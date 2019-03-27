Threat Alert – West Virginia Police Shut Down I-68, Capture Armed Suspect With Explosives Threatening POTUS and Pentagon…

This is a breaking story, so stay tuned. Details are sketchy. Here’s what we know so far. West Virginia State Police and U.S. Secret Service agents shut down part of interstate 68 in West Virginia following an alert of a 42-year-old male heading to Washington DC to carry out a threat against President Trump and the Pentagon.

State police, ATF and FBI officers responded. A 42-year old male has been apprehended. I-68 is now re-opened. A vehicle search revealed a firearm and explosive powder.

W-VA – […] State Police Captain Shallon Oglesby said the shutdown came after a routine traffic stop at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for speeding along the eastbound lanes. The trooper determined that the stop would require an “in-depth investigation” leading to the shutdown, Oglesby said. State Police and Preston officials would not confirm reports that the incident involves explosives.

The FBI arrived on scene to assist, an FBI spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday afternoon. (read more)

More from WCHSTV:

West Virginia State Police said Interstate 68 was shut down temporarily Wednesday near the border with Maryland after threats were made to kill President Donald Trump and to blow up the Pentagon. (read more)

