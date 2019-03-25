Creepy Porn Lawyer Arrested for Extortion and Fraud – Full Criminal Complaint(s)…

The Southern District of New York (SDNY) has announced criminal charges against attorney Michael Avenatti (full complaint pdf below) for attempting to extract more than $20 million in payments from Nike Corp, a publicly traded company, by threatening to use his ability to garner publicity to inflict substantial financial and reputational harm on the company if his demands were not met.

The SDNY counts against Avenatti include conspiracy to transmit interstate communications with intent to extort, conspiracy to commit extortion and more.  In the SDNY case, attorney Mark Geragos is a co-conspirator.

Additionally and simultaneously, the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles alleged in a separate criminal complaint that Mr. Avenatti embezzled a client’s money to pay his own expenses and cover debts—including for his law firm and coffee business—and defrauded a bank using phony tax returns.

Here’s the SDNY criminal complaint:

UPDATE: Below is a video of the SDNY Press Conference:

(Via Wall Street Journal) […] According to the complaint filed in New York, Mr. Avenatti and Mr. Geragos, the alleged co-conspirator, met with lawyers for Nike in New York on March 19 and threatened to release damaging information unless the company agreed to pay the two lawyers millions of dollars and another $1.5 million to the client Avenatti claimed to represent.

Boies Schiller agreed to federal prosecutors’ request to record another conversation with Mr. Avenatti and did so, this person said.

On a March 20 phone call, Mr. Avenatti said he expected to get $1.5 million for his client and wanted a multi-million-dollar retainer from Nike to conduct an “internal investigation,” according to the complaint. During the call—which was on the eve of the company’s quarterly earnings call—Mr. Avenatti said that if his demands weren’t met, “I’ll go take ten billion dollars off your client’s market cap. … I’m not fucking around.” (link)

Here’s the criminal complaint from California:

223 Responses to Creepy Porn Lawyer Arrested for Extortion and Fraud – Full Criminal Complaint(s)…

  1. ristvan says:
    March 25, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    The separate California charges also announced today are in a way more serious than SNDY.

    The New York indictment can be colorably ‘defended’ (not really) on grounds of overzealous on behalf of his client, but not criminal extortion, IF there was any substance to whatever would have been revealed at the presser (unless you pay up, which IS extortion). Geragos, unlike Avennatti, is a sucessful lawyer—so IMO there is something bad for Nike there.

    Embezzelment of client funds is a huge nono (in California, felonious grand theft if over $950), and if shown also leads to automatic disbarment.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. PInky1920 says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:02 pm

    Maybe they can get Stormy to visit, say once a week or so…for free, this time.

    Oh, my shaudenfraud meter ….round and round she goes…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Mary Morse says:
      March 25, 2019 at 4:39 pm

      …”Daniels issued a statement after Avenatti’s arrest saying that she was “saddened but not shocked” by the news. She suggested that she will release damning information about Avenatti in the near future.”…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Mary Morse says:
      March 25, 2019 at 4:40 pm

      …”Daniels issued a statement after Avenatti’s arrest saying that she was “saddened but not shocked” by the news. She suggested that she will release damning information about Avenatti in the near future.”…

      Like

      Reply
  3. apcharles says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    Maybe we should update his name to Creepy Criminal Porn Lawyer

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Genie says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    Poor Wile E. Avenatti. Woke up this morning under the rubble at the bottom of the canyon AGAIN.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. JoD says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    Ensis lustitae ciitus et acutus est.
    “The sword of Justice is swift and sharp.”
    Yea, baby!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. snellvillebob says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    From Creepy Porn Lawyer to Popular Prison Punk, in moments. Delicious.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Blind no longer says:
      March 25, 2019 at 5:30 pm

      LOLOLOL!!! Did someone say we need to see his tax returns? LOLOLOL!!!
      I’m telling you folks there is the Hand of Divine Intervention at work here…coupled with a little revenge porn…LOLOLOLOLOL.

      Like

      Reply
    • TeeJay says:
      March 25, 2019 at 5:30 pm

      Yeah, we could document it all in a Pee-Pee-Pee Dossier!

      Like

      Reply
  7. H. Hawke says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. CounteyClassVulgarian says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    Okay stop it all of you!!!! You are making me spew all over my computer….😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Talk about twats that come back to bite. Oy!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. treehouseron says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    Donald Jr. points out that not too long ago, Avenatti

    1. Claimed Jr. would be indicted (he wasn’t)
    2. Claimed Trump would go to Prison (he didn’t)
    3. Claimed he was running for President (he’s now in Jail)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. treehouseron says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    All this stuff is so Incestuous, everybody’s related to everybody…. it might be possible that if we prosecute a couple dozen people it cleans the whole damn media and DC up.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. bertdilbert says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    Everybody take the day off. You have reached your daily limit on winning. Further winning will result in winning overload. Could result in Winning Derangement Syndrome.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. Greg1 says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:19 pm

    CNN must be losing their minds. First, Mueller. Now Avenutti, not to mention their legal analyst Geragos………….What’s Acosta up to today?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • mopar2016 says:
      March 25, 2019 at 4:35 pm

      Looks like Avenatti and Geragos are screwed. Their dice are in a vice…………….
      “In substance and in part”
      Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving pair of crooked clowns.
      ALL of their past legal cases need to be reviewed.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. Kerry_On says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    Fun fact: Creepy Porn Lawyer’s co-conspirator/co-defendant, Mr. Geragos is the Attorney representing… wait for it… Jussie Smollett! Now, once they finish examining Smollett’s “Auntie” Kamala Harris and Spartacus Booker’s (2 MORE lawyers) phone records tying them to Jussie’s Race Hoax, it will ALMOST more winning than I can handle!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  14. EnoughIsEnough says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:23 pm

    Now that Garagos has been named as a co-conspirator, Jussie may need to find a new attorney. Also, why is it taking so long for FBI to analyze white powder envelope threat? Let’s get on with this.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Maquis says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    Looms like CPL will get that “Internal Investigation” he demanded, in the Pokey…

    Like

    Reply
  16. grlangworth says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    Well, good for him.

    Like

    Reply
  17. yy4u says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    Couldn’t help thinking when reading about this that the Lord seems to skewer those who take aim at POTUS. Think about all the people who’ve tried to bring down POTUS and ended up on their backsides instead. It’s downright eerie.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. Sherri Young says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    Avenetti dropped into the SDNY meat grinder.

    Perfect.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Mr. T. says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    Isn’t this what Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, Charlie Rangel and a host of others people did for years shaking down corporations? No indictments there. Maybe Avenatti was too greedy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. John says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    Ha ha ha ha!!!! Ha ha ha!!! OMG, I know it’s not nice but this is too funny. Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving guy. Trumps vindication and now this. It just doesn’t get any better.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. thedoc00 says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    What were Creepy Porn Lawyers real crimes? … offending the Democrat Party.
    1. Failure to keep promise to destroy the President.
    2. Having the gall to run for President and being creepier than the current field of candidates.
    /sarc

    Like

    Reply
  22. gnadfly says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    When are they going to arrest Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, BLM leaders and a whole host of Democrats for the same thing?

    Like

    Reply
  23. apcharles says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    All those liberals were right.

    The Mueller report wasn’t the only thing we had. The SDNY did have a very important charge that we would be interested in.

    heeehee

    Like

    Reply
  24. Phil aka Felipe says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    How about Lanny Davis for a cell mate! That would be fun to watch.

    Like

    Reply
  25. convert says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    Is today, like , Christmas, y’all? ‘Cuz it feel like Christmas up n yhere! 😂🤣

    Like

    Reply
  26. H. Hawke says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. andyocoregon says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    Don’t make him angry

    Like

    Reply
  28. Resist we much says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    Trump in one week.
    (1) See this little red dot? That’s ISIS. They will be gone tonight.
    (2) See this blue dot? That’s the Democrat media. Tomorrow they will be gone.
    (3) See this brown dot? That’s Michael Avenitti. This brown dot will get bigger.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Resist we much says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    This proves that Trump never had an affair with Stormy. Just more extorsion.

    Like

    Reply
  30. bored identity says:
    March 25, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    The Orange Man Curse does it again !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Reality says:
    March 25, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Oh dear….
    And some claim there’s no such thing as karma.

    Like

    Reply
  32. thesavvyinvester says:
    March 25, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    Omg, my schadenfruede overflowith, No collusion, the creepster gets arrested, Golan is now offical… Please Mr President please, I am almost tired of winning!

    Like

    Reply
    • Elle says:
      March 25, 2019 at 5:48 pm

      no, no you are not. It HAS been a very good week. ISIS crushed, 12.8 billion found for his wall, Supreme Court win on immigration, No collusion, EO protecting free speech on Campus, and Golan. Also Dutch populist wins unexpectedly and Fed says they won’t raise interest rates…which I think is good…

      Mueller’s release this week prevented him from getting kudos for these huge wins.

      Like

      Reply
  33. Stephan Schaem says:
    March 25, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    tip of the iceberg … and he will still be celebrated by democrats as their champion.

    Because if you are against Trump, you could be advocating for punching kids in the face (if they wear a red hat), and you would get a standing ovation.

    But most importantly, when a party celebrate late term abortion as a good thing… where do you go from there ?

    Right now, the democrats have yet to have a single candidate for 2020 that is not a radical extremist….

    So here is my expectation from all this nonsense, Trump will win 2020 by popular vote (and by our electoral college)

    And also, by the end of his second we will be tired of winning 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  34. citizen817 says:
    March 25, 2019 at 5:08 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  35. CALIFORNIA JOE says:
    March 25, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    As I wrote earlier on another thread when Avenatti extorted President Trump it was the victim, President Trump, who was going to be prosecuted not the criminal who was shaking him down. Now, with Nike, a darling of the Left like Amazon, Tesla and Google, all of a sudden the SDNY is on Avenatti like Elliot Ness and The Untouchables. It’s amazing how quickly and forcefully the Feds can act when the “victim” is one of the chosen elite and not an American Patriot.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  36. Caius Lowell says:
    March 25, 2019 at 5:21 pm

    This is very unusual for a Democrat /s

    Like

    Reply
  38. Kathylee choi (@Kathyleechoi2) says:
    March 25, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    sounds like karmic wheel just rolled over him,

    Like

    Reply
  39. 4EDouglas says:
    March 25, 2019 at 5:25 pm

    The hand of God -Micheal the Arch Angel, sowing the wind, reaping the whirlwind.

    ‘ourse there are the Karmic Chickens coming home to roost. (cue “pwucking noises..

    Like

    Reply
  40. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    March 25, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    Only fitting that this fraudster was a constant commentator on news fraud organization CNN.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Blind no longer says:
    March 25, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    The Trump Boomerang is working triple time today!!! LMAO..so much winning!

    Like

    Reply
  42. Pyrran says:
    March 25, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    Democrats thinning out the herd?

    Like

    Reply
  43. L4grasshopper says:
    March 25, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    M ichael
    A venatti
    G ot
    A rrested

    Booyah!

    Like

    Reply
  44. Rebelchick says:
    March 25, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    Still not tired of winning

    Karma, who is next?

    Like

    Reply
