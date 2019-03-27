Threat Alert – West Virginia Police Shut Down I-68, Capture Armed Suspect With Explosives Threatening POTUS and Pentagon…

This is a breaking story, so stay tuned. Details are sketchy. Here’s what we know so far. West Virginia State Police and U.S. Secret Service agents shut down part of interstate 68 in West Virginia following an alert of a 42-year-old male heading to Washington DC to carry out a threat against President Trump and the Pentagon.
State police, ATF and FBI officers responded. A 42-year old male has been apprehended. I-68 is now re-opened. A vehicle search revealed a firearm and explosive powder.
W-VA – […] State Police Captain Shallon Oglesby said the shutdown came after a routine traffic stop at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for speeding along the eastbound lanes.
The trooper determined that the stop would require an “in-depth investigation” leading to the shutdown, Oglesby said.
State Police and Preston officials would not confirm reports that the incident involves explosives.
The FBI arrived on scene to assist, an FBI spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday afternoon. (read more)
More from WCHSTV:
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — West Virginia State Police said Interstate 68 was shut down temporarily Wednesday near the border with Maryland after threats were made to kill President Donald Trump and to blow up the Pentagon. (read more)
Is his name Jussie Smollet, the non public safety risk?
Has anyone seen Bill Kristol today?
Comey, Clapper, Brennan, McCabe or Stzrok?
Maddow, Joe, Tapper?
ILLary?
No weapon formed against you shall prosper………
The Fake News is totally ignoring this news.
Tells us what is behind it doesn’t it?
“Has anyone seen Bill Kristol today?”
Laughed Out Loud
Thanks Sentient
Clint*n operative on the loose?
Well, I see the Deep State, Brennan and Clapper are starting to get REALLY nervous. Resorting to their base of “martyrs” is pushing things to the next level and it ain’t going to be pretty.
Pray hard for our President and his family.
I hope the results of this investigation don’t end up in the usual sinkhole never to be heard from again. We need solid answers on this one.
Understood, we certainly do not need that ‘quick response FBI unit’ from Las Vegas.
If the Dems stay on the extreme and don’t come back towards the center to engage in constructive policy debate with the GOP, then there is no peaceful engagement possible between the two halves of the country and violence becomes the new way of “talking.”
Some 300 years ago, Jonathan Swift (yes, the Gulliver’s Travels author) wrote, “Reasoning will never make a Man correct an ill Opinion, which by Reasoning he never acquired: For, in the Course of Things, Men always grow vicious, before they become Unbelievers.” Now many people are aware of the first part of the quotation, which is quite apropos when trying to debate these days with the Left who are too often living in fantasy, feelings, and emotions and are not grounded in reality-based analysis or thought. But it’s the second half of the quotation which is the frightening part — men grow vicious when disbelief approaches. Unable to debate, because they have not reasoned, and unwilling to debate, because they’re unable, there are literally only two options left: give up or fight.
I fear that if Pelosi and Schumer and other people of leadership on the Left (both in and out of government) don’t jerk the reins and get the Left to come back towards the middle, then conversation and orderly debate among different points of view will be truly dead in our country and violence will be forthcoming.
I’m with you! The left is All Out Crazy ( same initials as OAC HOW appro!)
Opps that was supposed to be AOC = All Out Crazy
Great quote there DoggyDaddy.
“Reasoning will never make a Man correct an ill Opinion, which by Reasoning he never acquired…”
Out of 285, why worry about 2%-3% on the far end. They do not represent the vast majority of dem centrists – the mainstream POTUS will have to worry about in 2020. The loud small majority rightists do not represent the majority of sane conservatives.
That noisy “2%-3% on the far end” are the darlings of mass media and, as proven during the past two years, the corporate news complex controls the national narrative, not the “dem centrists”, whoever they are.
And who are these Dem ‘centrists’ you talk a about? What’s more, how do you define a Dem centrist?
Pelosi and Schumer don’t want to rein in their members. They’re protective fodder when and if the massive civil unrest and violence begins.
“Men always grow vicious, before they become Unbelievers”
Vicious is defined as, cruel, violent or immoral.
The left are ‘bullies’ because their cowards.
The system is their Army and their only weapon.
I’ve got a 10 yearold blue eyed blonde,
who would send them running for the hills.
The mutated system is our enemy.
Thus the need for the guilty brought to justice,
to return our system to it’s rightful owners.
You said it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
AMEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Damn right I did.
Mark what they do is not pretty but what Trump will do to them will shock our nation and Mark what they do is not pretty but what Trump will do to them will shock our nation and the world. Yes, they are cornered and desperate but they are all on life support too. Their power has been diminished to the point they have to do these things. Things such as Boeing jets going down, John Podesta being in NZ the day before the shootings and so on and so forth. Their time is at hand and they know it.
Warning the man in this video uses the “f” word about three or four times: You cannot play it on email but can on you tube. He talks about the NZ shooting and those high up in the Democratic hierarchy.
Bad Link…..
Bernie Bro? It’s fun to speculate.
God Bless our “good guys” in Law Enforcement, FBI, CIA, GOP, and of course our great President in the White House.
Ha ha ha ha ha…..” good guys”…. ha ha ha ha.. “FBI, CIA”…ha ha ha…can I get you a cup of coffee there ‘Rip Van Winkle? That’s HILARIOUS!!
A Statie Trooper sounded the alarm. Forget the Federal officials, they overreact & take the credit when they aren’t working on a coup.
Big Mike ?
Big Michael with a Big Package
from Tiny Smollet from Chicago????????
Radicalized by CNN no doubt .
Ban CNN. Lol.
F*** CNN
And thank you fake news media and democrat politicians for your 24/7 hate that propels idiots like this!
You are absolutely correct, fanbeav..
Prayers to President Trump and his family.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LIKE!
Oh wow! Glad the nut was apprehended!
Me too… as incompetent as the FBI and DOJ are, if he isn’t Russian, he’d have gotten away with it!
Blow up the Pentagon, right. Looks like the FBI must have found another mental and put that into his head.
excellent!…..The FBI is sooooooo corrupt. They must have done a ‘Manchurian’ on the suspect.
Obviously an Australian ultra white right-winger
Or a Q follower!
I’m almost laughing bc everything is beyond crazy AND absurd.
I immediately think of cynical jokes, but this stuff needs to be stopped. The violent left is fully out of control.
It’s natural when all of the media, FBI and intelligence community is full of schiff.
You mean cynical jokes like “Oh, the FBI’s there, we’re all safe now”?
As Mark Levin likes to say, “The left is unhinged”.
Leftism is a Mental Illness, no?
So is Progressism no?
God bless President Trump!
I have a feeling that incident won’t make it into the “Reasons why Libs want Gun Control” scrapbook.
Just an age and gender as a description is odd…
Not really, not for some initial report. If they are saying the same thing this evening that will be a different matter.
Is it Rachel Maddow? Chris Matthews? Bill Krystol?
Bwwwwwaaaaahaaaahaaaahaaa!
hitlery and hussein having a temper tantrum because their “brilliant” plan is in tatters and they look like the traitorous fools they are.
Mark my words… the MSM will find a way to blame this on Qanon and Trump!
This crap will only get worse. Best good people start or had better have been investing heavy in brass and lead along with food and water along with medication.
Yup. Stock up a few weeks worth at least.
Can anyone positively confirm the current location of Rachel Maddow?
With her show tanking into the sewer (where is always been, frankly) she’s got plenty to be upset about.
All Trump’s fault of course.
Rush said she lost 30% of her viewers over night and CNN lost over 500,000 of their primetime audience yesterday, I think. Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch. Does that put the Commie News Network down to zero? I kinda thought 500K was all they had to begin with.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They still have the airports and doctor’s offices.
We all left years ago, our reason was lies, programmed lies, propaganda, nothing else. Did the left get red pilled? Rhetorical
Unless he’s white, we won’t hear another word about it.
Well, white Bernie Bro like the DC baseball practice shooter?
Off to obscurity.
I think he’s dead, actually. I think he died from his wounds from the D.C. cops…
Yes indeed he received the taxpayer relief shot from the local LEO.
Meant his name … and the whole story… went into the mass media black hole.
Yes pinky. His real social media is being scrubbed and sealed. His new social media created as we type.
I always thought the Pentagon was in east Virginia…
Well, you have to consider if it was a CIA Rogue (TM) Operation. That’s how swift they are.
Love the (TM)!
Coexist bumper sticker?
And a “Hate Has No Home Here” sign in his yard.
Only place I know where there is a lot of hate is in the Democratic party and their cast of Bagdad Bob’s
If we just had more laws against blowing up the Pentagon.
Not necessary! The Pentagon is a gun-free zone.
Yes but if we pass a law then the people who want to blow it up will stop and think. Just like the ones who obey the laws about gun free zones.
Is this the kind of substance that can be volatile when exposed to heat Mr. Wray? Waiting for the kind of breathless detail like that nonsense right before the midterms. Asking for a friend.
If Obama had a son…
He’d look like Theresa May of the UK…….
Was he wearing a MAGA hat and shouting “this is MAGA country?
Congressional baseball practice is at hand. Curb your DemoKKKrat.
Illegal alien communista from Venezuela
mad about Trump’s meeting in the White House today?
Pantifa anti-war protestor stuck on Maduro?
Or a “Minnesota man” Ahmed Abdublahblah ibn Mohammad.
You forget to mention his last name, Obama.
LOL
. . . Omar ?
That is quite a jump from stopped for speeding to threats on PT and Pentagon…shutting down hi-way…..must have nutted up like a fruit cake.?????
Obama Terror cell activation?
More like VJ.
no doubt another liberal mentally screw, very good news he dead,
cowards cnn,
Where did you hear he is dead?
We need moar bomb lawz!
Lyttle boss Hogg is on the way.
NORMAN BATES BIKES????????????????????
Who knew.
This was the big gathering right before the Mueller report came out, max distractions for this stretch, Smollett charges dismissed, Guaido Chief kidnapped… … …
AGREE!
Oh my…..my first thought–is this another stunt, courtesy of the Communist concubine Harris clan?
The person arrested should demand to be tried by Chicago’s DA Office. That way he’ll never be brought to trial
Micheal Caputo was saying just this week that his security consultant (yes, now he needs one, and firearms training as well) that NOW is the time the lunatic fringe is the most dangerous. They were denied thier pound of flesh and the real nuts jobs will try to get it, one way, or the other.
Dollars to donuts it is a Mueller fan boy
Alright, if he is in custody, where in the hell is his mug shot?
I get tired of mug shots being hidden or even worse, a silhouette used in place of a mug shot!
A silhouette, really!??
I have a right to know who these people are, being as they just let alot of them go.
