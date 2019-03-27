President Trump Meets With Venezuela First Lady Fabiana Rosales…

Earlier today President Donald Trump held a bilateral oval office meeting with First Lady of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Fabiana Rosales. The delegation accompanying Lady Rosales included: Carlos Vecchio, Ambassador-designate of Venezuela to the United States; Mrs. Romy Moreno Molina, Wife of Interim President Guaido’s Chief of Staff, Roberto Marrero; and Mrs. Belen Marrero Borjas, Sister of Roberto Marrero.

Juan Guaido’s Chief of staff Roberto Marrero was recently kidnapped by the Maduro regime. Today’s meeting was a show of support for Jaun Guaido. [Video]

Lady Fabiana Rosales is 26-years-old.

Advertisements