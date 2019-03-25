Creepy Porn Lawyer Arrested for Extortion and Fraud – Full Criminal Complaint(s)…

The Southern District of New York (SDNY) has announced criminal charges against attorney Michael Avenatti (full complaint pdf below) for attempting to extract more than $20 million in payments from Nike Corp, a publicly traded company, by threatening to use his ability to garner publicity to inflict substantial financial and reputational harm on the company if his demands were not met.
The SDNY counts against Avenatti include conspiracy to transmit interstate communications with intent to extort, conspiracy to commit extortion and more. In the SDNY case, attorney Mark Geragos is a co-conspirator.
Additionally and simultaneously, the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles alleged in a separate criminal complaint that Mr. Avenatti embezzled a client’s money to pay his own expenses and cover debts—including for his law firm and coffee business—and defrauded a bank using phony tax returns.
Here’s the SDNY criminal complaint:
UPDATE: Below is a video of the SDNY Press Conference:
(Via Wall Street Journal) […] According to the complaint filed in New York, Mr. Avenatti and Mr. Geragos, the alleged co-conspirator, met with lawyers for Nike in New York on March 19 and threatened to release damaging information unless the company agreed to pay the two lawyers millions of dollars and another $1.5 million to the client Avenatti claimed to represent.
Boies Schiller agreed to federal prosecutors’ request to record another conversation with Mr. Avenatti and did so, this person said.
On a March 20 phone call, Mr. Avenatti said he expected to get $1.5 million for his client and wanted a multi-million-dollar retainer from Nike to conduct an “internal investigation,” according to the complaint. During the call—which was on the eve of the company’s quarterly earnings call—Mr. Avenatti said that if his demands weren’t met, “I’ll go take ten billion dollars off your client’s market cap. … I’m not fucking around.” (link)
Here’s the criminal complaint from California:
The separate California charges also announced today are in a way more serious than SNDY.
The New York indictment can be colorably ‘defended’ (not really) on grounds of overzealous on behalf of his client, but not criminal extortion, IF there was any substance to whatever would have been revealed at the presser (unless you pay up, which IS extortion). Geragos, unlike Avennatti, is a sucessful lawyer—so IMO there is something bad for Nike there.
Embezzelment of client funds is a huge nono (in California, felonious grand theft if over $950), and if shown also leads to automatic disbarment.
Greatly appreciate your legal insight, and your willingness to post it.
Couldn’t have happened to a better person ❤️😘
Thanks again Ristvan,
I learn so much from your posts.
God bless PDJT
um yeah. Not to mention if you get in trouble with the Franchise Tax Board, your life is basically over!
um yeah. Not to mention if you get in trouble with the Franchise Tax Board, your life is basically over!
ristvan — did you have the time to ingest and opine on the Barr Memo yet? If so, on exactly which thread?
Thanks!
If embezzlement is shown Sundance will have to drop Lawyer from his Creepy Porn Lawyer nickname
Creepy Porn Paralegal.
In California, Geragos is a known jerk. Useless. His clients include Winona Ryder (“Now where did I put those receipts she had for those clothes?”); Scott Peterson (this wife/child murderer who is on Death Row in Caliornia); Michael Jackson. And we are all waiting to hear that Colin Kaepernick has signed that contract Geragos guaranteed he’d be offered within two weeks – months ago. And then there is Jussie Smollett.
His resume is here. Sort of. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Geragos
Geragos and Avenatti deserve each other….
Maybe they can get Stormy to visit, say once a week or so…for free, this time.
Oh, my shaudenfraud meter ….round and round she goes…
…”Daniels issued a statement after Avenatti’s arrest saying that she was “saddened but not shocked” by the news. She suggested that she will release damning information about Avenatti in the near future.”…
Didn’t she accuse him of taking (mishandling) her money?
I think you’re right. And filing a suit without her knowledge?
…”Daniels issued a statement after Avenatti’s arrest saying that she was “saddened but not shocked” by the news. She suggested that she will release damning information about Avenatti in the near future.”…
Maybe we should update his name to Creepy Criminal Porn Lawyer
Poor Wile E. Avenatti. Woke up this morning under the rubble at the bottom of the canyon AGAIN.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Love the smell of singed Coyote hair in the morning, too..
This made me laugh out loud 🙂
Ensis lustitae ciitus et acutus est.
“The sword of Justice is swift and sharp.”
Yea, baby!
Loyas love Latin.
My only disappointment is that I’m not tired of winning yet. Still…..POTUS has six more years.
Followed by 6 years of global warming and She Guevera aka AOC says time is up.
I can already hear Tucker’s laugh…Tucker will have something great on CPL tonight. After all Tucker did name him CPL and popularize it. Thank you justice…now justice for all the black hats
LikeLiked by 4 people
Do you think it makes Trumps enemies relax seeing this? Looking at you MSM.
From Creepy Porn Lawyer to Popular Prison Punk, in moments. Delicious.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOLOLOL!!! Did someone say we need to see his tax returns? LOLOLOL!!!
I’m telling you folks there is the Hand of Divine Intervention at work here…coupled with a little revenge porn…LOLOLOLOLOL.
Yeah, we could document it all in a Pee-Pee-Pee Dossier!
Birds of a feather…..?
Wow! You can’t make this stuff up!
Also represented race baiter kaepernick.
And murderous Scott Peterson if memory serves.
It gets better and better.
Okay stop it all of you!!!! You are making me spew all over my computer….😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Talk about twats that come back to bite. Oy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Jr. points out that not too long ago, Avenatti
1. Claimed Jr. would be indicted (he wasn’t)
2. Claimed Trump would go to Prison (he didn’t)
3. Claimed he was running for President (he’s now in Jail)
All this stuff is so Incestuous, everybody’s related to everybody…. it might be possible that if we prosecute a couple dozen people it cleans the whole damn media and DC up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup.
Avenatti’s co-conspirator to Smollett.
Avenatti to Ted Boutrous, Karen McDougal’s probono. Boutrous, as a founding member of the Coalition of All Democratic Forces, gets us to Lawfare’s Wittes.
Smollett to Lee Daniels, Lee Daniels to Len Blavatnik, Len Blavatnik to Vicktor Vekselberg/Tom Steyers/Larry Summers/the Harvard endowment/Jeffrey Sachs/ the Harvard Institute for International Development/Bill Clinton and Al Gore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everybody take the day off. You have reached your daily limit on winning. Further winning will result in winning overload. Could result in Winning Derangement Syndrome.
ber….. bert… are you …..
you’re not t…
TIRED of winning, are you????
I am going for a nap now, knowing of course that I will be wakening up to more winning.
The three PDJT supporting Canadians in our block, having been dancing all day. Hence the need for a nap.😉
God bless PDJT
Day got better still.
Looks like another bad week starting up for CNN – Collusion News Network.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love that new name for CNN.
CNN must be losing their minds. First, Mueller. Now Avenutti, not to mention their legal analyst Geragos………….What’s Acosta up to today?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like Avenatti and Geragos are screwed. Their dice are in a vice…………….
“In substance and in part”
Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving pair of crooked clowns.
ALL of their past legal cases need to be reviewed.
Fun fact: Creepy Porn Lawyer’s co-conspirator/co-defendant, Mr. Geragos is the Attorney representing… wait for it… Jussie Smollett! Now, once they finish examining Smollett’s “Auntie” Kamala Harris and Spartacus Booker’s (2 MORE lawyers) phone records tying them to Jussie’s Race Hoax, it will ALMOST more winning than I can handle!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Now that Garagos has been named as a co-conspirator, Jussie may need to find a new attorney. Also, why is it taking so long for FBI to analyze white powder envelope threat? Let’s get on with this.
I hope for delicious irony that the powder was simply ground up white Smarties candy.
Baking soda!
Looms like CPL will get that “Internal Investigation” he demanded, in the Pokey…
Just Screw It.
Well, good for him.
Couldn’t help thinking when reading about this that the Lord seems to skewer those who take aim at POTUS. Think about all the people who’ve tried to bring down POTUS and ended up on their backsides instead. It’s downright eerie.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not enough but a good start.
Avenetti dropped into the SDNY meat grinder.
Perfect.
Isn’t this what Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, Charlie Rangel and a host of others people did for years shaking down corporations? No indictments there. Maybe Avenatti was too greedy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha ha ha ha!!!! Ha ha ha!!! OMG, I know it’s not nice but this is too funny. Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving guy. Trumps vindication and now this. It just doesn’t get any better.
What were Creepy Porn Lawyers real crimes? … offending the Democrat Party.
1. Failure to keep promise to destroy the President.
2. Having the gall to run for President and being creepier than the current field of candidates.
/sarc
When are they going to arrest Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, BLM leaders and a whole host of Democrats for the same thing?
All those liberals were right.
The Mueller report wasn’t the only thing we had. The SDNY did have a very important charge that we would be interested in.
heeehee
How about Lanny Davis for a cell mate! That would be fun to watch.
Is today, like , Christmas, y’all? ‘Cuz it feel like Christmas up n yhere! 😂🤣
It’s difficult to be an analyst and the headline news at the same time. This is awesome.
Don’t make him angry
Trump in one week.
(1) See this little red dot? That’s ISIS. They will be gone tonight.
(2) See this blue dot? That’s the Democrat media. Tomorrow they will be gone.
(3) See this brown dot? That’s Michael Avenitti. This brown dot will get bigger.
This proves that Trump never had an affair with Stormy. Just more extorsion.
The Orange Man Curse does it again !
Oh dear….
And some claim there’s no such thing as karma.
Omg, my schadenfruede overflowith, No collusion, the creepster gets arrested, Golan is now offical… Please Mr President please, I am almost tired of winning!
no, no you are not. It HAS been a very good week. ISIS crushed, 12.8 billion found for his wall, Supreme Court win on immigration, No collusion, EO protecting free speech on Campus, and Golan. Also Dutch populist wins unexpectedly and Fed says they won’t raise interest rates…which I think is good…
Mueller’s release this week prevented him from getting kudos for these huge wins.
tip of the iceberg … and he will still be celebrated by democrats as their champion.
Because if you are against Trump, you could be advocating for punching kids in the face (if they wear a red hat), and you would get a standing ovation.
But most importantly, when a party celebrate late term abortion as a good thing… where do you go from there ?
Right now, the democrats have yet to have a single candidate for 2020 that is not a radical extremist….
So here is my expectation from all this nonsense, Trump will win 2020 by popular vote (and by our electoral college)
And also, by the end of his second we will be tired of winning 🙂
As I wrote earlier on another thread when Avenatti extorted President Trump it was the victim, President Trump, who was going to be prosecuted not the criminal who was shaking him down. Now, with Nike, a darling of the Left like Amazon, Tesla and Google, all of a sudden the SDNY is on Avenatti like Elliot Ness and The Untouchables. It’s amazing how quickly and forcefully the Feds can act when the “victim” is one of the chosen elite and not an American Patriot.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is very unusual for a Democrat /s
Pants on fire
sounds like karmic wheel just rolled over him,
The hand of God -Micheal the Arch Angel, sowing the wind, reaping the whirlwind.
‘ourse there are the Karmic Chickens coming home to roost. (cue “pwucking noises..
Amen and AMEN!
Only fitting that this fraudster was a constant commentator on news fraud organization CNN.
The Trump Boomerang is working triple time today!!! LMAO..so much winning!
Democrats thinning out the herd?
M ichael
A venatti
G ot
A rrested
Booyah!
Still not tired of winning
Karma, who is next?
