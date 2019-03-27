President Trump Meets With Venezuela First Lady Fabiana Rosales…

Posted on March 27, 2019 by

Earlier today President Donald Trump held a bilateral oval office meeting with First Lady of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Fabiana Rosales.  The delegation accompanying Lady Rosales included: Carlos Vecchio, Ambassador-designate of Venezuela to the United States; Mrs. Romy Moreno Molina, Wife of Interim President Guaido’s Chief of Staff, Roberto Marrero; and Mrs. Belen Marrero Borjas, Sister of Roberto Marrero.

Juan Guaido’s Chief of staff Roberto Marrero was recently kidnapped by the Maduro regime.  Today’s meeting was a show of support for Jaun Guaido. [Video]

Lady Fabiana Rosales is 26-years-old.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Communist, President Trump, Socialist, Uncategorized, Venezuela. Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to President Trump Meets With Venezuela First Lady Fabiana Rosales…

  1. Henry chance says:
    March 27, 2019 at 2:30 pm

    She ain’t no She Guevera like AOC

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s