schiff resign from Congress
— for AG Barr to follow our Rules of Law
— all illegal voting be exposed and corrected
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote, to fail in Senate
— stop the flow of invaders
— our American WALL…and for builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, border dogs-protection, alertness, health
— Repeal ObamaCare
— The Day of Reckoning is Coming
🦅 “Under my administration, we live by two simple rules, Buy American, and Hire American.” (Mi Rally 3-28-19)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Amen.
DECLASSIFY. NOW.
Referrals and indictments after that.
Oh, and
GET BRENNAN
The president said on Hannity Wednesday night that he will declassify with the proper timing. He has a plan and it clearly isn’t right now. My guess is that he wants to use it in the 2020 election. He may do that in many ways, one of which would be to let it out a bit at a time through the campaign to continually undermine what the Dems are doing. We don’t know what his plan is, but his track record is pretty good so I trust him to make the decision as to when to do it. I don’t think I, or anyone here who has less information than he does (which means all of us), can make a better judgement than the guy who’s in the middle of it and knows all that’s going on.
Boom !!
Faulous optic
Why are you complaining Mr. President?….JUST STOP GIVING THEM MONEY. jUST DO SOMETHING……CLOSE THE BORDER
Love this Twitter……
If anybody wants to see Schiff’s twin brother, google Mr Squiggle.
A pencil neck with a long pencil nose. Now I believe you, Jase.
“Hillary said they’d all hang when their treason was discovered. I am finally in agreement with her and believe she is correct in that they should ALL hang. Her, Obama, Brennan, Yates, Ohr, and the balance of the co-conspirators.”
Maybe that is why Kamala and Booker were so insistent about a ANTI LUNCHING BILL !
UG LYNCHING” !!!
Hah Hah, I liked the typo…thinking of the horrible “healthy lunch” program that the humongous Michelle foisted on schools–and the kids hated the food! 🙂
I’m all for healthy eating, btw, just despise gov’t control.
Is Schiff clinging to his delusion because Weismann has assured him he’ll get some rogue operators at SDNY to charge Don Jr over the meeting?
(If the story that Weismann has spent most of this week at SDNY is to be believed).
‘[L]et’s get the Senate back to the normal, historical pattern for handling presidents’ nominations. Let’s give President Trump as well as all future presidents a functional process for building their administrations. Let’s give the American people the governments they actually elected. And let’s seize this chance to do so through bipartisan regular order that we’re pursuing here, both in committee and now here on the floor. The status quo is unsustainable for the Senate and for the country.’
If The Turdle had nuts even the size of gnats’ nuts, when it was obvious over a year and a half ago that the Dimms would use every procedure possible to delay PTrump’s nominees. he should have gotten rid of both the filibuster rule and this idiotic 30 hours of debate after cloture rule.
My mistake. It’s not a matter of courage . . . the Turdle actually wants PTrump to fail. (spit)
Wow ..amazing what the Dems can do…first their Dead People have been allowed to vote and now the Dead Dems are voting for Dead People for President …amazing.
Dems are still living in Otherworld.
Barr starts his own probe to takedown President Donald J. Trump.
With a new theme, “obstruction of justice,” Attorney General Bill Barr has started his own takedown of President Donald J. Trump.
Barr covered up Iran-Contra as Attorney General for President George W. Bush.
What is Barr’s new probe covering up?
Uranium One?
https://brassballs.blog/home/attorney-general-william-bill-barr-starts-his-own-probe-to-takedown-trump-obstruction-of-justice-donald-mark-tutt-lambert-paul-erickson-cia-uranium-one-iran-contra-peter-strzok-cia-george-bush-robert-mueller-report-summary
Considering that the site linked has unknown credibility and the claim that George W Bush was involved in Iran-Contra even though it happened during the second term of Reagan, even before George W Bush’s father, George H W Bush, became president, there’s enough questionable just in those things to raise questions of accuracy and credibility. I think when and if something from a credible source comes out showing that Barr is a stealth agent for the left, then I’ll consider it. In the meantime, I will continue to wait and see.
The Grand Rapids rally was amazing. The shackles are off. He is speaking at a higher IQ level to an increasingly educated audience. You may cram for a test, but it will be shallow knowledge, and not wisdom. You cannot cram at the end of summer for a harvest in the fall. In the long drawn out process our VSG PDJT is reeducating the American republic on the foundational principles that our constitution was built on. He is preaching the need for a constitution, for law, for a justice system that is fair, universal and blind. And he is using the case studies of the Collusion hoax, vs the real collusion that the democrats did. The multiple cases of injustice for the right, but toleration of bold and willful lawbreaking by the left. To win this war, and it is a war, a critical majority of the republic must have the wisdom to vote and live according the the principles of our Maker. The same Creator on whose principles our Independence was declared.He is addressing Thomas Jefferson’s concerns. He is pointing out the lies of the democratic party, the guilty lawbreakers, the fake and lying media.
We must address the bias of the education system. The suppression of honest questioning, the thorough exploration of all viewpoints.
He is emphasizing the importance of these principles to not only the country, but the healthy pride and self esteem bourne of a society in which hard work and loyalty is rewarded, Truth is pursued, the innate goodness of all people is nurtured and honored, yet the evil pursuit of power and money by individuals and groups is recognized and contingencies made.
Make Americans Great Again!
President Trump understands. Just one of the many reasons I love him and thank God every day for his Presidency.
Isn’t the HSPCI supposed to be doing oversight of the intelligence agencies rather than aiding and abetting their criminality, as Pencilneck Schiff is doing?
Amen!
Must read article on President Trump’s lawyers and negotiations with Mueller. Headline “You want to do it (issue a subpoena) you’ve got war”
This is a terrific article. Dowd and Sekulow served POTUS well. A couple of highlights: 1) Dowd and Pres. Trump wanted to cooperate so that the SC investigation could be wrapped up more quickly. Dowd says it was clear by end of 2017 that Mueller had nothing (and implies Mueller knew he had nothing). Yet another example of infamous and crooked behavior from Mueller.
Also, Pres.Trump had a staffer that took notes in meetings to supplement other records–serving as a good gauge of POTUS’s thoughts. These notes were also shared with Mueller. This fact undergirds that Pres. Trump and his team were transparent–which should (in any sane world) undercut Dem protestations.
Of course, nothing would satisfy the Dems other than capitulation (my words, not in the article)
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/columnists/byron-york-in-subpoena-fight-trump-lawyer-told-mueller-you-want-to-do-it-youve-got-yourself-a-war
I posted this at least a year ago. I’m not a wordpress person, so tedious to find previous posts..
A British BBC reporter Paul Wood was central to the dissemination of the dossier, as a reporter in Washington DC, aka the swamp, he was celebrated by his ‘local boy makes good’ in the Shropshire press. No one was paying attention to this article. I was.
I posted this article to show that the the elements of the Steele Dossier were circulating, maybe I should say, pre-Steele dossier as early as 2015. Thus suggesting someone in the Ozero admim was doing pre-oppo research. Hello Brennan.
Read a bit.
https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/politics/2017/01/16/our-man-in-washington-ex-shropshire-reporter-on-what-could-be-trumps-watergate/
Brennan? I did a profile here a year or two ago. Cant find it but he is a hippy commie turned establishment numpty and all around stupid, but a nasty piece of work.
The Illinois Prosecutors Bar Association just tore up State Attny Foxx on her handling of the Smollett case. Wow, this might really go somewhere. People are not going to take this or let it go.
http://www.ilpba.org/announcements/7249825?fbclid=IwAR0nDrZoCobnZxt_bpJD2t9xyFZQO11ePVnRNlu1y032BLsmNiZYTpprPRE
CHINA THREAT just MULTIPLIED:
How the hell can the USA allow ANY Container Ships from China anywhere near our Hemisphere?
“China Testing Long-Range Cruise Missile Fired From Concealed Ship Container”
Read it: It’s FAR FAR worse than you can possibly imagine.
Guess why POTUS just issued an “all hands on deck” to prepare for EMP ATTACK.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-03-28/china-testing-long-range-cruise-missile-fired-concealed-ship-container
CORRECTION:
Guess why POTUS just issued an “all hands on deck” E.O. to prepare for EMP ATTACK.
