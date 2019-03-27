Threat Alert – West Virginia Police Shut Down I-68, Capture Armed Suspect With Explosives Threatening POTUS and Pentagon…

Posted on March 27, 2019 by

This is a breaking story, so stay tuned.  Details are sketchy. Here’s what we know so far.  West Virginia State Police and U.S. Secret Service agents shut down part of interstate 68 in West Virginia following an alert of a 42-year-old male heading to Washington DC to carry out a threat against President Trump and the Pentagon.

State police, ATF and FBI officers responded. A 42-year old male has been apprehended.  I-68 is now re-opened. A vehicle search revealed a firearm and explosive powder.

W-VA – […] State Police Captain Shallon Oglesby said the shutdown came after a routine traffic stop at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for speeding along the eastbound lanes.

The trooper determined that the stop would require an “in-depth investigation” leading to the shutdown, Oglesby said.

State Police and Preston officials would not confirm reports that the incident involves explosives.

The FBI arrived on scene to assist, an FBI spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday afternoon. (read more)

More from WCHSTV:

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH)West Virginia State Police said Interstate 68 was shut down temporarily Wednesday near the border with Maryland after threats were made to kill President Donald Trump and to blow up the Pentagon.  (read more)

99 Responses to Threat Alert – West Virginia Police Shut Down I-68, Capture Armed Suspect With Explosives Threatening POTUS and Pentagon…

  1. TwoLaine says:
    March 27, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    Is his name Jussie Smollet, the non public safety risk?

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. Mark Thimesch (Artist) says:
    March 27, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    Well, I see the Deep State, Brennan and Clapper are starting to get REALLY nervous. Resorting to their base of “martyrs” is pushing things to the next level and it ain’t going to be pretty.

    Pray hard for our President and his family.

    Liked by 36 people

    Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      March 27, 2019 at 3:59 pm

      I hope the results of this investigation don’t end up in the usual sinkhole never to be heard from again. We need solid answers on this one.

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
    • DoggyDaddy says:
      March 27, 2019 at 4:47 pm

      If the Dems stay on the extreme and don’t come back towards the center to engage in constructive policy debate with the GOP, then there is no peaceful engagement possible between the two halves of the country and violence becomes the new way of “talking.”

      Some 300 years ago, Jonathan Swift (yes, the Gulliver’s Travels author) wrote, “Reasoning will never make a Man correct an ill Opinion, which by Reasoning he never acquired: For, in the Course of Things, Men always grow vicious, before they become Unbelievers.” Now many people are aware of the first part of the quotation, which is quite apropos when trying to debate these days with the Left who are too often living in fantasy, feelings, and emotions and are not grounded in reality-based analysis or thought. But it’s the second half of the quotation which is the frightening part — men grow vicious when disbelief approaches. Unable to debate, because they have not reasoned, and unwilling to debate, because they’re unable, there are literally only two options left: give up or fight.

      I fear that if Pelosi and Schumer and other people of leadership on the Left (both in and out of government) don’t jerk the reins and get the Left to come back towards the middle, then conversation and orderly debate among different points of view will be truly dead in our country and violence will be forthcoming.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • lotbusyexec says:
        March 27, 2019 at 4:58 pm

        I’m with you! The left is All Out Crazy ( same initials as OAC HOW appro!)

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Herman Laurn says:
        March 27, 2019 at 5:13 pm

        Out of 285, why worry about 2%-3% on the far end. They do not represent the vast majority of dem centrists – the mainstream POTUS will have to worry about in 2020. The loud small majority rightists do not represent the majority of sane conservatives.

        Like

        Reply
        • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
          March 27, 2019 at 5:24 pm

          That noisy “2%-3% on the far end” are the darlings of mass media and, as proven during the past two years, the corporate news complex controls the national narrative, not the “dem centrists”, whoever they are.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • eagle931 says:
          March 27, 2019 at 6:40 pm

          And who are these Dem ‘centrists’ you talk a about? What’s more, how do you define a Dem centrist?

          Like

          Reply
      • Mark Thimesch (Artist) says:
        March 27, 2019 at 5:18 pm

        Pelosi and Schumer don’t want to rein in their members. They’re protective fodder when and if the massive civil unrest and violence begins.

        Like

        Reply
      • dbobway says:
        March 27, 2019 at 5:28 pm

        “Men always grow vicious, before they become Unbelievers”
        Vicious is defined as, cruel, violent or immoral.
        The left are ‘bullies’ because their cowards.
        The system is their Army and their only weapon.

        I’ve got a 10 yearold blue eyed blonde,
        who would send them running for the hills.

        The mutated system is our enemy.
        Thus the need for the guilty brought to justice,
        to return our system to it’s rightful owners.

        Like

        Reply
    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      March 27, 2019 at 5:13 pm

      You said it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      AMEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • kiskiminetas says:
      March 27, 2019 at 5:28 pm

      Mark what they do is not pretty but what Trump will do to them will shock our nation and Mark what they do is not pretty but what Trump will do to them will shock our nation and the world. Yes, they are cornered and desperate but they are all on life support too. Their power has been diminished to the point they have to do these things. Things such as Boeing jets going down, John Podesta being in NZ the day before the shootings and so on and so forth. Their time is at hand and they know it.

      Warning the man in this video uses the “f” word about three or four times: You cannot play it on email but can on you tube. He talks about the NZ shooting and those high up in the Democratic hierarchy.

      Like

      Reply
  3. paulmafinga says:
    March 27, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    Bernie Bro? It’s fun to speculate.
    God Bless our “good guys” in Law Enforcement, FBI, CIA, GOP, and of course our great President in the White House.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Exfiltration of Wealth says:
      March 27, 2019 at 4:09 pm

      Ha ha ha ha ha…..” good guys”…. ha ha ha ha.. “FBI, CIA”…ha ha ha…can I get you a cup of coffee there ‘Rip Van Winkle? That’s HILARIOUS!!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • fabrabbit says:
      March 27, 2019 at 4:16 pm

      A Statie Trooper sounded the alarm. Forget the Federal officials, they overreact & take the credit when they aren’t working on a coup.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
  5. Larry Johnson says:
    March 27, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    Radicalized by CNN no doubt .

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  6. fanbeav says:
    March 27, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    And thank you fake news media and democrat politicians for your 24/7 hate that propels idiots like this!

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  7. bjosz says:
    March 27, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    Oh wow! Glad the nut was apprehended!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. bertdilbert says:
    March 27, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    Blow up the Pentagon, right. Looks like the FBI must have found another mental and put that into his head.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. NoFixedAddress says:
    March 27, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Obviously an Australian ultra white right-winger

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. NJF says:
    March 27, 2019 at 3:53 pm

    I’m almost laughing bc everything is beyond crazy AND absurd.

    I immediately think of cynical jokes, but this stuff needs to be stopped. The violent left is fully out of control.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. susandyer1962 says:
    March 27, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    God bless President Trump!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. xenosonice says:
    March 27, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    I have a feeling that incident won’t make it into the “Reasons why Libs want Gun Control” scrapbook.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  13. Piggy says:
    March 27, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    Just an age and gender as a description is odd…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Rhoda R says:
      March 27, 2019 at 5:50 pm

      Not really, not for some initial report. If they are saying the same thing this evening that will be a different matter.

      Like

      Reply
  14. Occams Razor Trader says:
    March 27, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    Is it Rachel Maddow? Chris Matthews? Bill Krystol?
    Bwwwwwaaaaahaaaahaaaahaaa!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Elizabeth Raynor Short says:
    March 27, 2019 at 4:02 pm

    hitlery and hussein having a temper tantrum because their “brilliant” plan is in tatters and they look like the traitorous fools they are.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. richq11 says:
    March 27, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Mark my words… the MSM will find a way to blame this on Qanon and Trump!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. akathesob says:
    March 27, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    This crap will only get worse. Best good people start or had better have been investing heavy in brass and lead along with food and water along with medication.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. RobInPA says:
    March 27, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    Can anyone positively confirm the current location of Rachel Maddow?

    With her show tanking into the sewer (where is always been, frankly) she’s got plenty to be upset about.

    All Trump’s fault of course.

    Like

    Reply
  19. PInky190 says:
    March 27, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    Unless he’s white, we won’t hear another word about it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Caius Lowell says:
    March 27, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    I always thought the Pentagon was in east Virginia…

    Like

    Reply
  21. Zorro says:
    March 27, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    Coexist bumper sticker?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. Zorro says:
    March 27, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    If we just had more laws against blowing up the Pentagon.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. Nagothm says:
    March 27, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    Is this the kind of substance that can be volatile when exposed to heat Mr. Wray? Waiting for the kind of breathless detail like that nonsense right before the midterms. Asking for a friend.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Summer says:
    March 27, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    If Obama had a son…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    March 27, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    Was he wearing a MAGA hat and shouting “this is MAGA country?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Finbar O'Shaunnessey says:
    March 27, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    Congressional baseball practice is at hand. Curb your DemoKKKrat.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    March 27, 2019 at 4:51 pm

    Illegal alien communista from Venezuela
    mad about Trump’s meeting in the White House today?
    Pantifa anti-war protestor stuck on Maduro?

    Like

    Reply
  28. burnett044 says:
    March 27, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    That is quite a jump from stopped for speeding to threats on PT and Pentagon…shutting down hi-way…..must have nutted up like a fruit cake.?????

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  29. Madmax110 says:
    March 27, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    Obama Terror cell activation?

    Like

    Reply
  30. Kathylee choi (@Kathyleechoi2) says:
    March 27, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    no doubt another liberal mentally screw, very good news he dead,
    cowards cnn,

    Like

    Reply
  31. woohoowee says:
    March 27, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    We need moar bomb lawz!

    Like

    Reply
  32. Say Whatt?? says:
    March 27, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    This was the big gathering right before the Mueller report came out, max distractions for this stretch, Smollett charges dismissed, Guaido Chief kidnapped… … …

    Like

    Reply
  33. AnotherView says:
    March 27, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    Oh my…..my first thought–is this another stunt, courtesy of the Communist concubine Harris clan?

    Like

    Reply
  34. alliwantissometruth says:
    March 27, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    The person arrested should demand to be tried by Chicago’s DA Office. That way he’ll never be brought to trial

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    March 27, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    Micheal Caputo was saying just this week that his security consultant (yes, now he needs one, and firearms training as well) that NOW is the time the lunatic fringe is the most dangerous. They were denied thier pound of flesh and the real nuts jobs will try to get it, one way, or the other.

    Like

    Reply
  36. DJT2020 says:
    March 27, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    Dollars to donuts it is a Mueller fan boy

    Like

    Reply
  37. trishinsouthernillinois says:
    March 27, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    Alright, if he is in custody, where in the hell is his mug shot?
    I get tired of mug shots being hidden or even worse, a silhouette used in place of a mug shot!
    A silhouette, really!??
    I have a right to know who these people are, being as they just let alot of them go.

    Like

    Reply

